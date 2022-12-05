Follow this 1-Hour Route to See the Best Cascade-Ada-Lowell Christmas Lights for 2022

Cascade-Ada-Lowell Christmas Lights Route
If you’ve only got one evening to pack in Christmas activities and looking at Christmas lights east of Grand Rapids, drive this route with your family.
Not only will you get Christmas cheer in overdrive, but you’ll also love the stop for cookies in Cascade to get you started. (Gotta have fuel for this adventure!) And there’s even a place to visit Santa near the end of the drive in Lowell if you time it right.
This relatively short Christmas Lights driving route is packed with the best Christmas houses we could find in the area, making it a wonderful way for families to get out and enjoy the holidays on the fly.
Enjoy!
Stops Step by Step for the Cascade-Ada-Lowell Christmas Lights Route
Looking for the details on the stops on this route? It’s all right here!
Click on the (map it) link in a listing to access Google Maps driving directions to that destination.
PS – The pedestrian-only covered bridge in Ada is a great place to stretch your legs, as is the entire village of Ada. (Legacy Park in Ada has public restrooms.)
(map it)
Sugar Mommas, located next door, is where you can get cookies, cocoa, coffee, pastries, muffins, and more. They close at the same time as Parooz.
(map it)
Many houses in my neighborhood are going all out. Several houses on Whitburn, Bannockburn and Kirkwall have great displays
(map it)
(map it)
Lights total 33,000!
I have my display on from 5 PM to midnight and 6 AM to 8 AM every day.
I do not have anything synchronized to music or connected to a radio station.
Plus, the rest of this Oliver Woods neighborhood has many good displays.
Each year I take a video, add a Christmas song to it, and post it to YouTube under "Gagliardo Christmas Lights 20xx"
(map it)
Also synchronized lights and music will be added again
(map it)
You can park at Leonard Field, make your way through the picturesque covered bridge, and then take a short walk to the next stop, the Ada General Store.
Lighting ceremony is December 2, 2022
(map it)
Walk the path through the Festival of Trees in the adjacent Legacy Park. The shops, restaurants, and brewery are open most nights, too, if you'd like to extend your evening.
Legacy Park has public restrooms.
(map it)
(map it)
Light tunnel over the side walk (on Trent Drive) for the kids to walk through.
Lights turn on Thanksgiving night.
(map it)
Over 40 "old-school" games like pinball machines to choose from.
$8 /hr per person
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: 3pm – 8pm
Thursday: 3pm – 8pm
Friday: 3pm – 9pm
Saturday: 12pm – 9pm
Sunday: 12pm – 6pm
(map it)
Tune to 90.1 FM
Runs from 5pm – Midnight 7 days a week until January 1st
(map it)
(map it)
Tune your radio to 100.9 for lights and music tunes. The Christmas light show will be running through the end of the year.
(map it)
Tune to 100.9 FM
The show will runs from 5:30 PM to 10 PM
The lights will remain on until 11 PM
(map it)
Downtown Lowell is all decked out with lights and greenery.
Don't miss a great photo opp in front of the Christmas tree on the bridge.
From there, head to the Lowell Showboat, right next to the Flat River Grill.
It's the home base of the "real" Santa.
Visit with Santa on the first level of the Lowell Showboat VI on Wednesdays, Dec 7, 14 and 21, from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM. He's also there on Saturdays, Dec 10 and 17, from 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM.
The visits all include online photos with Santa by a professional photographer, hot chocolate, and cookies served in the Chamber.
(map it)
At the Butkus light show, tune to 90.1 and enjoy a pixel light show sequenced to popular songs and holiday favorites.
The show runs daily 5:30PM - 9:00PM
Have you visited these Cascade, Ada, or Lowell Christmas Lights Stops?
Or maybe you found another place we should add to the route?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments!