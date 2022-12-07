Take this 1.5-Hour Route to See the Best Wyoming & Grandville Christmas Lights. Includes Jenison & Hudsonville, too!

Wyoming Hudsonville Christmas Lights Route 2022 Header

Wyoming-Grandville Christmas Lights Route


If want a fun-filled evening of looking at Christmas lights in the Granville-Jenison-Wyoming-Hudsonville area, this is the route for you!

Start off with a sweet cookie & ice cream treat from the Underground Cookie Club -perhaps the Christmas cake ice cream treat? – and chase it down with 18 fantastic light displays.

End your time with a beverage at the decidedly cozy Farmhaus Cider venue in Hudsonville. Kids and dogs are welcome, plus they have food trucks and domes. Check their schedule for open times. Enjoy!

Wyoming Grandville Jenison Hudsonville Christmas Lights Route 2022

Stops on the Wyoming-Jenison-Grandville-Hudsonville Christmas Lights Route

Here are details for each so on the route.

Click on a (map it) link to access Google Maps driving directions to that destination.

STOP # 0
5422 Division Ave S, Kentwood MI 49548
(map it)

Underground Cookie Club Xmas Cake

Begin your light tour at the Underground Cookie Club for an incredible ice cream sandwich or other sweet treat.

Underground Cookie Club (also known as UCC) is THE place to go for ice cream sandwiches. All of their cookies, ice cream and sorbet is made on-site.

You'll find dozens of amazingly delicious and totally unique ice cream sandwich possibilities including the C-Money (monster cookie dough and Oreos), Cherry Quinn (cherry chip ice cream with cherry chocolate cookie and brownie) and 3 Broomstix (Butterbeer ice cream and butter beer cookies).

But don't miss out on the holiday flavor: Big Deb's Xmas Cake.

Dairy free, gluten free and vegan options also available.

In addition to ice cream sandwiches, you can also get ice cream, sorbet, boba, and ice cream cakes.

Hours:
Wed - Sat 12 PM - 8 PM
Sunday 12 PM - 6 PM

STOP # 1
Woodhill Ct. 52nd and Burlingame, Wyoming MI 49509
(map it)

Christmas Lights Woodhill Ct. Wyoming 2020

Huge inflatables, two houses across the street from each other.
STOP # 2
3717 Illinois Ave SW, Wyoming MI 49509
(map it)

3717 Illinois Ave SW Wyoming 2020

STOP # 3
3734 Perry Ave SW, Wyoming MI 49519
(map it)

The North Cole Holiday Light Show Wyoming MI 3724 Perry Ave SW

Tune to 89.9 FM

Show runs Sun-Thur 6-10 pm
Fri-Sat 6-11 pm
Nov 25-Jan 1

Collecting non-perishables for Safe Haven Ministries and monetary donations for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

STOP # 4
2537 Valleyview St SW, Wyoming MI 49519-4507
(map it)

Lights on Valleyview christmas light show 2022

Lights on Valleyview contains nearly 5000 individual controlled LED lights.

Listen at 94.1 FM.

The music loops about every 25 minutes.

Thanksgiving - New Years
Sun - Thurs 5 PM - 9:30 PM
Fri & Sat 5 PM - 10:30 PM

There is another house nearby on Valleyridge / Knollview that has great lights.

STOP # 5
2980 S Horseshoe Dr, Wyoming MI 49418
(map it)

2980 S Horseshoe Dr Wyoming Christmas light show

Tune to 93.9 FM

Pick your favorite tune from the list to be played: southhorseshoeholidaylights.remotefalcon.com

STOP # 6
5811 Sage River Court SW, Wyoming MI 49418
(map it)

Sage River Holiday Lights Christmas Light Show 2022

** Ends Christmas night **

Nine houses synced to music located on Sage River Ct. SW and Amur Dr. SW

Tune to 94.1 FM

Runs Friday, 11/25 through Christmas night

Sunday - Thursday, 5 pm to 9:30 pm
Friday and Saturday, 5 pm to 10 pm.

STOP # 7
3056 Pinedale Dr SW, Grandville MI 49418
(map it)

3056 Pinedale Dr SW Grandville Christmas Lights Display

Lights, lasers, inflatables.

