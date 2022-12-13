World of Winter Festival 2023 – GR’s Ice Sculptures, Glowing Nighttime Art & Outdoor Events – for FREE!

World of Winter 2023
Winter Festival with Interactive Outdoor Art & Ice Sculptures in Grand Rapids, MI
The Largest Winter Festival in the Midwest is happening again, January 6 – March 5, 2023 in downtown Grand Rapids MI!
Every year in January and February, Grand Rapids lights up the dark with the WORLD OF WINTER FESTIVAL. It’s one of our favorite Michigan winter activities.
Get outside and embrace the Michigan winter with 50+ professionally carved ice sculptures, dozens of massive interactive outdoor art exhibits (many of which light up or play music), and fun pop-up events held over the multi-week cold-weather festival.
Note: Not all art installations will be at the festival simultaneously.
Check the World of Winter website for the most up-to-date scheduling for events & exhibits. Weather and other factors may influence this event.
World of Winter FAQs
How long of a walk is it between art displays?
If you were to start at the southern end of the map and walk to all art displays, it would be about 1 mile one-way and take approximately 20 minutes to walk without stopping.
If you would like to see all of the “big art” in one round-trip experience, you’d end up walking about 2 miles and you’d need at least 2 hours if you want to stop and experience the art at each stop.
(Grand Rapids has been doing a good job keeping most main sidewalks cleared when it comes to snow but the riverwalk and other less-traveled areas are covered with packed, bumpy snow that would be hard for a stroller or wheelchair.)
When Should I Visit World of Winter?
Many of the World of Winter attractions have features that glow. For that reason, a visit after dusk will give the best visual experience.
The ice sculptures are out day and night, so if you do visit during the day you’ll have plenty to see. Ice sculptures are left out until they melt – plan accordingly.
Also, not all of these art installations will be at the winter festival simultaneously. Plan your visit to see the art you most want to see, or visit several times for the full experience.
Where Should I Park for World of Winter?
Park in the city center near Rosa Parks Circle if you’re interested in the ice sculptures.
Park in the DeVos Hall underground lot if you want to have a central spot as far as World of Winter exhibits are concerned. ($15.00 daily max, $1.50 every half hour.)
To play with the big, glowing art, you’ll want to head to the Public Museum and Ah-Nab-Awen park on the south end of town. Park in the Scribner Lot (typically $4) for easy access to those pieces.
The Light Maze and Ride-on Glow Loops are located further north, just past the post office at 555 Monroe.
You can try to get street parking up there to visit those installations or just walk from the city center – if it’s not too cold or windy, it’s a pleasant walk.
Parking in Downtown Grand Rapids for the World of Winter is free on the street in most places on weekends or after 6:00 PM during the week.
Read on for more details about each specific exhibit.
World of Winter Map
Here’s a quick glance at the locations of the exhibits & events that are a part of World of Winter 2023.
Art Installations & Events at World of Winter 2023
Art is located at venues all around Grand Rapids, MI.
Not all art is on display at the same time – note the run dates listed with each installation.
To find World of Winter exhibits, look for listings with tagged
Popup events and activities are a hallmark of the World of Winter festival. Add some to your calendar to get the most out of this delightful experience.
To find events, look for listings tagged
The Chilly Challenge
Tuesdays, January 3-February 14, 2023 at noon
JW Marriott, 235 Louis Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI
The Chilly Challenge is a FREE series of walking tours through Downtown Grand Rapids where perfect attendance at all 7 walks is awarded with a $25 gift certificate. No registration needed.
This year’s theme is ALL ABOUT ARCHITECTURE. Beginning with GR’s earliest structures and moving through the decades, your guide will explain the significance of 75 or so downtown structures over seven tours.
House of Cards
Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Calder Plaza – 300 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
128 light boxes in the form of playing cards.
Every card in House of Cards has a different design and were created by street and visual artists from all over the world. Plus- Downtown GR has partnered with several local artists to create ten custom cards to go in the deck.
Messie
Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
DeVos Place Convention Center Balcony, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Messie, the purple Grand River Monster has climbed out of the river and is wrapping her 14ft long tentacles around the balcony at Devos Place (by Gillett Bridge.)
You might see her sway and move her tentacles when the weather is just to her liking.
Starry Night
Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Ah-Nab-Awen-Park – 220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
See VanGogh’s Starry Night comes alive with electric lights!
The hillside village and trees have been replaced by the landscape of Grand Rapids. The brushstrokes in the “painting” are made from 1,400 glowing tubes powered by small LED lights.
