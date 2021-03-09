The Mega List: 104 Fun Date Night Ideas for Your Next Night Out

A date is a special opportunity to do one of your favorite things with your favorite person. But how do you even know what’s available to do once date night rolls around?

Until now you would have to google all the different interests you have to find something. But now, you can just scroll through our mega list, conveniently sectioned by activity.

We’ve found over 100 fun date night ideas and local adventures in West Michigan for every interest type.

We know you love dinner and a movie. If you want to mix it up a bit, you can find great restaurant ideas and even some live shows to stretch you beyond the typical movie setting.

There are fun date night ideas for the outdoors types, those who want to take a class, and those who want to go on an indoor adventure or a tour.

Grand Rapids has dancing, live entertainment, sports to watch, sports to play, art and cooking experiences, and more and more.

Important Message: Local businesses are working hard to implement procedures based on the new safety guidelines. For each of the attractions and events we mention, we include a link to the business website. Please use this link to confirm the details, hours of operation and any requirements guests must follow before visiting. Thank You!

The next time date night rolls around and your partner says, “I can’t decide where we should go,” you’ll say, “Me, neither. I have over 100 fun date night ideas I want to try!”

See Live Shows

1) Laugh together while taking in a comedy show at Dr. Grin’s in The B.O.B. Performances run Thursday – Saturday. 20 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

2) Enjoy fast-paced, clever improv comedy with the River City Improv team on select Saturday nights at the Masonic Temple (233 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503), or swing by the Wealthy Theatre when Pop Scholars is on-stage (1130 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506).

3) Watch anything from comedy to improv to Shakespeare at the Dog Story Theater. (7 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503)

4) Solve the case at a murder mystery dinner! The Murder Mystery Company hosts weekend events at Pietro’s in Grand Rapids.

5) Enjoy local theater at the Civic Theatre.

6) Experience the magic of dance at the Grand Rapids Ballet.

7) Be moved through music, drama, and story. Visit Opera Grand Rapids and take in intimate performances or watch world-class performances on screen as the Metropolitan Opera broadcasts live at Celebration Cinema North.

8) Watch as Christian artists perform the arts on stage at the Master Arts Theatre in Cutlerville.

9) Take in touring Broadway shows at the DeVos Performance Hall via Broadway Grand Rapids. Coming to town in 2022 are Hamilton and Hairspray.

Broadway GR

Catch a Movie

10) Watch your favorite cult classic film at the Wealthy Theatre.

11) Go back in time and enjoy a drive-in movie at the Getty in Muskegon. Shows typically run from April to October.

12) Catch a movie in the park as many local communities offer outdoor films during the summer. Find a list of locations in our Guide to Outdoor Concerts and Movies in the Park.

13) Catch a flick on the big screen at one of West Michigan’s many cinemas, including Sperry’s Moviehouse, Celebration Cinemas, AMC and Goodrich.

14) See festival award winning independent, foreign and documentary films at the UICA. Multiple shows are scheduled every Tuesday through Sunday.

Hear Live Music

15) Check out a favorite band (or comedy act) at 20 Monroe Live.

16) Enjoy an intimate setting for listening to your favorite singer at The Listening Room. (123 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503)

The Listening Room – Studio Park

17) Enjoy live at Billy’s Lounge. Although rooted in the Blues, performances from all genres can be found all week long. (1437 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506)

18) Soak in the classical sounds of the Grand Rapids Symphony. Performances are scheduled all year long, and a favorite in the summer are their Picnic Pops performances.

19) Rock out to some of the best local and international musicians live at the Intersection or go big with a concert at the Van Andel Arena.

20) Sing along with dueling piano at Mojo’s Dueling Piano Bar (180 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49503) or stop in Bobarino’s where Dueling Pianos is the feature act every Friday and Saturday night.

21) Jazz it up. The West Michigan Jazz Society boasts a calendar featuring acts daily all across Grand Rapids throughout the entire year.

22) Pack a picnic basket and head to Frederik Meijer Gardens for one of their Tuesday Evening Music Club events in July and August. Or pick up tickets to one of the concerts included in their Summer Concert Series and enjoy great sounds in their intimate outdoor venue.

