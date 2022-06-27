21 Epic Things to do in Charlevoix MI for Summer, Spring or Fall

Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI
If you’re looking for a darling Michigan summer vacation destination with historic roots, you need to make the trip to Charlevoix, MI.
Even though Charlevoix is a bite-sized city (population under 2,500), it still offers a king-sized amount of fun and adventure.
Charlevoix is a little Lake Michigan harbor town with a channel to Lake Charlevoix. The main road through town – US 31 – has a drawbridge that periodically raises to let big boats in and out. Downtown is cute and busy.
Use this guide to fill your next trip with wonderful things to do in Charlevoix.
Charlevoix MI FAQs
Where is Charlevoix, Michigan located?
Charlevoix is located in northern Michigan along the coast of Lake Michigan. It is nestled between the Big Lake and Lake Charlevoix.
Charlevoix is an easy, beautiful, one-hour drive north from Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, MI.
How do you pronounce Charlevoix?
Charlevoix is French and is pronounced, “Shaar-luh-voy.”
What is Charlevoix, Michigan known for?
The Charlevoix area is full of local history, art, dining, and shopping experiences. Many public figures have ties to the area such as Ernest Hemingway and Earl Young.
Charlevoix prides itself on its natural beauty. Its slogan is “Charlevoix the Beautiful.”
It also has its own special rock – the Charlevoix stone.
Outdoor enthusiasts love Charlevoix as it is surrounded by freshwater and offers opportunities for canoeing, kayaking, or paddle boarding. It also has many wonderful hiking and biking trails.
What towns are near Charlevoix Michigan?
Nearby cities include Petoskey, Harbor Springs, Elk Rapids, and Boyne City. They are about 20-30 minutes away by car.
An hour’s drive will get you to Mackinaw City or Traverse City.
21 Things to Do in Charlevoix MI
From beaches to ferries, outdoor adventuring and rock hunting, mushroom houses, to downtown shopping and dining – “Charlevoix the Beautiful” is a Michigan destination you don’t want to overlook.
1 – Hunt for the Mushroom Houses – and Stay in One!
Downtown Charlevoix, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
Mushroom Houses are whimsical artisan homes featuring wavy rooflines and stonework that were designed by architect Earl Young between 1919 and the 1970s.
Young built 26 houses and several commercial properties using mostly stone (limestone, fieldstone, and boulders) found throughout Northern Michigan.
Each structure is unique but you can easily tell that Earl Young was the architect behind the building. If you’re in Charlevoix and you see a house with wavy eaves, a cedar shake roof, or something that resembles a gnome home, you’re looking at Young’s work.
Self-guided or guided Mushroom House tours are available. Most houses are located in the Boulder Park Area or the Park Avenue Area.
Don’t forget to look for Stafford’s Weathervane Restaurant and Weathervane Terrace Inn & Suites on Pine River Lane, and Hotel Earl on Michigan Avenue – they’re also his creations.
If you fall in love with the mushroom houses you can even stay in some of them (see pics below).
2 – Get a Room at Hotel Earl
120 Michigan Avenue, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
A friendly destination, Hotel Earl is Earl Young’s Lodge reimagined as a boutique hotel. It’s within walking distance to the beach, downtown shopping, and dining.
Recently renovated with a modern twist and contemporary vibe, you are going to want to stay here again and again.
They did a good job on the reno: classy amenities were added while preserving original, important architecture and design elements.
• Good Vibes Found Here
From the lobby lounge to the outdoor experiences, Hotel Earl radiates good energy and fun times.
• The Rooms are a Hit
There’s a reason Hotel Earl is featured on the Most Romantics Getaways in Michigan list: they take care of the details.
Plus, the rooms are modern and well-appointed. Experiences here are thoughtfully crafted.
• Enjoy the Extras
The hotel bar, heated pool, and outdoor hot tub are just some of the things you need to experience at Hotel Earl.
In the winter, take advantage of the outdoor heated igloos. In the summer, don’t miss rooftop cocktails.
3 – Visit East Park & Let the Kids Play in the Fountain of Youth
400 Bridge St, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
East Park is a Charlevoix MI hotspot. Located in the center of downtown with easy access to shopping and dining, this park has an expansive lawn used for festivals and concerts, Earl Young-inspired architecture, lakeside views, and an inviting, interactive splash pad.
You can even take yoga classes in East Park, weather permitting.
Dubbed the Fountain of Youth, the splash pad overlooks the picturesque harbor of Lake Charlevoix.
