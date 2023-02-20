Ice Cream Places: 24 Yummy Ice Cream Shops with the Best Scoops

Ice Cream Places Serving up the Best Scoops

One of the best things to do in the summer is to walk, bike, or drive to your favorite ice cream places and cool off with frozen sweet treats or desserts.

Superman is an obvious choice in any Michigan ice cream shop, as is Mackinac Island Fudge.

The Ice Cream Garage – an Ice Cream Place in Grand Rapids

But if you want something different, lots of our fave places are serving up mitten pops, chubby unicorns, grasshopper sundaes, and more.

These are the best ice cream places, serving anything from tried and true hard-serve vanilla to the weirdest ice cream creations local shop owners have come up with.