12+ Unforgettable Christmas Tree Farms in West Michigan that Let You Cut Your Own Christmas Tree

Cut Your Own Christmas Tree at One of These Beautiful U Cut Christmas Tree Farms

Ladies and Gentlemen, Get Out Your Handsaws!

My favorite time of year is here! I don’t know about you, but the magic of Christmas always gives me the warm fuzzies.

It’s the cold crisp air, the white sparkly snow, the incredible spirit of giving, and the exciting tradition of picking and cutting the perfect Christmas tree and dressing it in hundreds of twinkly lights.

My husband and I both grew up having real trees in our house.

His family would go out to the U Cut Christmas tree farm and cut down a tree, and my family would just wander into the backyard (okay it was 12 acres of woods) and find the perfect tree!

Once we had our own children, we couldn’t wait to start a family tradition of going to a Christmas tree farm and cutting our Christmas Tree.

Since we live in the city we opted to drive out to a tree farm and cut one down. These days West Michigan Christmas tree farms have so many activities and hot cocoa, it makes braving the cold an enjoyable experience for all. Sometimes we even bring our dog along for the fun.

Now that we’re seasoned Christmas Tree Farm pros, we have upgraded our Christmas Tree stand to one that accommodates drilled trees. We’ve had enough of trying to manipulate the screws on the old-fashioned bases. One year my husband rigged up a pulley system in the garage to try to get our tree to stand up straight in the base. No more!

Now we just get the tree drilled at the Christmas tree farm, take it home, and pop it on the base.

Many local Christmas tree farms sell bases for drilled trees. If this is important to you, check with your destination about availability before heading out. This tree stand version is available online and is similar to what we have.