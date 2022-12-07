Take this 1.5-Hour Route to See the Best Wyoming & Grandville Christmas Lights. Includes Jenison & Hudsonville, too!

Begin your light tour at the Underground Cookie Club for an incredible ice cream sandwich or other sweet treat.

Underground Cookie Club (also known as UCC) is THE place to go for ice cream sandwiches. All of their cookies, ice cream and sorbet is made on-site.

You'll find dozens of amazingly delicious and totally unique ice cream sandwich possibilities including the C-Money (monster cookie dough and Oreos), Cherry Quinn (cherry chip ice cream with cherry chocolate cookie and brownie) and 3 Broomstix (Butterbeer ice cream and butter beer cookies).

But don't miss out on the holiday flavor: Big Deb's Xmas Cake.

Dairy free, gluten free and vegan options also available.

In addition to ice cream sandwiches, you can also get ice cream, sorbet, boba, and ice cream cakes.

Hours:

Wed - Sat 12 PM - 8 PM

Sunday 12 PM - 6 PM