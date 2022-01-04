Boyne Mountain Resort: An Incredible Michigan Winter Family Destination for 2022

Why Families Love Boyne Mountain Resort in Northern Michigan Why stay and play at Boyne Mountain Resort in Northern Michigan in the winter? For starters, it’s arguably one of the state’s favorite winter ski destinations. And, if you’re coming with family it makes sense for so many reasons! Here’s why we love it: Boyne has a great variety of lodging options. There are a ton of activity options for familes in addition to skiing, like the water park, ziplining, and the beautiful spa. The indoor/outdoor pool is a favorite with kids. The gym is nice. There are many onsite dining and shopping options. And, as far as skiing goes, it’s fantastic and they have great runs for all abilities.

Where is Boyne Mountain Resort? Boyne Mountain Resort is located in Northern Michigan on the west side of the state. It’s helpful to look at a map to understand where Boyne’s properties are in relationship to one another and the nearby towns. Boyne Mountain Resort 1 Boyne Mountain Rd, Boyne Falls, MI 49713 The Highlands at Harbor Springs 600 Highland Rd, Harbor Springs, MI 49740

You’ll need to drive approximately 25 miles to get from Boyne Mountain Resort to The Highlands in Harbor Springs. The drive takes about 40 minutes. To get to Boyne City from Boyne Mountain, give yourself 10 minutes to go the 6.5 miles. Three nearby towns are Boyne City, Harbor Springs, and Petoskey. The first two primarily are summer tourist towns but they do remain open all year long. Petoskey is the “big city” of them all, offering a hospital and more amenities.

Winter Activities at Boyne Mountain Resort Some of the winter activities offered at Boyne Mountain are included with your stay while others require an additional fee. Many of the outdoor activities start at the Adventure Center.

Summit-to-Stein’s Snowshoe Supper Every Saturday | January 8 – March 12, 2021 Start with a ride up the historic Hemlock chairlift to Eagle’s Nest where you’ll sip some spiced wine or hot cocoa.

Guides will help you strap on snowshoes and prepare for your twilight journey down the mountainside.

Halfway down, stop at the bonfire for hot toddies and warm cocoa.

End your time at the Stein Eriksen’s restaurant where you’ll feast on a gourmet Prime Rib & Shrimp buffet.

(Space is limited and reservations are required.)

Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides Complimentary for Resort Lodging Guests On Friday and Saturday evenings you can bundle up and settle in for an evening ride around the resort.



Wagon rides depart every 30 minutes from the circle drive in the village and the circle drive in front of the Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa, and they’re free for all resort guests.



Bonfire & S’mores Complimentary for Resort Lodging Guests Gather around the fire and roast s’mores in the Courtyard on Friday and Saturday nights 5 pm-9 pm.



Top Notch Snow Tubing Park Ages 5 & up Enjoy four lanes of banked tubing on this groomed hill.

Reserve your tubes online because this activity fills up fast.



2022 rates: One hour | Weekdays – $29 | Saturdays & Holidays – $34 The Tubing Hill at Boyne Mountain is Groomed Regularly

Winter Zipline Adventure Located at the Adventure Center This is one of the only ziplines open in the winter in Michigan. Spend 2 – 2.5 hours flying through the trees across nine zip lines at Boyne Mountain Resort where you’ll reach speeds of 20-25 mph on lines up to 50 feet in the air and 780 feet long.



Tours run Friday-Sunday.

Weight Limit: 60 – 275 pounds



Reservations Required – call 231.549.7256

The adventure continues as you navigate between the zip lines

Horseback Riding Ages 8 and up Guided trail rides begin at the Boyne Mountain Stable, and take riders on an equine adventure through some of the resort’s most remote, beautiful terrain. Offered Friday-Sunday and Tuesdays. Book by calling 231.549.7256.



Horseback Riding – One hour, $62 per person

Pony Rides – 15-minute ride, $27 per person



Snowshoeing & Cross-Country Skiing 4 km of dedicated snowshoeing trails begin at the Cross Country Center.

35 km of cross-country ski trails available.



Equipment Rental & cross-country ski lessons are availailable. Trail Map

Ice Skating Complimentary for Resort Lodging Guests Stop by the Boyne Mountain ice rink – located just behind the Clock Tower Lodge – and lace up your skates.



