See the Best Grand Rapids, EGR & Comstock Park Christmas Lights for 2022 on this 1.5-Hour Route

Dragons at Christmas?! Why not?

We’re normally Halloween folks, but we decided to give holiday decorating a try!

We’ve got dragons trying out for Santa’s sleigh team, a life-sized gingerbread house, elves at work, and lots of fun lights.

NEW for 2022: We’ve added a few more Christmas dragons, an inflatable Christmas castle, dancing gingerbread men in the gingerbread house, music, and some fun new lights!

We’ve only recently started decorating for the holidays, so it’s not nearly as big as our Halloween display, but we hope everyone likes it!

***One quick note, while guests are invited to walk through our Halloween display, our Holiday display is only to look at this year. Thank you for understanding.