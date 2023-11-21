Step into an Entire Christmasy Village During Ada’s Winter Wonderland

Ada Winter Wonderland Has Lights, Trees, Santa, Giveaways and More
Ada’s Winter Wonderland may be one of the most enchanting Christmas Events you can choose in West Michigan this year.
When you visit Ada, you’ll find a festive downtown decorated holiday windows (and even a contest to vote for the best one!), Santa, trolley rides, reindeer and of course lots of lights.
Events vary from day to day, so be sure to check our calendar before you head to Ada.
Here’s what you can expect throughout the event:
Ada Winter Wonderland Highlights
Dates & Times for a Winter Wonderland in Ada Village
- December 1 – 31, 2023
- Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys: December 1, 2023, 5:30 – 9:00 PM
- Santa Parade: December 2, 2023, 11 AM
- Window Competition ends on January 1, 2024
- Lights are on daily from 6 – 10 PM
Location
- Downtown Ada, MI 49301
- Legacy Park, 7430 River St SE, Ada, MI 49301 for the Festival of Trees
Ada Winter Wonderland Starts with the Bridge Lighting
Tinsel, Treats & Trolleys is the big kick-off to Discover Ada Winter Wonderland.
The event runs on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 5:30 – 9 PM.
In addition to being the official start of Ada’s holiday season, there are also several one-time only happenings during this time: trolley rides, Santa & Mrs. Claus visits, Candy Cane Forest and a scavenger hunt.
The covered bridge lighting begins the festivities at 5:30 PM and the trolley starts at 6 PM.
The trolley takes you on a ride through Ada Village and includes a stop at Santa’s Village. Kids can visit with Santa and deliver their letters. Plus catch Mrs. Claus at the Ada History Center.
Didn’t write your letter yet? Find the “Dear Santa” station within the NEW Candy Cane Forest to write it before you head to see the Big Man in Red.
The scavenger hunt is also new this year. Look for one of 30 specially wrapped gifts in Ada Village. Then turn it in at a designated business to receive a gift card!
Come Back for the Santa Parade
Ada Winter Wonderland’s next big event is the annual Santa Parade at 11 AM on December 2.
Hosted by the Ada Firefighters, the parade begins at 11 AM from River Street.
The route proceeds from River Street to Thornapple River, left on Ada Drive, right on Thornapple River and ending at Fire Station #1 (6990 Fulton St E).
Head inside where the firefighters will be serving up hot chocolate and cookies.
Plus Santa will be back for another photo opp and chance to give him your wish list.
The event is free to attend. Parade line-up starts at 10 AM.
Month-Long Festivities
Even though December 1 and 2 are packed-full of fun for the opening days, there are still several events that continue throughout the entire month of December.
Vote for Your Favorite Window
Beginning December 1, 2023, participating businesses will have their windows decked out for the season.
Vote for your favorite window by scanning their window QR code for a chance to win a $500 gift card from the winning window business.
Participating businesses include HMD Boutique, Tip Toes, Pursuit, SkinCoLab, Mudpenny, Brody’s Be Cafe, Ada History Center and more.
The Stars Are the Lights and Trees
After walking the village streets (on heated sidewalks no less!) and voting for your favorite window, head to Legacy Park.
You’ll find over 30 decorated trees for the Festival of Trees, all decorated by local businesses.
Enjoy them all by the twinkle of hundreds of lights.
Special Events
Winter Wonderland in Ada also has a couple more one-time events later in the month.
Ladies, head down on Saturday, December 9, 2023, for a Women’s Night Out from 6 – 9 PM.
Check off some names from your Christmas shopping list as you enjoy treats, discounts, giveaways and more.
Participating businesses include: Gina’s Boutique, The James Boutique, Croft Haus, Tip Toes, Pursuit, Skin CoLab, Mudpenny, Laurel and Jack, Beyond, and Gravel Bottom Brewery.
Plus reindeer are flying in from the North Pole on Saturday, December 15, 2023, from 2 – 6 PM. They’ll be greeting guests at Ada Village General Store. (Weather permitting.) The store will be closed for business during this time.
No matter what evening you head to Ada’s Winter Wonderland, you will have a fabulous time!