There are benches for parents to rest as the kids play in the water. Adjacent to the splash pad is a trout pond where kids can watch and feed the fish.
The splash pad is accessible from 10 am-9 pm. From 9:30 pm – 11 pm, it switches to a display mode where onlookers can enjoy the fountain’s choreographed light and music shows.
4 – Hang Out Downtown: Shop, Play & Hunt for Magical Tiny Doors
Downtown Charlevoix, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
Filled with boutique shops and unique dining, you can spend an entire day or a leisurely afternoon in downtown Charlevoix. Watch the boats pass through the channel as you shop and peruse down Main Street.
In addition to shopping, try these fun things to do in downtown Charlevoix:
• Stay and Enjoy the Summer Concert Series
Into live music? Thursday evenings you can catch the summer concert series Charlevoix Live on the Lake.
7 – 9 pm at the Odmark Performance Pavilion. June 30 – August 11, 2022. Free.
• Pose for Pics with the Charlevoix Landmark Mural
The Charlevoix Landmark Mural, located on the side of the Central Drug Store (301 Bridge St, Charlevoix, MI 49720) depicts historical Charlevoix from 1901 to 1970.
– The first panel, set in 1901, shows a lady with a parasol with a Lake Michigan steamship in the background.
– The second panel, set in ~1925, features the lighthouse and pier.
– In a nod to 1949, the drawbridge and Round Lake are the focus of the third and fourth panel.
– Earl Young’s Mushroom houses are the subject of panel number five. This scene was set in ~1970.
• Magical Tiny Doors Scavenger Hunt
Hunt for Magical Tiny Doors, located at different businesses downtown and also throughout the city. If you locate at least five, you can enter a drawing for a small prize.
• Get Fresh at the Farmer’s Market
Pick up local produce, meats, and fine artisan baked goods while enjoying musicians at the market as well.
Thursdays on Bridge Street 8 AM – 1 PM from May 19 – October 6, 2022.
• Play Giant Chess in Hoop Skirt Alley
• Watch the Drawbridge
It’s fun to want the drawbridge open in downtown Charlevoix from Bridge Park.
Every half-hour, when needed, the bridge will open to allow large boats to travel between Lake Michigan and Lake Charlevoix.
• Walk the Channel to the Lighthouse
After you’ve watched the drawbridge, take a short walk along the Pine River Channel to Lake Michigan and then out onto the pier to the South Pier Lighthouse.
Watch the boats pass through the channel from your perch, and maybe even see the beaver island ferry go by.
• Enjoy Michigan Beach Park
Michigan Beach Park (95 Grant St, Charlevoix, MI 49720) is also nearby.
Its sandy beach is great for spending time in the water and rock hunting, too.
This park has a playground, benches and picnic tables, and public restrooms as well.
This is also the perfect place to end your day. Stay and watch the sunset over the clear waters of Lake Michigan. Capture the picturesque view of the sun setting behind the lighthouse.
6 – Discover the Library’s Hidden Gems
220 Clinton St, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
The Charlevoix Public Library is a treasure.
Libraries are always great places to find free or affordable community activities and events. This one is no exception! Be sure to check out:
• The Music Garden and Playscape for Kids
Gramma Geri’s Children’s garden includes inventive, interactive musical instruments, a waterfall pond, a giant kaleidoscope, and more whimsical play stuff. This stop is a fenced-in wonderland for families.
Outdoor story times occur on Thursdays at 10:30 am. (Confirm with the the library before heading out.)
• Visit the Main Library
This building started out as a schoolhouse. It was built in 1927, operated as a school for 75 years, and became the town’s library in 2006.
7 – Play Disc Golf at Mt. McSauba Disc Golf Course
09223 McSauba Road, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
Located at the Mt. McSauba Recreation Area, this disc golf course is free and open to the public.
Enjoy the beauty of Charlevoix, while participating in this fun and interactive sport at this really tough, championship-level course. There are lots of dramatic elevation changes but you are rewarded with the best ‘Big Lake’ water views of any course in Michigan!
Course Map
8 – Explore Castle Farms
5052 M-66, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
Noted as one of Michigan’s premier historical attractions, visitors to Castle Farms will be met by a variety of cool things to see and do, including:
• Delightful Grounds & Gardens to Explore
Choose a guided or self-guided tour and make your way through the historic grounds.
See the train, play in the hedge maze, feed ducks in the reflection pond, and take a tram tour (weather permitting).
Details.
