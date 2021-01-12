Shanty Creek Resort: Dog Sled Rides, Snow Tubing & Downhill Skiing Are Waiting for You

I hope you get a chance to steal away to an Up North Michigan winter playground like Shanty Creek Resort soon.

This winter wonderland is spread across a whopping 5,000 acres, with almost 400 guest rooms, suites, condos, and homes available at various price points. You’ll find the resort just over 30 miles northeast of Traverse City, MI, in Bellaire, Michigan in the famous chain of lakes region (Torch Lake!).

*Shanty Creek provided activity passes and lodging for review purposes. All opinions are my own.

Three Villages, One Resort

Shanty Creek Resorts is made up of three villages: Summit Village, Schuss Village, and Cedar River Village.

You can ski, eat, and stay at each village.

Summit Village has it’s own smaller ski mountain (closed due to COVID-19 in 2021) and the alpine tubing park. This is also where the resort’s largest hotel, the Lakeview Hotel, is located.

The Spa & Fitness Center is housed at Lakeview Hotel, as is the Coffee Bar (they serve Starbucks!)

The resort’s bigger ski area is found on Schuss Mountain at Schuss Village and Cedar River Village. These villages are located on opposite sides of Schuss Mountain. It’s a three-mile drive between these two villages, or you can ski from village to village via the mountain.

Shanty Creek Resorts offer a variety of vacation packages for your Michigan getaways.

Ski Overpass – Cedar River Village at Shanty Creek Resort in Michigan

The Stay

Call the guest services line for help determining which accommodations are right for you. With guest rooms, suites, condos, and homes available in three different villages, it can be daunting for a first-time visitor to choose.

Don’t worry – you’ll be helped when you call. Do you want to lodge at a hotel with an outdoor pool? Do you want ski-in/ski-out accommodations? Do you want a large home that will fit a few families? Just mention these things when you call 866.695.5010 and they will help you find the best accommodations for your budget.

It’s important to understand the layout of the resort and where your potential accommodations are before booking because the three villages are spread out and require driving or a shuttle to get from one to the next – and they all offer different things.

The Shuttle

Getting from one village to another is easy with the shuttle.

This is nice because you can take your ski gear with you on the shuttle so if one person in your party wants to head back early, the whole group doesn’t have to stop skiing.

The shuttle runs between all three villages, either on a set schedule or on-demand.

Shanty Creek Shuttle at Cedar Lodge

Summit Village

Summit Village is what many people refer to as the Original Shanty Creek.

It’s home to the large Lakeview Hotel that overlooks Lake Bellaire, as well as the Lakeview Conference Center, the Wellness Spa + Fitness Center, and the Alpine Tubing Park.

Lakeview Hotel in Summit Village at Shanty Creek

Summit Village Summary

Dining Lakeview Restaurant, The Shanty, The Coffee Bar (Starbucks) Lodging Lakeview Hotel, various condos Recreation Ski-in/Ski-out on Summit Mountain, Alpine Tubing, Nordic Trails, Bike & eBike Rentals, Fitness Center & Wellness Spa, Golf

Lakeview Hotel King Size Room with Full Kitchen and Tubing Hill View in Summit Village

Cedar River Village

If downhill skiing is the central focus of your getaway, Cedar River Village is a great choice for you.

All Cedar River Village accommodations are ski-in/-out, just steps from the slopes of Schuss Mountain. Ski and snowboard lift tickets and rentals are found here, as well as lessons. The pro shop sells winter clothing and ski accessories.

Childcare is located at the Cedar River Lodge.

Shanty Creek’s outdoor heated pool is located at Cedar River Lodge – and it’s available for use by Lodge guests. Book accommodations accordingly.

Parking is tight at Cedar River Village. If you’re coming to ski for the day and have your own equipment, it’s easier to park and ski from Schuss Village. More on that later.

Cedar River Village Summary

Dining The River Bistro Lodging Suites at Cedar River Lodge, various condos Recreation Ski-in/Ski-out Schuss Mountain, Nordic Trails, Snowshoeing/Fat Tire Bike Trail, Golf, Summer Hiking

Outdoor Firepit at Cedar River Village

Schuss Village

Schuss Village is where all Nordic activities are centered, as well as a second access point for downhill skiing on Schuss Mountain.

The Nordic Center not only rents cross-country ski gear and snowshoes, they also offer Nordic lessons. This is where the sled dog rides are headquartered as well.

Parking at Schuss Village is plentiful and is a good place to use your vehicle as a base camp if you’re skiing for the day. Visitors will find bonfires and a food truck, as well as grab-and-go restaurant food at Ivan’s on this side of the mountain.

