See the Best Grand Rapids, EGR & Comstock Park Christmas Lights for 2022 on this 1.5-Hour Route

By / December 11, 2022 /
GR, EGR & Comstock Park Christmas Lights Route


If you want to see the best Christmas lights in Grand Rapids, EGR & Comstock Park this is the route for you!

Start off with a sweet treat from Kilwins in East Grand Rapids – perhaps their peppermint ice cream waffle cone will be just the festive thing to kickstart your light tour.

This route includes a few bonus stops along the way that need to be timed just right – the fabulous Sticky Fingers Candy Shop closes at 6 pm most days, and the ice skating rink at Rosa Parks Circle accepts advance reservations.

This Christmas lights route includes several musical light shows and culminates with the granddaddy of them all, the Christmas Lite Show drive-through Christmas lights at the LMCU Ballpark.

PS – The last stop before the Lite Show is pretty great- you might just want to drive through it several times.

Stops on the Grand Rapids-East Grand Rapids-Comstock Park Christmas Lights Route

Here are details for each so on the route.

Click on a (map it) link to access Google Maps driving directions to that destination.

STOP # 0
2226 Wealthy St SE, East Grand Rapids MI 49506
(map it)

Kilwins peppermint ice cream cone

Take in the Gaslight Village at Kilwins on Wealthy.

Be sure to grab a peppermint ice cream waffle cone or some of their famous hot chocolate

Kilwins closes at 8 PM daily.

STOP # 1
3055 Manhattan Ln, East Grand Rapids MI 49506
(map it)

3055 Manhattan Lane East Grand Rapids Christmas lights inflatables Hunt

Find every giant Christmas inflatable ever made at this house! Look for your favorite Christmas icons and get ready to fill your Christmas Lights Bingo sheet with just one stop.
STOP # 2
2118 Edgewood Ave SE, Grand Rapids MI 49546
(map it)

2118 Edgewood Ave SE Grand Rapids Christmas Lights

LED lights set to music for Christmas - tune to 90.1 FM to listen along.
STOP # 3
1854 Woodward, Grand Rapids MI 49506
(map it)

1854 Woodward SE EGR

A white lights majesty with candy cane striped poles, lighted trees, a giant wreath and more.
STOP # 4
1623 Woodward Ave SE, East Grand Rapids MI 49506
(map it)

1623 Woodward Ave SE East GRand Rapids Christmas Lights Hunt

Lots of fun holiday decorations, including an archway over the sidewalk flanked by friendly Nutcrackers who often have candy canes in their buckets for children.

Look for Santa's reindeer on the roof and a gorgeously lit tree out front.

STOP # 5
2506 Maplewood Dr. SE, East Grand Rapids MI 49506
(map it)

2506 Maplewood Dr SE East Grand Rapids Christmas Lights skeleton Hunt

Lights that line the entire house.

Several yard pieces with dancing lights and bonus 20' skeleton getting into the Christmas spirit!

Famous Santa in the outhouse and globe projector featuring Christmas Vacation scenes.

STOP # 6
2055 San Lu Rae Dr SE, East Grand Rapids MI 49506
(map it)

2055 San Lu Rae Dr SE EGR Christmas light display

Jumbo Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is joined by his pal Bumble, the abominable snowman, as they wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
STOP # 7
750 Plymouth SE, East Grand Rapids MI 49506
(map it)

750 Plymouth EGR Christmas light display

Classic lights and lawn features on this iconic EGR house.

For a bonus, drive down nearby Cambridge Street. Many houses are lovely and all lit up.

STOP # 8
1247 Bates St SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506
(map it)

1247 Bates St EGR Christmas light show

Come see thousands of LED lights synced to favorite Christmas songs.

We're up and running each night from 5 PM - 10 PM now until Christmas!

