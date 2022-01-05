Outdoor Winter Activities – 2022 Michigan Guide: Fun Winter Festivals, Ski Resorts, Snow Tubing & More

Outdoor Winter Activities in Michigan At the sight of the first falling snowflake, my kids begin shouting for joy and digging out their snow pants, winter hats, boots… all that snow gear! Winter means cozy family times by the fireplace, sledding with neighbors, lots and lots of hot cocoa, and venturing outside to try new outdoor winter activities.

Keeping the kids busy during the winter takes a bit of creativity and planning but it’s worth the effort.

*Feature Photo Courtesy of Boyne Highlands Resort

Outdoor Winter Activities are the Key to Fun

So, grab some hot chocolate (or coffee) and a warm blanket and snuggle up to plan your next epic family adventure.

This list of Michigan outdoor winter activities chronicles a ton of ideas to get you and your family out of the house and ready to enjoy the winter!

Snowboarding & Skiing in Michigan

Places to Ski & Snowboard – and Get Ski Lessons – in Michigan Even if you’re not seasoned on the slopes, you can enjoy Michigan’s snowy hilltops. (And the exhilarating ride down!)



Most ski resorts offer lessons from kids to adults, making it even more accessible to winter adventurers.



Read on to see where your family can go skiing and snowboarding in Michigan this winter.

Ski Hills & Ski Resorts Michigan Outdoor Winter Activities: Ski Hills & Ski Resorts List Alpine Valley Ski Area