• Michigan’s largest outdoor railroad
Come see two train lines with more than 70 trains on 2,500+ feet of track. Climb the observation towers to get a bird’s eye view of 1890s-era steam locomotives and 1950s-era model diesel locomotives, as well as the whimsical Fantasy Railway.
The trains run from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Weather permitting, trains will run into October.
• Dragon Encounters
Norm is the Dragon in Residence at Castle Farms. You’ll find him guarding the Dragon’s Lair garden on the front lawn of the castle.
This fire-breather has over 6,900 scales, clawed feet, humongous wings, and razor-sharp teeth and is made from 100% recycled metal.
Take a photo with him, if you dare.
• Splendid Events
Fairy Garden Make & Take Classes, Wine Down Wednesday, Prince & Princess Story Time, and specialty dinners are just some of the fun planned for summer 2022. Full event list.
9 – Prowl for Charlevoix Stones & Petoskey Stones at Fisherman’s Island State Park
16480 Bell’s Bay Rd S, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
If you can find a Petoskey stone or Charlevoix stone, you’re in possession of a treasure typically only found in northern Michigan.
Petoskey stones and Charlevoix stones are patterned stones made from ancient fossilized corals.
At one time, millions of years ago, the land that is now Michigan was under warm seawater and filled with sea creatures, including coral.
• Charlevoix Stones
Charlevoix Stones are similar to Petoskey stones. But their pattern is a bit different. The Petoskey stone has a broader shape with a dark spot in each hexagon, whereas the Charlevoix stone has a smaller more honeycomb-like pattern.
You can typically find Charlevoix stones in the same spot you find Petoskey stones: gravel pits, inland lakes in Northern Michigan, and in Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
• Petoskey Stones
Petoskey stones are the state stone of Michigan. They’re also pre-historic fossilized coral with a distinctive pattern. They can be found in Petoskey, as well as other parts of northern Michigan.
• How & Where to Find Charlevoix Stones & Petoskey Stones
You are more likely to find Charlevoix and Petoskey stones at rocky beaches.
Fisherman’s Island State Park is a large rec area with six miles of rocky Lake Michigan shoreline just southwest of Charlevoix MI. Don’t be surprised if you find Petoskey or Charlevoix stones here to take home as a memento of your trip.
Michigan Beach Park in Charlevoix is another good local spot to hunt for these collectible stones.
New stones are tossed on the beach after a big storm or a lot of wave action; try to look for stones right after the weather clears.
Another good time to hunt for stones is when it’s raining. That’s because Petoskey stones and Charlevoix stones are easier to see when they’re wet.
If you’re stone hunting on a dry day, take a spray bottle with you or wade in the lake to make searching easier (wear water shoes.)
10 – Take the Ferry to Beaver Island & do the Island Tour
103 Bridge Park Dr, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
The Beaver Island Ferry will take you 30 miles across Lake Michigan to Beaver Island. The ferry company offers passage for vehicles and passengers, as well as island tours.
Why visit Beaver Island?
Beaver Island (population ~650) is the third largest island in Lake Michigan. It’s much more secluded than Michigan’s famous Mackinac Island. Beaver Island’s rich history and beautiful nature are what draw visitors in.
Explore the myriad of beaches and inland lakes. Among some of the top things to do on the island include a visit to the toy museum, the Beaver Head Lighthouse, the Marine Museum, and the Old Mormon Print Shop.
If your wanderings have you parched, grab a seat and a drink at Whiskey Point Brewery.
• Beaver Island Tour
You can schedule an island tour. The tour is 1.5 hours long.
This guided van tour will take you through the northern portion of the island and is the perfect introduction to Beaver Island while still leaving you enough time to explore on your own before boarding the Ferry back to Charlevoix.
• Spend the Night
Want to stay for more than the day? The Beaver island Retreat offers island glamping opportunities in custom-designed, furnished hotel safari tents for 2, plus mini-glamping tents for up to 3 children.
11 – Hike through the Dunes to Lake Michigan at Mt. McSauba Rec Area & North Point Nature Preserve
9223 Mt. McSauba Rd, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
Mt. McSauba Rec Area offers picture-worthy views of Lake Michigan, short dune hiking trails, a beach, and a disc golf course in the warmer months. The beach is tucked away and is a local favorite.
In the winter months, they offer skiing (both downhill and cross country), sledding, snowboarding, and ice skating.
North Point Nature Preserve, adjacent to Mt. McSauba, has 1.5 miles of trails on 28 acres of woods and sand dunes. Animals that live here include deer, porcupines, various shore birds, and occasionally loons, eagles, and great blue herons.