23) Stop by the DeltaPlex for some Summertime Blues. These free performances are brought to Grand Rapids each summer by Classic Rock 97LAV.

24) Find music in the park all summer long. Find a great list of locations in our Guide to Outdoor Concerts and Movies in the Park.

Dance (if you Want To)

25) Catch one of Moveir Dance Studio open dance classes in Wyoming, offering couples dance, west coast swing and salsa. (2483 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509)

26) Foxtrot, waltz, tango and more as you sweep through one of the nearby Arthur Murray studios.

27) Slap on your boots and go line dancing. The Back Forty Saloon, located in the heart of GR, is a fantastic spot or check out Twisted Bull or The Pipeline Smokehouse.

28) Join the Grand Rapids Swing Society and learn to swing dance! Lessons are held every Tuesday night year round and rotate between venues like GRPM, The Lit and Rosa Parks Circle.

Mosey – Museums, Bookstores & Antiquing

29) Enjoy art after dark from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM during Meijer Free Thursday Nights at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

30) Find your inner peace through yoga. Some favorite yoga studios to visit include The Funky Buddha, Twisted Hot Yoga, and PeaceLab.

31) Rejuvenate with a couples massage at a local spa such as Design One, Heidi Christine’s, or The Woodhouse.

32) Take a drive and then mosey through one of West Michigan’s great small towns – Holland, Lowell, Saugatuck, Rockford, Grand Haven or Hastings, just to name a few.

33) Stop and smell the flowers at the Windmill Island Gardens in Holland.

34) Stroll through history at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

35) Visit one of our many fantastic bookstores. Many of these shops also offer events and book clubs to indulge your inner bookworm. Top options include Schuler Books, Argos Book Shop, Books & Mortar, and epilogue books.

36) Peruse an antiques shop. Some of our favorite spots to explore are Elevated, Eastown Antiques, Bluedoor GR, Century Antiques, and Lost & Found GR.

37) Flip through some vinyl at Dodd’s Record Shop, Vertigo Music, or The Corner Record Shop.

38) Shop local artisans at the Fulton Street Artisans Market, at a First Friday Market, Lions + Rabbits, or the Jenison Artisan Market.

Enjoy Nature – Hiking, Boating, Fishing

39) Make the trip west and explore the beauty of Lake Michigan. Enjoy the beach, hike the dunes, or just take in the views.

40) Explore the city with a scavenger hunt. You can play a date night hunt on Let’s Roam or take it a step up with Michigan [AR] who will equip you with gear for an augmented reality scavenger hunt.

41) Star gaze at the the Veen Observatory in Lowell. The telescopes are open to the public on the 2nd and last Saturdays of the month, April through October, when skies are clear.

42 | Set your eyes on treasure hunting as you go geochaching.

42) Cruise the Grand River on board the Grand Lady Riverboat in Jenison.

43) Find a local watering hole and go fishing! Bring your own gear, or try the Great Lakes Fly Fishing Company. If you’re looking for more adventure, book a charter sport fishing trip on the lake-shore through Evolution Charters.

44) Check out our Gigantic Grand Rapids Fall Fun Guide and visit a local orchard.

45) Enjoy an event, or just hike the trails, at a local nature center. Blandford, Howard Christensen and the Wittenbach/Wege Center all offer great learning opportunities and beautiful grounds, year round.

46) Lace up and bike, hike, snowshoe or blade one of GR’s many awesome urban trails! The Paul Henry/Thornapple, Kent Trails, and White Pines trails are a few favorites.

Tour Grand Rapids

47) Walk through the beautiful Meyer May House, and admire the work of architect Frank Lloyd Wright, during one of the FREE tours. (450 Madison Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503)

48) Stop by the concierge desk and pick up a free self-guided tour brochure at GR’s most famous historic hotel, the Amway Grand.

Amway Grand Hotel

49) Enjoy the sites of Grand Rapids via a Segway. Segway Tours of Grand Rapids offer guided rides through the town, highlighting local hot spots.

