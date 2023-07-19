7 Michigan Rock Hunting Places You Want to Know About Right Now

The Best Michigan Rock Hunting Beaches
Rock hunting beaches in Michigan? You bet!
While the state is known for its sandy dunes and sugar sand beaches along the west coast, the Mitten State is also home to some of the best beaches for rock hunting.
Whether you’re on a quest for the famed Petoskey stone or just scouting for cool rocks and fossils, Michigan’s beaches can be a great hunting ground.
And although some seasoned rockhounds might not want to reveal their secret rock hunting spots, most are the friendly type – so we’re hoping newcomers are welcomed.
Table of Contents
So get your gear ready, we’re sharing the nitty-gritty details, from the types of rocks you can find to the parking facilities.
And as we explore more, we’ll keep updating this rock hunting beaches treasure map, so stay tuned!
PS- Please follow all rock collecting rules on your adventures!
Rockport State Recreation Area
Alpena, MI 49707
Located on Lake Huron, this former rock quarry was once booming with mining and shipping activity. Today, you can dig up remnants of old fish and coral that are trapped here, fossilized in the limestone in the quarry. You are allowed to take home up to 25 pounds of fossils/rocks per person per year.
Rock Hunting Finds: Petoskey Stones, other Devonian Period fossils
Restrooms: Vault toilets
Parking: Plenty of paved parking spots. State of Michigan recreation pass required.
Fisherman’s Island State Park
Bell’s Bay Road, Charlevoix MI, 49720
Fisherman Island State Park in Charlevoix is a fantastic place to find Charlevoix Stones. With six uninterrupted miles of rocky Lake Michigan shoreline to peruse, you’re likely to come away with at least a couple of the treasured stones.
Rock Hunting Finds: Charlevoix Stones, Petoskey Stones
Restrooms: Vault toilets
Parking: Usually not crowded. Park on pull outs along the main road through the campground or near the park entrance. State of Michigan recreation pass required.
Magoon Creek Natural Area
2925 Red Apple Rd, Manistee, MI 49660
Magoon Creek is a blast, although you do need to get yourself down the bluff.
From the rock hunting on the beach to the clay cliffs along the back of the beach, there’s a lot to keep you entertained. (Kids love playing with clay just about as much as they like hunting for treasure rocks.)
Once you’re down on the beach, head north to the creek outlet. You might have to wade around fallen trees. The creek is shallow, clear, sparkling and a whole lot of fun for kids to splash in.
Rock Hunting Finds: Petoskey Stones, beach glass, jasper, agate, and other beautiful stones
Pro Tips: Some visitors report that the beach is a little easier to access via adjacent Sundling Park at 2925 Red Apple Rd, Manistee, MI 49660, just north of Magoon Creek.
Parking: Lots of space. Magoon Creek Park has two parking areas, both accessed by the same drive.
The parking area the north is improved and features the vault toilets and picnic tables. The south parking area is packed earth and serves as an entrance to the hiking trails. Both trails are about equidistant from the beach entrance.
Restroom: Vault toilet
Pier Cove Park
2290 Lakeshore Dr, Fennville, MI, 49408
Pier Cove Park near Saugatuck MI is a rock hunting destination.
While small, the beach can be packed with “lightning stones” or Septarians.
The veins in these rocks sparkle in the sunlight, making them seem almost magical.
You have good chance of discovering one these unique stones here and you might find other types of rocks, like Petoskey stones here, too.
The park features a small creek running into Lake Michigan, making it an excellent playground for kids. Another fun pastime? Stroll a bit past the tunnel and you’re in an ideal frog-catching spot.
Rock Hunting Finds: Lightning stones, Petoskey Stones
Kid-Friendly: Got little ones? The park has a small creek that runs into Lake Michigan – a nice kiddie pool.
Pro Tips: Don’t forget your water shoes – the water here is rocky. Sorry, dog parents, no pups allowed here.
Parking: Limited to around 10 spots. If full, park at West Side County Park and walk (0.9 mile). The beach is just about 15 steps down from the parking area.
Restroom: There’s a porta-potty in the parking lot.
Deerlick Creek Park
76773 13th Ave, South Haven, MI 49090
At Deerlick Creek Beach, it seems like everyone’s here for the rocks!
Kids will have a blast scouring the creek and Lake Michigan’s shoreline for rocks. A creek flowing into Lake Michigan adds to the charm, though you’ll have to cross it to reach the lake, using the small rock bridges built by visitors.
Rock Hunting Finds: Beach glass, coral fossils, Petoskey stones, lightning stones
Pro Tips: Wear water shoes or something sturdy for your feet – it’s all rocks and no sand. Bonus: the beach is dog-friendly.
Parking: Limited beachside parking (about 12 spots). There’s more space about a 0.5 mile down the road. You’re only a small sand dune away from the beach! Bonus: there’s no parking fee.
Restroom: There’s a porta-potty in the parking lot.
Pilgrim Haven Natural Area
18th Ave, South Haven, MI 49090
Head to Pilgrim Haven Natural Area if you’re after larger rocks and geodes. With dunes to jump off, and giant rocks to climb, this 27-acre public preserve is a favorite!
If you want to take a break from rockhounding, several easy trails wind through the woods and grassy area leading to Lake Michigan.
Rock Hunting Finds: Geodes, Beach glass, coral fossils, Petoskey stones, lightning stones
PSA: The Land Conservancy overseeing this area asks visitors to Help keep the beach rocky at Pilgrim Haven! They state, “Please remember that visitors are allowed to collect a small number of rocks for study or as souvenirs but may not remove large quantities of rocks (such as 5-gallon buckets).”
Pro Tips: Swimming here can be tricky. Our kids played in the waves but got cut up when they were pushed into the rocks.
Parking: Plenty of spots available, and a short, paved path stroll gets you to the beach. Pilgrim Haven Natural area is open from dawn to dusk with no admission fee.
Restroom: No worries, there are portable in the parking lot.
Peterson Park
10001 E Peterson Park Rd, Northport, MI 49670
Peterson Park on the Leelanau Peninsula is a fabulous destination if you like looking for Petoskey stones or Leland Blue.
Rock Hunting Finds: Leland Blue, Petoskey stones
Pro Tips: For best results, go after a storm has tossed the beach. Bring a bucket so you can scoop water to wet the dry stones.
Parking: Gravel lot, can get crowded
Restroom: Portable toilet in the parking lot.
Best Rocks to hunt for in Michigan
Your Rock Hunting Stories
Have a favorite rock hunting beach in Michigan or some rock-solid advice for fellow hunters?
Leave a note below and tell us about your rock hunting adventures!