12 – Make Plans to Go to the Charlevoix Venetian Festival
309 Petoskey Ave, PO Box 120, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
Charlevoix transforms into the ultimate celebration destination during the annual weeklong Venetian Festival.
Including concerts, street & boat parades, Venetian games (pickleball, cornetian corn toss, beach volleyball), Aquapalooza beach & boat party, fireworks, a block party, and kids day, this festival is practically nonstop.
Kids day includes a petting zoo, bubble land, yard games, and a giant coloring mural. With a $10 armband, kids get access to pony rides, crafts, jump houses, and a mechanical bull.
Carnival rides are also available via Arnold Amusements.
Their schedule of events has something different happening each day and looks like it will be one you won’t forget!
Venetian Festival Dates:
– 7/16-24/2022
– 7/15-23/2023
– 7/20-28/2024
13 – Visit the Lavender Farm
7354 Horton Bay Road, Boyne City, MI 49712
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do near Charlevoix MI:
Perhaps one of the most inviting lavender farms in Michigan, Lavender Hill Farm is not to be missed. . They have lavender ice cream, soap, soda – in addition to the most gorgeous working farm. Be sure to check out the labyrinth if you go.
Prime blooms season is late June to Mid-July.
Lavender Hill Farm farm is home to Italian honeybees and a restored century-old barn where they hold many events including live music performances, weddings, and more.
This is one of the largest lavender farms in Michigan with over 29 varieties of lavender.
Visitors can sign up to dine in the lavender fields – Enjoy a lavender-infused 4 course fine dining tapas menu and delectable dessert. Bring a beverage of your choice, rest, relax, and watch the sunset over the rolling hills. (Tickets required)
They also offer tours, yoga, crafts, classes, and workshops during their operating season. Many classes and experiences are available for kids, too!
14 – Make a Splash at Ferry Beach Park
224 Ferry Ave, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
Ferry Beach Park is home to a favorite Lake Charlevoix beach.
The sandy swimming area gradually deepens and the water tends to be warmer than that of Lake Michigan. The beach is located right next to the city boat slip, and offers paddle board rentals.
The beach has two separate swimming areas seasonally staffed by lifeguards.
All in all, this park has the perfect combination of playground equipment, sports courts, grassy areas, sand, shade, and amenities to complete a summer beach day.
This beach is just a 5-minute drive from downtown shopping and dining.
15 – Go Sailing
Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
Sailing on the Lake can provide an adventure for the whole family to enjoy and remember for a long time to come.
Some local sailing companies offer either private charters or learn-to-sail experiences.
For a charter sailing experience, check out Pure Mish Sailing. This company operates out of the Sommerset Yacht Club and sails Lake Charlevoix and Lake Michigan.
Choose from trips ranging from one day (about 6 hours) up to trips lasting a few days!
Or, learn the ropes with Sail Charlevoix. They offer learn-to-sail lessons for adults and children on Lake Charlevoix.
16 – Spend an Afternoon at Hungry Ducks Farm
4580 M-66 N, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
Spend some time outdoors with fluffy chickens, baby rabbits, and miniature goats. The animal lover in your family will enjoy their time here. These animals are only the beginning of the animal friends you will meet on the Hungry Ducks Farm.
Get a wristband and enjoy unlimited rides, the petting farm, a children’s museum, and much more. They offer catch and release trout fishing for an extra charge.
You can find the farm located one mile down from Castle Farms.
17 – Ride the Ironton Ferry
10122 Ferry, Rd, Charlevoix, MI, 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
Lake Charlevoix is long – and it has a south arm that makes driving its south shore even longer.
It’s definitely quicker to drive the north shore.
But if you’re not in a hurry, take the south shore route and go through the tiny town of Ironton. That’s where you’ll find the $3 open-top Ironton Ferry.
The Ironton Ferry operates during the late spring, summer, and early fall months across the South Arm of Lake Charlevoix. Generally, it is
open from mid-April through mid-November. Operating hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The line gets long during high time, but there is a restaurant at the dock if you need to get out. Riding across made everyone in our car smile.
18 – Raft, Tube or Kayak the Jordan River
311 N Lake St, East Jordan, MI 49727
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do near Charlevoix MI:
Sign up for a time slot with Jordan Valley Outfitters and get ready for a good time.
Book a raft in the summer for up to eight people, or get tubes for those really hot days.
Kayaking and canoeing are also options.