50) Take a self-guided walking tour of Heritage Hill and learn about 37 of the district’s architectural beauties!

51) Take a walking tour when you download an app like GR Walks or Vamonde, or use any QR Reader to take a tag tour.

52) Experience some of GR’s little known historical treasures, including Gerald R. Ford’s boyhood home, on the Historic Walking Tour of the Garfield Park Area.

53) Take in the sites of the city in a horse-drawn carriage as Classic Carriages offer downtown rides and tours on Friday and Saturday evenings.

54) Take a craft beer tour at one of our local breweries, including Founders Brewing Co., Brewery Vivant, Schmohz, or hop aboard a Grand Rapids Beer Tour and visit a variety of locations.

55) Learn about the distilling process and the principles behind it a tour at one of the local distilleries such as Long Road or Eastern Kille,

56) Find dazzling pieces of street art on the Grand Rapids Mural Tour.

Eat – Dinner, Coffee, Dessert

Get a full list of Grand Rapids Date Night Restaurants (with a map) here.

57) Try a ‘grown-up’ restaurant. Find a list of reader favorites here.

58) In the mood for a snack? Be sure to make your way to Sweetland Candies, Mosby’s Popcorn, or Koeze Gourmet Nuts, three of Grand Rapid’s finest shops.

59) Experience the magic of the Downtown Market, where you can not only shop, but also taste, listen, smell and learn about the goods it has to offer. Or peruse a local Farmer’s Market for fresh, local produce.

60) Find a cute shop and enjoy some coffee together. Some favorites include: The Sparrows, Lantern Coffee Bar & Lounge, MadCap, and Ferris Coffee & Nut.

61) Indulge in a decadent dessert. For ice cream, head to Furniture City Creamery, Jersey Junction, or Love’s. Try Cakabakery, Sugar Mommas or Sweetie-licious for baked goods. Pick up some hand crafted chocolates at Mokaya, order the obvious at The Cheesecake Factory or go gourmet at La Dolce Vita.

62) Join Martha’s Vineyard every Friday from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday from 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM for in-store samples of their finest wine, beer, cheeses and baked goods.

63) Go wine (or mead) tasting. Cascade Winery, Robinette’s, and Cherry Republic offer a large variety of Michigan-made wines and ciders in their showroom. You can also visit the tastings rooms at Cooper’s Hawk, Squibb Coffee & Wine Bar, and Horrock’s. For something out of the ordinary check out the tasting room at Arktos Meadery.

64) Discover why GR was named Beer City USA and go brewery hopping. Follow this awesome map on your own, hop aboard the Beer City Runner, or pedal your way around on the Great Lakes Pub Cruiser.

65) Have a picnic in the park. Visit the recently updated Lookout Park for a great view of the city or check this map for a list of parks throughout West Michigan.

Get Hands On – Paint, Build, Cook

66) Learn to make pasta, chocolate truffles, cheese, and more with classes taken at the Local Epicurian, Tamara’s Cooking Classes, or Culinary Expedition.

67) Visit the Downtown Market and get hands on with your food. Couples classes are available and include instruction, drinks and a full course menu.

68) Join in on an guided painting session at Brush Studio, Bamboo Studios, Painting with a Twist. Or get creative with having a cocktail with Wine & Canvas hosted at either their local studio or at restaurants throughout West Michigan.

69) Paint pottery, wood signs, and more together at one of our local studios including The Mud Room or Paint a Pot.

70) Exercise your creativity at Hammer & Stain with their many unique project options like signs, corn hole games, and even simple furniture projects.

71) Grab a glass of wine and let your artistic side flow after hours at the GRAM at Creativity Uncorked.

72) Spice up your life with a cooking class at favorite restaurant. Amore Trattoria Italiana offers free classes on the 2nd Saturday of the month. Or take one of the classes offered by Artisan of Grand Haven, Brown Butter Crepes, or learned to make a favor drink at San Chez.

Cheer – Sports, Racing, Roller Derby

73) Watch roller derby in action as the Grand Raggidy Roller Girls speed around the rink at MSA Woodland in Grand Rapids.

