Ice Cream Places: 24 Yummy Ice Cream Shops with the Best Scoops

Ice Cream Places Serving up the Best Scoops
One of the best things to do in the summer is to walk, bike, or drive to your favorite ice cream places and cool off with frozen sweet treats or desserts.
Superman is an obvious choice in any Michigan ice cream shop, as is Mackinac Island Fudge.
The Ice Cream Garage – an Ice Cream Place in Grand Rapids
But if you want something different, lots of our fave places are serving up mitten pops, chubby unicorns, grasshopper sundaes, and more.
These are the best ice cream places, serving anything from tried and true hard-serve vanilla to the weirdest ice cream creations local shop owners have come up with.
Poll: Which is the Best Ice Cream Shop?
Best Ice Cream Places in West Michigan
In no particular order, the best ice cream shops in West Michigan are:
1 – Bad Habit
215 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Open Year-Round
Why People Love Bad Habit
Served and piled high with decadent toppings, it’s the ultimate gourmet milkshake experience. You dream it, they make it. Their expanded menu includes breakfast items, fresh baked goods, pastries, savory lunch, and light dinner options.
Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Regular trips here will become your next bad habit.
What to Order
Whatever the heck you want. Everything will blow your mind.
2 – Jersey Junction
652 Croswell Ave SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Open Early March – End of October
Why People Love Jersey Junction Ice Cream Place
The nostalgia level at Jersey Junction is #1. This adorable red ice cream parlor in downtown East Grand Rapids boasts a 1950’s diner vibe, complete with an antique school bench you can sign (respectfully) and lots of candy choices.
Don’t forget to look up and watch the Polar Express make its rounds overhead as you place your order. (It’s the Polar Express because Chris VanAllsburg’s mom founded Jersey Junction.)
What to Order
Waffle cones are made on-site and are amazing. Pair it with their wide selection of Hudsonville Ice Cream.
3 – Frosty Boy Grand Rapids
1757 Plainfield Ave Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Open March – October
Why People Love Frosty Boy Grand Rapids
They’re always whipping up new concoctions at Frosty Boy GR!
Lots of options at Frosty Boy, including soft serve. There’s something to please everyone in your party, including GF, DF and vegan options.
What to Order
Fan faves are the lemon soft serve and flavor-packed flurries.
Want to go extra? Order the Flintstone Sunday – featuring lemon soft serve, cherry cone dip and Fruity Pebbles cereal, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
4 – Captain Sundae
537 W. Main, Zeeland, MI, 49464
365 Douglas, Holland, MI, 49424
247 West 40th, Holland, MI, 49424
Why People Love Captain Sundae Ice Cream Places
Ice cream treats galore with a super happy atmosphere, Captain Sundae’s Holland locations are popular stops on the way to or from the beach. Their Douglas Ave location also has Pirate’s Landing Mini Golf.
What to Order
The Tommy Turtle sundae! Creamy vanilla ice cream topped with rich hot fudge, caramel, honey roasted pecans, whipped cream, and a cherry. A crowd-pleaser for generations.
5 – Underground Cookie Club
5422 Division Ave S, Kentwood, MI 49548
Open Year-Round
Why People Love the Underground Cookie Club Ice Cream Place
The Underground Cookie Club is not your average ice cream shop. This fantastic destination is described as a dessert sanctuary and it’s easy to see why.
Their gourmet ice cream sandwiches are sure to delight your eyes and your mouth.
What to Order
Adventurers looking for a flavor (and color) explosion must try The Chubby Unicorn.
Superman ice cream is layered with rainbow sugar cookies and topped with sprinkles before being rolled in Fruity Pebbles.
6 – The Pump House
30 N Main St, Rockford, MI 49341
Open Year-Round
Why People Love The Pump House
You can craft your own ice cream masterpiece at The Pump House. Fill your cup with frozen yogurt, sorbet or custard and then load it up with whatever toppings you like from their giant toppings bar.
What to Order
The Cookie Monster is liquid froyo base poured out onto a special surface before Oreo cookies are mixed in, before being spread then finally scraped into delightful rolls and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
7 – Furniture City Creamery
958 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Open Year-Round
Why People Love Furniture City Creamery Ice Cream Place
This ice cream place makes small batch vintage-inspired ice cream, including vegan! It’s always an adventure at Furniture City because they’re always making some new flavor, and once it’s gone, it’s gone.
You can also take home their classic makes in pints and enjoy it later.
What to Order
Ice. Cream. Flights. Thank you, Furniture City, for seeing us undecided people and not making us choose just one.