Should be all up in early December

STOP # 8
3245 34th St, Grandville MI 49428
(map it)

Christmas Lights 3245 34th St Grandville 2020 1

Approximately 3500 lights with figurines in the yard.
STOP # 9
3081 Locke Avenue SW, Grandville MI 49418
(map it)

3081 Locke Avenue SW Christmas lights 2022

So. Many. Lights.
STOP # 10
3223 Vermont Ave SW, Grandville MI 49418
(map it)

Light on Vermont Christmas Light Show Grandville MI

Lights synced to music on 99.9, plays once every half hour.

Sun-Thursday sundown to 10 PM
Friday & Saturday sundown to 10:30 PM

STOP # 11
4231 Pineway Dr. Sw, Grandville MI 49418
(map it)

4231 Pineway Dr SW Christmas Light Show Grandville MI

Yard filled with 23,000 lights choreographed to 3 Christmas songs.

The 3 song, 10-minute show runs from 5:15 - 11:30 nightly.

Tune to 97.7 FM.

STOP # 12
5511 Stevendale Dr., Hudsonville MI 49426
(map it)

Guyots Lights 5511 Stevendale Dr. Hudsonville MI

Showtimes are from 6pm-9:30pm Daily!

Tune to 100.3 FM

STOP # 13
6167 Heathcross, Hudsonville MI 49426
(map it)

6167 Heathcross Jenison Christmas Lights display

Lighted driveway arches, candy canes, wreaths and more.

Plus a giant Santa & toy soldier... and even Buddy the Elf and Cousin Eddie.

STOP # 14
7065 Georgetown Ave, Hudsonville MI 49426
(map it)

7065 georgetown ave hudsonville Christmas Lights Display 2021

Lots of lights and inflatables at this house, plus other houses on the same street

Should be complete by Dec 2

STOP # 15
4063 Cambridge Dr, Hudsonville MI 49426
(map it)

4063 Cambridge Hudsonville christmas light display

Forest Lights is a musical light show located in Georgetown Forest in Hudsonville.

Show runs every night from 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM.

STOP # 16
7516 Harmon Lane, Jenison MI 49428
(map it)

Christmas Lights 7516 Harmon Lane Jenison 2020

Tune in to 95.5 and watch the music.

The show starts Friday 11/25 and runs nightly from sunset until 10:30 every night until Christmas.

STOP # 17
8322 Hearthway Ave, Jenison MI 49428
(map it)

8322 Hearthway Avenue Jenison house with Christmas lights

Tune to 97.5 FM for the 30 minute light show

December 2nd - December 31st
6 PM - 9:00 PM

New playlist every week!

Best route to come in is off Bauer and park on the side of the road across from our home.

STOP # 18
8340 Curwood Drive, Jenison MI 49428
(map it)

Christmas Lights 8340 Curwood Drive Jenison 2020

STOP # 19
8904 Cedar Lake Drive, Jenison MI 49428
(map it)

Cedar Lake Christmas Light Show Jenison Michigan 1

Runs Dec 8 - Dec 30

Tune to 103.5 FM, Hours posted on FB page.

Synchronized to 4 songs (~14 minutes total)

Most nights the show runs between 5:30 - 9 pm.

STOP # 20
5025 Stanton Street, Hudsonville MI 49426
(map it)

Farmhaus patio igloo Christmas Lights Tour

The final stop stop on this light tour is Farmhaus Cider: "Sought after ciders proudly made on a 150 year old family farm in Michigan with a thirst for change."

There are several cider options at Farmhaus, both alcoholic and non. Lake Effect is the seasonal flavor.

There are often food trucks on site. If that's the case, no outside food is allowed.

Go extra and make a reservation for a heated igloo on the patio.

Kids and dogs are welcome!

Winter hours:

Thursday 4 PM - 9 PM
Friday 4 PM -10 PM
Saturday 1 PM - 10 PM
Sunday 2 PM -8 PM

Have you visited these Wyoming-Jenison-Grandville-Hudsonville Christmas Lights Stops?

Or maybe you found another place we should add to the route?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

