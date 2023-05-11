Look Up! 2023 Battle Creek Field of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival Brings Fun to the Skies

2023 Battle Creek Air Show Brings Awe-Inspiring Fun to the Sky
Summer is the time to be outside enjoying clear skies and the bright sun, and Michigan is tops when it comes to exciting festival fun.
The Battle Creek Field of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival adds quite a bit more to the summer sky when it fills the air with majestic, colorful balloons.
But that’s just a bit of what this fair has to offer. Here’s a look at what you can expect if you go.
*feature image courtesy of Leslie Puckett.
Daily Hot Air Balloon Flights & Balloon Glow
This yearly event is a family pleaser with giant balloons landing and taking off from strategically placed targets.
Over 50 colorful and creatively-designed hot air balloons land and take off throughout the six-day event at the Battle Creek Executive Airport.
Visitors are thrilled to see these mammoth balloons do their thing right before their eyes.
And, be sure to attend one of the evening “illumes” when the balloons light up the night.
Watch Daytime & Nighttime Airshows – with Pyrotechnics!
Balloons aren’t the only thing to see in the sky, though.
The Air Show features aerial displays from the United States Air Force F-22 fighter jet Demonstration Team along with many other flight teams, air acrobatics, skywriters and skydivers.
A daredevil helicopter does stunts like roll overs and and loops! One of the teams features a spectacular nighttime display of pyrotechnics with a 1,000 foot “Wall of Fire.”
World-Class Kite & Daredevil Motorcycle Performances
Colorful, eye-catching kites shaped like anything you can imagine fill the skies with amazing performances that families will surely remember.
Make sure to catch spectacular motorcycle stunts and a high-wire circus act.
Consult the Battle Creek Field of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival schedule for dates and details.
Two Evenings of Fireworks
And if that wasn’t enough to fill the sky, two evenings feature a booming fireworks display – including one on July 4th.
This show is a major area draw, running over 15 minutes and choreographed to music.
You can catch the fireworks displays on July 1 and July 4 at 10:30 PM.
Carnival Rides & Food Vendors
Of course, a fair would hardly be complete without a carnival with rides, food, and games.
There’s something here for all ages including live music, food trucks, craft vendors, and rides that light up the nighttime sky.
Food vendors include a wide array of kids’ favorites like pizza, nachos, cheeseburgers, ice cream and other crowd-pleasers.
2023 Air Show Dates & Times
The 2023 Battle Creek Field of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival runs June 29 – July 4, 2023.
Various events run throughout these days and into the evening. Specific schedules may need to be changed due to weather – specifically the wind.
You will want to check out the various pricing options for individual events your family will attend as well as parking prices.
Events vary daily.
Thursday, June 29 – FREE admission all day. 4-10 p.m.
Friday, June 30 – $13 per person, 3-11 p.m.
Saturday, July 1 – $13 per person, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Sunday, July 2 – $13 per person, 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Monday, July 3 – $13 per person, 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4 – $13 per person, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Children measuring 3 feet and under get in free every day.
Location Battle Creek Field of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival
The Festival takes place at the Battle Creek Executive Airport.
Kellogg Field – 3140 5th Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49015