6775 Highland Road, White Lake, MI 48383

Eastside

Big Powderhorn Mountain Resort

N11375 Powderhorn Road, Bessemer, MI 49911

Upper Peninsula

Big Snow Resort Indianhead / Blackjack Mountain

500 Indianhead Rd., Wakefield, MI 49968

Upper Peninsula

Big Valley Ski and Tube

14432 County Road 428, Newberry, MI 49868

Upper Peninsula

Bittersweet Ski Resort

600 River Road, Otsego, MI 49078

Central Lower

Boyne Mountain Ski Resort

1 Boyne Mountain Road, Boyne Falls, MI 49713

Northern Lower Peninsula

Caberfae Peaks

1 Caberfae Ln, Cadillac, MI 49601

Northern Lower Peninsula

Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area

6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306

West

Crystal Mountain

12500 Crystal Mountain Dr., Thompsonville, MI 49683

Northern Lower Peninsula

Crystella Ski Hill

Ski Hill Road, Crystal Falls, MI 49920

Upper Peninsula

Hanson Hills Recreation Area

7601 Old Lake Rd, Grayling, MI 49738

Northern Lower Peninsula

John & Melissa Besse Sports Park

900 North Bluff Drive, Gladstone, MI 49837

Upper Peninsula

Marquette Mountain Resort

4501 M-553, Marquette, MI 49855

Upper Peninsula

Mont Ripley

49051 Ski Hill Rd., Hancock, MI 49930

Upper Peninsula

Mount Holly Ski and Snowboard Resort

13536 Dixie Hwy, Holly, MI 48442

Eastside

Mt. Brighton

4141 Bauer Rd, Brighton, MI 48116

Eastside

Mt. Holiday

3100 Holiday Road, Traverse City, MI 49686

Northern Lower Peninsula

Mt. McSauba Recreation Area

09223 Mt. McSauba Rd., Charlevoix, MI 49720

Northern Lower Peninsula

Mt. Zion Rec Complex

E4946 Jackson Road, Ironwood, MI 49938

Upper Peninsula

Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl

600 Y Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417

West

Nub's Nob Ski Area

500 Nub’s Nob Rd., Harbor Springs, MI 49740

Northern Lower Peninsula

Otsego Resort

696 E M 32, Gaylord, MI 49735

Northern Lower Peninsula

Petoskey Winter Sports Park

1100 Winter Park Ln, Petoskey, MI 49770

Northern Lower Peninsula

Pine Knob

7778 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston, MI 48348

Eastside

Pine Mountain Ski & Golf Resort

N 3332 Pine Mountain Road, Iron Mountain, MI 49801

Upper Peninsula

Shanty Creek Resort

5780 Shanty Creek Road, Bellaire, MI 49615

Northern Lower Peninsula

Silver Mountain, St. Ignace

U.S. 2 & Cheeseman Rd, St. Ignance, MI 49781

Upper Peninsula

Ski Brule

397 Brule Mountain Road, Iron River, MI 49935

Upper Peninsula

Snow Snake Ski & Golf

3407 East Mannsiding Rd., Harrison, MI 48625

Central Lower

Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area

13421 Mann Street, Jones, MI 49061

Central Lower

The Highlands at Harbor Springs (Formerly Boyne Highlands Resort)

600 Highland Dr, Harbor Springs, MI 49740

Northern Lower Peninsula

The Homestead

1 Woodridge Rd, Glen Arbor, MI 49636

Northern Lower Peninsula

Timber Ridge Ski Area

07500 23 ½ Street, Gobles, MI 49055

Central Lower

Treetops Resort

3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord, MI 49735

Northern Lower Peninsula



Where to Learn to Ski in Michigan The entire month of January is learn to ski month in Michigan and most ski hills offer great deals throughout the month.

In addition, many ski hills and ski resorts have special programming for beginers.



We’ve got a whole article devoted to favorite Michigan places to learn to ski and our newbie tips.

How Kids Can Ski Free (or for Less) in Michigan I have been skiing since I was three years old and last year I was able to introduce all three of my kids to the sport.



We signed them up for ski lessons at Crystal Mountain and we were shocked by the improvements they made in just two days!



This year we purchased them each their first set of skis and we can’t wait to hit the slopes!



In Michigan we have so many choices when it comes to terrific learn to ski programs.



There’s even a Cold is Cool program that lets 4th and 5th graders ski free in Michigan. You pay $25 for a passport that gives you access to three free lift tickets at 29 participating ski areas.



Also, check with your local school or ski club – they often work with a nearby ski hill to get kids easy access to outdoor winter activities.

Where to Ice Skate in Michigan (Indoors or Out)

Ice skating is one of Michigan’s favorite outdoor winter activities.

Oh, the memories I have of ice skating on the frozen pond behind my house growing up!

Trudging through the fields to the pond, shoveling off the snow, putting on cold ice skates, and whirling around on bumpy, uneven ice.

While it was good old-fashioned fun, it’s a lot nicer to skate on a well-kept rink. Someone else clears the ice and keeps it smooth, and we can just skate.

If you want that same smooth experience, here’s where to ice skate in Michigan.

Ice Skating Places Michigan Outdoor Winter Activities: Ice Skating Rinks Bear Creek Nature Park

