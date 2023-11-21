Step into an Entire Christmasy Village During Ada’s Winter Wonderland

Ada Winter Wonderland Has Lights, Trees, Santa, Giveaways and More

Ada’s Winter Wonderland may be one of the most enchanting Christmas Events you can choose in West Michigan this year.

When you visit Ada, you’ll find a festive downtown decorated holiday windows (and even a contest to vote for the best one!), Santa, trolley rides, reindeer and of course lots of lights.

Events vary from day to day, so be sure to check our calendar before you head to Ada.

Here’s what you can expect throughout the event: