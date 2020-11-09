12+ Unforgettable Christmas Tree Farms in West Michigan that Let You Cut Your Own Christmas Tree

Cut Your Own Christmas Tree at One of These Beautiful U Cut Christmas Tree Farms
Ladies and Gentlemen, Get Out Your Handsaws!
My favorite time of year is here! I don’t know about you, but the magic of Christmas always gives me the warm fuzzies.
It’s the cold crisp air, the white sparkly snow, the incredible spirit of giving, and the exciting tradition of picking and cutting the perfect Christmas tree and dressing it in hundreds of twinkly lights.
My husband and I both grew up having real trees in our house.
His family would go out to the U Cut Christmas tree farm and cut down a tree, and my family would just wander into the backyard (okay it was 12 acres of woods) and find the perfect tree!
Once we had our own children, we couldn’t wait to start a family tradition of going to a Christmas tree farm and cutting our Christmas Tree.
Since we live in the city we opted to drive out to a tree farm and cut one down. These days West Michigan Christmas tree farms have so many activities and hot cocoa, it makes braving the cold an enjoyable experience for all. Sometimes we even bring our dog along for the fun.
Now that we’re seasoned Christmas Tree Farm pros, we have upgraded our Christmas Tree stand to one that accommodates drilled trees. We’ve had enough of trying to manipulate the screws on the old-fashioned bases. One year my husband rigged up a pulley system in the garage to try to get our tree to stand up straight in the base. No more!
Now we just get the tree drilled at the Christmas tree farm, take it home, and pop it on the base.
Many local Christmas tree farms sell bases for drilled trees. If this is important to you, check with your destination about availability before heading out. This tree stand version is available online and is similar to what we have.
CHRISTMAS TREE FARMS
Where to Find Christmas Tree Farms Near Grand Rapids
Many of these tree farms are open 7 days a week and provide the following amenities. With the changes this year, be sure to confirm with your destination that the following are still offered.
Common U Cut Christmas Tree Farm Amenities
|Precut Christmas Trees
|U Cut Christmas Trees
|Other greenery for sale
|saws provided
|bailing
|drilling
|shaking
|concessions
|wagon rides
|leashed dogs welcome
Additionally, some Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Farms have add-on experiences (think Reindeer visits) that happen on a limited basis. Check with your destination for special event schedules.
Bivins Christmas Tree Farm
5085 13 Mile Road, Rockford, MI 49341
A small U Cut Christmas Tree Farm operation in Rockford, Michigan.
Open by appointment. Visit their FB page for updates.
U-Cut or Pre-Cut Fraser Fir Trees, evergreen porch pots & wreaths.
Bosch’s U Cut Christmas Tree Farm at Country View Nurseries Inc.
10785 84th Ave, Allendale, MI 49401
Opening Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020
At Bosch’s, families can cut their own trees as well as have a whole Christmas experience.
Visit chicks, enjoy refreshments, and more.
Wagon hayrides every Friday – Sunday.
Visit with Santa and ride the horse-drawn wagon on Nov. 27, Nov 28, and Dec. 5.
Visit their website for a $5 off coupon as well as covid protection measures.
616-892-4090
Church’s Tree Farm
182 W 136th Street, Grant, MI 49327
Open dawn ’til dusk for U Cut Christmas trees.
Visit the heated Moose House for concessions including roasted chestnuts.
231-834-7158
Hart Tree Farm
8760 Young NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Opening Date: Wednesday, November 25, 2020
This 120-acre tree farm located in Rockford offers choose and cut, as well as pre-cut trees, wreaths, greens, and garland.
Closed Thanksgiving Day and reopen Friday – Sunday from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Hours after that are Mon – Fri 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM and Sat & Sun 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.
616-874-7930 or 616-874-1804
Horrocks Christmas Trees
1776 N. State Road (M-66), Ionia, MI 48846
Opening Date: Friday, November 20, 2020
Maybe this is the place to find the perfect U Cut Christmas Tree?
After you find the perfect Christmas tree, have some hot chocolate, and then stop into the gift shop to find some more Christmas gifts, ornaments, and decor.
Horse-drawn carriage rides available every Saturday and Sunday.
No Christmas funhouse activities for 2020.
616-527-4842
Janke Tree Farm
2676 111th Ave, Allegan, MI 49010
Opening Date: Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Welcome to what is probably the biggest little tree farm in Southwest Michigan.
This is a compact tree farm with thousands of trees for sale within a very short walk.
We provide tractor rides free on Saturday and Sunday.
Tree sleds are available any time for those people looking for U Cut Christmas trees.
This is a family run business striving to provide an excellent product and great service.
CLOSED Thanksgiving Day, open Friday 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM and the remainder of the weekends. Weekday hours are 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Arrive before 5:30 PM to cut your own tree.
269-673-7367
Leber Christmas Tree Farm
2439 36th Street, Allegan, MI 49010
Opening Date: Friday, November 27, 2020
Offering a wide selection of wreaths, ornaments and Christmas decorations.
Take a wagon ride to find your perfect choose-and-cut tree and then warm up with free hot cocoa or coffee.
ONLY CASH OR CHECK ACCEPTED
269-673-3378
Lenderink U Cut Christmas Tree Farm
1401 House St NE, Belmont, MI 49306
Lenderink Tree Farm plants thousands of Christmas trees and hardwood trees every year.
They offer cut your own Christmas trees and fresh pre-cut Christmas trees.
You can also get wreaths, Garland, and decorated porch pots, all made from fresh cut greens from the trees.
- They will be serving FREE Hot Chocolate, Coffee, and Marshmallows.
- Santa will be at the farm on weekends (with social distancing candy cane delivery to the kids) and perhaps on weekdays as well – check their website for updates.
- Their hours and days open have expanded.
Finally, Lenderink’s is fundraising for breast cancer and Cerebral Palsy for the 2020 season.
616-826-9629
Luurtsema U Cut Christmas Tree Farm
5249 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Opening Date: Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020
This Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Farm has been family owned and operated for four generations.
They are open Thanksgiving through Christmas and offer trees, wreaths, roping, flocked trees, and more.
Postema Christmas Tree Farm
8700 Morse Lake Ave SE, Alto, Michigan
Opening Date: Friday, November 27, 2020
The Postema Christmas Tree Farm is a family-owned and operated local farm in Alto, MI.
They have a limited number of U-Cut Christmas trees.
Be sure to double-check their Facebook page before heading out.
616-610-0621
Spring Creek Tree Farm
2875 Leonard Street, Marne, MI 49435
This farm in Marne offers Fraser Fir, Blue Spruce, Black Hills Spruce, and White Pine trees.
Open Thanksgiving weekend and the following Saturdays. Other days by appointment only.
616-677-1705
Vormittag Tree Farm
O-9921 Linden Drive NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Opening Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020
This Cut Your Own Christmas Tree farm’s roots go back to 1954 when John Vormittag planted his first crop of scotch pine seedlings.
Over the years their farm evolved into a family operation.
616-677-3605
MAP
Map of Local Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Farms
Find Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree Near Me
5 thoughts on “12+ Unforgettable Christmas Tree Farms in West Michigan that Let You Cut Your Own Christmas Tree”
Postema family farms is awesome! Highly recommend!
The website says Red Flannel is closed for the season! 🙁
For 10 years in all weather I took my kids to the Red Flannel Tree farm. There we chose the just-right tree, rode the tractor, had hot chocolate, and tied the tree to our car roof. Each year i enjoyed seeing the guys and our aging together, if only 2 hours a year!
It can feel extra cold on the hills so be sure to bundle up and enjoy. I bought the tree stand they sell and recommend it.
Keeping our tree up till Valentines Day meant tree removal was like ushering out a reluctant porcupine, and my adult kids pushed me to get a fake tree. But I cherish the real memories of cutting our own. And of the 3 places I’ve done so, Red Flannel is the place we made our annual trek.
Disclaimer/warning- Lenderink is nicely set up but a small place and most trees five foot or under this year. We went there today and after riding in the metal cart pulled by the truck- we decided to go elsewhere. They were very nice, helpful, and did have marshmellow roasting, free hot chocolate, and sledding for kids. Just short trees and small selection.
Red Flannel- in Cedar is where we ended up. The experience was great! Extremely friendly, welcoming staff. Told us what types of trees (had examples b/c who remembers what you had last year), and 4-5 rides at a time- 2 horse drawn- 3 tractor (which my son preferred) so never had to wait to get a ride back. Free hot chocolate, popcorn by donation, and cookies (3/$1) while they shake, bundle, and wrap your tree.
We drove from Kentwood but took Northland/Beltline back for fear my husband’s lead foot would lose the tree on the highway. Definitely worth the drive.
Thank you. We were planning on going to Lenderink’s next weekend. We will head to Red Flannel instead. Thanks for the info!