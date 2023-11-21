4th Graders Get a FREE Christmas Tree at These National Forests! Trees for Everyone Else are Just $5

Do not harvest a tree from a plantation, timber sale areas, Big Island Wilderness, Rock River Canyon Wilderness, or adjacent to roads, lakes, campgrounds or other developed or dispersed recreation sites.



Cut only Balsam and Spruce – NO PINE



Do not cut trees over 20 feet



Do not top off (cut a large tree simply for the top)



Do not cut any tree within 100 feet of a lake



Only one tree may be harvested per tag. Each tree must be tagged prior to transport.



Stumps must be cut lower than 12” from the ground



All branches left will be cut to lie within 1 foot of the ground



All slash from the cutting must be removed from the cleared portion of roads or trails



Make SURE you are on Hiawatha National Forest land when you cut your tree! Check a map!