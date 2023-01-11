12 Cozy Igloo Dining Restaurants in West Michigan

Places Where You Can Dine Outdoors This Winter
feature image is jdek at Margaux in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids’ restaurant scene is embracing hygge with its winter outdoor dining options.
While the most popular winter dining venue is igloos, we’ve also spotted beautiful tents and cute greenhouse setups around town.
Dining outside is definitely a different experience. You’ll find portable heaters that keep most igloos cozy, but bring hats, mittens, and layers in case its an extra windy or chilly night.
Where to Find Restaurants with Igloo Dining and Outdoor Winter Seating in Grand Rapids
Restaurants have different policies for their igloos and other outdoor dining options. Some require reservations while others are walk-in only.
Be sure to check with your destination about their current rules before heading out.
(Is your restaurant not listed? You can submit it for consideration here.)
jdek at Margaux in Grand Rapids, MI
jdek at Margaux
235 Louis St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The French Bistro Margaux is a modern, vibrant dining experience inside the J.W. Marriott.
Find patio dining in summer, and igloos in the winter, in addition to the traditional indoor restaurant setting.
Igloo Dining Details: Enjoy six cozy, heated domes offering picturesque views of the Grand River. Use their bluetooth speakers to set the ambience with your own playlist.
The maximum capacity is firm at six people per dome, and the food + drink minimum is $100. There is a strict 2 hour time limit per dome which starts at the reservation time, not the time of arrival.
Outside Coffee Co in Grand Rapids, MI
Outside Coffee Co
734 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Outside Coffee Co is a coffee food truck with a garden.
Their philosophy is, "Coffee always tastes better outside."
Enjoy your coffee, hot cocoa, or chai at one of the many picnic tables in their garden during the warmer months or within an igloo during the winter.
Igloo Dining Details: Several igloos are spread throughout their garden so you can enjoy your coffee outside while still staying warm.
Igloos are first come, first serve.
Bobcat Bonnie's in Grand Rapids, MI
Bobcat Bonnie's
1968 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
A fun, Detroit based restaurant with craft beers, great food, amazing service, and a killer playlist!
Igloo Dining Details: Igloos are back!
Our igloos are heated, provide seating for up to 6 people (you can squeeze a 7th-but that's your call!)
Strict 90 minute time limit
Dress warmly
$20 non-refundable deposit
No smoking, animals or outside food / drink
20% gratuity on all Igloo tabs
The Littlebird in Grand Rapids, MI
The Littlebird
95 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Littlebird is a full-service restaurant + bar in downtown Grand Rapids.
We serve dinner and daily brunch, with a commitment to local ingredients, & having fun doing what we love.
Igloo Dining Details: Littlebird offers four outdoor huts with heaters
Use depends on business for the day and reservations at night
NO extra charge!
Brody's Be Cafe in Ada, MI
Brody's Be Cafe
7267 Thornapple River Dr, Ada, MI 49301
Enjoy the lovely decor at Brody's Be Cafe and know that you are supporting a non-profit coffee shop that employs individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
They BElieve everyone BElongs and we can work BEside one another.
In addition to offering a full array of coffee and tea beverages, you'll find indoor and outdoor seating to match the season - clear domes in the winter and tree swings and picnic tables in the summer.
Igloo Dining Details: Brody's Be Cafe has two heated igloos to enjoy your coffee or hot cocoa outdoors
Hudsonville Pike 51 Brewing Co. in Hudsonville, MI
Hudsonville Pike 51 Brewing Co.
3768 Chicago Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426
We are a microbrewery, winery and restaurant all in one. We are located in Hudsonville, MI and offer wonderful house crafted beverages including beer, wine, wine slushies, hard seltzer, mead and root beer. Stop in and try some today!
Igloo Dining Details: Want to go out, but also want to keep your distance?
Stop in and take advantage of one of our Outdoor Dining Cabins.
The heated cabins are available by reservation as well as walk-in on a first-come, first-served basis.
The outdoor dining cabins seat 6 comfortably. A couple kids can squeeze in if needed.
NO extra fees OR time limit!
Rise Authentic Baking Co. in Grand Rapids, MI
Rise Authentic Baking Co.
1220 Fulton Street West, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Here at Rise everything is made from scratch with true and fresh ingredients. Rise Authentic Baking Co. is an entirely gluten-free, vegan, and soy-free bakery, free from all artificial flavors and colors. We love representing the conscious side of pastry and pride ourselves on creative spin-offs to the classics. We believe that food is at the heart of community, so come as you are. Have a seat at the table.
Igloo Dining Details: Greenhouses return!
They’re cozy with our toasty heaters, plenty of outlets to get work done, and a well-lit lamp (because who ever sees the sun anymore?)
Order your pastries and drinks at our front register, then choose to hang out up front and wait for your order or let our team know that you’ll be setting up in a greenhouse! We don’t mind bringing your order to you.
However, we please ask that you clean up after yourself! We have a dirty dish tub right through our back door that we ask you to please return your dishes to.
Donkey - Taqueria in Grand Rapids, MI
Donkey - Taqueria
665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
A former 1920's neighborhood service station finds new life as a full service bar serving truly authentic Mexican food.
