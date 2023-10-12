7 Hot Air Balloon Rides in Michigan to Take Your Next Celebration Up a Notch

Take to the Skies Old-School Style
You’ve probably heard of the famous Battle Creek Hot Air Balloon festival, where you can see enormous, colorful balloons fill the sky.
But have you ever considered taking your own hot air balloon rides in Michigan? We’ve found seven spots in the state to take a dramatic ride in the skies.
Michigan is one of the Prettiest States for Hot Air Balloon Rides
It doesn’t take long living in Michigan to fall in love with the beauty of our state.
The lush green of summer, the paradise of the lakes, and the pop of warm colors in the fall makes us smitten with the mitten over again every year.
But have you ever seen all that beauty from above? No, not through a cloudy airplane window. We’re talking about a 360 degree view from a hot air balloon!
Check out our list below and we’ll give you the scoop on all the hot air balloon fun in Michigan.
FAQ: What to Expect on a Balloon Ride
How long are the rides?
Most balloon rides are at least 45 minutes long, some extending to two hours or more.
Is it cold up in the sky?
Nope, it’s not any colder than it is on the ground.
What time of day will I get to fly?
All balloons fly only in the morning and the evening, so it is most likely you will see the sunset or sunrise.
Do hot air balloons fly year-round?
Some do, but due to windy conditions the best season to schedule a flight is May-October.
Is there an age requirement?
Generally, no, although infants are usually not permitted. If you book a flight, be sure to ask the company for their requirements.
Can I take a tethered ride instead?
Yes, several companies also offer tethered rides.
Where to Float the Dreamy Michigan Skies on Hot Air Balloon Rides
Hot air balloon rides are offered all over Michigan. Check this list to find one near you for your next anniversary, birthday, or just for fun!
Magic Clouds Balloon Corporation
Launch Sites: Battle Creek & Frankenmuth
Cost: Starting at $240.
With launch sites in both Battle Creek and Frankenmuth, passengers who fly with Magic Clouds Balloon Corporation are sure to be in for a visual treat.
Enjoy a five minute tethered ride, or a full-length untethered sail across the skies.
Majestic Adventures LLC
Launch Sites: Detroit
Cost: starting at $900
Catch a view of Detroit like you’ve never seen before in a Majestic Adventure hot air balloon.
During the one hour ride passengers see both the Detroit skyline and an up-close view of the surrounding Southeast Michigan lakes.
Tethered rides also available.
Sky Adventures
Launch Sites: Oxford, MI
Cost: Starting at $250
Sky Adventures passengers have been sailing over northern Oakland and southern Lapeer counties for over 47 years.
After a scenic flight, passengers enjoy a traditional champagne toast and receive a commemorative pin that is a replica of the balloon they just rode in.
Michigan Balloon Corporation
Launch Sites: Kalamazoo
Cost: Starting at $275
Catch a gorgeous Michigan sunrise or sunset over the Kalamazoo area with Michigan Balloon Corporation.
Dip low close to the river or sail above the trees on this unforgettable flight.
Altitude Endeavors, Inc.
Launch Sites: Battle Creek
Cost: Starting at $275
Hop in one of Altitude Endeavors balloons and you’ll fly over Southwest Michigan and the Northern Lower Peninsula.
Also available are 1.5hr tether rides for those not looking for a free-floating ride.
Captain Cutty & Crew
Launch Sites: Shelby Township
Cost: Starting at $250
Captain Cutty & Crew have been flying over northern Macomb and NE Oakland counties for over 30 years. Passengers here also enjoy a post-ride champagne celebration.
Balloon Quest Inc. Capt. Phogg Balloon Rides
Launch Sites: Fenton
Cost: Starting at $399
Based in Fenton, MI, these balloons take you on a scenic trip around the surrounding areas.
After the ride, parties are escorted to the showroom where a post-ride champagne toast is tradition.
Hot Air Balloon Festivals for the Whole Fam
Hot Air Balloon festivals are the perfect way to gaze in wonder at these beautiful and creative modes of transportation.
Get an up-close view of dozens of grounded hot air balloons while also enjoying all the food, crafts, contests, and fun the festival brings! Check this list below to find a festival near you.
