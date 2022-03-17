35+ Fabulous Things to Do in Holland MI: The Ultimate Trip Planner

Trip Planner: Things to Do in Holland MI
Sometimes the hardest part of Michigan travel is choosing a destination.
To help, we’d like to suggest you consider the small lake town of Holland MI for your next getaway.
Known for its’ Dutch roots, beautiful sugar sand beaches, and the world-renowned Tulip Time Festival, there’s no shortage of things to do in Holland, MI.
A true four-seasons destination, year-round abounds in Holland, MI. You’ll create lifelong memories at unique beaches, fun festivals, museums, and indoor attractions.
Pack your cameras and capture the beauty of one of ‘America’s Prettiest Towns’ as reported by Forbes Magazine.
Read on for over 30 activities to do on your next visit to Holland MI.
Holland Michigan FAQs
What is Holland, Michigan, known for?
Do a Google search for Holland, MI, and one of the first things to pop up is the annual Tulip Time tulip festival. This world-renowned spring flower festival puts Holland on the map and is a nod to the city’s strong Dutch heritage. With millions of blooming tulips and special events throughout the city, visitors come from around the world.
Tulip Time isn’t the only reason people flock to Holland, MI, though. Sugar sand beaches, a thriving downtown, and miles upon miles of outdoor recreation draw visitors in, especially during the summer months.
Holland, MI is also home to Hope College. The private Christian school’s campus is integrated into the downtown area, making it a prominent feature of the town.
Where is Holland, Michigan located?
Holland is a West Michigan town located near the shores of Lake Michigan. It’s just 30 minutes from downtown Grand Rapids, 2.5 hours from Chicago, and 2.5 hours from Detroit, making it a popular summer escape.
Saugatuck is another Michigan Beach town, just minutes south of Holland.
How far is Holland Michigan from the beach?
While Holland is known as a lakeshore town, it surprisingly doesn’t sit right on Lake Michigan. Rather, Lake Michigan is a short 15-minute drive away, via Ottawa Beach Road.
Downtown Holland is bordered by Lake Macatawa to the north, (a 1,600-acre inland lake known for fishing.) You’ll need to navigate around this lake, along the shores of Lake Macatawa to get to Holland State Park, where you can soak up the beauty of Lake Michigan.
When is the best time to visit Holland, Michigan?
Holland is a great spot to visit year-round. With the weather following the four seasons, you’ll find something spectacular whenever you visit. Just be prepared for seasonal weather patterns when planning your vacation.
You’ll find warm, sunny weather June-August with average temps in the mid-70s to 80s. These conditions create the perfect beachy vacation.
Looking to do outdoorsy things but don’t want to overheat while doing them? Spring and Fall are your best bet. Temps will range from the mid-40s to the mid-60s. Rain is more prevalent in the springtime.
If you want to play in the snow, late December-February is best. Colder temperatures ramp up in November, but snow isn’t guaranteed. Most of the snow flies in Holland in January and February.
30 Things to Do in Holland MI
Holland, Michigan has no shortage of incredible things to do on a family vacation.
Take a peek at this list of 30+ ideas to find something every member of your family will enjoy.
1 – Big Red Lighthouse Photo Op
Lakeside Rd, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Anchoring the Holland Harbor for over a century, the Holland Harbor Lighthouse, affectionately known as Big Red, needs to be on your list of Holland area photo ops. There’s a reason Big Red is Michigan’s most photographed lighthouse.
For the best view of the lighthouse, head to Holland State Park and walk the boardwalk to the north pier. You can also get a great view from Mt. Pisgah.
Originally built in 1870, in 1970 the United States Coast Guard recommended it be abandoned. The citizens of Holland citizens stepped in and rescued the light, and set up the Holland Harbor Lighthouse Historical Commission for the continued preservation of the iconic structure.
Indoor tours of the lighthouse are currently closed due to COVID-19, but the Historic Lighthouse Commission hopes to reopen tours when possible. When tours reopen you can find the information here.
2 – Visit During the Tulip Festival Holland Michigan
42 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Tulip Time is a Holland, MI icon and has been dubbed as one of the World’s Top 5 Tulip Festivals worth traveling for.