Grand Rapids’ one-of-a-kind Mexican Street Food concept with premium flavors and finely crafted cocktails in the heart of Wealthy Street.
We’ve made it our mission to master the taco, elevate your events through catering and give you Mexican flavors like you’ve never had before.
Igloo Dining Details: Igloo dining is available from November 21st until spring arrives sometime in April.
Reserve your private igloo for up to 8 guests. Each igloo is individually decorated and has its own heat source.
Full food and drink menus are available.
Dress warm, bring a blanket, order something warm!
All ages are welcome in the igloos, but pets are not.
Holiday rates may apply. Igloo time slots are booked by reservation, please help us keep the flow by sticking to your allotted time!
Visit <a href="http://www.donkeygr.com/igloo/">our site</a> to make a reservation
The Winchester in Grand Rapids, MI
The Winchester
648 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
From our commitment to fresh and unique menu items to our quality service and atmosphere, Winchester strives to exceed your expectations with every visit.
For us, it will always be about combining our award-winning food, handcrafted cocktails, and hospitable service - making Winchester the best place to gather.
Igloo Dining Details: The Winchester has an enclosed heated patio with full service available for walk-in seating.
Farmhaus Cider Co. in Hudsonville, MI
Farmhaus Cider Co.
5025 Stanton St., Hudsonville, MI 49426
Sought after ciders proudly made on a 150 year old family farm in Michigan with a thirst for change and an ambition for better. gluten-free / vegan / local ingredients / family-owned. Outside food is permitted only when no food trucks are scheduled. Guests should not bring their own food when a food truck is here.
Igloo Dining Details: Igloos are available by online reservation only.
The igloos seat six comfortably and hold up to eight.
Reservations start every hour and are for 50 minutes. This allows time for cleaning in between groups. A 50 minute reservation costs $15 to help us cover the high cost of the igloos and cleaning between guests. It is possible to book more than one session consecutively (i.e. two consecutive sessions would last for 1 hour and 50 minutes).
Please check in inside at the register a minimum of 10 minutes ahead of your reservation time to ensure time to order food (when food trucks are scheduled) and beverages prior to your reservation.
Igloos are heated and warmer than the outside air, but we recommend dressing for outdoor conditions for maximum comfort.
Reservations are currently being accepted through March 15, 2023.
The reservation system does not allow for refunds, but you may reschedule online up to 24 hours prior to the reservation.
Note there are two layout types to choose from: table seating (6’ table, max 8 people) and lounge seating (max 7 people).
No outside beverages may be consumed anywhere on the Farmhaus property. Doing so is a violation of our licensing and has consequences.
Third Nature Brewing Company in Rockford, MI
Third Nature Brewing Company
7733 Childsdale Ave NE, Rockford, MI 49341
We share a love for nature and good, quality craft beer. As a family of beer nerds, we like to push the envelope to brew creative, innovative, and unique beers. We're located where the White Pine Trail meets the Rogue River in charming Rockford, MI.
Igloo Dining Details: Igbrews are limited to 8 people maximum. Yes, this does include children.
Our picnic style tables in the Igbrew will fit 6 people comfortably. 8 people will work if you feel like your party can accommodate that seating arrangement. We are not responsible if you are not able to fit your entire party in the Igbrew.
There’s a small heater in each Igbrew, but dress warmly.
Food and drinks are available for purchase from inside the Igbrew through our Order & Pay site. Drinks & food will be set on the barrel outside your Igbrew door.
If you’re a planner, reservations can be found on our website, but are not required. Reserved Igbrews will have a $5 fee that will be added to your bill.
Or, if you want to roll the dice, we have three Igbrews available on a walk-in first come basis daily.
90 minute time limit starts at your reservation time, not when you arrive.
No pets are allowed including service animals
A $5 maintenance fee is added to the first tab opened by your party during your reservation. This fee helps us cover the ongoing cost of maintaining the Igbrews throughout the season. If you do not agree to this fee, please let a manager know immediately upon check-in. We will be happy to seat your party at an available table within our dining room.
Brass Ring Brewing in Grand Rapids, MI
Brass Ring Brewing
2404 Eastern Ave., SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Home of the Beer Shanty!
Brass Ring Brewing, style specific, small batch beers with great appetizers, sharing plates and entrees. Unique and creative specials on the weekends.
Located in the Alger Heights Neighborhood
Igloo Dining Details: Home of the Beer Shanty!
Great beer, great food, great service in our Craft Beer Shanties! Max 4, Minimum 2.
No extra fees, reservation recommended. Make your reservation <a href="http://www.brassringbrewing.com">online</a>.
Add a Local Eatery with Igloo Dining (Or Other Outdoor Dining) to This Guide
Is your restaurant not on this list? Submit it for consideration here!
Open this tab to upload your own Outdoor Eating Destination
2 thoughts on “12 Cozy Igloo Dining Restaurants in West Michigan”
Hi
I see igloo dining on the riverfront, that is the first picture on this link, what is the name of that restaurant?
Thank you
The article states that this feature image is of the jdek at Margaux downtown GR. Hope you get to check it out!