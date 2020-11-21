Michigan’s 10 Best Drive Through Christmas Lights for 2020

See Magical Christmas Lights from Your Car

If you’re looking for Christmas spirit this year, hop in the car.

Taking a spin around your neighborhood will likely dislodge any Grinch-like feelings you might have – if you have Christmas lights near you.

But, if you find yourself in need of a megadose of Christmas Cheer or lights in your city are non-existent, you might just need to venture further afield and explore the 10 best drive through Christmas light displays in Michigan. They’re sprinkled across the state, so you’ll need to put in a few hundred miles to see them all.

Seriously, though, these drive through Christmas lights are the perfect social distancing event. You can motor through campgrounds, stadiums, and woods filled with millions of lights while staying warm, dry, and safe in your vehicle.

We found Christmas light displays in the Grand Rapids area, Detroit metro, mid-Michigan, and Northern Michigan, to name a few places.

Tips for Visiting Drive Through Light Displays

Check Dates & Times. The light shows on this list have set dates and times that they are open. Sync up your calendar to be sure you show up at the right time and place.

Check for Tickets. Some of the light shows require advance tickets. Many of the shows charge admission by the carload, others request a donation.

Stock Up Your Car. You’ll want Christmas music, holiday snacks and hot cocoa, plus PJ’s for the kids, and warm cozy blankets. Also, be sure you have a full tank of gas.

Have a Restroom Strategy. You’ll likely be in the car for awhile. And, you might be drinking hot cocoa or hot apple cider. Plan accordingly.

Extend Your Trip. The reality is, not everyone lives within a reasonable driving distance of one of these Christmas light shows. Consider renting a cabin near your destination and making it an overnight trip.

Drive Through Christmas Lights in Michigan for 2020, Listed

Here’s where to find places in Michigan with drive thru Christmas Light Displays:

Christmas Lite Show at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park, MI Drive Through Christmas Lights in Comstock Park Address

Comstock Park, Michigan Comstock Park

Map It 4500 W River Dr NEComstock Park, Michigan Comstock Park

Link MORE INFO Christmas Light Show Details A mile long drive thru the Fifth Third Ballpark with light exhibits. Admission is charged per vehicle.

You can ride the train. West Michigan's largest Christmas Lite Show at Fifth Third Ballpark, Comstock Park (near Grand Rapids.) Open November 25, 2020 through January 2, 2021

Sunday-Thursday // 5:30 - 9:30 P.M.

Friday-Saturday // 5:30 - 10:00 P.M.

Tickets start at $25 The Big, Bright Light Show! in Rochester, MI Drive Through Christmas Lights in Rochester Address

Rochester, Michigan 48306

Map It DowntownRochester, Michigan 48306

Link MORE INFO Christmas Light Show Details You can drive through the downtown lights or you can get out and walk.

You are invited to brighten your holidays in Downtown Rochester with The Big, Bright Light Show! The buildings in downtown Rochester will be covered with more than 1 million points of glimmering holiday light. The display will be lit every evening (5 pm - Midnight) through January 3, 2021. Most stores are open Monday - Saturday, until 9 pm. BIG, BRIGHT BONUS

The Big, Bright Light Show will be aglow every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in January through January 17th. The Marshall Merry Mile at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds in Marshall, MI Drive Through Christmas Lights in Marshall Address

Marshall, Michigan 49068

Map It 720 Fair StMarshall, Michigan 49068

Link MORE INFO Christmas Light Show Details The Merry Mile 2020 is back!! Bigger and better than ever! More lights, more to see and enjoy, and lots of ooohs and ahhhs at this Drive Thru Christmas Lights Display. $10 per car/truck/van; $20 per bus (larger groups w/15+ people) November 27 - 28

December 3 -6

December 10-13

December 17 - 20

December 24-27

6 - 9 pm Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic 2020 in Flint, MI Drive Through Christmas Lights in Flint Address

Flint, Michigan 48505

Map It N Bray RdFlint, Michigan 48505

Link MORE INFO Christmas Light Show Details 5:00pm-9:00pm

November 27-29

December 4-7, 11-14, 17-24, 26-30 Just $10 per carload. Pay at the gate when you arrive. Cash or Credit accepted. No buses please. Make memories to last all year from the comfort of your own vehicle. Join family and friends for an evening drive through historic Crossroads Village – magically lit by over one million twinkling lights. See displays of your favorite holiday scenes as Christmas music fills the air. Carry on your tradition or make new ones this year with Crossroads Village’s Holiday Magic Drive Thru. Colors of Christmas Wonderland in Newaygo, MI Drive Through Christmas Lights in Newaygo Address

