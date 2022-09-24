New Holiday Light Show in Holland for 2022: “Magic at the Mill”

By / September 24, 2022 /
magic at the mill holland mi

Magic at the Mill

Windmill Island Gardens
1 Lincoln Ave, Holland, MI 49423

Hollanders are excited to launch a new holiday event this year: Magic at the Mill!

This ticketed event will feature a 50 ft x 100ft ‘tulip field’ of 1,000 LED blossoms displaying a synchronized light and music show at Windmill Island Garden in Holland, MI.

holland windmill island gardens - photo credit windmill island

Windmill Island Light & Music Show

The centerpiece of Magic at the Mill is a ‘tulip field’ of 1,000 LED blossoms displaying a synchronized light and music show.

“Imagine if Holland’s tulip festival and Grand Haven’s musical fountain had a baby,” says Matt Helmus, Windmill Island Gardens Development Manager.

The windmill and park grounds will be lit up, and attractions such as the carousel, street organ, and shops will be open.

There will also be an opportunity for kids to greet Sinterklaas (the Dutch predecessor of Santa Claus) along with snacks and beverages.

Tickets & Timing

The ticketed event will take place Friday and Saturday evenings from December 2 through December 17, 2022.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for kids.
Tickets must be pre-purchased and will be available soon.