740 West Snell Road, Rochester, MI 48306

Eastside

Big Snow Resort Indianhead / Blackjack Mountain

500 Indianhead Rd., Wakefield, MI 49968

Upper Peninsula

Big Valley Ski and Tube

14432 County Road 428, Newberry, MI 49868

Upper Peninsula

Boyne Mountain Ski Resort

1 Boyne Mountain Road, Boyne Falls, MI 49713

Northern Lower Peninsula

Brower's Farm Winter Park

1219 East Square Lake Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

Eastside

Buhr Outdoor Ice Arena

2751 Packard Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Eastside

Campus Martius Park

800 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48226

Eastside

Cedar Rock Sports Plex

4758 Cornfield Drive, Cedar Springs, MI 49319

West

Centre Ice Arena

1600 Chartwell Dr, Traverse City, MI 49656

Northern Lower Peninsula

City Square Ice Rink

29000-29406 S Civic Center Blvd, Warren, MI 48093

Eastside

Crystal Mountain

12500 Crystal Mountain Dr., Thompsonville, MI 49683

Northern Lower Peninsula

Dodge Park Ice Rink

40620 Utica Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Eastside

Grand Traverse Resort

100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd., Acme, MI 49610

Northern Lower Peninsula

Griff’s Georgetown

8500 48th Avenue, Hudsonville, MI 49426

West

Griff’s Icehouse

30 Coldbrook St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

West

Kensington Metropark

4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48380

Eastside

Kentwood Ice Arena

6230 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

West

Lake St. Clair Metropark

31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Township, MI 48045

Eastside

Lakeshore Sports Centre

4470 Airline Rd, Muskegon, MI 49444

West

Little Bear East Community Center

275 Marquette St, St Ignace, MI 49781

Upper Peninsula

Marquette Commons

112 S 3rd St, Marquette, MI 49855

Upper Peninsula

Midland City Forest

2840 E Monroe Road, Midland, MI 48642

Central Lower

Millennium Park

280 Romence Road, Portage, MI 49024

Central Lower

Moran Bay

, St Ignace, MI

Upper Peninsula

Mt. McSauba Recreation Area

09223 Mt. McSauba Rd., Charlevoix, MI 49720

Northern Lower Peninsula

Muskegon Winter Sports Complex

462 Scenic Drive, North Muskegon, MI 49445

West

Patterson Ice Center

2550 Patterson Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

West

Petoskey Winter Sports Park

1100 Winter Park Ln, Petoskey, MI 49770

Northern Lower Peninsula

Riley Park Ice Rink

33113 Grand River Ave, Farmington, MI 48336

Eastside

Rosa Parks Circle

135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

West

Royce Park

700 Block of South 19th Street, Escanaba, MI 49829

Upper Peninsula

South Haven Ice Rink

546 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI 49090

Central Lower

Southside Arena

566 100th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315

West

Stony Creek Metropark

4300 Main Park Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316

Eastside

The Homestead

1 Woodridge Rd, Glen Arbor, MI 49636

Northern Lower Peninsula

University of Michigan - Flint Ice Rink

303 Saginaw Street, Flint, MI 48502

Eastside

Walker Ice & Fitness Center

4151 Remembrance Rd NW, Walker, MI 49534

West



Sledding, Toboggan Runs & Luge Tracks Around Michigan

For those who want snowy adventure from a lower vantage point than skis, you’ve got to try the luge! I’d argue that it’s more thrilling than skiing, because you can really fly down some of these area luge tracks.

I don’t think I’m ready for that kind of adrenaline rush yet. For now, I get plenty of kicks out of tubing.

Muskegon Winter Sports Complex – Luge

Here are the places where you can slide down those snowy slopes, at whatever speed you’re comfortable with.

Whether you’ve got a fancy snow tube or just want to grab a cookie sheet from the cupboard, here are the hills where kids can sled in West Michigan.

Toboggan Runs, Sledding Hills and Luge Places Michigan Outdoor Winter Activities: Toboggan Runs, Sledding Hills and Luge Bertha Brock Park

2311 Bluewater Highway, Ionia, MI 48846

Central Lower

Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park

7255 B Dr. S., Battle Creek, MI 49014

Central Lower

Buhr Outdoor Ice Arena

2751 Packard Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Eastside

Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park

881 Grovenburg Rd, Holt, MI 48842

Central Lower

Echo Valley

8495 East H Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Central Lower

Kensington Metropark

4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48380

Eastside

Lake St. Clair Metropark

31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Township, MI 48045

Eastside

Midland City Forest

2840 E Monroe Road, Midland, MI 48642

Central Lower

Mt. McSauba Recreation Area

09223 Mt. McSauba Rd., Charlevoix, MI 49720

Northern Lower Peninsula

Muskegon Winter Sports Complex

462 Scenic Drive, North Muskegon, MI 49445

West

Petoskey Winter Sports Park

1100 Winter Park Ln, Petoskey, MI 49770

Northern Lower Peninsula

Pigeon Creek Park

12524 Stanton Street, West Olive, MI 49460

West

Rolling Hills Winter Park

7660 Stony Creek Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Eastside

Sault Seal Recreation Area

2601 Minneapolis St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783

Upper Peninsula

Stony Creek Metropark

4300 Main Park Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316

Eastside



Snow Tubing in Michigan

If you like sledding, you’re going to love snow tubing in Michigan.