You’ll find over 5 million tulips blooming throughout the city. But that’s not all there is to do. Kids will love the rides and games at the carnival. And don’t miss out on the many Dutch parades.
One of the fan-favorite events is traditional Dutch dancing. Sometimes you’ll get an extra surprise with flying wooden shoes.
If your group is artsy, take a stroll through the Artisan Market or join the Tulip Time Photo Walk.
On the final weekend, make sure to catch the grand finale fireworks show over the shores of Lake Macatawa at Kollen Park.
Tulip Time happens all over the city, so check the schedule for the most up-to-date information.
Note: Tulip Time draws large crowds; visit during the week for a less-busy experience.
3 – Holland State Park
2215 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, MI 49424
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Load up your camping gear and head to Holland State Park for a camping excursion your family will rave about.
Your group can choose from rustic tent or RV sites, but if you’d like a few more amenities you can reserve a cabin.
If your group isn’t into camping, visit the state park for a day. The sugar sand beach is the perfect spot to have a sandcastle building contest. You’ll even get stunning views of Big Red from the beach.
When the kids want to run off some energy head over to the accessible playground. After you’ve worked up an appetite stop at the concession stand. There’s even a real bathroom next to the concession stand.
If you want to take your boat out for a spin or do some fishing visit the boat launch located one mile east of the park.
4 – Tunnel Park
66 N Lakeshore Ave, Holland, MI 49424
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Grab that beach bag and run (or walk) through an actual tunnel for stunning views of Lake Michigan.
Kids will be talking about the tunnel for weeks, but they’ll also love climbing the sand dunes and building sandcastles along the beach.
When you work up an appetite head to the picnic tables complete with grills to cook up a delicious summer meal. If your kids get antsy waiting for the food, they can explore the playground. It’s even within eyesight of the picnic tables.
The adults and older kids will love horsing around in the horseshoe pits and sand volleyball courts. Make sure to bring your own volleyball.
Tunnel Park is part of the Ottawa County Parks system and there’s a fee to enter. The daily vehicle fee is $8. Modern restrooms are available on site.
5 – Go Blueberry Picking
Multiple U-Pick Farms Near Holland MI
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
You’re invited to pick blueberries at one of the local u-pick blueberry farms starting in late July. Kids will love filling their buckets with juicy, plump berries.
Some blueberry farms, like S. Kamphuis Blueberries, also serve refreshments like blueberry donuts, pies, or ice cream and may host special blueberry-themed events throughout the season, like blueberry pancake breakfasts.
Good to Know: Blueberry farmers plant a wide range of blueberry varieties to extend the harvest season. In the Holland area, blueberries are typically ripe and good to pick through early August.
If u-pick isn’t your thing, visit one of the roadside produce stands. You’ll likely find pre-picked blueberries waiting for you to enjoy.
6 – Windmill Island Gardens
1 Lincoln Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Tour DeWaan, the only operating Dutch windmill in the United States, and watch wheat be ground into flour at Windmill Island Gardens.
Finish your Dutch history lesson with a ride on the Dutch carousel and watch the Dutch dancing. Kids will certainly ask – or maybe demand – a stop at the playground.
You’ll find beautiful blooms throughout the gardens, too. During Tulip Time over 100,000 tulips cover the grounds.
The park is open daily from April-October. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for kids 3-15, and free for kids 2 and under. Free parking is available on site.
7 – Pedal to Beaches, Blueberries & Parks
2215 OTTAWA BEACH RD, HOLLAND MI 49424
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Holland MI is a marvelous place to go for a family bike ride. With over 150 miles of paved, separate use bike paths, there is likely a pedal-powered route to get you where you want to go.
We’ve designed an 11-mile, all bike-path route that will take you to several parks, beaches, as well as a pit stop at Bowerman Blueberries Farm Market (seasonal hours) for their famous donuts and other yummy refreshments. Route Details.
PS – Velo City Bikes (downtown Holland at 326 S River Ave, Holland, MI 49423) often leads community bike rides, including rides for kids. Check out their website for current details. Also get bike rentals, kid trailer rentals, and bike gear at this great shop.
