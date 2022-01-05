Outdoor Winter Activities – 2022 Michigan Guide: Fun Winter Festivals, Ski Resorts, Snow Tubing & More

Outdoor Winter Activities in Michigan
At the sight of the first falling snowflake, my kids begin shouting for joy and digging out their snow pants, winter hats, boots… all that snow gear!
Winter means cozy family times by the fireplace, sledding with neighbors, lots and lots of hot cocoa, and venturing outside to try new outdoor winter activities.
Keeping the kids busy during the winter takes a bit of creativity and planning but it’s worth the effort.
*Feature Photo Courtesy of Boyne Highlands Resort
Outdoor Winter Activities are the Key to Fun
So, grab some hot chocolate (or coffee) and a warm blanket and snuggle up to plan your next epic family adventure.
This list of Michigan outdoor winter activities chronicles a ton of ideas to get you and your family out of the house and ready to enjoy the winter!
Snowboarding & Skiing in Michigan
Places to Ski & Snowboard – and Get Ski Lessons – in Michigan
Even if you’re not seasoned on the slopes, you can enjoy Michigan’s snowy hilltops. (And the exhilarating ride down!)
Most ski resorts offer lessons from kids to adults, making it even more accessible to winter adventurers.
Read on to see where your family can go skiing and snowboarding in Michigan this winter.
Ski Hills & Ski Resorts
Michigan Outdoor Winter Activities: Ski Hills & Ski Resorts List
|Alpine Valley Ski Area
6775 Highland Road, White Lake, MI 48383
Eastside
|Big Powderhorn Mountain Resort
N11375 Powderhorn Road, Bessemer, MI 49911
Upper Peninsula
|Big Snow Resort Indianhead / Blackjack Mountain
500 Indianhead Rd., Wakefield, MI 49968
Upper Peninsula
|Big Valley Ski and Tube
14432 County Road 428, Newberry, MI 49868
Upper Peninsula
|Bittersweet Ski Resort
600 River Road, Otsego, MI 49078
Central Lower
|Boyne Mountain Ski Resort
1 Boyne Mountain Road, Boyne Falls, MI 49713
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Caberfae Peaks
1 Caberfae Ln, Cadillac, MI 49601
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306
West
|Crystal Mountain
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr., Thompsonville, MI 49683
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Crystella Ski Hill
Ski Hill Road, Crystal Falls, MI 49920
Upper Peninsula
|Hanson Hills Recreation Area
7601 Old Lake Rd, Grayling, MI 49738
Northern Lower Peninsula
|John & Melissa Besse Sports Park
900 North Bluff Drive, Gladstone, MI 49837
Upper Peninsula
|Marquette Mountain Resort
4501 M-553, Marquette, MI 49855
Upper Peninsula
|Mont Ripley
49051 Ski Hill Rd., Hancock, MI 49930
Upper Peninsula
|Mount Holly Ski and Snowboard Resort
13536 Dixie Hwy, Holly, MI 48442
Eastside
|Mt. Brighton
4141 Bauer Rd, Brighton, MI 48116
Eastside
|Mt. Holiday
3100 Holiday Road, Traverse City, MI 49686
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Mt. McSauba Recreation Area
09223 Mt. McSauba Rd., Charlevoix, MI 49720
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Mt. Zion Rec Complex
E4946 Jackson Road, Ironwood, MI 49938
Upper Peninsula
|Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl
600 Y Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
West
|Nub's Nob Ski Area
500 Nub’s Nob Rd., Harbor Springs, MI 49740
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Otsego Resort
696 E M 32, Gaylord, MI 49735
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Petoskey Winter Sports Park
1100 Winter Park Ln, Petoskey, MI 49770
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Pine Knob
7778 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston, MI 48348
Eastside
|Pine Mountain Ski & Golf Resort
N 3332 Pine Mountain Road, Iron Mountain, MI 49801
Upper Peninsula
|Shanty Creek Resort
5780 Shanty Creek Road, Bellaire, MI 49615
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Silver Mountain, St. Ignace
U.S. 2 & Cheeseman Rd, St. Ignance, MI 49781
Upper Peninsula
|Ski Brule
397 Brule Mountain Road, Iron River, MI 49935
Upper Peninsula
|Snow Snake Ski & Golf
3407 East Mannsiding Rd., Harrison, MI 48625
Central Lower
|Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area
13421 Mann Street, Jones, MI 49061
Central Lower
|The Highlands at Harbor Springs (Formerly Boyne Highlands Resort)
600 Highland Dr, Harbor Springs, MI 49740
Northern Lower Peninsula
|The Homestead
1 Woodridge Rd, Glen Arbor, MI 49636
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Timber Ridge Ski Area
07500 23 ½ Street, Gobles, MI 49055
Central Lower
|Treetops Resort
3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord, MI 49735
Northern Lower Peninsula
Where to Learn to Ski in Michigan
The entire month of January is learn to ski month in Michigan and most ski hills offer great deals throughout the month.
