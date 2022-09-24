New Holiday Light Show in Holland for 2022: “Magic at the Mill”

Windmill Island Light & Music Show

The centerpiece of Magic at the Mill is a ‘tulip field’ of 1,000 LED blossoms displaying a synchronized light and music show.



“Imagine if Holland’s tulip festival and Grand Haven’s musical fountain had a baby,” says Matt Helmus, Windmill Island Gardens Development Manager.



The windmill and park grounds will be lit up, and attractions such as the carousel, street organ, and shops will be open.



There will also be an opportunity for kids to greet Sinterklaas (the Dutch predecessor of Santa Claus) along with snacks and beverages.