Complimentary figure and hockey skates are available in the chalet next to the rink on a first come, first serve basis.



Fat Tire Biking Daily from 9 am – 3 pm Fat tire bike rentals are available for one, two, or six hours. Ride on their 5km trail.



They even have an electric fat tire bike option!

Downhill Skiing at Boyne Mountain ABOUT THE SKIING

Boyne Mountain is on speed dial for many skiers in the midwest, sporting some of the longer runs and vertical drops in Michigan’s lower peninsula. They also have quite a bit of variety as far as terrain is concerned, with a good mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced runs. Boyne gets a hearty amount of natural snow (around 140 inches per year). That, coupled with ample snowmaking means guests are treated to great skiing conditions all season long.

2021-2022 Slope Hours

Sunday – Tuesday: 9am-4:30pm; Wednesday – Saturday: 9am-9pm plus holiday periods.

SKI HILL STATS & MAP 415 skiable acres

60 trails

12 lifts

WHEN TO GO

Like any ski resort, Boyne Mountain is busiest over Christmas break and on the weekends. If you want to steer clear of people, ski on a weekday. Otherwise, anytime you can fit it into your schedule is a great time to visit Boyne Mountain Resort. Bonus: Boyne tends to open earlier in the season compared to other lower peninsula ski hills – and often stays open into the middle of April.

DEALS

Want to save on skiing at Boyne Mountain? You’ll get the best rates if you book a package or buy your tickets online as far in advance as possible. Additionally: Kids 5 and under ski/ride FREE every day, all season with a paying adult skier or snowboarder.

Resort lodging guests that are 80+ years old ski/ride FREE every day, all season.

Boyneland Beginner Access is available on a first come, first serve basis for $25 on Sunday-Friday and $40 on Saturdays. Lift tickets may be purchased online – coming soon.

MAKE IT EASY

The closer you stay to the slopes the easier everything is – especially on mom. If you can stay at the resort, you’ll spend less time schlepping gear and more time skiing or relaxing.

LESSONS Boyne offers private and group lessons for skiers and snowboarders. *Lessons need to be booked online at least 48-hours in advance. You also need to buy a lift ticket and book rentals ahead of time.

SKI/SNOWBOARD VALET

One of the perks of lodging at Boyne Mountain Resort is that you can use their Complimentary ski and snowboard equipment valet. Simply drop off your equipment with the valet, grab a ticket, and come back whenever you’re ready to ski again that day.

Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark One of the biggest indoor waterparks in Michigan, Avalanche Bay is a destination unto itself. With six waterslides of various sizes, four pools – including a children’s pool, the surf simulator, a lazy river, and Splasherhorn Mountain, there is literally something for every age group to enjoy. SAVE: Waterpark visitors that lodge with the resort will save 10% off Avalanche Bay Waterpark day passes when booking in advance online. The Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark Covers 88,000 Square Feet

Downhill Racer Water Slides

Lazy River at Avalanche Bay Waterpark

Splasherhorn Mountain at Avalanche Bay Waterpark

Surf Simulator at Avalanche Bay Waterpark

Winter Activities at The Highlands in Harbor Springs

Take a drive to Boyne’s sister resort, The Highlands, for more adventure fun.

In addition to more downhill skiing, you’ll find a delightful enchanted trail experience and even a Moonlight Dinner.

Enchanted Trail Experience at The Highlands in Harbor Springs

Enchanted Trail Experience at The Highlands in Harbor Springs $15-$25. Ages two & under free. Beverage tickets additional. Reservations required. Back for another season, the magical Enchanted Trail experience will run through February 27, 2022.



The Enchanted Trail is a magical and relaxing two-mile roundtrip walk (choose to hike or snowshoe) starting at the Cross Country Center. During your trail walk, you’ll experience the magical soft warm glow of lights leading you along a beautifully lit winter trail.



Find yourself at a beautifully decorated rustic yurt, warming up next to a crackling bonfire at the end of the journey. Hot chocolate and s’mores are included.



This offering is available most Thursdays-Sundays during the winter with expanded holiday dates.