Angels of Freedom
Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
The Blue Bridge – Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Reveal your inner angel – take a selfie with Angels of Freedom and their ever-changing colored wings at The Blue Bridge.
Rainbow Tree
Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Sixth Street Park – 647 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Canal Park – 941 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
GR’s two Rainbow Trees are LED art installations on the Riverwalk. One tree will be at Canal Park and the other will be at Sixth Street Park.
The Singing Tree
Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Downtown Grand Rapids
A favorite from previous World of Winter festivals, the Singing Tree is back for 2023!
Visitors interact in real-time by singing, clapping, or yelling to create an unforgettable and magical experience.
Roaming Gnomes
Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Ah-Nab-Awen-Park – 220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
This piece was inspired by Roaming Gnoming, a playful activity that involves taking a gnome on a trip and photographing the gnome in different locations.
Each gnome has a different personality and theme, inviting the public to go on an adventure around the city to discover the location of each gnome.
Massimals
Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Blue Bridge – Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Visit the big, colorful “Massimals” on the Blue Bridge. They are a collection of abstract animals that are just begging to be in your next selfie.
Circus Wonderland
Jan 7, 2023 at 5 pm
Calder Plaza, 300 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
If The Greatest Showman was a winter act, this would be it! Witness stilt walkers, LED performers, fire breathers, and aerialists perform near the House of Cards installation. Enjoy this epic World of Winter event even more – there will be food trucks & games, too.
Affinity
Fri, Feb 3 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Affinity is an interactive light and sound piece inspired by the human brain.
Made of light globes, each globe represents a memory. Approach Affinity and you’ll hear different memories. Touch a globe to trigger a light. The longer you touch the globe, the further their light will travel throughout the sculpture.
Ice Sculptures & Valent-ICE 2023
February 10 – 16, 2023
Downtown Grand Rapids
The annual ice sculpture display, Valent-ICE, is a part of the World of Winter Festival and returns in mid-February for 2023 with over 50 ice sculptures spread throughout downtown Grand Rapids, MI.
Dozens of professionally-carved ice sculptures include:
Here’s a list of notable ice sculptures that were at Valent-Ice 2022:
|Ice Sculpture
|Location
|Baby Yoda
|Homewood Suites
|Gargoyle
|Stella’s
|Abominable Snowman
|The Dog Pit
|Carousel Horse
|Grand Rapids Public Museum
|5000 lb Carving Demo (Sat 2/12)
|Rosa Parks Circle
|Frozen’s Olaf
|Courtyard Marriott
|Interactive Butterfly Wings
|146 Monroe Center St NW
|Olympic Rings
|Outside of Kilwins
|Vintage Truck
|77 Monroe Center St NW
|Ice Igloo Dome
|JW Marriott
|Picture Frame
|First National Bank
|Banksy Art Girl with Balloon
|Social Misfits
|2022 with Flowers
|Social House
|LOVE Sculpture
|Douglas J. Aveda
Manidoo Bawating
Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Sixth Street Park – 627 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Admire the changing colors in this 11-foot sculpture as it glows downtown.
The steel sculpture was crafted to honor important symbols and unique traditions of the Native American community that lived along the Grand River.
Tropical Tundra
Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Ah-Nab-Awen-Park – 220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 (underneath the Gillett Bridge)
Turn up the heat! Check out this immersive projection experience that will have you feeling like you’re walking through the steamy jungle.
Starlight
Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Lyon Square – 296 Lyon St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Step into the light and become immersed into the dancing stars. This piece was created to inspire hope and imagination and will make you glow.
Talking Heads
Fri, Jan 6 – Sun, Mar 5 2023
Gillett Bridge – Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Come down and have a chat with the Talking Heads. Each head has over 4,000 LED lights that create different facial expressions as the heads have a conversation.
Will they be happy or sad? Come find out!
Art Installation Walking Tours
Sat, Jan 7 2023 at 5pm
Wed, Jan 11 2023 at 6pm
Sat, Jan 14 2023 at 12pm
Sun, Jan 22 2023 at 1pm
Sat, Feb 4 2023 at 12pm
Tues, Feb 7 2023 at 6pm
Wed, Mar 1 2023 at 6pm
Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Bundle up for this 75 minute walk and let the experts help make your World of Winter experience complete.
Winter’s a DRAG
Sat, Jan 14 2023 at 11am
Calder Plaza, 300 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Come see the Brunchettes and Queens work the stage at this FREE event. Grab brunch from local food trucks, play giant yard games and snap some photos with the crown shaped ice sculpture.
Ice Park
Fri, Jan 20 – Sat, Jan 28 2023
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Come play some frozen games! Shuffleboard, plinko, foosball, chess, checkers, cornhole and putt-putt. There is also an ice throne for fun photos.