8 – Hang Out in Downtown Holland
150 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Eighth Street is the main street in downtown Holland. It’s where you’ll find historic cobblestone streets lined with delightful shops and restaurants just waiting to be explored.
Everything in Downtown Holland is located within a few square blocks, so park the car in one of the many free parking spaces. Stroll the tree-lined sidewalks on foot or opt for a two-wheeled adventure in this bike-friendly city.
In the summer, street performers share their talents on Thursday nights. It’s a fun atmosphere not to be missed.
If you’re visiting when the snow flies, you’ll be in awe of the snow and ice-free sidewalks and roads during the winter months. You can thank the snowmelt system for that.
9 – Centennial Park & The Wizard of Oz Garden
250 Central Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Housed at Centennial Park and Herrick District Library in Downtown Holland, the Holland Oz Project brings the story of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz to life in this small Wizard of Oz garden.
When you visit, you’ll notice right away that there really is a yellow-brick road.
The giant natural book cover, not far down the golden pathway, was created using a 10’x12′ steel base.
Annuals were planted on this foundation to grow the living mosaic that is now in place in the park during the summer months.
10 – Mt. Pisgah
2238 3rd Ave, Holland, MI 49424
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Climb the hundreds of steps of Mount Pisgah to stunning panoramic views of Lake Macatawa and Lake Michigan. It’s fun to go up. And, if you like to hike, there are more trails at the top.
If easier trails are more your speed, wander through the wooded hiking trails that connect to Holland State Park. You’ll spot lots of greenery and maybe even some wildlife during your hike.
Note: The stairs make this hike difficult. It’s not stroller-friendly. Use a backpack carrier if you’re brave.
11 – Nelis’ Dutch Village
2238 3rd Ave, Holland, MI 49424
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Take a day trip to the Netherlands without leaving the states. Take a step back in time to discover the Old Country at Nelis’ Dutch Village. Watch the Dutch dancers and see cheese, candles and wooden shoes being made.
Learn about the ways of the Dutch with wooden shoe carving demonstrations, Stoopwafel cookie making, and Delftware pottery making demonstrations.
After you see how wooden shoes are made see them in action at the Dutch dancing performances. You can even get a quick lesson on select days.
Make sure to visit the petting zoo while you’re here. Snuggle the bunnies and feed the pigs, goats and chickens.
The older kids will love the Dutch Chair Swing Ride, Carousel and Ferris Wheel. The younger kids can ride the Petal Pumper Cars and the Plasma Cars.
Don’t forget to visit the Water Balloon Pirate Ship and the Wooden Shoe Slide to run some energy off. Parents, it’s a perfect photo op, too.
All presentations, demonstrations, petting zoo and rides are included with your admission!
The village is open daily from the last weekend in April until Labor Day.
12 – Holland Community Aquatic Center
550 Maple Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Let’s start with the aqua Zip Line, Diving Boards, and Aqua Track features.
Holland Aquatic Center is part of a larger community health complex with exercise facilities and more. But the aquatic center itself is a big draw for families.
They have a 150-foot water slide, water playground, diving boards, floating obstacle course, water basketball, swimming pool, zip line, vortex pool, water cannons, spa, therapy pool, and fully-equipped fitness room.
With all that the Holland Aquatic Center has to offer, your kids will never want to leave!
13 – Holland Farmers Market
550 Maple Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
The Holland Farmers Market is anything but your typical market with produce stands. Home to over 100 vendors, street performers, and an incredible food court, this is a stop your group won’t want to miss.
Your group will find vendors of every kind selling fresh produce, baked goods, even meats, and cheeses. If you’re looking for a ready-to-eat option, the food court has you covered. With multiple cuisines, there’s something to satisfy every palette in your group.
If unique entertainment is your thing, check out the street performers as you peruse the market.
The market is open year-round, moving indoors to the Holland Civic Theatre from January-April.
See the schedule for current days and times. Free parking.
14 – The Holland Princess
290 Howard Ave, Holland, MI 49424
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Hop aboard this iconic riverboat for a scenic dinner cruise on Lake Macatawa and Lake Michigan and see some of Holland’s biggest landmarks from the water in style – including Big Red.
