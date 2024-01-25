5 Best Michigan Snowmobile Trails, Plus Where to Get Snowmobile Rentals

Northern Lower Peninsula Michigan

Snowmobile Trails at Shanty Creek Resort



Guests of Shanty Creek Resort looking for trails of another variety are often very pleased to learn the Jordan Valley Trail System is just a few miles from Schuss Village, and from there Pure Michigan awaits.



If you don't have your own, several outfitters can hook you up including Snowblitz and Blue Sky Rentals.



Snowmobilites are prohibited on resort property.

More About Shanty Creek Resort

Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire, Michigan is a large northern Michigan ski resort set on nearly 5,000 acres.



The resort is broken into three distinct villages: Summit, Schuss, and Cedar River. Each village offers lodging, dining, golf, downhill skiing, and cross-country trails.



Their mountain & village setup makes this one of the best-value ski resorts in Michigan. At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Dog Sledding, Snowmobiling, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding, Lodging