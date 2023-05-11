Look Up! 2023 Battle Creek Field of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival Brings Fun to the Skies

2023 Battle Creek Air Show Brings Awe-Inspiring Fun to the Sky

Summer is the time to be outside enjoying clear skies and the bright sun, and Michigan is tops when it comes to exciting festival fun.

The Battle Creek Field of Flight Hot Air Balloon Festival adds quite a bit more to the summer sky when it fills the air with majestic, colorful balloons.

But that’s just a bit of what this fair has to offer. Here’s a look at what you can expect if you go.

*feature image courtesy of Leslie Puckett.