8 – Love’s Ice Cream
435 Ionia Ave SW Stall 106 Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Open Year-Round
Why People Love Love’s Ice Cream
Love’s Ice Cream brings the best ‘real food’ ingredients together with ice cream to their Downtown Market location. Their hand crafted ice cream is from organic grass-fed dairy – and – Grand Rapids’ original vegan gelato.
Sign up for their mailing list to get free ice cream on your birthday.
What to Order at this Ice Cream Shop
Mitten Pop ice cream bar. Love’s takes some of their signature flavors, shapes them into our beloved lower peninsula, then dips into a chocolate shell covering, turning Michigan into a tasty treat.
9 – Pinkie’s Ice Cream
1127 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Open April – October
Why People Love Pinkie’s Ice Cream
Pinkie’s Ice Cream serves Sherman’s of South Haven Ice Cream, including gluten free and vegan. People love the unique flavors like Honey Lavender.
What to Order
Try the turtle sundae on site, and order up some small ice cream tubs to take home for later!
10 – Houseman’s
2543 84th St SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
Open March – October
Why People Love Houseman’s Ice Cream Place
Houseman’s Ice Cream is here for you. Complete with dairy-free soft serve ice cream, and specials like Ashby’s “no sugar added” butter pecan.
11 – Rocky’s Dairy Depot
110 N Main St, Rockford, MI 49341
Open April – October
Why People Love Rocky’s Dairy Depot
Over 40 years in business, Rocky’s Dairy Depot has an amazing selection of ice cream. Dairy-free, Dole Whips, lactose-free soft serve, plus Mooville’s sugar free vanilla.
What to Order at this Ice Cream Shop
The Rock Pile Sundae is soft-serve vanilla, layered with hot fudge, marshmallow & chocolate rocks, and then topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.
12 – Scooper’s Ice Cream Shoppe
591 Ada Dr SE, Ada, MI 49301
Open April – October
Why People Love Scooper’s Ice Cream Shoppe
Yes, you can get regular ice cream shop fare at this ice cream stand just outside of Grand Rapids in downtown Ada. But, there’s something else you can get from the hidden menu that not many people know about…
What to Order
Bottom of the barrel cone: When a flavor of ice cream begins to get too low to scoop from, Scooper’s will scrape out the remainder and put it into a new barrel. Once that barrel is full, you get an ever-changing new flavor dubbed Bottom of the Barrel. Every lick is something different!
13 – Double Dip Depot
3284 Remembrance Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Open March – September
Why People Love Double Dip Depot
The Double Dip Depot is an ice cream shop near Grand Rapids that also offers drive-through service and mini golf. With an extensive menu and gorgeous patio, families to hang out here.
What to Order
Blue monster: If you’re looking to order something wild on your next trip, go for the Blue Monster. It’s vanilla soft serve ice cream with gummy tentacles, blue magic shell, and monster eyes.
14 – Tippy Cow
3830 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, Michigan 49418
Open March – September
Why People Love Tippy Cow Ice Cream Place
This local ice cream shop just outside of downtown Grandville is great at serving up their clever creations.
What to Order
Party Parfait or Donut Sundae – You’re going to have to choose between a Marge’s Donut Den donut topped with soft serve ice cream, hot caramel, peanuts, whipped cream and a cherry OR a Party Parfait, which is a parfait built inside a frosting lined cup with two layers of Funfetti cake, two layers of ice cream, and alllllllll the sprinkles, whip cream, and cake crumbles.
15 – Trailside Treats
6294 Belmont Ave NE, Belmont, MI 49306
Open March – September
Why People Love Trailside Treats
As far as neighborhood ice cream shops go, Trailside Treats is a home run. Located steps away from Rogue River Park and the White Pine Trail, this is a natural gathering place.
They have so many frozen treats to choose from: ice cream cones, frozen yogurt, smoothies flurries, shakes, and malts – they even have doggie sundaes …. and that’s just for starters. Plus deliciously amazing homemade waffle cones. Now offering Lactose-Free options as well.
What to Order
Grasshopper sundae: Vanilla soft serve layers with crushed Oreos, crème de menthe sauce, and coconut flakes.
Bike the White Pine Trail to Trailside Treats in Belmont
16 – Chapel Charlie’s Cup & Cone
2361 Riley St, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Open March – September
Why People Love Chapel Charlie’s Cup & Cone
With a full menu, people love to come for dinner and top it off with an ice cream dessert… or homemade fudge.
What to Order
One pound banana split: You can build this colossal classic with either soft serve flavors or with your choice of flavors of fresh, hand-dipped Ashby’s premium ice cream from Ludington, Michigan.
