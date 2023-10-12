7 Hot Air Balloon Rides in Michigan to Take Your Next Celebration Up a Notch

FAQ: What to Expect on a Balloon Ride

How long are the rides?

Most balloon rides are at least 45 minutes long, some extending to two hours or more.

Is it cold up in the sky?

Nope, it’s not any colder than it is on the ground.

What time of day will I get to fly?

All balloons fly only in the morning and the evening, so it is most likely you will see the sunset or sunrise.

Do hot air balloons fly year-round?

Some do, but due to windy conditions the best season to schedule a flight is May-October.

Is there an age requirement?

Generally, no, although infants are usually not permitted. If you book a flight, be sure to ask the company for their requirements.

Can I take a tethered ride instead?

Yes, several companies also offer tethered rides.