Balloons Over Bay Harbor
Where: Bay Harbor, MI
When: Sept 22 – 23, 2023
Head to Petoskey’s Village at Bay Harbor to watch a one-of-a-kind balloon launch and evening balloon glow.
Marvel at the beautiful balloons by morning as they soar over Little Traverse Bay, and walk among them by night as the tethered balloons give off their magical glow.
Battle Creek Field of Flight Balloon Festival & Air Show
Where: Battle Creek, MI
When: June 29 – July 4, 2023
Buckle up for more than just hot air balloons at Battle Creek Field of Flight Balloon Festival and Air Show.
As the title implies, guests enjoy a full air show as well as fireworks, a carnival, specialty acts, a free Kid’s Day, and a spectacular Wall of Fire.
Carson City Frontier Days
Where: Carson City, MI
When: June 2-4, 2023
Enjoy this Western themed festival featuring fireworks, a parade, community picnic, family scavenger hunt, and, of course, their hot air balloon competition – what they call the Hot Air Balloon Shoot Out.
New events are added to this festival every year, so there’s always a new adventure to be had at Carson City Frontier Days.
Frankenmuth Balloons over Bavarian Inn
Where: Frankenmuth, MI
When: May 26-29, 2023
Visit Michigan’s own Bavarian paradise for a breathtaking balloon display.
Every morning and evening of the festival balloons take flight over Bavarian Inn as onlookers take in the spectacle. Each evening at 9pm the balloons tether to the ground for a magical balloon glow for all to enjoy.
Midland Area River Days & Balloon Festival
Where: Midland, MI
When: August 1-4, 2023
Families have a blast year after year at Midland’s free River Days & Balloon Festival.
Watch the balloon launch and competitive flight, take your pick of food trucks and local vendors, and don’t forget to try the zipline, bungee jumping, and rock wall!
Hudsonville Balloon Days
Where: Hudsonville, MI
When: June 16-17
Visitors flock to Hudsonville each year to enjoy more than just hot air balloons.
Live music, local vendors, food stands, and more are in store for those who come to this free festival.
Most visitors also enjoy bringing their own kites to share the air with the big balloons.
Jackson Hot Air Jubilee
Where: Jackson, MI
When: July 19-21, 2023
“Jubilee” is the right word for this celebration of all things that fly!
Check out the air show, helicopter rides, pilot meet & greets, balloon launch, and nightly balloon glows.
Kid’s Kingdom is a hit every year where kids play games for free and even win prizes at the end.
Wayland BalloonFest
Where: Wayland, MI
When: September 8-9, 2023
Enjoy balloon flights and glows alongside events like the kids carnival, car show, live music, and pilot meet & greets.
Local vendors and food trucks make their appearance as well to keep the fun going!
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest
Where: Kalamazoo, MI
When: August 11-13, 2023
There’s plenty to do at Kalamazoo Balloon Fest between the morning balloon launch and evening balloon glow.
Check out the market and activities hosted by Gull Meadow Farms, as well as a car show, pilot meet & greet, and more!
Michigan Challenge Balloonfest
Where: Howell, MI
When: June 23-25, 2023
Arrive early and stay late to Michigan Challenge Balloonfest because you won’t want to miss a thing!
In addition to the balloon launches and balloon glows, visitors enjoy carnivals, markets, a food court, a wide array of live entertainment, a hands on museum, live music, and fireworks to end the night with a bang.
Metamora Country Days and Hot Air Balloon Festival
Where: Metamora, MI
When: August 25-26, 2023
This quintessential small town summer festival is chock-full of fun activities for the whole family.
Enjoy local food vendors, lice music, a parade, arts and crafts, family activities, and fireworks. But don’t forget the main attraction – watching more than 20 balloons take to the skies!
Balloons Over Bellaire
Where: Bellaire, MI
When: August 25-26, 2023
This relaxing, low-key event is perfect for those hoping to watch peacefully as balloons take flight.
Over 15 balloons fly over beautiful Torch Lake from their launch at Shanty Creek Resort. Even better than the peaceful atmosphere is the free parking and admission.
Give the Sky a Try for Your Next Special Occasion
A hot air balloon ride offers charm, excitement, new perspective, and a memory that lasts a lifetime.
Why not give it a go? Let us know if you do!