Schuss Village Summary

Dining Base Camp Food Truck, Ivan’s Cafe Lodging The Schuss Lodge, condos, homes Recreation Ski-in/Ski-out on Schuss Mountain, Snowshoe, Cross-Country Ski, Dogsled Rides, Golf, Hiking

Schuss Village

1826 Schuss Mountain Ln, Mancelona, MI 49659

Schuss Lodge in Schuss Village at Shanty Creek Resort in Michigan

The Fun

You won’t want to stay in your room all day when you’re at Shanty Creek in the winter- there are simply too many fun things to do!

Alpine Tubing Park

Here we go!

Slide down a lane at Shanty Creek Summit Mountain’s Alpine Tubing Park and then ride the magic carpet back to the top to do it all over again.

Tubing is really popular – advance, online ticket reservations are recommended.

• Friday evenings, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays

• Each session begins at the top of the hour

• Tickets are $15/hour

• Tickets purchased online must be 48 hours in advance

• Must be 36″ tall to participate

• Participants must sign a release of liability form

Note: Online bookings are not available within 48 hours of desired tubing time. Tickets may still be available for same-day purchase, please call 866.695.5010 to inquire about availability.

Downhill Skiing & Snowboarding

The lifts and runs are in great shape at Shanty Creek’s Schuss Mountain. Even without much natural snow this year, Shanty Creek has snowmaking capabilities that allow them to keep their runs open.

Schuss Mountain is serviced by numerous chairlifts. Wind your way down the mountain on greens, or dart to the base on a black diamond.

You can ski to Schuss Village or Cedar River Village from Schuss Mountain.

If you’re just learning how to ski, consider signing up for ski school lessons in Cedar River Village.

The terrain parks here are popular as well – boarders and skiers looking for jumps, rails, boxes and tabletops will be happy.

Snowshoeing & Cross-Country Skiing

Rentals for the cross-country ski trails and snowshoe trails happen at the Nordic Center in Schuss Village.

You do need a trail pass to use Shanty Creek’s extensive trail system.

Dogsledding – Schuss Village

Sarah Dobbrastine, a local nurse who rescues Sled Dogs, brings her Second Chance Mushers to Schuss Mountain on the weekend for Dog Sled Rides when trail conditions permit.

Each ride takes you through Schuss Mountain’s golf course, past majestic views of Schuss Mountain.

The dog sledding trail is about a mile long and is located at Schuss Village (based out of the Nordic Center). The ride itself lasts about 15-20 minutes and are scheduled in 30-minute time slots. This allows additional time for a dog meet-and-greet, instructional time, and sanitization between rides.

Rides are $65 each and have a strict 200-pound rider weight limit (mix and match your sled occupancy up to the weight limit with 1 adult, 1 adult + 1 child, or 3 children.

• Fridays: 6-8pm

• Saturdays: 11am-1:30pm

• Sundays: 11am-1:30pm

To schedule a ride, contact the Schuss Mountain Nordic Center at 866-695-5010. Note – rides have been extremely popular and are booking several weeks out right now.

Sarah Dobbrastine’s Second Chance Mushers

The Food

Finding fuel for your adventures is easy at Shanty Creek. This year, there is a food truck on the slopes, as well as grab-n-go options. You can also order takeout from resort restaurants. And, you can bring your own food.

If you want to cook for yourself, be sure to book accommodations that include a kitchen.

BYO

Many lodging units come with full kitchens—choose from condos, homes, and hotel suites—and make your own meals during your stay.

Base Camp Food Truck – Schuss Village at Yellow Chair Lift

You’ll have a hard time resisting the delicious smells of the Base Camp Food Truck at Schuss Mountain’s Yellow Chair.

Ivan’s – Schuss Village

It’s easy to eat at Ivan’s Cafe. Place your order at one window, pick up at another, and eat in the charming outdoor areas on your next ski break.

Coffee Bar – Summit Village

Caffeine, coming up! The Coffee Bar is a large indoor space serving Starbucks drinks as well as other yummy items. Located near the lobby in the Summit Village Lakeview Hotel.

River Bistro – Cedar River Village

Swing by for curbside delivery, or run in for carry-out. A year-round patio also features views of Schuss Mountain’s north slopes and the Purple Lift.

Short’s Brewing – Downtown Bellaire

Head into town for takeout from the area’s famous brewery – Short’s Brewing Company.

Be sure to get a sandwich when you order from here. Yum!

Short’s Brewing Company

121 N Bridge St, Bellaire, MI 49615

More Michigan Winter Fun

Shanty Creek is part of a wonderful network of winter fun in Michigan. Get out and enjoy our wonderful state with a visit Up North.