19 – Book a Lighthouse Air Tour
6918 Old Norwood Rd, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
There are numerous lighthouses in Northern Michigan that are awesome to see from the air. The Charlevoix lighthouse is no exception.
Fresh Air Aviation offers half-hour to 1-hour private air tours for up to 5 passengers. See up to nine unique lighthouses – most rarely seen.
They are open 7 days a week, making this an easy and accessible event to add to your list of things to see and do.
Call to schedule your tour – (231) 237-9482
20 – Find Your Way to Raven Hill Discovery Center
4737 Fuller Rd, East Jordan, MI 49727
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do near Charlevoix MI:
If you’re visiting the area with kiddos Raven Hill Discovery Center will be one stop they love.
Expect snakes, lizards, and plenty of hands-on fun.
Outside you can spend some time in the music garden, on the Jurassic Trail, playing in the schoolhouse, or exploring the treehouse.
Inside there are loads of fun, educational toys and games like a giant magnet table, bikes you can pedal to power light bulbs, plenty of instruments, old-fashioned toys, and much more. A highlight is the rescue animal area.
Founder Cheri Leach is informative, patient, and kind. She loves to teach kids about animals in a way that is accessible to them. Oh, and she might even let them hold the snakes and lizards!
21 – Visit John Cross Fish Market
209 Belvedere Rd, Charlevoix, MI 49720
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Charlevoix MI:
This third-generation, family-run business has been providing fresh fish and seafood to the community since 1945. Customers rave about the delicious fish they get from John Cross Fish Market.
If you’re looking for fresh smelt, smoked fish, fresh whitefish, or gourmet seafood, this is the place to get it.
Food & Drink
Don’t let the adventure stop with activities! Charlevoix has many opportunities to experience some lovely and delightful restaurants.
The Cantina
101 Van Pelt Place, Charlevoix MI 49720
Known for their Mexican cuisine with farm-to-table roots. They pride themselves in sourcing fresh produce and ingredients from the local farms and purveyors of Northern Michigan. Their bar offers artisan tequilas & handcrafted cocktails.
They are open 7-days a week. Their cute location offers both indoor and outdoor seating and dining options.
That French Place
212 Bridge St, Charlevoix, MI 49720
To-die-for French pastries, crepes, and coffee.
Go early; it’s worth the wait. Or, order online.
Pita Cruiser Foodtruck
101 Van Pelt Pl, Charlevoix MI 49720
Located behind the Cantina, they offer Mediterranean street food.
A few of their staples include their Cucumber Lime Refresher, gyro pita, chicken shawarma pita, and sides like their fries and fiery pita dip or their pita chips and hummus.
Hardwood Gold Cafe
230 Bridge Street, Charlevoix MI 49720
“The sweetest spot in downtown Charlevoix,” this shop and cafe offer tidings of maple syrup products. Owned and opperated by fifth-generation sisters. Their cafe offers a vast array of yummy foods including hand pies, salads, wraps, and more. Stop in for a coffee break or a delicious meal!
HotDoggers Charlevoix
117 Antrim Street, Charlevoix MI 49720
HotDoggers is a coney island restaurant offering American Cuisine. Their menu offers premium Coneys, fresh made Burgers, Gyros, French Fries, loaded coney cheese fries, and much more!
More Places to Stay
With so many things to do and see in Charlevoix, why not stay overnight?
Weathervane Terrace Inn and Suites
111 Pine River Lane, Charlevoix, MI, 49720
Another Earl Young Hotel! Overlooking the channel, close to the beach, close to downtown, and with a fabulous outdoor pool, this hotel is a fantastic place to stay.
Charlevoix House
202 Michigan, Charlevoix, MI 49720
This charming Victorian bed and breakfast offers a complimentary continental breakfast each morning and is located just steps from downtown.
Sitting in between the shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Charlevoix, the house has 8 rooms each with a different theme. The rooms are equipped to house anywhere from 2-6 people. It’s a lovely destination for couples.
AmericInn by Wyndham
11800 US 31 North, Charlevoix MI 49720
Conveniently located off of US 31 with easy access to Downtown Charlevoix or for venturing around nearby towns. They offer comfortable rooms, free breakfast, an indoor pool, free wifi access, and pet-friendly accommodations.
Bridge Street Inn
113 Michigan Ave, Charlevoix MI 49720
Located just steps from Lake Michigan with gorgeous sunsets visible from the wrap-around front porch. The Victorian bed and breakfast is equipped with eight different guest rooms. Guests are invited to come and experience the history of Charlevoix, in the comfort of their modern rooms and amenities.