As you voyage, listen to the sound of the paddle-wheel splashing or tune into the passenger-sung karaoke performances.
If you’re up for it, let the kids blow the riverboat’s loud whistle and pick a prize from the Captain’s treasure chest.
Fun fact: You can reserve the boat or just a deck for private charters.
Laketown Beach • 6710 142nd Ave, Holland, MI 49423
For a less crowded beach experience head to Laketown Beach. Make sure to climb the giant dune staircase for stunning views of Lake Michigan. Entry is FREE, but there are no bathrooms on site.
Holland State Park • Holland, MI 49423
A water lover’s paradise awaits with beaches along Lake Macatawa and Lake Michigan, views of Big Red and a boat launch. Kids will love the accessible playground, too. Bonus – there are two campgrounds on-site. Daily admission is $9 for out-of-state visitors. Michigan residents must have an annual pass which can be purchased at the park for $19.
Tunnel Park • 66 Lakeshore Drive N, Holland, MI 49424
Travel through a tunnel to stunning beach views and venture down the dune stairway to the sandy beach. Tunnel Park has a playground and dune climb for the younger crew. Picnic tables and grills and modern bathrooms are available on-site. Daily vehicle fee is $8.
Kirk Park • Holland, MI 49424
The only off-leash dog beach in the Holland area, it’s the perfect spot to bring your furry family member. Kirk Park also has a swimming beach and playground for the non-furry family members. Note that modern restrooms are available and dog beach hours are limited. Daily vehicle fee is $8.
16 – Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Leave your wallet at home, the Outdoor Discovery Center is a FREE 160-acre nature preserve!
Start your visit with a trek through the nature preserve trails. This stroller-friendly hike takes you over boardwalks and gravel-covered paths, offering up views of meadows, wetlands, ponds, and forests.
Along the way, stop to enjoy the Eldean Family Nature Play Park. Dig in the sand, climb the spiderweb, and explore the log forts. There’s a fishing pond here, too, so bring your rod and reel if you’d like.
Before you pack up and head for home, there are three more stops to make:
-Visit the DeWitt Birds of Prey Center to see eagles, vultures, owls, hawks, and other birds under the center’s care.
-See the fox, porcupine, skunk, and other animals at the Wade & Kris Eldean Wildlife Exhibit
-Head to the Visitor’s Center for touchable artifacts, taxidermy exhibits, and animal viewing areas.
All Trail Hours:
Sunrise to Sunset
17 – Sperry’s Moviehouse
290 Howard Ave, Holland, MI 49424
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Catch the latest flick at this boutique movie theater meets full-service restaurant.
The 12 movie screens are where comfort meets class. Complete with heated and massage leather recliners, the experience beats your living room.
Order your food and drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options) 15 minutes before showtime and a server will bring them to you as the movie starts.
18 – De Graaf Nature Center
600 Graafschap Rd, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Head to this FREE 18-acre nature preserve for a day full of adventuring. Include stops at the neighborhood nature center with live animals and hands-on exhibits. It even has a children’s play area for the younger ones in your crew.
Take a hike along the stroller-friendly and accessible trails that meander through meadows, upland forests, lowland forests, marsh, and pond habitats. These gravel and boardwalk trails total 3/4 miles in length.
If snow is your thing, consider renting snowshoes at the Visitor’s Center.
All Trail Hours:
Sunrise to Sunset
A division of the ODC Network
19 – The Felt Estate
6597 138th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Take a trip back to the 1920s to the restored summer escape home of one of Holland’s wealthiest families.
Fun fact: the home was enjoyed for just six short weeks by the family after the build and was then used as a Catholic Prep school and State police offices.
The home restoration began in the 1990s and is still ongoing, but the mansion interior and carriage house are a true glimpse into 1928.
Check out the self-guided tours from Memorial Day-late September and during December. Self-guided tours are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors and free for kids 12 and under.
Note: the Felt Mansion is only handicap accessible on the first floor.
20 – Van Raalte Farm Park
6597 138th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Make a pit stop at this 160-acre FREE park that was once home to Benjamin Van Raalte, the son of Holland’s founder. His home is still on the property.
Lace-up your shoes and head out on the groomed nature trails or enjoy a picnic or grilled lunch in the pavilion. The kids can climb on the playground, too.