In addition, many ski hills and ski resorts have special programming for beginers.
We’ve got a whole article devoted to favorite Michigan places to learn to ski and our newbie tips.
How Kids Can Ski Free (or for Less) in Michigan
I have been skiing since I was three years old and last year I was able to introduce all three of my kids to the sport.
We signed them up for ski lessons at Crystal Mountain and we were shocked by the improvements they made in just two days!
This year we purchased them each their first set of skis and we can’t wait to hit the slopes!
In Michigan we have so many choices when it comes to terrific learn to ski programs.
There’s even a Cold is Cool program that lets 4th and 5th graders ski free in Michigan. You pay $25 for a passport that gives you access to three free lift tickets at 29 participating ski areas.
Also, check with your local school or ski club – they often work with a nearby ski hill to get kids easy access to outdoor winter activities.
Where to Ice Skate in Michigan (Indoors or Out)
Ice skating is one of Michigan’s favorite outdoor winter activities.
Oh, the memories I have of ice skating on the frozen pond behind my house growing up!
Trudging through the fields to the pond, shoveling off the snow, putting on cold ice skates, and whirling around on bumpy, uneven ice.
While it was good old-fashioned fun, it’s a lot nicer to skate on a well-kept rink. Someone else clears the ice and keeps it smooth, and we can just skate.
If you want that same smooth experience, here’s where to ice skate in Michigan.
Ice Skating Places
Michigan Outdoor Winter Activities: Ice Skating Rinks
|Bear Creek Nature Park
740 West Snell Road, Rochester, MI 48306
Eastside
|Big Snow Resort Indianhead / Blackjack Mountain
500 Indianhead Rd., Wakefield, MI 49968
Upper Peninsula
|Big Valley Ski and Tube
14432 County Road 428, Newberry, MI 49868
Upper Peninsula
|Boyne Mountain Ski Resort
1 Boyne Mountain Road, Boyne Falls, MI 49713
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Brower's Farm Winter Park
1219 East Square Lake Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304
Eastside
|Buhr Outdoor Ice Arena
2751 Packard Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Eastside
|Campus Martius Park
800 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48226
Eastside
|Cedar Rock Sports Plex
4758 Cornfield Drive, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
West
|Centre Ice Arena
1600 Chartwell Dr, Traverse City, MI 49656
Northern Lower Peninsula
|City Square Ice Rink
29000-29406 S Civic Center Blvd, Warren, MI 48093
Eastside
|Crystal Mountain
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr., Thompsonville, MI 49683
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Dodge Park Ice Rink
40620 Utica Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313
Eastside
|Grand Traverse Resort
100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd., Acme, MI 49610
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Griff’s Georgetown
8500 48th Avenue, Hudsonville, MI 49426
West
|Griff’s Icehouse
30 Coldbrook St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
West
|Kensington Metropark
4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48380
Eastside
|Kentwood Ice Arena
6230 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
West
|Lake St. Clair Metropark
31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Township, MI 48045
Eastside
|Lakeshore Sports Centre
4470 Airline Rd, Muskegon, MI 49444
West
|Little Bear East Community Center
275 Marquette St, St Ignace, MI 49781
Upper Peninsula
|Marquette Commons
112 S 3rd St, Marquette, MI 49855
Upper Peninsula
|Midland City Forest
2840 E Monroe Road, Midland, MI 48642
Central Lower
|Millennium Park
280 Romence Road, Portage, MI 49024
Central Lower
|Moran Bay
, St Ignace, MI
Upper Peninsula
|Mt. McSauba Recreation Area
09223 Mt. McSauba Rd., Charlevoix, MI 49720
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Muskegon Winter Sports Complex
462 Scenic Drive, North Muskegon, MI 49445
West
|Patterson Ice Center
2550 Patterson Avenue, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
West
|Petoskey Winter Sports Park
1100 Winter Park Ln, Petoskey, MI 49770
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Riley Park Ice Rink
33113 Grand River Ave, Farmington, MI 48336
Eastside
|Rosa Parks Circle
135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
West
|Royce Park
700 Block of South 19th Street, Escanaba, MI 49829
Upper Peninsula
|South Haven Ice Rink
546 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI 49090
Central Lower
|Southside Arena
566 100th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
West
|Stony Creek Metropark
4300 Main Park Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316
Eastside
|The Homestead
1 Woodridge Rd, Glen Arbor, MI 49636
Northern Lower Peninsula
|University of Michigan - Flint Ice Rink
303 Saginaw Street, Flint, MI 48502
Eastside
|Walker Ice & Fitness Center
4151 Remembrance Rd NW, Walker, MI 49534
West
Sledding, Toboggan Runs & Luge Tracks Around Michigan
For those who want snowy adventure from a lower vantage point than skis, you’ve got to try the luge! I’d argue that it’s more thrilling than skiing, because you can really fly down some of these area luge tracks.
