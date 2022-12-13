World of Winter Festival 2023 – GR’s Ice Sculptures, Glowing Nighttime Art & Outdoor Events – for FREE!

Where Should I Park for World of Winter?

Park in the city center near Rosa Parks Circle if you’re interested in the ice sculptures.



Park in the DeVos Hall underground lot if you want to have a central spot as far as World of Winter exhibits are concerned. ($15.00 daily max, $1.50 every half hour.)



To play with the big, glowing art, you’ll want to head to the Public Museum and Ah-Nab-Awen park on the south end of town. Park in the Scribner Lot (typically $4) for easy access to those pieces.

The Light Maze and Ride-on Glow Loops are located further north, just past the post office at 555 Monroe.



You can try to get street parking up there to visit those installations or just walk from the city center – if it’s not too cold or windy, it’s a pleasant walk.



Parking in Downtown Grand Rapids for the World of Winter is free on the street in most places on weekends or after 6:00 PM during the week.

Read on for more details about each specific exhibit.