Snow tubing at Cannonsburg

Combine the thrill of speeding down a snow-covered hill on a cushy tube, with the ease of a ride back up to the top and you’ve got a winning combination.

Check with property owners before sledding and tubing and follow all local laws and regulations.

Snow Tubing Spots Michigan Outdoor Winter Activities: Snow Tubing Spots Bertha Brock Park

2311 Bluewater Highway, Ionia, MI 48846

Central Lower

Big Valley Ski and Tube

14432 County Road 428, Newberry, MI 49868

Upper Peninsula

Boyne Mountain Ski Resort

1 Boyne Mountain Road, Boyne Falls, MI 49713

Northern Lower Peninsula

Brower's Farm Winter Park

1219 East Square Lake Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

Eastside

Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park

881 Grovenburg Rd, Holt, MI 48842

Central Lower

Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area

6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306

West

Doc Holle's Silver Mountain

W1931 Cheeseman Road, St. Ignace, MI 49781

Upper Peninsula

Double JJ Resort

5900 Water Rd, Rothbury, MI 49452

West

Echo Valley

8495 East H Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Central Lower

Five Pines Ministries

6597 Smith Road, Berrien Center, MI 49102

Central Lower

Hanson Hills Recreation Area

7601 Old Lake Rd, Grayling, MI 49738

Northern Lower Peninsula

Hawk Island, an Ingham County Park

1601 E Cavanaugh Rd, Lansing, MI 48910

Central Lower

John & Melissa Besse Sports Park

900 North Bluff Drive, Gladstone, MI 49837

Upper Peninsula

Kensington Metropark

4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48380

Eastside

Midland City Forest

2840 E Monroe Road, Midland, MI 48642

Central Lower

Mont Ripley

49051 Ski Hill Rd., Hancock, MI 49930

Upper Peninsula

Mt. Holiday

3100 Holiday Road, Traverse City, MI 49686

Northern Lower Peninsula

Mt. McSauba Recreation Area

09223 Mt. McSauba Rd., Charlevoix, MI 49720

Northern Lower Peninsula

Mt. Zion Rec Complex

E4946 Jackson Road, Ironwood, MI 49938

Upper Peninsula

Otsego Resort

696 E M 32, Gaylord, MI 49735

Northern Lower Peninsula

Rolling Hills Winter Park

7660 Stony Creek Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Eastside

Sault Seal Recreation Area

2601 Minneapolis St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783

Upper Peninsula

Shanty Creek Resort

5780 Shanty Creek Road, Bellaire, MI 49615

Northern Lower Peninsula

Silver Mountain, St. Ignace

U.S. 2 & Cheeseman Rd, St. Ignance, MI 49781

Upper Peninsula

Ski Brule

397 Brule Mountain Road, Iron River, MI 49935

Upper Peninsula

Snow Snake Ski & Golf

3407 East Mannsiding Rd., Harrison, MI 48625

Central Lower

The Highlands at Harbor Springs (Formerly Boyne Highlands Resort)

600 Highland Dr, Harbor Springs, MI 49740

Northern Lower Peninsula

Timber Ridge Ski Area

07500 23 ½ Street, Gobles, MI 49055

Central Lower

Timberlee Hills Snow Tubing

10484 S Timberlee Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684

Northern Lower Peninsula

Treetops Resort

3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord, MI 49735

Northern Lower Peninsula



Snowshoeing & Cross-Country Skiing in Michigan

Snowshoeing in Michigan can be done almost anywhere you can find public property and some snow.