Grand Raggidy Roller Derby – Jack Kunnen photography

74) Cheer on fast cars at the Berlin Raceway.

75) Grab tickets to a college event: Calvin, Hope, GVSU, Aquinas and Davenport all compete nearby.

76) The local sports team are unrivaled with the Whitecaps (baseball), Griffins (hockey), Drive (basketball), or the GRFC (soccer)!

Get Active – Zipline, Kayak, Ski, Axe-Throw

77) Canoe or Kayak one of West Michigan’s many lakes and rivers. GR Paddling offers Paddle & Dine trips, allowing to stop for lunch in Lowell, Saranac, or Middleville. In addition to canoes and kayaks, AAA Canoe Rental in Rockford offers tubes and Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus rents by the day, weekend or even week!

78) Try SUP Boarding (Stand Up Paddling). You can rent boards at Millennium Park in the city or check out Macatawa Boat House in Holland.

79) Be dive buddies. Moby’s Dive Shop welcomes all divers with equipment to Versluis Lake during their open hours.

80) Take advantage of Grand Rapids greens and go golfing. Experience GR has a great list of local courses to choose from.

81) Challenge each other to a game of tennis, or try your hand at pickleball.

82) Go horseback riding! Karin’s Horse Connection and the Rainbow Ranch (which is wonderful, but a little farther away) offer unique riding experiences for all ages.

83) Try your hand at rock climbing. Inside Moves and Higher Grounds both have great packages available for rookies and experts alike.

84) Traverse through the trees on ropes courses & zip lines at Treetops Adventure Park or the John Ball Zoo.

85) Cool down while ice skating at one of the many rinks listed in our Winter Outdoor Play Guide. Or check out indoor options for year-round skating at Patterson Ice Center, Griff’s IceHouse or the Southside Ice Arena.

86) Snowy day? Hit the slopes at Cannonsburg or Crystal Mountain and downhill ski.

87) Hit the batting cages at AJ’s Family Fun Center.

88) Release some steam at the shooting range. Barracks 616 or Silver Bullet both rent out firing lanes and the firearms to go with them! Want to go old-school? Try axe-throwing at FlanellJax’s or Target Axe Throwing.

89) Lace up and roller skate! Visit the Kentwood Fun Spot on Thursday evenings for Adult Night.

90) Play a game of paintball at T.C. Paintball.

91) Go Mountain Biking. If 2-tracking is too much for you, head to one of the area’s paved trails instead.

Play – VR, Escape Room, Laser Tag

92) Pretend you’re a kid again, playing one of many of the arcade games available at Dave & Buster’s. Pinball your game? Head to The Pyramid Scheme instead, where you’ll find 24 different machines!

93) Go bowling! Grand Rapids has many centers available, including the unique, bi-level Clique Lanes.

94) Compete in a friendly game of laser tag at BAM! Entertainment Center, The Lost City or Battle GR.

95) Enjoy the outdoors with a round of disc golf. Earl W. Brewer Park and Riverside Park, are just 2 of the many courses located in and around Grand Rapids.

96) Hunt for clues and solve puzzles in an attempt to escape one of The Great Escape Room, The Ruse, or Grand Rapids Escape’s themed rooms in 60 minutes!

97) Take a gamble at Gun Lake Casino while catching some hot live acts.

98) Ride go-carts, play mini-golf or try the ninja course without the kids (okay, your kids) at Craig’s Cruisers.

Craig’s Cruisers

99) Shoot some pool at one of our many local restaurants or try out Anazeh Sands.

100) Step into your favorite game, walk along the canal of Venice or go on a roller coaster ride (and more) when you immerse yourself at Amped Virtual Reality.

101) Compete with others in team trivia for your chance to win cash and prizes. You can find events at numerous locations around Grand Rapids, most every night of the week!

102) Try out all sorts of tabletop, board and card games from the lending library at Blue Bridge Games.

103) Find out who is the fastest when you get behind the wheel of a supercharged go-kart at Grand Prix Grand Rapids.

104) Jump around (jump, jump, jump) at a local trampoline park.