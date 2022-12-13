World of Winter Festival 2023 – GR’s Ice Sculptures, Glowing Nighttime Art & Outdoor Events – for FREE!

World of Winter 2023

Winter Festival with Interactive Outdoor Art & Ice Sculptures in Grand Rapids, MI

The Largest Winter Festival in the Midwest is happening again, January 6 – March 5, 2023 in downtown Grand Rapids MI!

Every year in January and February, Grand Rapids lights up the dark with the WORLD OF WINTER FESTIVAL. It’s one of our favorite Michigan winter activities.

Get outside and embrace the Michigan winter with 50+ professionally carved ice sculptures, dozens of massive interactive outdoor art exhibits (many of which light up or play music), and fun pop-up events held over the multi-week cold-weather festival.

Note: Not all art installations will be at the festival simultaneously.

Check the World of Winter website for the most up-to-date scheduling for events & exhibits. Weather and other factors may influence this event.

Art Installations & Events at World of Winter 2023

Art is located at venues all around Grand Rapids, MI.
Not all art is on display at the same time – note the run dates listed with each installation.

Popup events and activities are a hallmark of the World of Winter festival. Add some to your calendar to get the most out of this delightful experience.

The Chilly Challenge

Tuesdays, January 3-February 14, 2023 at noon
JW Marriott, 235 Louis Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI

The Chilly Challenge is a FREE series of walking tours through Downtown Grand Rapids where perfect attendance at all 7 walks is awarded with a $25 gift certificate. No registration needed.

This year’s theme is ALL ABOUT ARCHITECTURE. Beginning with GR’s earliest structures and moving through the decades, your guide will explain the significance of 75 or so downtown structures over seven tours.

More info →

ART world of winter festival
House of Cards

Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Calder Plaza – 300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

128 light boxes in the form of playing cards.

Every card in House of Cards has a different design and were created by street and visual artists from all over the world. Plus- Downtown GR has partnered with several local artists to create ten custom cards to go in the deck.

More info →

ART world of winter festival
Messie

Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
DeVos Place Convention Center Balcony, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Messie, the purple Grand River Monster has climbed out of the river and is wrapping her 14ft long tentacles around the balcony at Devos Place (by Gillett Bridge.)

You might see her sway and move her tentacles when the weather is just to her liking.

More info →

ART world of winter festival
Starry Night

Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Ah-Nab-Awen-Park – 220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

See VanGogh’s Starry Night comes alive with electric lights!

The hillside village and trees have been replaced by the landscape of Grand Rapids. The brushstrokes in the “painting” are made from 1,400 glowing tubes powered by small LED lights.

More info →

ART world of winter festival
Angels of Freedom

Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
The Blue Bridge – Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Reveal your inner angel – take a selfie with Angels of Freedom and their ever-changing colored wings at The Blue Bridge.

More info →

ART world of winter festival
Rainbow Tree

Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Sixth Street Park – 647 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Canal Park 941 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

GR’s two Rainbow Trees are LED art installations on the Riverwalk. One tree will be at Canal Park and the other will be at Sixth Street Park.

More info →

ART world of winter festival
The Singing Tree

Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Downtown Grand Rapids

A favorite from previous World of Winter festivals, the Singing Tree is back for 2023!

Visitors interact in real-time by singing, clapping, or yelling to create an unforgettable and magical experience.

More info →

ART world of winter festival
Roaming Gnomes

Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Ah-Nab-Awen-Park – 220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

This piece was inspired by Roaming Gnoming, a playful activity that involves taking a gnome on a trip and photographing the gnome in different locations.

Each gnome has a different personality and theme, inviting the public to go on an adventure around the city to discover the location of each gnome.

More info →

ART world of winter festival
Massimals

Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Blue BridgeGrand Rapids, MI 49504

Visit the big, colorful “Massimals” on the Blue Bridge. They are a collection of abstract animals that are just begging to be in your next selfie.

More info →

Event world of winter
Circus Wonderland

Jan 7, 2023 at 5 pm
Calder Plaza, 300 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

If The Greatest Showman was a winter act, this would be it! Witness stilt walkers, LED performers, fire breathers, and aerialists perform near the House of Cards installation. Enjoy this epic World of Winter event even more – there will be food trucks & games, too.

More info →

ART world of winter festival
Affinity

Fri, Feb 3 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Affinity is an interactive light and sound piece inspired by the human brain.

Made of light globes, each globe represents a memory. Approach Affinity and you’ll hear different memories. Touch a globe to trigger a light. The longer you touch the globe, the further their light will travel throughout the sculpture.

More info →

Event world of winter
Ice Sculptures & Valent-ICE 2023

February 10 – 16, 2023
Downtown Grand Rapids

The annual ice sculpture display, Valent-ICE, is a part of the World of Winter Festival and returns in mid-February for 2023 with over 50 ice sculptures spread throughout downtown Grand Rapids, MI.

Dozens of professionally-carved ice sculptures include:

More info →

ART world of winter festival
Manidoo Bawating

Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Sixth Street Park627 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Admire the changing colors in this 11-foot sculpture as it glows downtown.

The steel sculpture was crafted to honor important symbols and unique traditions of the Native American community that lived along the Grand River.