Newaygo, Michigan 49337

Map It 7683 S Croton Hardy DrNewaygo, Michigan 49337

Link MORE INFO Christmas Light Show Details The Colors of Christmas is a drive-thru wonderland of lights and Christmas displays. Every night from 6:00pm to 11:00pm starting day after Thanksgiving through January 1 - the Croton Township Campground will be open for you and your family to drive through or hike through "The Colors of Christmas" light displays. FREE to everyone - A $5 donation is suggested & appreciated. All donations go towards maintaining the lights and adding more lights and displays. Sparkle in the Park at Hopkins Park in Bear Lake, MI Drive Through Christmas Lights in Bear Lake Address

Bear Lake, Michigan 49614

Map It Hopkins DrBear Lake, Michigan 49614

Link MORE INFO Christmas Light Show Details In its 16th year, Sparkle in the Park features more than 80,000 lights set up in nearly 50 holiday displays from November 28 - December 31, 2020 (5:00pm-10:00pm). The lighted displays include angels, Christmas trees, Santa and his reindeer, a salute to troops, snowmen, various animals and several Christmas scenes, all arranged in Bear Lake’s lakeside Hopkins Park, US 31 corridor, and village homes. Sparkle in the Park is free, donation boxes are available near Toyland Bear Lake for those who wish to make a contribution which will help buy material for next year’s Sparkle in the Park. Bicentennial Park Drive Thru Lights Display in Grand Blanc, MI Drive Through Christmas Lights in Grand Blanc Address

Grand Blanc, Michigan 48439

Map It 1505 E Grand Blanc RoadGrand Blanc, Michigan 48439

Link MORE INFO Christmas Light Show Details This December Bicentennial Park will be filled with thousands of lights, sweeping lighted arches and animated displays. Jump in your car with friends or family and drive thru our community winter wonderland. Stay warm and cozy in your car and we'll supply the hot cocoa and cookies for your trip through our enchanting lights display. Traffic will enter through Reid Road and follow the lighted path to Grand Blanc Road. Instead of a fee, we are asking you bring an unwrapped new toy or 5 non-perishable food items to be donated. Fri Dec 11 & Sat Dec 12

Fri Dec 18 & Sat Dec 19

6-8 pm each day Nite Lites at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI Drive Through Christmas Lights in Brooklyn Address

Brooklyn, Michigan 49230

Map It 12626 US-12Brooklyn, Michigan 49230

Link MORE INFO Christmas Light Show Details Nov. 26 thru Dec. 31, 2020 Largest Michigan Christmas Drive Thru Light Show with many unique animated displays on the 3-mile long trail. Pricing: $25 per car/vehicle (Sunday thru Thursday)

$30 per car/vehicle (Friday & Saturday)

$45 per limo/motorhome/mini bus

$100 per tour bus Time: 5:30 pm - 9 pm Sunday thru Thursday

5:30 pm - 10:00 pm Friday & Saturday WE DO ACCEPT CASH- Most credit cards also accepted

We DO NOT accept "tap and go" cards or Apple Pay. Wayne County Lightfest in Westland, MI Drive Through Christmas Lights in Westland Address

Westland, Michigan 48185

Map It 7651 N. Merriman RoadWestland, Michigan 48185

Link MORE INFO Christmas Light Show Details The Lightfest's magical 4.5 mile drive through holiday light display is a tradition for families all over Metro Detroit. There are new displays this year along with 45 other animated themed displays. The Lightfest will be open Wednesday - Sunday starting Wednesday, November 25, 2020 through December 31, 2020 (closed December 25). On Opening Night (November 25), the Lightfest will be opening early and there will be free admission from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM. The hours for the Lightfest are Wednesday - Friday from 7:00 PM - 10:00PM and 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Saturday/Sunday. Hines Drive will be closed to traffic for Lightfest set-up from Ann Arbor Trail to Outer Drive starting at 6:00 PM Wednesday - Friday and will reopen at 11:00 PM. On Saturdays and Sundays, Hines Drive closes at 5:00 PM and remains closed until 11:30 PM. Cars $5 cash Magic of Lights at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI Drive Through Christmas Lights in Clarkston Address

Clarkston, Michigan 48348

Map It 33 Bob Seger DriveClarkston, Michigan 48348

Link MORE INFO Christmas Light Show Details 1.5 mile drive thru Christmas lights in Metro Detroit for the 2020 holidays. Magic of Lights™ is a unique and dazzling drive-through holiday lights experience to celebrate the season. Pile everyone into the car and experience Magic of Lights from the safety and comfort of your own car as you wind through the sparkling path. At every turn, the magical route is overflowing with spectacular light displays that bring your favorite holiday themes and characters to life. Nov. 13th - Jan. 2nd, 2021

Sunday - Thursday 5pm - 10 pm. Friday - Saturday 5pm - 11pm. Tickets start at $25

Map of Drive Through Christmas Lights in Michigan