17 – Ice Cream Garage
4030 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Open April – September
Why People Love Ice Cream Garage
Serving up Hudsonville ice cream, flurries, old fashioned malts and doggie ice cream, the Ice Cream Garage is the place to get frozen treats in Standale. Plus, enjoy the Ice Cream Garage’s ever-changing mural.
The Ice Cream Garage periodically changes up their murals
What to Order
Roadkill sundae: It doesn’t get wilder than the Roadkill Sundae. The Ice Cream Garage layers scoops of Hudsonville Deer Traxx ice cream, topped with hot fudge, sour gummi worms, and whipped cream.
Road Kill Sundae at the Ice Cream Garage
18 – Frosty Cove
2565 Lakeshore Dr, Muskegon, MI 49441
Open March – September
What to Order
The Whaler: Scoops of chocolate, vanilla, strawberry cheesecake, and orange-pineapple ice creams, with swirls of chocolate syrup, cherry topping, strawberry pieces, crushed pineapple, a whole banana, whipped cream, and chocolate sprinkles for a GIANT ice cream trea
19 – Custard by the Dam
25 S Squires Street Sq Rockford, MI 49341
Open March – September
Why People Love Custard by the Dam
Over 30 flavors of frozen custard to choose from, plus dairy free vegan soft serve Temptation. AND Ashby’s premium hard dip ice cream!
What to Order
Try the pineapple Dole whip. (Dole whip is a dairy-free soft serve, and delicious for anyone.)
20 – Tastefull Vegan Dessert Shop
2265 Porter St. SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
Open March – October
Why People Love Tastefull Vegan Dessert Shop
This is Michigan’s first female minority owned vegan ice cream shop. Everything they serve is completely free of the top eight allergens and tastes incredible.
What to Order
The soft-serve vanilla is so good, you won’t even know it’s vegan.
21 – Sweet Rewards
6969 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
Open Year Round
Why People Love Sweet Rewards Ice Cream Shop
This Cutlerville ice cream place has been a community staple for 21 years. Walk up or drive through, you’ll be treated to great ice cream and service on your visit.
Sweet Details Ice Cream Shop is in Cutlerville, MI
What to Order
We can’s choose between the Kit Kat & Twix Flurries and the many flavors of Dole Whip on rotation. Maybe we’ll just have to get both!
22 – The Cone Shoppe
1225 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids MI 49503
Why People Love The Cone Shoppe
It’s the soft-serve mecca in downtown Grand Rapids!
24+ flavors or soft-serve, Dole Whip, Flurries, Shakes, Malts, Sundaes and more make up the menu at this woman-owned ice cream shop.
What to Order
Move over, iced coffee, the Nitro Cold Brew Float is what’s gonna caffeinate us this summer!
23 – Ice Cream Caboose
6300 Alden Nash, Alto, MI 49302
Open April – September
Why People Love the Ice Cream Caboose
Your ice cream is served from a train caboose! Plus, it’s just minutes away from Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park, making it an easy stop on your way home.
What to Order
You have to get a Locomotion! They are like a flurry – choose your mix-ins and enjoy. Or, if you’re in a savory mood, get the cheese curds.
24 – Dairy De-lite
3950 W River Dr NE Comstock Park, MI 49321
Open April – September
Why People Love Dairy De-lite
This Comstock Park gem has amazing ice cream at just-right prices. Plus, it’s located right next to the White Pine Trail for easy access on your bike ride and across the street from a park and the local library.
What to Order at this Ice Cream Shop
Try the Bahama Parfait – it’s vanilla ice cream layered with pineapple, strawberries, and coconut. Yum!
25 – Flavors on the Promenade
8 E Bridge St NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Open year round
Why People Love Flavors on the Promenade
Flavors on the Promenade is not your typical ice cream shop. The ice cream at this Rockford shop is rolled, not scooped, for starters. Beyond that, the menu is loaded with crepes and specialty coffee drinks.
I Doughn’t Care Rolled Ice Cream at Flavors on the Promenade
What to Order at this Ice Cream Shop
It’s hard to decide between all of the fun flavors here, but the “I Doughn’t Care” will probably hit the spot – it’s Cookie Dough ice cream topped with a Chocolate Drizzle and a Chocolate Chip Cookie – and is even available gluten-free!
Best Ice Cream Places Map
find ice cream places near me
1 thought on “Ice Cream Places: 24 Yummy Ice Cream Shops with the Best Scoops”
Also Smallcakes Okemos cakesmash and Freakshakes @ stomping grounds Durand ??