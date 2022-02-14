Local Cooking Classes for All Ages

My kitchen is one of the busiest rooms in our house. We love to cook.

And, my husband and I enjoy passing down our food knowledge to our children.

While not a trained professional, I feel as though I have the basics down. Right now my kid’s minds are little sponges and they have to know what every kitchen tool does, and why are noodles hard and then soft. It makes my heart melt knowing they care so much about what they are eating.

Wanting to know more myself, I started researching cooking classes, not only for children but for my husband and myself. With Grand Rapids’ tradition of locally sourced produce and meats, diverse culinary heritages, and simple love for great food, it’s no surprise that West Michigan offers amazing adult and kids cooking classes.