Ultimate Christmas Activities Around Grand Rapids – 2022

Christmas Activities Include Sleigh Rides, Light Shows, Reindeer, Trains & More
Christmas in Michigan, and especially in Grand Rapids, is a magical time, filled with Christmas events.
If you are like me, you want to soak in as many of these holiday moments and Christmas activities as you can.
This Christmas Activities Guide will tell you all the best places go for Christmas lights, holiday shopping, reindeer visits and more.
Get ready to fill your holiday season with fun and create new holiday traditions.
Christmas Activities Menu
Be Dazzled by Christmas Lights
Take in Spectacular Christmas Light Displays
This one is a favorite Christmas activity every season.
All you need is a car and maybe some warm jammies and hot cocoa in a thermos as you go on a light-spotting adventure.
And we’ve made it easy with a handy map of all the best-lit houses and downtowns around!
Or, take the road trip a bit further and enjoy these Drive Thru Christmas Light Shows all around Michigan.
Go to a Christmas Tree Farm
Cut Your Own Christmas Tree
Heading out to cut your own real Christmas tree is more than just stomping through the woods, saw in hand. Nowadays, it’s an experience.
Many West Michigan Christmas tree farms have so many activities and hot cocoa, it makes braving the cold more bearable.
And did you know that 4th graders can get free Christmas trees?
Heading out into the cool, hopefully, snowy wilds of Grand Rapids is a fun way to pick the perfect tree.
Watch or Ride a Christmas Holiday Train
CHRISTMAS AND TRAINS GO TOGETHER
There is something magical about trains at Christmas time.
Polar Express look-alikes ride the rails throughout the state all month long – but snag your tickets as early as August to reserve your seats on some of them.
Watch the model train round the bends at Meijer Gardens or find the old “Breton Village train” at its new home at the Ford Museum.
Kids and adults alike look forward to these favorite West Michigan traditions every year.
Take a Sleigh Rides
GO ON A HORSE-DRAWN SLEIGH RIDE
There’s something magical about horses and snow and sleighs all mingled together.
A horse-drawn sleigh ride is probably the ultimate old-fashioned holiday experience.
Some sleigh rides go through the streets of downtown Grand Rapids while others go through the woods. Both give different, yet equally amazing, experiences.
Here’s where you can jingle all the way around West Michigan.
Visit a Reindeer Farm
CHIRSTMAS VISITS AREN’T JUST FOR SANTA
While Santa is often at the top of the Christmas Must See List, visiting reindeer should be on it, too.
Visit details vary by destination, but each of them includes interactions with real, live reindeer. You can even pet them at some places.
Some reindeer visits are one-time events while others are ongoing throughout the season. You may even see Santa, too!
Shop Some of These Holiday Gift Ideas
FIND AN AMAZING EXPERIENCE GIFT
There are so many fun things to do around Grand Rapids – why not gift some exciting outings?
Memberships, gift cards or tickets make fantastic gifts for everyone on your list – or as stocking stuffers.
Play all day at the Grand Rapids Children Museum, sign up for a class with Interlochen Online or go big with a Disney or Universal Studios family vacation.
We’ve got over 15 ideas for Christmas experience gifts this holiday season.
Give to Toys for Tots
BE SANTA FOR ANOTHER CHILD
Christmas is about giving.
There are several organizations around West Michigan that give toys to kids to help make their holiday season brighter.
Toys for Tots collects new toys for kids while Fun Again Toys for Everyone (FATE) collects used ones.
Plus the nationwide Angel Tree program provides more than just toys for kids. It also gives families a gift card towards Christmas diner.
Take the kids, grab a tag and spread joy to others this holiday season.
Try These Other Christmas Activities
USE THIS GUIDE FOR EVERYONE ON YOUR LIST
Are our other ideas still not enough? You want to do alll the Christmas things?
Okay, here are some more festive moments you can find around Grand Rapids.
- Grab hot chocolate at Mad Cap coffee before heading out to shop downtown storefronts. (MadCap closes at 4 most days.)
- Go ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle.
- Shop for gifts at a local craft show.
- Check out Meijer Garden’s holiday extravaganza. Find an incredible model train display, dramatic holiday trees linihg the hallways, santa visits and more.