Departures take place between 5 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. Tickets are required.



Boyne Mountain Resort Lodging Options Choose from nine lodging options at Boyne Mountain Resort when you visit. We loved staying at the Mountain Grand Lodge because you’re close to everything. Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Highlights 220 hotel rooms, along with 1, 2 & 3 bedroom suites.

Rooms here are connected to the Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark, along with the arcade and Fritz’s Snow Fort, an artsy craft activity area for kids (not currently open).

There’s also a heated, year-round indoor/outdoor swimming pool plus hot tubs here, for guests of the Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa only.

The onsite spa offer spa treatments, nail services, a fitness center and more. Indoor/Outdoor Pool at Grand Mountain Lodge Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa at Boyne Mountain Resort Mountain Grand Lodge and Spa Lobby Salzburg Suites are Perfect for Families – Mountain Grand Lodge Kids Sleeping Area – Salzburg Suites The Arcade is located Near Avalanche Bay Waterpark in the Mountain Grand Lodge

Chalet Edelweiss All new. Just underwent an extensive renovation.

Ultimate ski-in ski-out experience, nested at the base of the slopes right next to the lifts.

35 chalet-luxe rooms in modern European style expressed through Alps-inspired flair, including European bed sets, in-room pour over coffee, etc

Includes the Nordic Cirque Sauna experience (reserved for Chalet Edelweiss guests only.)

Boynehof: A quaint European lodge located at the mountain’s base area and connected to the Clock Tower Lodge, Boynehof is a favorite for small families and couples. Pet-friendly rooms available by phone reservation.

Clock Tower Lodge: ski in – ski out hotel rooms, with a view of the ski slopes, an ice skating rink, and a village filled with shops and restaurants. The Clock Tower is lodge is also where you’ll find an outdoor heated pool and gigantic hot tub; open year-round for all resort lodging guests to enjoy.

The Outdoor Pool at Clock Tower Lodge is Open Year Round

Creekside: These condominiums are situated in a wooded setting. On weekends, Creekside is easily accessed by the Disciples lift.

Deer Lake Villas: Big, decked-out condominiums on Deer Lake with a beachfront location

Mountain Cabins: Mountain Cabins are three and four-bedroom rustic cabins that are built in a lightly wooded area, close to golf, and the Alpine chairlift to the slopes.

Mountain Villas: Stay here for convenient access to skiing, tubing, and ziplining to great dining, nightlife, and the Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark.

Village At Disciples Ridge: Situated between the ski runs of Boyneland and Easy Access, many of the condos offer ski-in, ski-out access – and direct access to cross country ski trails. Units also have whirlpool baths, fireplaces, and cathedral ceilings.

Mountain Cabins at Boyne Mountain Resort

Towns Near Boyne Mountain Resort

Chances are, if you’re at Boyne Mountain Resort, you won’t want to leave. But, if you find yourself needing essentials or looking for a little bit of city life, you have a few small options nearby.

Boyne City, Michigan Located on the east end of Lake Charlevoix, Boyne City is a small town (population 3700) that exemplifies the charm of northern Michigan life.



The cute downtown is home to shopping and restaurants. There is a grocery store, several parks, and a McDonald’s.



In the winter, the number of open restaurants and shops shrinks but you will still be able to find places offering great eats. Call ahead for reservations and hours.



GOOD TO KNOW: Avalanche Preserve in Boyne City is a local sledding hill. They have free sleds to borrow, and you can sled for free. You can also get sleds and tubes at the Ace Hardware in town.



Harbor Springs, Michigan Harbor Springs (population 1200), is even smaller than Boyne City and lies to the north of Petoskey, MI.



Despite its smaller size, the picturesque downtown area packs a punch with a variety of unique shops and eateries ready to welcome visitors. Festivals and events are hosted by the downtown businesses almost year-round.



Petoskey, Michigan As mentioned, the waterfront town of Petoskey is where you will find the greatest number of stores, restaurants, and services in the area. There is a hospital here, for example.



Don’t be fooled, though. Petoskey is still a small town (population just under 6000) and shop hours reflect that.



Downtown Petoskey, MI

Overlooking Lake Michigan in Petoskey