Music broadcast on 101.9 FM

STOP # 9
1503 Lake Drive SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506
(map it)

sticky fingers candy store at Christmas
Sticky Fingers Candy Store Grand Rapids Christmas

Take a little break from your light tour to grab a sweet treat at Sticky Fingers.

This colorful store stocks the regular favorites (Kit Kat, Laffy Taffy) alongside a wild array of unique candies like bacon-flavored cotton candy, gourmet marshmallows, colorful popcorn and moody chocolate bars.

And of course special holiday offerings!

Eastown’s Candy Shop🍭
W-Sat 11-6
Sunday 11-4
Closed Mon & Tues

STOP # 10
135 Monroe Center Street Northwest, Grand Rapids MI 49503
(map it)

Rosa Parks Cirlce ice skating City of Grand Rapids Christmas

Strap on your skates and do some laps around Rosa Parks Circle.

After ice skating, take time to stroll down Monroe Center - it's also decorated in lights and where you will find a variety of restaurants and shops.

STOP # 11
187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids MI 49503
(map it)

Amway Grand Hotel Christmas Tree

Stop in for pictures in front of the lovely Christmas tree in the lobby of the Amway Grand Hotel.
STOP # 12
250 Valley Ave SW, Grand Rapids MI 49504
(map it)

250 Valley Ave SW Grand Rapids Christmas light display

Thousands of lights, inflatables, and wire sculptures surround an enchanting lighted sidewalk tunnel
STOP # 13
2460 Bristolwood Drive, Walker MI 49544
(map it)

2460 Bristolwood Drive Walker Christmas light show 2022

Synchronized Christmas Light show

Tune in to 90.1 FM

15-20 minute show runs the day after Thanksgiving to Christmas Day

Hours: Thursday- Sunday 6-10 PM
Every night the week of CHRISTMAS!

Different playlists each night

STOP # 14
2398 Glenvalley NW, Grand Rapids MI 49544
(map it)

2398 Glenvalley Christmas Lights

Yard FULL of lights!
STOP # 15
4970 Biddeford, Comstock Park MI 49321
(map it)

dragons at the north pole 2022 christmas lights display

Dragons at Christmas?! Why not?

We’re normally Halloween folks, but we decided to give holiday decorating a try!

We’ve got dragons trying out for Santa’s sleigh team, a life-sized gingerbread house, elves at work, and lots of fun lights.

NEW for 2022: We’ve added a few more Christmas dragons, an inflatable Christmas castle, dancing gingerbread men in the gingerbread house, music, and some fun new lights!

We’ve only recently started decorating for the holidays, so it’s not nearly as big as our Halloween display, but we hope everyone likes it!

***One quick note, while guests are invited to walk through our Halloween display, our Holiday display is only to look at this year. Thank you for understanding.

STOP # 16
461 Brady Street Northwest, Comstock Park MI 49321
(map it)

461 Brady St NW Christmas light display

This corner lot home is just one of the houses lit up in this festive neighborhood.
STOP # 17
311 Dana St NW, Comstock Park MI 49321
(map it)

Christmas Lights 311 Dana St Comstock Park 2020

Seven houses synced to music, running on 88.7 FM.

Santa Claus passes out candy canes on weekends.

The light show runs Monday through Sunday 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

We are on our sixth year of collecting for the Autism Community of West Michigan.

STOP # 18
4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park MI 49321
(map it)

Fifth Third Christmas Lite Show train and car

Enjoy nearly 2 miles of Christmas magic with over a million lights, animated displays, lighted tunnels, and more, without leaving the comfort and warmth of your car.

Visit Santa's House Fridays - Sundays and Dec 21 - 23. Free to see Santa.
It's $12 to take photos with your own device.

Ride the Memory Lane train for an extra fee. They also have a Winter Wonder Walk in November.

Tickets start at $30/car.

Wed, Nov. 23, 2022 – Sat, Dec. 31, 2022
Sunday-Thursday // 5:30 - 9:00 P.M.
Friday-Saturday // 5:30 - 10:00 P.M.