I don’t think I’m ready for that kind of adrenaline rush yet. For now, I get plenty of kicks out of tubing.
Here are the places where you can slide down those snowy slopes, at whatever speed you’re comfortable with.
Whether you’ve got a fancy snow tube or just want to grab a cookie sheet from the cupboard, here are the hills where kids can sled in West Michigan.
Toboggan Runs, Sledding Hills and Luge Places
Michigan Outdoor Winter Activities: Toboggan Runs, Sledding Hills and Luge
|Bertha Brock Park
2311 Bluewater Highway, Ionia, MI 48846
Central Lower
|Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park
7255 B Dr. S., Battle Creek, MI 49014
Central Lower
|Buhr Outdoor Ice Arena
2751 Packard Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Eastside
|Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park
881 Grovenburg Rd, Holt, MI 48842
Central Lower
|Echo Valley
8495 East H Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49048
Central Lower
|Kensington Metropark
4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48380
Eastside
|Lake St. Clair Metropark
31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Township, MI 48045
Eastside
|Midland City Forest
2840 E Monroe Road, Midland, MI 48642
Central Lower
|Mt. McSauba Recreation Area
09223 Mt. McSauba Rd., Charlevoix, MI 49720
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Muskegon Winter Sports Complex
462 Scenic Drive, North Muskegon, MI 49445
West
|Petoskey Winter Sports Park
1100 Winter Park Ln, Petoskey, MI 49770
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Pigeon Creek Park
12524 Stanton Street, West Olive, MI 49460
West
|Rolling Hills Winter Park
7660 Stony Creek Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Eastside
|Sault Seal Recreation Area
2601 Minneapolis St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
Upper Peninsula
|Stony Creek Metropark
4300 Main Park Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316
Eastside
Snow Tubing in Michigan
If you like sledding, you’re going to love snow tubing in Michigan.
Combine the thrill of speeding down a snow-covered hill on a cushy tube, with the ease of a ride back up to the top and you’ve got a winning combination.
Check with property owners before sledding and tubing and follow all local laws and regulations.
Snow Tubing Spots
Michigan Outdoor Winter Activities: Snow Tubing Spots
|Bertha Brock Park
2311 Bluewater Highway, Ionia, MI 48846
Central Lower
|Big Valley Ski and Tube
14432 County Road 428, Newberry, MI 49868
Upper Peninsula
|Boyne Mountain Ski Resort
1 Boyne Mountain Road, Boyne Falls, MI 49713
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Brower's Farm Winter Park
1219 East Square Lake Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304
Eastside
|Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park
881 Grovenburg Rd, Holt, MI 48842
Central Lower
|Cannonsburg Ski and Ride Area
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306
West
|Doc Holle's Silver Mountain
W1931 Cheeseman Road, St. Ignace, MI 49781
Upper Peninsula
|Double JJ Resort
5900 Water Rd, Rothbury, MI 49452
West
|Echo Valley
8495 East H Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49048
Central Lower
|Five Pines Ministries
6597 Smith Road, Berrien Center, MI 49102
Central Lower
|Hanson Hills Recreation Area
7601 Old Lake Rd, Grayling, MI 49738
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Hawk Island, an Ingham County Park
1601 E Cavanaugh Rd, Lansing, MI 48910
Central Lower
|John & Melissa Besse Sports Park
900 North Bluff Drive, Gladstone, MI 49837
Upper Peninsula
|Kensington Metropark
4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48380
Eastside
|Midland City Forest
2840 E Monroe Road, Midland, MI 48642
Central Lower
|Mont Ripley
49051 Ski Hill Rd., Hancock, MI 49930
Upper Peninsula
|Mt. Holiday
3100 Holiday Road, Traverse City, MI 49686
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Mt. McSauba Recreation Area
09223 Mt. McSauba Rd., Charlevoix, MI 49720
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Mt. Zion Rec Complex
E4946 Jackson Road, Ironwood, MI 49938
Upper Peninsula
|Otsego Resort
696 E M 32, Gaylord, MI 49735
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Rolling Hills Winter Park
7660 Stony Creek Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Eastside
|Sault Seal Recreation Area
2601 Minneapolis St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
Upper Peninsula
|Shanty Creek Resort
