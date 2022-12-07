Take this 1.5-Hour Route to See the Best Wyoming & Grandville Christmas Lights. Includes Jenison & Hudsonville, too!

Wyoming-Grandville Christmas Lights Route
If want a fun-filled evening of looking at Christmas lights in the Granville-Jenison-Wyoming-Hudsonville area, this is the route for you!
Start off with a sweet cookie & ice cream treat from the Underground Cookie Club -perhaps the Christmas cake ice cream treat? – and chase it down with 18 fantastic light displays.
End your time with a beverage at the decidedly cozy Farmhaus Cider venue in Hudsonville. Kids and dogs are welcome, plus they have food trucks and domes. Check their schedule for open times. Enjoy!
Stops on the Wyoming-Jenison-Grandville-Hudsonville Christmas Lights Route
Here are details for each so on the route.
Click on a (map it) link to access Google Maps driving directions to that destination.
(map it)
Underground Cookie Club (also known as UCC) is THE place to go for ice cream sandwiches. All of their cookies, ice cream and sorbet is made on-site.
You'll find dozens of amazingly delicious and totally unique ice cream sandwich possibilities including the C-Money (monster cookie dough and Oreos), Cherry Quinn (cherry chip ice cream with cherry chocolate cookie and brownie) and 3 Broomstix (Butterbeer ice cream and butter beer cookies).
But don't miss out on the holiday flavor: Big Deb's Xmas Cake.
Dairy free, gluten free and vegan options also available.
In addition to ice cream sandwiches, you can also get ice cream, sorbet, boba, and ice cream cakes.
Hours:
Wed - Sat 12 PM - 8 PM
Sunday 12 PM - 6 PM
(map it)
(map it)
Show runs Sun-Thur 6-10 pm
Fri-Sat 6-11 pm
Nov 25-Jan 1
Collecting non-perishables for Safe Haven Ministries and monetary donations for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.
(map it)
Listen at 94.1 FM.
The music loops about every 25 minutes.
Thanksgiving - New Years
Sun - Thurs 5 PM - 9:30 PM
Fri & Sat 5 PM - 10:30 PM
There is another house nearby on Valleyridge / Knollview that has great lights.
(map it)
Pick your favorite tune from the list to be played: southhorseshoeholidaylights.remotefalcon.com
(map it)
Nine houses synced to music located on Sage River Ct. SW and Amur Dr. SW
Tune to 94.1 FM
Runs Friday, 11/25 through Christmas night
Sunday - Thursday, 5 pm to 9:30 pm
Friday and Saturday, 5 pm to 10 pm.
(map it)
(map it)
(map it)
(map it)
Sun-Thursday sundown to 10 PM
Friday & Saturday sundown to 10:30 PM
(map it)
The 3 song, 10-minute show runs from 5:15 - 11:30 nightly.
Tune to 97.7 FM.
(map it)
Tune to 100.3 FM
(map it)
Plus a giant Santa & toy soldier... and even Buddy the Elf and Cousin Eddie.
(map it)
Should be complete by Dec 2
(map it)
(map it)
The show starts Friday 11/25 and runs nightly from sunset until 10:30 every night until Christmas.
(map it)
December 2nd - December 31st
6 PM - 9:00 PM
New playlist every week!
Best route to come in is off Bauer and park on the side of the road across from our home.
(map it)
Tune to 103.5 FM, Hours posted on FB page.
Synchronized to 4 songs (~14 minutes total)
Most nights the show runs between 5:30 - 9 pm.
(map it)
There are several cider options at Farmhaus, both alcoholic and non. Lake Effect is the seasonal flavor.
There are often food trucks on site. If that's the case, no outside food is allowed.
Go extra and make a reservation for a heated igloo on the patio.
Kids and dogs are welcome!
Winter hours:
Thursday 4 PM - 9 PM
Friday 4 PM -10 PM
Saturday 1 PM - 10 PM
Sunday 2 PM -8 PM