More info →

ART world of winter festival
Tropical Tundra

Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Ah-Nab-Awen-Park – 220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 (underneath the Gillett Bridge)

Turn up the heat! Check out this immersive projection experience that will have you feeling like you’re walking through the steamy jungle.

More info →

ART world of winter festival
Starlight

Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Lyon Square – 296 Lyon St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Step into the light and become immersed into the dancing stars. This piece was created to inspire hope and imagination and will make you glow.

More info →

ART world of winter festival
Talking Heads

Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Gillett Bridge Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Come down and have a chat with the Talking Heads. Each head has over 4,000 LED lights that create different facial expressions as the heads have a conversation.

Will they be happy or sad? Come find out!

More info →

Event world of winter
Art Installation Walking Tours

Sat, Jan 7 2023 at 5pm
Wed, Jan 11 2023 at 6pm
Sat, Jan 14 2023 at 12pm
Sun, Jan 22 2023 at 1pm
Sat, Feb 4 2023 at 12pm
Tues, Feb 7 2023 at 6pm
Wed, Mar 1 2023 at 6pm
Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Bundle up for this 75 minute walk and let the experts help make your World of Winter experience complete.

More info →

Event world of winter
Winter’s a DRAG

Sat, Jan 14 2023 at 11am
Calder Plaza, 300 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

 Come see the Brunchettes and Queens work the stage at this FREE event. Grab brunch from local food trucks, play giant yard games and snap some photos with the crown shaped ice sculpture.

More info →

Event world of winter
Ice Park

Fri, Jan 20 – Sat, Jan 28 2023
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Come play some frozen games! Shuffleboard, plinko, foosball, chess, checkers, cornhole and putt-putt. There is also an ice throne for fun photos.

Hurry down and play – games will be out until they melt.

More info →

Event world of winter
Ice Piano Performance

Fri, Jan 20 2023 at 6:30pm
Sat, Jan 21 2023 at 6:30pm
Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Take in a LIVE performance on a piano made of ice! The concert will be held on the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s back lawn at a tree leading up to the Blue Bridge.

More info →

Event world of winter
Ice Park & Food Truck Rally

Sat, Jan 21 2023 12pm-7pm
555 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Come enjoy food from local food trucks. After you eat enjoy the pop-up sound installation and play some outdoor games. Don’t forget to snap a selfie on the ice throne.

Ice games will be out until they melt.

More info →

Event world of winter
Black History Walking Tours

Sat, Feb 4 2023 at 2pm
Sun, Feb 12 2023 at 4pm
Mon, Feb 27 2023 at 6pm
Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

This FREE walk is fun and educational. Expect to be engaged with your guide for 75 minutes. No registration is necessary.

More info →

Event world of winter
Silent Disco

Sat, Feb 4 2023 at 7pm
555 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

This is a (FREE) BIG outdoor party where you can sing and dance like nobody is watching! You’ll wear wireless headphones and can tune into any of the different DJs’ channels.

You can also enjoy FIRE and LED performers, food trucks, heaters and you’ll be next to some of the best selfie spots.

More info →

Event world of winter
Ice Sculpture Walking Tours

Fri Feb 10 2023 at 6pm
Sat Feb 11 2023 at 10am, 12pm, 2pm & 4pm
Sun Feb 12 2023 at 12pm & 2pm
Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Take a 75 minute walk to learn about the 50+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown. Some are life sized, some interactive – all lighted!

Check out the 52,000 pounds of frozen fun! FREE!

More info →

Event world of winter
SNOWGA

Sat, Feb 11 2023 at 9am
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Time to get your outdoor yoga on! This FREE events starts with yoga, then a training walk/run and concludes with hot beverages, prizes & snacks.

More info →

Event world of winter
Ice-Breaker

Sat, Feb 11 2023 at 12pm
Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Come witness the live ice carving of a 5,000 pound sculpture by the Ice Guru Randy Finch. What will he create?

Don’t miss this behind the scenes show when you check out the 50+ ice sculptures downtown.

More info →

Event world of winter
Love on Ice

Tues, Feb 14 2023 at 6pm
Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

❤️ Check out this Valentine’s Date Night! Carve your initials on a giant ice wall and snag a FREE professional photo of you and your love.

Bundle up and take advantage of 2-for-1 ice skating too.

More info →

Event world of winter
Paint the Park

Sat, Feb 18 2023 at 11am
Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Don’t miss this FREE community ice painting party. When you’re done check out the street party on Monroe Center.

Face painting, photo ops with Queen Elsa & Princess Anna, food trucks, fire pits and more!

More info →

Event world of winter
Hungry Hungry Hungry Hippos Tournament

Sat, Feb 25 2023 at 12:30pm
Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Is anyone HUNGRY? Join the human hungry hungry hippos tournament (one ice!!) and compete to win prizes.

Family and adult teams should register ahead of time. Good luck!

More info →

Event world of winter
Noodle Fest

Sat, March 4 2023 12pm
Calder Plaza, 300 Ottawa Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Warm up with noodles! Sample from a dozen competitors and vote with donations to the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation. $6 per bowl.

More info →