5780 Shanty Creek Road, Bellaire, MI 49615
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Silver Mountain, St. Ignace
U.S. 2 & Cheeseman Rd, St. Ignance, MI 49781
Upper Peninsula
|Ski Brule
397 Brule Mountain Road, Iron River, MI 49935
Upper Peninsula
|Snow Snake Ski & Golf
3407 East Mannsiding Rd., Harrison, MI 48625
Central Lower
|The Highlands at Harbor Springs (Formerly Boyne Highlands Resort)
600 Highland Dr, Harbor Springs, MI 49740
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Timber Ridge Ski Area
07500 23 ½ Street, Gobles, MI 49055
Central Lower
|Timberlee Hills Snow Tubing
10484 S Timberlee Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Treetops Resort
3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord, MI 49735
Northern Lower Peninsula
Snowshoeing & Cross-Country Skiing in Michigan
Snowshoeing in Michigan can be done almost anywhere you can find public property and some snow.
Most parks will let you snowshoe through the woods or across open fields, blazing your own trail. There are places to snowshoe with dedicated snowshoe trails as well. Snowshoeing on a trail is easier because the trail will already be compacted.
Please note: Snowshoeing open/closed status fluctuates with the weather.
Advance equipment rental reservations are highly encouraged.
Snowshoeing and Cross-Country Skiing Spots
Michigan Outdoor Winter Activities: Snowshoeing and Cross-Country Skiing Spots
|Big Powderhorn Mountain Resort
N11375 Powderhorn Road, Bessemer, MI 49911
Upper Peninsula
|Big Snow Resort Indianhead / Blackjack Mountain
500 Indianhead Rd., Wakefield, MI 49968
Upper Peninsula
|Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park
7255 B Dr. S., Battle Creek, MI 49014
Central Lower
|Blandford Nature Center
1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
West
|Boyne Mountain Ski Resort
1 Boyne Mountain Road, Boyne Falls, MI 49713
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Burchfield Park - An Ingham County Park
881 Grovenburg Rd, Holt, MI 48842
Central Lower
|Caberfae Peaks
1 Caberfae Ln, Cadillac, MI 49601
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Cross Country Ski Headquarters Trails
9435 N Cut Rd., Roscommon, MI 48653
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Crystal Mountain
12500 Crystal Mountain Dr., Thompsonville, MI 49683
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Five Pines Ministries
6597 Smith Road, Berrien Center, MI 49102
Central Lower
|Forbush Corner Nordic
4971 W Co Rd 612, Frederic, MI 49733
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Gillette Nature Center
6585 Lake Harbor Road, Muskegon, MI 49441
West
|Grand Traverse Resort
100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd., Acme, MI 49610
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Hanson Hills Recreation Area
7601 Old Lake Rd, Grayling, MI 49738
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Hemlock Crossing
8115 West Olive Road, West Olive, MI 49460
West
|Kensington Metropark
4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48380
Eastside
|Lake St. Clair Metropark
31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Township, MI 48045
Eastside
|Lower Huron Metropark
40151 E Huron River Dr, Belleville, MI 48111
Eastside
|Ludington State Park
8800 M-116, Ludington, MI 49431
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Luton Park
5950 10 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341
West
|Midland City Forest
2840 E Monroe Road, Midland, MI 48642
Central Lower
|Millennium Park (GR)
1415 Maynard Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534
West
|Mt. McSauba Recreation Area
09223 Mt. McSauba Rd., Charlevoix, MI 49720
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Mt. Zion Rec Complex
E4946 Jackson Road, Ironwood, MI 49938
Upper Peninsula
|Muskegon Winter Sports Complex
462 Scenic Drive, North Muskegon, MI 49445
West
|Nub's Nob Ski Area
500 Nub’s Nob Rd., Harbor Springs, MI 49740
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Otsego Resort
696 E M 32, Gaylord, MI 49735
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423
West
|Palmer Park
1275 52nd St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
West
|Pierce Cedar Creek Institute
701 W Cloverdale Rd, Hastings, MI 49058
West
|Pigeon Creek Park
12524 Stanton Street, West Olive, MI 49460
West
|Rolling Hills Winter Park
7660 Stony Creek Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Eastside
|Sand Dune Cross Country Ski Trail
