Local Cooking Classes for All Ages
My kitchen is one of the busiest rooms in our house. We love to cook.
And, my husband and I enjoy passing down our food knowledge to our children.
While not a trained professional, I feel as though I have the basics down. Right now my kid’s minds are little sponges and they have to know what every kitchen tool does, and why are noodles hard and then soft. It makes my heart melt knowing they care so much about what they are eating.
Wanting to know more myself, I started researching cooking classes, not only for children but for my husband and myself. With Grand Rapids’ tradition of locally sourced produce and meats, diverse culinary heritages, and simple love for great food, it’s no surprise that West Michigan offers amazing adult and kids cooking classes.
Some cooking classes and baking classes are on hiatus right now. We’ve done our best to indicate those below but do check for the latest status info from time to time.
Virtual cooking classes are also being offered at this time.
If you’ve never looked into taking a cooking class in greater Grand Rapids before, you may be surprised at just how many different options there are – from edible flowers and tasty chocolates, from sausages to Thai and African, there is something for every taste and every age!
There are amazing options for you to pick from, whether you’re looking for a fun night out with your friends or something different for your kids to do on school vacation, or a one-time event.
Cooking classes also make an amazing present that affords someone an experience that will help them learn a great life skill.
Bon Appétit!
Greater Grand Rapids Cooking Classes
These local programs offer classes on a wide range of culinary traditions and techniques. Browse their course offerings to find the perfect idea for your next kid date, ladies’ night out, or date night!
1440 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Private & Group Classes, by appointment
Adventurous foodies can snack on imported cheese, pesto, baguettes, and infused beverages while learning practical and advanced techniques.
Looking for something special to do for date night? Check out their unique “Class for Two” programs in non-pandemic times.
Details
Mary Free Bed YMCA – 5500 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Group Classes, Register Online
Kids Cook classes are held at the Mary Free Bed YMCA.
Children ages 6 to 12 years will learn basic cooking skills while eating and cooking with fresh fruits and veggies.
Details
Kentwood Activities Center – 355 48th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49548
Group Classes, Register Online
Kids will focus on learning the basic uses for all of the most common kitchen utensils, create recipes they can reproduce at home, and take home a recipe book with all of their creations at the end of the class.
Adults will learn cooking techniques as they apply to a specific topic or category of food.
Details
1163 Fulton Street East, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Individual, Private Lessons
The Good Cookie Sweet Shop offers cookie baking and chocolate-making classes for your aspiring chef. They have customized classes for kids ages 6 – 12, focusing on kitchen skills, creativity, and fun.
Each class includes:
– One hour of one-on-one instruction with a Good Cookie chef
– 1 traditional cookie flavor, 1 type of chocolate, and 1 “Let’s get crazy” cookie flavor of baker’s choice
Your baker will come home with a dozen cookies, chocolates, and rad baking skills. $50/hour. Details
grand rapids, mi; 616-633-4218
Private Individual & Group Classes. Chef for Hire
Learn to cook or learn new recipes to add to your culinary repertoire. Gather a group of friends or just a few couples together to learn something new! Cooking classes can be tailored to your learning needs such as knife skills, braising meats, ethnic cooking styles, and farmers’ market cooking.
All classes occur in a host’s home, lasting 2 to 3 hours. The class fee is $45 per person plus the cost of food.
Or, hire All In One Chef to cook an elegant sit-down dinner, create a stunning hors d’oeuvre party, etc. Details
Apertivo – 435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
In-Person, Reservations Required
Offering a creative collection of themed events and classes in the wine & cheese realm. Details
24 East 8th Street, Holland, Michigan 49423
Group Classes, Reservations Required
Interactive, small-group teaching ensures you’ll get the most out of your time. Learn to mix and match for fantastic flavor pairings according to your own preferences, and your taste buds will be rewarded. Details
woodland mall – 3195 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512 (many events are virtual)
Virtual Group Classes & Private In-Store Events
Register for a variety of classes all of which sound absolutely amazing. Williams Sonoma Baking School is a virtual cooking class series that is all about baking. Enjoy a live demonstration and q+a, plus receive copies of the recipes. Choose from sessions for kids or adults.
Or, RSVP to a “Store is Yours” event where you’ll have the store to yourself for a VIP experience with William Sonoma experts, including private tours and demos. Details
1015 Oak Lane, Grand Haven MI 49417
Private, by appointment
For almost 20 years, Tamara’s has been teaching hands-on classes at the Oak Lane Kitchen in Grand Haven. In just one class, learn all the skills necessary to prepare several dishes.
NOW BOOKING PRIVATE CLASSES for groups of 6 or more people; e-mail for more information. Details
1106 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids MI 49506
Hands-On
Are you a meat lover? Join this locally sourced, whole-animal butcher shop to learn things you can’t learn anywhere else, like:
– How to Butcher a Pig
– Sausage Making Class
– Grilling & Smoking Class
– Canning & Preserving
Details
San chez – 38 West Fulton, Grand Rapids MI 49503
Private, Hands-On
Let the cocktail guru at San Chez teach your group how to create your favorite drink (or choose from any of their signature drinks.)
Learn a new recipe along with gaining knowledge of unique ingredients, local distilleries, and bar equipment. Includes two mini drinks.
Details
242 W. Western Ave., Muskegon, MI 49440
On Hiatus
From French cuisine to kids’ cupcakes, this unique commercial kitchen has made it its mission to provide a space for the community to create and learn about all things related to food. Details
143 Bostwick Avenue NE, Grand Rapids MI 49503-3295
On Hiatus
Savor the world-class facilities and well-seasoned instructors of Grand Rapids Community College’s Secchia Institute for Culinary Education.
Learn the fundamentals of knife skills, soups, sauces, sushi, or vegan cooking, and become familiar with world culinary traditions like those of Thailand, South America, Vietnam, and Africa. Details
5080 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
On Hiatus
Fingers crossed that Chef Jenna will be able to revive her amazing free, drop-in style Italian cooking classes. Great for beginners through intermediate chefs, Jenna covers a new theme or recipe every class. The bar is open during classes if you’d like to grab a drink! Sign up for their newsletter to get class status updates or follow them on Facebook. Details
435 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
On Hiatus
Offering everything from kid and family cooking classes to highly specialized courses on things like pasta techniques, sushi, and even cocktails, Downtown Market has a motherlode of cooking classes for you to explore.
Kids will also love the Summer Camps that are offered. Each summer camp session has a theme, which makes it great for kids to choose a menu perfect for them. Details
Kids Cook Real Food Virtual Cooking Class Program
We are affiliates of Kids Cook Real Food because we love this program!
Looking for a robust online cooking class for your kids? I have a great option for you: the Kids Cook Real Food program.
Local West Michigan mom Katie Kimball started Kids Cook Real Food in 2016 when she realized that her kids were more likely to eat the food they helped prepare.
Over the years, Katie has built an empire around teaching cooking, including 8 real food cookbooks (in addition to her video-based, go-at-your-own-pace, hands-on, multi-level kids cooking curriculum.
I personally learned knife skills as an adult while my 8-year-old was completing Katie’s Intro to Sharp Knives knife skills unit. (Learn more about course structure on the curriculum map.)
Toddlers to teens can use this online teaching course. You are all going to learn so much from Katie and come away empowered.
Cooking Classes Calendar
Upcoming calendar of area baking classes and cooking classes: