7 Michigan Rock Hunting Places You Want to Know About Right Now

Magoon Creek Natural Area

2925 Red Apple Rd, Manistee, MI 49660

Magoon Creek is a blast, although you do need to get yourself down the bluff.

From the rock hunting on the beach to the clay cliffs along the back of the beach, there’s a lot to keep you entertained. (Kids love playing with clay just about as much as they like hunting for treasure rocks.)

Once you’re down on the beach, head north to the creek outlet. You might have to wade around fallen trees. The creek is shallow, clear, sparkling and a whole lot of fun for kids to splash in.

Rock Hunting Finds: Petoskey Stones, beach glass, jasper, agate, and other beautiful stones

Pro Tips: Some visitors report that the beach is a little easier to access via adjacent Sundling Park at 2925 Red Apple Rd, Manistee, MI 49660, just north of Magoon Creek.

Beach at Magoon Creek Natural Area

Parking: Lots of space. Magoon Creek Park has two parking areas, both accessed by the same drive.

The parking area the north is improved and features the vault toilets and picnic tables. The south parking area is packed earth and serves as an entrance to the hiking trails. Both trails are about equidistant from the beach entrance.

Restroom: Vault toilet