Follow this 1-Hour Route to See the Best Cascade-Ada-Lowell Christmas Lights for 2022

By / December 5, 2022 /
Cascade-Ada-Lowell Christmas Lights Route


If you’ve only got one evening to pack in Christmas activities and looking at Christmas lights east of Grand Rapids, drive this route with your family.

Not only will you get Christmas cheer in overdrive, but you’ll also love the stop for cookies in Cascade to get you started. (Gotta have fuel for this adventure!) And there’s even a place to visit Santa near the end of the drive in Lowell if you time it right.

This relatively short Christmas Lights driving route is packed with the best Christmas houses we could find in the area, making it a wonderful way for families to get out and enjoy the holidays on the fly.

Enjoy!

Stops Step by Step for the Cascade-Ada-Lowell Christmas Lights Route

Looking for the details on the stops on this route? It’s all right here!

Click on the (map it) link in a listing to access Google Maps driving directions to that destination.

PS – The pedestrian-only covered bridge in Ada is a great place to stretch your legs, as is the entire village of Ada. (Legacy Park in Ada has public restrooms.)

STOP # 0
6504 28th St SE, Grand Rapids MI 49546
(map it)

sugar mammas bakery christmas cookies

This optional first stop is a great place to start your festive drive. Parooz is a cute store with unique gift ideas, offering women’s and children's boutique clothes and home accessories. It's open til 6 on weekdays and 4pm on Saturdays. Closed Sundays.

Sugar Mommas, located next door, is where you can get cookies, cocoa, coffee, pastries, muffins, and more. They close at the same time as Parooz.

STOP # 1
7838 Whitburn Dr SE, Ada MI 49301
(map it)

Christmas Lights 7838 Whitburn Ada 2020

Lots of lights, Santa, Snowmen and deer along with several different animals decorating too.

Many houses in my neighborhood are going all out. Several houses on Whitburn, Bannockburn and Kirkwall have great displays

STOP # 2
3066 Bannockburn SE, Ada MI 49301
(map it)

3066 Bannockburn SE Ada Christmas light display

Holy cow! Not a light show, but this yard is Christmas overload!!
STOP # 3
7219 Oliver Woods, Grand Rapids MI 49546
(map it)

7219 Oliver Woods Dr. SE Grand Rapids christmas lights display

On the corner of Thornapple River Drive and Oliver Woods Dr. in Cascade Township.

Lights total 33,000!

I have my display on from 5 PM to midnight and 6 AM to 8 AM every day.

I do not have anything synchronized to music or connected to a radio station.

Plus, the rest of this Oliver Woods neighborhood has many good displays.

Each year I take a video, add a Christmas song to it, and post it to YouTube under "Gagliardo Christmas Lights 20xx"

STOP # 4
Ada Moorings, Ada MI 49301
(map it)

974 Dogwood Meadows Dr Ada Christmas Lights

Look for some new additions for 2021 including a 9 foot old saint Nick.

Also synchronized lights and music will be added again

STOP # 5
7490 Thornapple River Dr SE, Ada MI 49301
(map it)

Christmas Lights Ada Covered Bridge

Historic, picturesque bridge has twinkling lights set to music.

You can park at Leonard Field, make your way through the picturesque covered bridge, and then take a short walk to the next stop, the Ada General Store.

Lighting ceremony is December 2, 2022

STOP # 6
7430 River St SE, Ada MI 49301
(map it)

ada christmas trees and general store

Ada General Store is so cute! Grab hot chocolate, coffee, or a tea latte here, warm up over their outdoor fire, and enjoy the nearby playground.

Walk the path through the Festival of Trees in the adjacent Legacy Park. The shops, restaurants, and brewery are open most nights, too, if you'd like to extend your evening.

Legacy Park has public restrooms.

STOP # 7
1983 Woodrun Dr SE, Lowell MI 49331
(map it)

1983 Woodrun Dr SE Lowell Christmas light display

Roll down your windows and enjoy the sights and sounds of all the Christmas lights on Woodrun Drive.
STOP # 8
11336 Trent SE, Lowell MI 49331
(map it)

Christmas Lights 11336 Trent SE Lowell 2020

Whispering Hills neighborhood

Light tunnel over the side walk (on Trent Drive) for the kids to walk through.

Lights turn on Thanksgiving night.

STOP # 9
2163 West Main Street, Lowell MI 49331
(map it)

Retro Electric Arcade Lowell

Super fun family stop

Over 40 "old-school" games like pinball machines to choose from.

$8 /hr per person

Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: 3pm – 8pm
Thursday: 3pm – 8pm
Friday: 3pm – 9pm
Saturday: 12pm – 9pm
Sunday: 12pm – 6pm

STOP # 10
1610 Sibley, Lowell MI 49331
(map it)

1610 Sibley St Lowell Christmas light show

The light show consists of 11 TSO songs and lasts about 40 minutes to see them all.

Tune to 90.1 FM

Runs from 5pm – Midnight 7 days a week until January 1st

STOP # 11
1580 Carol Lynne Dr, Lowell MI 49331
(map it)

1580 Carol Lynne Dr Lowell Christmas light display

Many props, trees, blow ups, sidewalk arches and lights
STOP # 12
1160 W Main Street, Lowell MI 49331
(map it)

greenridge holiday light show lowell michigan

Pull into the parking lot and settle in. This light show is well done and really fun!

Tune your radio to 100.9 for lights and music tunes. The Christmas light show will be running through the end of the year.

STOP # 13
313 N Washington St, Lowell MI 49331
(map it)

313 N Washington Lowell Christmas Light show

Lights, inflatables, and a giant Christmas bulb

Tune to 100.9 FM

The show will runs from 5:30 PM to 10 PM

The lights will remain on until 11 PM

STOP # 14
110 Riverwalk Plaza, Lowell MI 49331
(map it)

Lowell Showboat night christmas


lowell christmas tree

Drive or walk though downtown Lowell for more beauty and photo ops.

Downtown Lowell is all decked out with lights and greenery.

Don't miss a great photo opp in front of the Christmas tree on the bridge.

From there, head to the Lowell Showboat, right next to the Flat River Grill.

It's the home base of the "real" Santa.

Visit with Santa on the first level of the Lowell Showboat VI on Wednesdays, Dec 7, 14 and 21, from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM. He's also there on Saturdays, Dec 10 and 17, from 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM.

The visits all include online photos with Santa by a professional photographer, hot chocolate, and cookies served in the Chamber.

STOP # 15
88 Kendra Ct, Lowell MI 49331
(map it)

88 Kendra Lowell Christmas light show

If you can, drive up to this light show from downtown Lowell via Riverside Drive. The neighborhood street has several houses in a row that are lit up, plus the reflection of lights on the river adds to the charm.

At the Butkus light show, tune to 90.1 and enjoy a pixel light show sequenced to popular songs and holiday favorites.

The show runs daily 5:30PM - 9:00PM

Have you visited these Cascade, Ada, or Lowell Christmas Lights Stops?

Or maybe you found another place we should add to the route?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