1900 W. US-2 & Brevort Lake Road, Hiawatha National Forest, Saint Ignace, MI 49781
Upper Peninsula
|Sault Seal Recreation Area
2601 Minneapolis St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
Upper Peninsula
|Shanty Creek Resort
5780 Shanty Creek Road, Bellaire, MI 49615
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Ski Brule
397 Brule Mountain Road, Iron River, MI 49935
Upper Peninsula
|Snow Snake Ski & Golf
3407 East Mannsiding Rd., Harrison, MI 48625
Central Lower
|Stony Creek Metropark
4300 Main Park Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316
Eastside
|The Highlands at Harbor Springs (Formerly Boyne Highlands Resort)
600 Highland Dr, Harbor Springs, MI 49740
Northern Lower Peninsula
|The Homestead
1 Woodridge Rd, Glen Arbor, MI 49636
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Treetops Resort
3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord, MI 49735
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Vasa Pathway
4450 Bartlett Rd, Willamsburg, MI 49690
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Wahlfield Park
6811 Alpine Ave, Alpine Township, MI 49321
West
|Wittenbach Wege Center
11715 Vergennes St, Lowell, MI 49331
West
|Yankee Springs Recreation Area
2104 S. Briggs Road, Middleville, MI 49333
West
Snowmobiling in Michigan
Take in the beauty of the Michigan wilderness as you fly across the snow in a snowmobile. Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are popular spots for snowmobilers, with thousands of trails crisscrossing the state. You can check out all the Michigan snowmobile maps here.
A big draw for snowmobile fans in Michigan is the International 500 race, touted as the toughest snowmobile race in the world.
International 500 Snowmobile Race
984 W 4th Ave Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
Monday-Saturday, January 31-February 5, 2022
Professional snowmobilers race at speeds over 100 mph in Sault Ste Marie in this huge yearly event.
Since 1969, hundreds of thousands of diehard snowmobile and winter enthusiasts have journeyed to Sault Ste. Marie, MI to enjoy the frozen, snowy spectacle of the I-500, and be a part of the Upper Peninsula’s most astonishing snowmobile action.
The first Saturday of February every year is when the best snowmobile racers in the world go 500 laps/500 miles in the most demanding and grueling Snowmobile Race in the world!
Michigan Snowmobile Trails
Here’s where you can take that picturesque snowmobile ride on snowy trails in Michigan. The trails are endless.
Snowmobile - Upper Peninsula
Over 70 miles of maintained trails in the Gogebic Range Trail Authority system
Big Snow Resort's Indianhead and Blackjack Mountains are on Trail 2 between Bessemer and Wakefield, Michigan.
Rentals available
Big Snow Resort's Indianhead and Blackjack Mountains are on Trail 2 between Bessemer and Wakefield, Michigan.
Rentals available
Snowmobile - Upper Peninsula
3,000 miles in the Upper Peninsula for snowmobiling Michigan.
Direct access to the trail system of the Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin is accessible from Ski Brule.
The groomed trails wind through the forests offering scenic overlooks, railroad grades, bridges, hills, lakes, cedar swamps and logging roads.
Ample trailer parking is available at Ski Brule with onsite dining, saloon and the array of activities for families.
No rentals on-site.
Direct access to the trail system of the Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin is accessible from Ski Brule.
The groomed trails wind through the forests offering scenic overlooks, railroad grades, bridges, hills, lakes, cedar swamps and logging roads.
Ample trailer parking is available at Ski Brule with onsite dining, saloon and the array of activities for families.
No rentals on-site.
Snowmobile - Northern Lower Peninsula
You can ride in & ride out from Treetops, just 3 miles from the trail system, and we offer trailer parking, heated indoor pools, hot tubs, and multiple restaurants.
No rentals available
No rentals available
Snowmobile - Northern Lower Peninsula
Perhaps you are unfamiliar with the Traverse City snowmobile trails, or perhaps you want to snowmobile off the trails in less congested, unmapped areas. Blue Sky Rentals, Inc. is pleased to offer guided tours in and around the Traverse City area. Guided tours can be customized to fit your needs, and rates are determined by your request. Please reserve your guided tour in advance, trail guide schedules book out early!
