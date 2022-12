Follow this 1-Hour Route to See the Best Cascade-Ada-Lowell Christmas Lights for 2022

This optional first stop is a great place to start your festive drive. Parooz is a cute store with unique gift ideas, offering women’s and children's boutique clothes and home accessories. It's open til 6 on weekdays and 4pm on Saturdays. Closed Sundays.

Sugar Mommas, located next door, is where you can get cookies, cocoa, coffee, pastries, muffins, and more. They close at the same time as Parooz.