If you’re visiting in the winter you can enjoy cross country skiing and the huge sledding hill.
With multiple entrances, navigating the park can be a little tricky. All entrances provide access to the nature trails.
-Use the 24th St entrance for access to picnic area and playground.
-Use the 16th St entrance to access the hiking trails and cross country skiing.
21 – Play Mini Golf at Captain Sundae – and Eat Ice Cream, of Course
365 Douglas Avenue, Holland, Michigan 49424
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Follow Captain Burke’s tale of stolen treasure. From the Moaning Tree to Skull Pond, from Blackbeard VD’s dinghy to Buried Treasure, pirates young and old will enjoy their time at Pirates Landing at Captain Sundae.
Captain Sundae is ice cream + local hangout in one. Enjoy the pirate-themed mini-golf course at the Holland North location and be sure to try the Tommy Turtle Sundae.
22 – Explore the Historic Ottawa Beach Park
6597 138th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Meander back in time at the FREE Historic Ottawa Beach Park.
Once home to an iconic late 1800s hotel for the wealthy (destroyed by fire,) you can still spot the foundation in the waters of Lake Macatawa. You’ll be able to spot the Historic Ottawa Beach Cottages, too.
Make sure to take a tour through the Pump House Museum.
Fun fact: it’s the only remaining building from the Ottawa Beach Hotel.
Admission to the museum is $3 for adults and $1 for kids.
Bring your suits and towels to take a dip in Lake Michigan and Lake Macatawa. You can also find Mt. Pisgah and the Black Lake Boardwalks at the park, too.
23 – Try Mountain Biking at Riley Trails
6597 138th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Load up the mountain bikes and head to Riley Trails for a FREE easy, scenic ride.
Home to over 300 acres of easy, rolling terrain through forests and around a lake, it’s great for beginners.
Hikers and cross-country skiers can leave their bikes at home and trek across hiking trails. Dogs are welcome in the park but must be on a 10′ leash at all times.
The park is open year-round and rustic toilets are available on site.
24 – Rent a Pontoon Boat from Holland Water Sports
1810 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, MI 49424
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Lather on the sunscreen and see the sights from the water with a boat rental from Holland Water Sports.
Take your pick of speed boats, pontoons, and wave runners. All rentals start in Lake Macatawa, but Lake Michigan is a short boat ride away.
Rental prices include gas and life jackets and tubes and water-skis are available for an additional fee.
Pro-Tip: parking is available, but it’s limited. Take an uber or walk or bike to Holland Water Sports if possible.
25 – Paddle Your Way Around Holland with a Macatawa Boat House Rental
Ottawa Beach, Holland, MI 49424 – 616-834-3033
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Picture yourself stand-up paddleboarding through the Holland Harbor channel, along the Holland Boardwalk, on Lake Mac near the beach at Holland State Park, or even out on Lake Michigan on a rare flat-weather day. Or out with the family on a tandem kayak.
They even have the giant SUP, the Megalodon (nicknamed Big Donnie), you can rent for your whole family! (It’s a 15’ seven-person paddleboard!
Come rent kayaks, canoes & stand-up SUP paddleboards.
26 – Spend Your Saturday with Horses at AJS Farms
6473 145th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Take in the scenery on horseback and find out what goes into caring for a farm.
On select Saturdays, see if you’re fit for the farm. Explore the farm, enjoy horse rides and even help with the farm chores. Registration is required. Ages 8 & Up.
27 – Get Artsy at Carolyn Stich Studio
29 West 8th Street, Suite 100 Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
They have a great collection of custom Carolyn Stich coloring sheets and cards and all the sharpies you need.
$5 per person and color as long as you’d like. Call for availability (616) 283-3362.
And, while you’re there, peruse the beautiful gift shop. You’ll likely need to bring some of the lovely items home.
Closed Sundays.
28 – Hemlock Crossing
8115 West Olive Rd, West Olive, MI 49460
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Pack the bug spray and head outdoors for a scenic hiking adventure.
You’ll discover six miles of hiking trails along the Pigeon River 15 minutes from downtown Holland. Adults will love the luscious green scenery and the youngsters will be on the hunt for wildlife.
