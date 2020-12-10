4 Reindeer Farm Holiday Open Houses in West MI, Plus More Magical Places to See Reindeer in Michigan this Year

You don’t have to wait until Christmas Eve to see Santa’s reindeer!

Several Michigan reindeer farms are open to the public for holiday visits right now.

Visit details vary by destination, but each of them include interactions with real, live reindeer. You can even pet them at some places.

Before you head out, be sure to check for ticket availability (if needed) and COVID safety measures you’ll need to follow. And, dress for a farm visit (boots are a great idea!)

Here’s where you can find Michigan reindeer farms:

GG Reindeer Farms Holiday Open Houses

GG Reindeer Farm in Caledonia, MI (near Grand Rapids) is a local hidden gem. The feature image for the article is from their farm.

For years, this small family business has been helping Santa spread Christmas magic around the area by supplying local events with reindeer appearances. This year, you can find the reindeer at their home on the farm during (4) scheduled open houses in December 2020.

Your family is invited to come out to the the GG family farm to meet the reindeer leading up to, and on, Christmas day!

What to expect:

The farm will have apples to feed the reindeer.

Santa’s sleigh will be available for your Christmas photos.

Donations are appreciated.

Everything will be outside. Social distancing is encouraged to keep everyone healthy.

GG Reindeer Farm Open Houses are scheduled for:

Friday, Dec 11, 2020 from 1 – 5 pm

Saturday, Dec 12, 2020 from 11 am – 5 pm

Saturday, Dec 19, 2020 from 11 am – 3 pm

Friday, Dec 25, 2020 from 11 am – 5 pm.

GG Reindeer Farm

3754 76th St SE, Caledonia MI 49316

Santa’s Sleigh at GG Reindeer Farm is available for photos during their Open Houses

Reindeer Ranch in Kalamazoo

Owners, Gary & Carol Borton, started raising reindeer in 1999. Today Reindeer Ranch has several family members along with a few really good friends helping to keep the farm running. They have added farm tours to their schedule which has made Reindeer Ranch a local tourist attraction.

If you’d like to visit the reindeer farm, you’re asked to book a tour.

The tour is almost completely outside. Tours last 30-45 minutes and start on time, please arrive early.

Tour the Reindeer Ranch, learn about reindeer, where they come from, and what makes them so special.

Make a craft project, enjoy a seasonal drink and cookie. (Craft project will be a take-home project this year.)

Bring a letter for Santa if you would like.

Be sure to check out the gift shop too.

Due to state regulations, you will need to wear a mask inside the gift shop. Please help by socially distancing your group from others. Staff will have daily health checks and will wear PPE.

Admission: $10 /per person ages 2+.

Book online – they have real-time availability and instant confirmation.

Reindeer Ranch

2921 N 6th St, Kalamazoo MI 49009

Reindeer Ranch Reindeer Farm in Kalamazoo, MI

Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm in Clare

Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm has been in operation since 1991, visiting hundreds of businesses, schools, libraries, and even private homes. It is a family-owned and operated business, specializing in offering trained reindeer for holiday and special events around Michigan.

This reindeer farm is located about an hour and a half northeast of Grand Rapids, or just over an hour north of Lansing, MI.

Christmas Holiday Season Visit Details

This reindeer farm is still open under the 11/17/20 COVID guidelines.

Admission $5 per person, kids 1 and under are FREE

Santa will be available to visit with children ( see schedule )

) Reindeer in pasture for viewing, petting and feeding.

Heated barn with Christmas Alpacas and other unique animals for petting and photos.

Candy Maker

Gift Shop with lots of stocking stuffers including FROZEN items.

Fresh Warm Donuts, Hot Caramel Cider and Hot Cocoa

They accept cash & all major credit cards.

Check their calendar before heading over.

Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm

2706 E. Stevenson Lk Rd, Clare MI 48617

Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm in Clare, MI

Carousel Acres in SE Michigan

Carousel Acres is a Pony Party and Mobile Petting Farm business in SE Michigan.

This year, reindeer farm visits are happening on December 19th and 20th from 10-2 pm.

The farm will be open for visits and pony rides will be available weather permitting.

The cost is $7 per person, pony rides are $5 each. Wear boots! Bring your camera!!!

Carousel Acres

12749 9 Mile Rd South Lyon, MI 48178

If your family visits a reindeer farm this year drop us a comment and let us know how it went. Or share on social and tag #grkids so we can follow along.



Happy holidays!