Snowshoeing at Ski Brule

Most parks will let you snowshoe through the woods or across open fields, blazing your own trail. There are places to snowshoe with dedicated snowshoe trails as well. Snowshoeing on a trail is easier because the trail will already be compacted.



Please note: Snowshoeing open/closed status fluctuates with the weather.

Advance equipment rental reservations are highly encouraged.

Snowshoeing and Cross-Country Skiing Spots Michigan Outdoor Winter Activities: Snowshoeing and Cross-Country Skiing Spots Big Powderhorn Mountain Resort

N11375 Powderhorn Road, Bessemer, MI 49911

Upper Peninsula

Big Snow Resort Indianhead / Blackjack Mountain

500 Indianhead Rd., Wakefield, MI 49968

Upper Peninsula

Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park

7255 B Dr. S., Battle Creek, MI 49014

Central Lower

Blandford Nature Center

1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

West

Boyne Mountain Ski Resort

1 Boyne Mountain Road, Boyne Falls, MI 49713

Northern Lower Peninsula

Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park

881 Grovenburg Rd, Holt, MI 48842

Central Lower

Caberfae Peaks

1 Caberfae Ln, Cadillac, MI 49601

Northern Lower Peninsula

Cross Country Ski Headquarters Trails

9435 N Cut Rd., Roscommon, MI 48653

Northern Lower Peninsula

Crystal Mountain

12500 Crystal Mountain Dr., Thompsonville, MI 49683

Northern Lower Peninsula

Five Pines Ministries

6597 Smith Road, Berrien Center, MI 49102

Central Lower

Forbush Corner Nordic

4971 W Co Rd 612, Frederic, MI 49733

Northern Lower Peninsula

Gillette Nature Center

6585 Lake Harbor Road, Muskegon, MI 49441

West

Grand Traverse Resort

100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd., Acme, MI 49610

Northern Lower Peninsula

Hanson Hills Recreation Area

7601 Old Lake Rd, Grayling, MI 49738

Northern Lower Peninsula

Hemlock Crossing

8115 West Olive Road, West Olive, MI 49460

West

Kensington Metropark

4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48380

Eastside

Lake St. Clair Metropark

31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Township, MI 48045

Eastside

Lower Huron Metropark

40151 E Huron River Dr, Belleville, MI 48111

Eastside

Ludington State Park

8800 M-116, Ludington, MI 49431

Northern Lower Peninsula

Luton Park

5950 10 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341

West

Midland City Forest

2840 E Monroe Road, Midland, MI 48642

Central Lower

Millennium Park (GR)

1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534

West

Mt. McSauba Recreation Area

09223 Mt. McSauba Rd., Charlevoix, MI 49720

Northern Lower Peninsula

Mt. Zion Rec Complex

E4946 Jackson Road, Ironwood, MI 49938

Upper Peninsula

Muskegon Winter Sports Complex

462 Scenic Drive, North Muskegon, MI 49445

West

Nub's Nob Ski Area

500 Nub’s Nob Rd., Harbor Springs, MI 49740

Northern Lower Peninsula

Otsego Resort

696 E M 32, Gaylord, MI 49735

Northern Lower Peninsula

Outdoor Discovery Center

4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423

West

Palmer Park

1275 52nd St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

West

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

701 W Cloverdale Rd, Hastings, MI 49058

West

Pigeon Creek Park

12524 Stanton Street, West Olive, MI 49460

West

Rolling Hills Winter Park

7660 Stony Creek Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Eastside

Sand Dune Cross Country Ski Trail

1900 W. US-2 & Brevort Lake Road, Hiawatha National Forest, Saint Ignace, MI 49781

Upper Peninsula

Sault Seal Recreation Area

2601 Minneapolis St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783

Upper Peninsula

Shanty Creek Resort

5780 Shanty Creek Road, Bellaire, MI 49615

Northern Lower Peninsula

Ski Brule

397 Brule Mountain Road, Iron River, MI 49935

Upper Peninsula

Snow Snake Ski & Golf

3407 East Mannsiding Rd., Harrison, MI 48625

Central Lower

Stony Creek Metropark

4300 Main Park Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316

Eastside

The Highlands at Harbor Springs (Formerly Boyne Highlands Resort)

600 Highland Dr, Harbor Springs, MI 49740

Northern Lower Peninsula

The Homestead

1 Woodridge Rd, Glen Arbor, MI 49636

Northern Lower Peninsula

Treetops Resort

3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord, MI 49735

Northern Lower Peninsula

Vasa Pathway

4450 Bartlett Rd, Willamsburg, MI 49690

Northern Lower Peninsula

Wahlfield Park

6811 Alpine Ave, Alpine Township, MI 49321

West

Wittenbach Wege Center

11715 Vergennes St, Lowell, MI 49331

West

Yankee Springs Recreation Area

2104 S. Briggs Road, Middleville, MI 49333

West



Snowmobiling in Michigan

Take in the beauty of the Michigan wilderness as you fly across the snow in a snowmobile. Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are popular spots for snowmobilers, with thousands of trails crisscrossing the state. You can check out all the Michigan snowmobile maps here.

A big draw for snowmobile fans in Michigan is the International 500 race, touted as the toughest snowmobile race in the world.

International 500 Snowmobile Race 984 W 4th Ave Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 Monday-Saturday, January 31-February 5, 2022

Professional snowmobilers race at speeds over 100 mph in Sault Ste Marie in this huge yearly event.



Since 1969, hundreds of thousands of diehard snowmobile and winter enthusiasts have journeyed to Sault Ste. Marie, MI to enjoy the frozen, snowy spectacle of the I-500, and be a part of the Upper Peninsula’s most astonishing snowmobile action.



The first Saturday of February every year is when the best snowmobile racers in the world go 500 laps/500 miles in the most demanding and grueling Snowmobile Race in the world! Race Info

Michigan Snowmobile Trails

Here’s where you can take that picturesque snowmobile ride on snowy trails in Michigan. The trails are endless.

Dog Sledding in Michigan

If you are looking for something a little different this year, we have created a list for you, with a variety of different dog sledding experiences. If you are just wanting a simple ride, we have you covered, and we have two locations listed in the Lower Peninsula for your family to enjoy.

If you’re unsure your family will enjoy a dog sled ride, but think they may enjoy watching a sled dog race, check out the links to some races.

Husky Haven Dog Sledding

Michigan Dog Sledding Michigan Outdoor Winter Activities: Dog Sledding Husky Haven Sled Dogs

E17769 Nugent Lake Road, Shingleton, MI 49884

Upper Peninsula

Nature’s Kennel Sled Dog Adventures

, McMillan, MI 49853

Upper Peninsula

Shanty Creek Resort

5780 Shanty Creek Road, Bellaire, MI 49615

Northern Lower Peninsula

Shemhadar Kennels

6925 S 27 1/2 Rd, Cadillac, MI 49601

Northern Lower Peninsula

Treetops Resort

3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord, MI 49735

Northern Lower Peninsula



World of Winter

Head to downtown Grand Rapids for the annual World of Winter event in January and February.

Sleigh Rides in Michigan

It doesn’t have to be Christmas to dash through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh. Michigan horse-drawn sleigh rides are around all winter!

Horse drawn sleigh rides at Fruitridge Farms

High energy Michigan winter sports are pretty exciting, but some of us prefer a more leisurely winter escapade.

Michigan winter enthusiasts can swap downhill skis for cross country, opt to tube downhill instead of luge, or trade that high-speed snowmobile ride for a nice, low-key sleigh ride over the snow.

More Outdoor Winter Activities

Looking for more? Michigan has some crazy winter activities across the state. Explore frozen waterfalls, sled our gigantic sand dunes or climb ice towers. If you can dream it, it’s probably already being done somewhere in Michigan – we never say no to thrills!