Pack a lunch to enjoy at the picnic area during your hike. Make sure to visit the Nature Center to explore the wildlife den with critters, rotating exhibits, and the wildlife viewing area. It also has a gift shop if you want to bring souvenirs home.
Note: the trails are not stroller accessible, but a baby carrier would be helpful for young kids. Modern bathrooms are available seasonally and rustic ones are on-site year-round.
29 – Tour Holland Bowl Mill
8115 West Olive Rd, West Olive, MI 49460
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Take a journey back in time and see how wooden bowls are made at one of the only commercial bowl mills left in the United States.
Fun fact: the Holland Bowl Mill started as a wooden shoe factory in 1926 and is run by the grandson of the shoe factory’s original owner.
Your group can visit the retail store and get a free tour of the mill to see how the bowls are made. Tours are Monday-Friday 9:00am-12:00pm and 12:30pm-3:00pm.
30 – Holland Playland
8115 West Olive Rd, West Olive, MI 49460
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Get out of the rain at this FREE indoor playground.
Your kids will spend hours playing on the play structures, tunnels, climbing obstacles, and slides. A separate play area keeps your younger ones safe with play structures just their size. It’s designed for 2 and under, but my preschooler was welcome there.
There’s even something for the adults at the on-site coffee shop. Grab yourself a latte, take a seat and watch the kids climb and play from a distance.
It’s located at Central Wesleyan Church Entrance D. Parking lot signs will direct you. Hours change seasonally.
31 – Visit BAM! Entertainment Center
478 E 16th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
BAM! Entertainment Center is your one-stop-shop for indoor fun. Take your pick from a low-key or heart-pumping activity.
You can choose from bowling, laser tag, the arcade, high ropes course, climbing wall, ax-throwing, or Atomic Rush during their visit. Bowlers can even glow during glow bowling.
If you’re looking for an adults-only excursion, I suggest the Axes & Brew Bar. With a full food and drink menu, keep your stomachs from rumbling while exploring the classic arcade games and axe-throwing lanes.
Note: axe-throwing is for ages 18 and up. High ropes course participants must be 48″ tall or 42″ with a parent participant.
32 – Scrapyard Climbing Collective
76 S River Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Belay on at this rock climber’s paradise.
The newbie and expert climbers in your group have loads of climbing walls and bouldering routes to choose from in this 3,200 square foot space.
If you want a few pointers, check out the classes and instruction options Scrapyard offers, including youth climbing sessions.
33 – Paw Paw Park
1099 Paw Paw Dr, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
This beautiful park totals 172 acres and contains a large trail system that follows the Macatawa River. It also has an 18 hole disk golf course that is free to the public.
Come here for fishing, snowshoeing, disc golf, and more.
The park has two distinct properties that are connected by the Macatawa Greenway Trail (bike path).
34 – Paint a Pot
390 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
Come paint one of the many choices of pottery. Great for all ages!
35 – Kertsmarkt
150 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
On weekends from Thanksgiving to Christmas, you’ll find a traditional outdoor European-style Christmas market and a Sinterklaas Procession.
Peruse the market to find unique treasures and gifts from the 18 local artisans. And don’t forget to save room for the traditional food and enjoy the entertainment as you shop.
Not in the mood to shop ’til you drop? You can visit the market traditional Dutch event like for hand-bell concerts and dog-sled demos. You can’t forget the Sinterklaas Procession, a parade celebrating the Duch Sinterklaas Holiday.
Fun fact: Sinterklaas is the Dutch version of the American Santa Claus. Dutch children place their shoes next to the chimney or back door the eve of December 5th. Sinterklaas flies on his horse Amerigo and fills the shoes with treats and small gifts. He even has his own little helpers, the Peters.
36 – Holland Museum
150 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Holland MI:
History buffs in your group will love getting a crash course in Holland history at the Holland Museum.
Discover all the facts about Holland’s founding by Dutch immigrants and the progression of Holland through the years. You never know when those facts might win you a trivia game.
Your kids will love creating and experimenting at the hands-on STEM-based exhibits at Spark!Lab Smithsonian. This space has limited hours, so be sure to check before planning a trip.
Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for kids 7 and up, and FREE for kids 6 and under. Check the current hours here.
Food & Drink: Best Restaurants in Holland MI
Holland is home to lots of mouth-watering restaurants. With just about every cuisine option and dining style known to man, you’ll find restaurants in Holland MI to satisfy everyone in your group.
If you want to try a little bit of everything, go on an international culinary tour right in the town of Holland, Michigan.
Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant
216 Van Raalte Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Restaurants
If you’re looking for water-side dining, head to Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant for stunning views of Lake Macatawa in a casual atmosphere. Wonderful patio dining.
New Holland Brewing Co
66 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Restaurants
If you have beer connoisseurs in your group make a visit to New Holland Brewing Co, located in the heart of downtown Holland.
In addition to a great beer selection, their food and service are memorable, too.
DeBoer Bakkerij
360 Douglas Ave, Holland, MI 49424
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Restaurants
This must-go bakery whips up great breakfasts and lunches and has a Dutch flair. Donuts and pastries are available onsite and you can get your Koffie fix here, too.
Tamales Plus
816 Lincoln Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Restaurants in Holland MI:
The fun atmosphere mingled with delicious food is a winning combo. Get the tamale special and the flan – you will not be disappointed! People rave about the authentic, fresh taste of the fare at this Mexican restaurant.
Obstacle Number 1
92 West Eigth St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Cocktail Bars in Holland MI:
Date night, anyone? Get a reservation and you’re in for amazing cocktails in an unforgettable setting. Speakeasy vibes.
Grab a drink here and finish your evening at their sister tapas restaurant, Poquito.
Poquito Spanish & Latin Kitchen
90 West Eigth St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Restaurants in Holland MI:
Tapas are based on dishes that originated in Spain, working their way into other Latin cultures and beyond. This is a great restaurant in Holland to visit with a group – the small plates are meant for sharing.
The Biscuit
450 Washington Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Restaurants in Holland MI:
Head here for breakfast or lunch. Coffee, too. Belgian waffles, biscuits and gravy, scrambles, and more delicious breakfast fare.
Crust 54
45 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Restaurants in Holland MI:
They specialize in the Chicago-style deep dish pizza. Great downtown location. They also do a stellar gluten-free pizza. Know that these pizzas take time when planning your day.
Doebs Pizzeria
503 W 17th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Restaurants in Holland MI:
New in 2022, this chef-owned pizzeria features scrumptious made-from-scratch Detroit-style pizza.
Playa Tacos + Tequila
2155 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, MI 49424
Why It’s One of the Best Restaurants in Holland MI:
Playa Tacos + Tequila is opening (May 2022) in the space Ottawa Beach Inn anchored for many years. The new, modern restaurant aims to serve craft cocktails and farm-fresh Mexican street food.
Big Lake Brewing
13 West 7th Street, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Restaurants in Holland MI:
Not only is Big Lake Brewing an operating brewery, this massive operation also sports a full kitchen and restaurant. The industrial decor completes the tavern vibe. If it’s open, join the online waitlist before you venture over – the brewery is located one street over from the main downtown shopping area.
Hops at 84 East
Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Restaurants in Holland MI:
Hops at 84 East features 70 taps for an amazing selection of craft beer, ciders, and wines. Order entrees, burgers, and sandwiches. Live music at 8 pm most Fridays and Saturdays.
Copper Craft Distillery, Tasting Room & Tours
184 120th Ave Holland, MI 49424
Why It’s One of the Best Restaurants in Holland MI:
Head here for excellent cocktail flights, knowledgeable staff, and a sweet atmosphere. Coppercraft Distillery is a great place to hang out with your over-21 friends & family.
30-45 minute distillery tours are hosted each weekend and must be booked in advance. $10 per person.
The City Delicatessen
52 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Restaurants in Holland MI:
Put this on your list of lunch places. Hot and cold sandwiches are their specialty – they have an extensive selection.
Windmill Restaurant
28 W 8th St #220, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Restaurants in Holland MI:
Cozy, nostalgic booths are where you’ll eat your breakfast or lunch order. Big portions.
