12 Cozy Igloo Dining Restaurants in West Michigan

Igloo Dining Details: Igbrews are limited to 8 people maximum. Yes, this does include children.



Our picnic style tables in the Igbrew will fit 6 people comfortably. 8 people will work if you feel like your party can accommodate that seating arrangement. We are not responsible if you are not able to fit your entire party in the Igbrew.



There’s a small heater in each Igbrew, but dress warmly.



Food and drinks are available for purchase from inside the Igbrew through our Order & Pay site. Drinks & food will be set on the barrel outside your Igbrew door.



If you’re a planner, reservations can be found on our website, but are not required. Reserved Igbrews will have a $5 fee that will be added to your bill.



Or, if you want to roll the dice, we have three Igbrews available on a walk-in first come basis daily.



90 minute time limit starts at your reservation time, not when you arrive.



No pets are allowed including service animals



A $5 maintenance fee is added to the first tab opened by your party during your reservation. This fee helps us cover the ongoing cost of maintaining the Igbrews throughout the season. If you do not agree to this fee, please let a manager know immediately upon check-in. We will be happy to seat your party at an available table within our dining room.