Hurry down and play – games will be out until they melt.
Ice Piano Performance
Fri, Jan 20 2023 at 6:30pm
Sat, Jan 21 2023 at 6:30pm
Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Take in a LIVE performance on a piano made of ice! The concert will be held on the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s back lawn at a tree leading up to the Blue Bridge.
Ice Park & Food Truck Rally
Sat, Jan 21 2023 12pm-7pm
555 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Come enjoy food from local food trucks. After you eat enjoy the pop-up sound installation and play some outdoor games. Don’t forget to snap a selfie on the ice throne.
Ice games will be out until they melt.
Black History Walking Tours
Sat, Feb 4 2023 at 2pm
Sun, Feb 12 2023 at 4pm
Mon, Feb 27 2023 at 6pm
Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
This FREE walk is fun and educational. Expect to be engaged with your guide for 75 minutes. No registration is necessary.
Silent Disco
Sat, Feb 4 2023 at 7pm
555 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
This is a (FREE) BIG outdoor party where you can sing and dance like nobody is watching! You’ll wear wireless headphones and can tune into any of the different DJs’ channels.
You can also enjoy FIRE and LED performers, food trucks, heaters and you’ll be next to some of the best selfie spots.
Ice Sculpture Walking Tours
Fri Feb 10 2023 at 6pm
Sat Feb 11 2023 at 10am, 12pm, 2pm & 4pm
Sun Feb 12 2023 at 12pm & 2pm
Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Take a 75 minute walk to learn about the 50+ ice sculptures scattered around downtown. Some are life sized, some interactive – all lighted!
Check out the 52,000 pounds of frozen fun! FREE!
SNOWGA
Sat, Feb 11 2023 at 9am
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Time to get your outdoor yoga on! This FREE events starts with yoga, then a training walk/run and concludes with hot beverages, prizes & snacks.
Ice-Breaker
Sat, Feb 11 2023 at 12pm
Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Come witness the live ice carving of a 5,000 pound sculpture by the Ice Guru Randy Finch. What will he create?
Don’t miss this behind the scenes show when you check out the 50+ ice sculptures downtown.
Love on Ice
Tues, Feb 14 2023 at 6pm
Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Check out this Valentine’s Date Night! Carve your initials on a giant ice wall and snag a FREE professional photo of you and your love.
Bundle up and take advantage of 2-for-1 ice skating too.
Paint the Park
Sat, Feb 18 2023 at 11am
Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Don’t miss this FREE community ice painting party. When you’re done check out the street party on Monroe Center.
Face painting, photo ops with Queen Elsa & Princess Anna, food trucks, fire pits and more!
Hungry Hungry Hungry Hippos Tournament
Sat, Feb 25 2023 at 12:30pm
Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Is anyone HUNGRY? Join the human hungry hungry hippos tournament (one ice!!) and compete to win prizes.
Family and adult teams should register ahead of time. Good luck!
Noodle Fest
Sat, March 4 2023 12pm
Calder Plaza, 300 Ottawa Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Warm up with noodles! Sample from a dozen competitors and vote with donations to the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation. $6 per bowl.
Pop-Up Performer Nights
Fridays, Jan 6 – Mar 4, 6pm
Downtown Grand Rapids MI 49503
Enjoy musical performances and other forms of live entertainment all around Downtown Grand Rapids!
Explore the neighborhood, find these performers, maybe grab a drink or a bite to eat at a nearby restaurant or bar and enjoy the show.
Visit refreshments.downtowngr.org to find the local establishments that offer to-go adult beverages.
Black History Walking Tour
Sat Jan 15 2pm / Mon Jan 17 6pm [MLK Day] / Sun Jan 30 noon / Fri Feb 4 [Rosa Parks’ birthday] 5pm / Sat Feb 5 2pm / Wed Feb 23 6pm
Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink, 135 Monroe St SW, Grand Rapids MI 49503
Join your tour guide for a FREE walk through Grand Rapids’ Black history.
This tour specifically examines the African American population from 1826 until the present: The remarkable people, places, events, issues… The legends and facts about being Black in Grand Rapids.
Caroline Cook of Grand Rapids Running Tours will guide you through a maze of touchstones in Downtown that prompt intriguing narrative.
First come first serve, 25 person cap. No registration is necessary.
Can’t make it? Take a self-guided tour using the GR Walks app.
1 thought on “World of Winter Festival 2023 – GR’s Ice Sculptures, Glowing Nighttime Art & Outdoor Events – for FREE!”
I would love to compliment the donors that made all of this possible! Do we have a list somewhere?