Taco Bar Holland
220 W 8th Street Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Restaurants in Holland MI:
Tasty margaritas, tacos, and more served against a modern backdrop. Get the guac.
Tanglewood Winery
Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Wineries:
Come, sip & learn about wine with friends! Tanglewood Winery is a family operation specializing in high-quality fruit and dessert wine. Tasting Room open every Saturday, 12-7 PM, in season.
205 Coffee Bar
Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Coffee Shops in Holland MI:
The 205 Coffee Bar also offers unique made-to-order waffles along with specialty coffees.
Where to Shop in Holland MI
Find most of the shops in Holland, MI along the 8th Street Corridor in downtown Holland.
With free parking and welcoming proprietors, we think you’ll have a great shopping experience here. Here are a few of our favorite stops:
The Seasoned Home
43 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Shopping Spots:
This family-owned shop specializes in spices, loose leaf teas, decor, gourmet food, Michigan-made products & all things home! If you love to cook, bake & enjoy your home, you’re going to love shopping here.
Holland Peanut Store
46 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Shopping Spots:
It’s nostalgic, and they have an amazing array of candy to choose from.
Apothecary Gift Shop
35 W. 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Shopping Spots:
Stop here for a ton of Holland & Michigan-themed gear, as well as puzzles, games, and toys for kids. Ladies’ clothing and jewelry, home items, and more, round out this fun shop.
JB and Me
36 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Shopping Spots:
This welcoming, trendy Holland boutique is where you can pick up unique clothing items, home goods, accessories, and gifts. Definitely, a fun place to shop with friends.
Out of the Box Toy Shop
48 E. 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Shopping Spots:
Newer to Holland, this children’s store is full of toys, dress-up costumes, board games, and puzzles bound to make every kid happy. Located right next to the candy store and the ice cream shop. All kids cheer!
Tweed Baby Outfitters
208 College Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Shopping Spots:
Locally owned and operated, this shop is curated by a mom and features children’s apparel and accessories room décor, books, and gifts.
Open Mon-Sat 10 am-3 pm, ready to help you cultivate creative childhoods.
Tip Toes
60 E. 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Shopping Spots:
Even shoppers without children will want to pop into Tip Toes! Yes, the clothes, accessories, and toys sold here are geared for newborns to age 10, but it’s hard to pass up the adorableness of it all. Shop here for your own kids or for gifts, you won’t miss.
Where to Stay in Holland MI
City Flats Hotel
61 East 7th Street, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Hotels:
It’s central to all things Holland. Plus, the upscale amenities make staying here a treat.
Hampton Inn Holland
12427 Felch Street, Holland, MI 49424
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Hotels:
Comfortable rooms, a large pool, hot tub, arcade, exercise room, and free breakfast have families happy to call this hotel home for a few days.
Courtyard by Marriott Holland Downtown
121 East 8th Street, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Hotels:
It has an indoor swimming pool and hot tub. It’s walkable to all things downtown, and parking is free.
Hayworth Hotel & Conference Center
225 College Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Hotels:
Located on the edge of Hope College’s campus, Hayworth Hotel serves as not only a place for college visitors to stay but also as a welcoming respite for all travelers. Recently remodeled rooms have a modern flair. Biggby coffee shop inside of building.
Vacation Rental Next to Holland State Park
4 bedroom, 4 bath, sleeps 8
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Vacation Rentals:
Room for your family to spread out in a great location!
All essentials are provided. Walk to beaches and restaurants. Book early – this one fills up quickly, especially in the summertime.
Small Cottage Vacation Rental Near Beach
2 bedroom, 1 bath, sleeps 6
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Vacation Rentals:
It’s tucked away in a great neighborhood and the beach is just up the road. It’s on the smaller side (read the reviews) but their rates are hard to beat.
Cottage Near Beach with Kayaks
5 bedroom, 4 baths, sleeps 12
Why It’s One of the Best Holland Vacation Rentals:
With 5 bedrooms and several sets of bunk beds, this Holland vacation rental can easily host a multi-family getaway. Bonus: it comes with kayaks and a game room, as well as a large kitchen and private outdoor firepit. Oh, and it’s close to the beach.
More places to stay in Holland – choose on this map:
More Michigan Travel