GUIDED TOURS ON THE BOARDMAN TRAIL SYSTEM
$150 guide fee for 4 hours, $250 guide fee for 8 hours. Guided tours for up to 5 snowmobiles. 6 or more snowmobiles a second guide will be required. Most guided tours are private tours, just you and your group.
Custom tours available. Groups larger than 5 snowmobiles require 2 guides. Second guide fee is $25 per hour. Times are estimated and will vary depending on your snowmobiling experience.
Single and double rentals available.
GUIDED TOURS ON THE BOARDMAN TRAIL SYSTEM
$150 guide fee for 4 hours, $250 guide fee for 8 hours. Guided tours for up to 5 snowmobiles. 6 or more snowmobiles a second guide will be required. Most guided tours are private tours, just you and your group.
Custom tours available. Groups larger than 5 snowmobiles require 2 guides. Second guide fee is $25 per hour. Times are estimated and will vary depending on your snowmobiling experience.
Single and double rentals available.
Snowmobile - Northern Lower Peninsula
Crystal Mountain is surrounded by miles of northern Michigan snowmobile trails. Snowmobilers visiting Crystal Mountain have direct access to Michigan DNR Trail 391, which leads to a groomed network of Michigan DNR Designated Snowmobile Trails.
There are no on-site snowmobile trails at Crystal Mountain.
There are no on-site snowmobile trails at Crystal Mountain.
Snowmobile - Northern Lower Peninsula
Private Guided tours are available Monday – Thursday by appointment only and Group tours on weekends are based on availability.
Snowmobile - Northern Lower Peninsula
Guests of Shanty Creek Resort looking for trails of another variety are often very pleased to learn the Jordan Valley Trail System is just a few miles from Schuss Village, and from there Pure Michigan awaits.
If you don't have your own, several outfitters can hook you up including Snowblitz and Blue Sky Rentals.
If you don't have your own, several outfitters can hook you up including Snowblitz and Blue Sky Rentals.
Snowmobile - Northern Lower Peninsula
With 140″ to 180″ of annual snowfall and direct access to nearly 750 miles of groomed, connected and marked snowmobile trails, winter is a great time to visit us. You can ride your snowmobile right from your room, weather permitting.
Dog Sledding in Michigan
If you are looking for something a little different this year, we have created a list for you, with a variety of different dog sledding experiences. If you are just wanting a simple ride, we have you covered, and we have two locations listed in the Lower Peninsula for your family to enjoy.
If you’re unsure your family will enjoy a dog sled ride, but think they may enjoy watching a sled dog race, check out the links to some races.
Michigan Dog Sledding
Michigan Outdoor Winter Activities: Dog Sledding
|Husky Haven Sled Dogs
E17769 Nugent Lake Road, Shingleton, MI 49884
Upper Peninsula
|Nature’s Kennel Sled Dog Adventures
, McMillan, MI 49853
Upper Peninsula
|Shanty Creek Resort
5780 Shanty Creek Road, Bellaire, MI 49615
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Shemhadar Kennels
6925 S 27 1/2 Rd, Cadillac, MI 49601
Northern Lower Peninsula
|Treetops Resort
3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord, MI 49735
Northern Lower Peninsula
World of Winter
Head to downtown Grand Rapids for the annual World of Winter event in January and February.
Sleigh Rides in Michigan
It doesn’t have to be Christmas to dash through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh. Michigan horse-drawn sleigh rides are around all winter!
High energy Michigan winter sports are pretty exciting, but some of us prefer a more leisurely winter escapade.
Michigan winter enthusiasts can swap downhill skis for cross country, opt to tube downhill instead of luge, or trade that high-speed snowmobile ride for a nice, low-key sleigh ride over the snow.
More Outdoor Winter Activities
Looking for more? Michigan has some crazy winter activities across the state. Explore frozen waterfalls, sled our gigantic sand dunes or climb ice towers. If you can dream it, it’s probably already being done somewhere in Michigan – we never say no to thrills!
3 thoughts on “Outdoor Winter Activities – 2022 Michigan Guide: Fun Winter Festivals, Ski Resorts, Snow Tubing & More”
This was very helpful for creating a list of things to do and ways to connect with people when everything is closed thank you Mary!
Please do not use Zion Christian School’s sledding hill anymore. We have had construction over the summer and our hill now has a brick wall with a 4 foot drop to a cement walkway at the bottom.
Wow best winter lists I’ve yet to find. Great job Mary. Thank You.