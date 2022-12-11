See the Best Grand Rapids, EGR & Comstock Park Christmas Lights for 2022 on this 1.5-Hour Route

GR, EGR & Comstock Park Christmas Lights Route
If you want to see the best Christmas lights in Grand Rapids, EGR & Comstock Park this is the route for you!
Start off with a sweet treat from Kilwins in East Grand Rapids – perhaps their peppermint ice cream waffle cone will be just the festive thing to kickstart your light tour.
This route includes a few bonus stops along the way that need to be timed just right – the fabulous Sticky Fingers Candy Shop closes at 6 pm most days, and the ice skating rink at Rosa Parks Circle accepts advance reservations.
This Christmas lights route includes several musical light shows and culminates with the granddaddy of them all, the Christmas Lite Show drive-through Christmas lights at the LMCU Ballpark.
PS – The last stop before the Lite Show is pretty great- you might just want to drive through it several times.
Stops on the Grand Rapids-East Grand Rapids-Comstock Park Christmas Lights Route
Here are details for each so on the route.
Click on a (map it) link to access Google Maps driving directions to that destination.
(map it)
(map it)
(map it)
(map it)
Look for Santa's reindeer on the roof and a gorgeously lit tree out front.
(map it)
Several yard pieces with dancing lights and bonus 20' skeleton getting into the Christmas spirit!
Famous Santa in the outhouse and globe projector featuring Christmas Vacation scenes.
(map it)
(map it)
For a bonus, drive down nearby Cambridge Street. Many houses are lovely and all lit up.
(map it)
We're up and running each night from 5 PM - 10 PM now until Christmas!
Music broadcast on 101.9 FM
(map it)
This colorful store stocks the regular favorites (Kit Kat, Laffy Taffy) alongside a wild array of unique candies like bacon-flavored cotton candy, gourmet marshmallows, colorful popcorn and moody chocolate bars.
And of course special holiday offerings!
Eastown’s Candy Shop🍭
W-Sat 11-6
Sunday 11-4
Closed Mon & Tues
(map it)
After ice skating, take time to stroll down Monroe Center - it's also decorated in lights and where you will find a variety of restaurants and shops.
(map it)
(map it)
(map it)
Tune in to 90.1 FM
15-20 minute show runs the day after Thanksgiving to Christmas Day
Hours: Thursday- Sunday 6-10 PM
Every night the week of CHRISTMAS!
Different playlists each night
(map it)
(map it)
We’re normally Halloween folks, but we decided to give holiday decorating a try!
We’ve got dragons trying out for Santa’s sleigh team, a life-sized gingerbread house, elves at work, and lots of fun lights.
NEW for 2022: We’ve added a few more Christmas dragons, an inflatable Christmas castle, dancing gingerbread men in the gingerbread house, music, and some fun new lights!
We’ve only recently started decorating for the holidays, so it’s not nearly as big as our Halloween display, but we hope everyone likes it!
***One quick note, while guests are invited to walk through our Halloween display, our Holiday display is only to look at this year. Thank you for understanding.
(map it)
(map it)
Santa Claus passes out candy canes on weekends.
The light show runs Monday through Sunday 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM.
We are on our sixth year of collecting for the Autism Community of West Michigan.
(map it)
Visit Santa's House Fridays - Sundays and Dec 21 - 23. Free to see Santa.
It's $12 to take photos with your own device.
Ride the Memory Lane train for an extra fee. They also have a Winter Wonder Walk in November.
Tickets start at $30/car.
Wed, Nov. 23, 2022 – Sat, Dec. 31, 2022
Sunday-Thursday // 5:30 - 9:00 P.M.
Friday-Saturday // 5:30 - 10:00 P.M.
MORE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS
Routes, maps, lists, drive-through lights, walk-through lights & more!