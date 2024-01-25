5 Best Michigan Snowmobile Trails, Plus Where to Get Snowmobile Rentals

Snowmobile Trails and Snowmobile Rentals in Michigan
Snowmobiling is one of those winter activities that couples snowy fun with our incredible Michigan wilderness. Not only is it a blast to race around in a snowmobile, but it’s often just breathtaking.
Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are popular spots for snowmobilers, with thousands of trails crisscrossing the state.
You can check out all the Michigan snowmobile trails maps here.
Below we’ve listed some of the more popular trails for you to try, with many of these spots offering snowmobile rentals.
International 500 Snowmobile Race
984 W 4th Ave Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
January 28 – February 3, 2024
A big draw for snowmobile fans in Michigan is the International 500 race, touted as the toughest snowmobile race in the world.
Professional snowmobilers race at speeds over 100 mph in Sault Ste Marie, MI, in this huge yearly event.
Since 1969, hundreds of thousands of diehard snowmobile and winter enthusiasts have journeyed to Sault Ste. Marie to enjoy the frozen, snowy spectacle of the I-500, and be a part of the Upper Peninsula’s most astonishing snowmobile action.
The first Saturday of February every year is when the best snowmobile racers in the world go 500 laps/500 miles in the most demanding and grueling Snowmobile Race in the world!
Michigan Snowmobile Trails and Snowmobile Rentals
Here’s where you can take that picturesque snowmobile ride on snowy trails in Michigan. The trails are endless.
1) Ski Brule in Iron River
Snowmobile Trails at Ski Brule
There are 3,000 miles of Michigan snowmobile trails in the Upper Peninsula.
Direct access to the trail system of the Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin is accessible from Ski Brule.
The groomed trails wind through the forests offering scenic overlooks, railroad grades, bridges, hills, lakes, cedar swamps and logging roads.
Ample trailer parking is available at Ski Brule with onsite dining, saloon and the array of activities for families.
No rentals on-site.
More About Ski Brule
Ski Brule is the first to open and the last to close in the region with the best snow conditions at all times. Ski Brule is the friendliest, most outgoing resort anywhere.
At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Snowmobiling, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Lodging
2) Treetops Resort in Gaylord
Snowmobile Trails at Treetops Resort
You can ride in & ride out from Treetops, just 3 miles from the trail system, and we offer trailer parking, heated indoor pools, hot tubs, and multiple restaurants.
No rentals available
More About Treetops Resort
Established in 1954. Located in northern Michigan.
Treetops Resort is home to ski hills, golf courses, restaurants, a spa & salon, and numerous lodging options.
In the winter, they offer a big variety of cold-weather activities.
At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Dog Sledding, Snowmobiling, Downhill Skiing, Snowboard Ski Lessons, Cross Country Skiing, Snowshoeing, Snowboarding, Sleigh Rides, Winter Event, Lodging
3) Snow Blitz Snowmobile Rental in Kalkaska
Snowmobile Trails at Snow Blitz Snowmobile Rental
Single or 2 UPS snowmobile rentals are available.
2024 pricing:
Rental prices are the same for the single and the doubles
4 hours – $275 plus 6% sales tax
8 hours – $350 plus 6% sales tax
23 hours – $400 plus 6% sales tax
Helmet Rental – $20 for first helmet, $15 for each additional helmet.
*Additional $5 per gallon fuel and oil charge – 4 hour rental typically use 3-6 gallons, all day rental typically use 6-12 gallons. Fuel prices subject to change.
More About Snow Blitz Snowmobile Rental
Traverse City is home to cherries in the summer, but soon after fall, our groomers hit the trails ensuring enjoyable riding conditions to multiple areas around Traverse. Rent a snowmobile and see what our winter wonderland is all about!
At This Destination: Snowmobiling
4) Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire
Snowmobile Trails at Shanty Creek Resort
Guests of Shanty Creek Resort looking for trails of another variety are often very pleased to learn the Jordan Valley Trail System is just a few miles from Schuss Village, and from there Pure Michigan awaits.
If you don't have your own, several outfitters can hook you up including Snowblitz and Blue Sky Rentals.
Snowmobilites are prohibited on resort property.
More About Shanty Creek Resort
Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire, Michigan is a large northern Michigan ski resort set on nearly 5,000 acres.
The resort is broken into three distinct villages: Summit, Schuss, and Cedar River. Each village offers lodging, dining, golf, downhill skiing, and cross-country trails.
Their mountain & village setup makes this one of the best-value ski resorts in Michigan.
At This Destination: Snow Tubing, Dog Sledding, Snowmobiling, Fat Tire Biking, Downhill Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding, Lodging
5) Wolf Lake Motel & Resort Snowmobile Rentals in Baldwin
Snowmobile Trails at Wolf Lake Motel & Resort Snowmobile Rentals
With 140″ to 180″ of annual snowfall and direct access to nearly 750 miles of groomed, connected and marked snowmobile trails, winter is a great time to visit us. You can ride your snowmobile right from your room, weather permitting.
More About Wolf Lake Motel & Resort Snowmobile Rentals
Wolf Lake Motel & Resort is a Michigan lakeside resort on beautiful Wolf Lake in Lake County Michigan. We are located 7 miles north of Baldwin Michigan, in the heart of the Manistee National Forest.
At This Destination: Snowmobiling, Lodging
