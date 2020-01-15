MLK Day Kicks off the Start of Black History Month With Celebration and Hope

Remembering, celebrating, and learning alongside our kids are special and unique opportunities. We get to do this all month long in February during Black History Month – and MLK Day kicks off this reverent time.

Excitingly, there are many MLK Day and Black History Month events to do so all over Michigan! Find out when and where in Lansing as you read on:

Martin Luther King Jr. MLK Day is More Than A Day Off in January

I’m sure kids are thrilled to “sleep in” and rest on their day off, (So am I!) But Martin Luther King Jr., MLK Day, is first a special day for learning, celebration, and hope for the whole family.

My husband and I look forward to this day each year to pause, remember and learn more about our nation’s history alongside our kids.

Going to a special MLK Day event can be a great way to do this.

One year we traveled to The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for their MLK Day Annual Celebration. Some years we’ve stayed home to talk, listen to the kid’s perspectives, and honor the day. While other years we’ve gone to some really cool MLK Day events here in Lansing.

I’m thrilled to say that there are several family-friendly MLK Day events happening right here in our capital city area.

If you plan to get out to an event for MLK Day, here is a list of options choose from:

MLK Day Events Happening in and Around Grand Rapids

From libraries and museums to jumping and community centers, there’s an MLK Day event where you can have a blast, learn, or honor:

Monday January 20, 2020

Spend the day with an All-You-Can-Jump ticket for just $19.99 on January 20th from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Walk-ins only.

Location: Sky Zone – 3640 29th Street SE Kentwood

Time: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

We open our doors to welcome the community this day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Visitors can enjoy the galleries, films in the auditorium, crafts in the classroom, and mini tours led by docents and Muskegon High School art students. 10:00 am, 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm Screening [...]

Location: Muskegon Museum of Art – 296 W. Webster Avenue Muskegon

Time: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

The Holland Museum will be open free of charge to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and history of the Civil Rights Movement on Monday, January 20 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Learn about inventors from diverse backgrounds and explore how you can change the world! Please join us for [...]

Location: Holland Museum – 31 W 10th St, Holland

Time: 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Just Mercy shadows world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson as he recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free.

Location: Celebration Cinema- Studio Park – 123 Ionia Ave SW Grand Rapids

Time: 11:00 am

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Cinema will offer special $5 pricing for all show times of the new film "Just Mercy" on January 20th.

Location: Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids South – 1506 Eastport Dr SE Gaines Township

Time: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day For ages 6 and up Stop in to watch an animated video celebrating the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.’s work. Showing every 30 minutes.

Location: Herrick District Library – 300 S. River Ave. Holland

Time: 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Does your family has the day off for Martin Luther King Jr Day? Drop-in for Gymco's 2-Hour Family Open Gym! No matter what the weather is like outside, you can climb the rope, swing on the bars, balance on the beam, jump on the trampoline and play in the gym. [...]

Location: Gymco – 2306 Camelot Ridge Court SE Grand Rapids

Time: 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Keynote Speaker: Dr. Yusef A. Salaam Member, 𝙀𝙭𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 5 ** The event is 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 and open to the public. Doors open at 5:00 pm, the event will start at 𝟔 𝐩𝐦 ** In 1989 when Yusef Salaam was 15 years old, he [...]

Location: Fountain Street Church – 24 Fountain Street NE Grand Rapids

Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Black History Month Honors How Far We’ve Come + Spurs us on in Expectation of Where We’re Going

Though there is still progress to be made, Black History Month is a time for commemorating the ground that’s been covered through the hard work and sacrifice of those who’ve gone before us.

The Song, Dance for the Dead, by Sareem Poems expresses this month of observance so eloquently in its chorus, “dance for those that we’ve lost, dance for those who paid the cost, dance for those who gave their lives, dance until we get it right.”

Here are some events to do just that, “dance” (honor), during the month of February for Black History Month:

Black History Month Events Happening in and Around the Grand Rapids Area

Performances, plays, and engaging events will be happening throughout February. Continue to check back here often as more events will be added throughout the month as they pop up.

Saturday February 1, 2020

6th Annual Black History Trivia Contest (Black History Month) 2 - 3 pm Saturday, February 1 Do you think you know your Black History? Form a group with your friends (up to 4 per team) and pit your knowledge against other teams! Register your team by calling Hackley Public Library [...]

Location: Hackley Public Library – 316 W Webster Muskegon

Time: 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Monday February 3, 2020

Enjoy an evening of poetry with us at HPL. Read your own poetry or read works from your favorite Black History/Black Experience/African American poet. If you wish to share a poem/piece, please feel free to register by calling 231-722-8000, or by visiting this link. Walk-ins are also welcome! Additionally, from 6-6:30 pm, those [...]

Location: Hackley Public Library – 316 W Webster Muskegon

Time: 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Saturday February 8, 2020

Create something sweet for our Sweet Soul Food Contest! Get your recipes out and find your best soul food dessert. Compete for the best in the city! Bring enough for attendees, plus the judge, to taste. Register by calling 231-722-8000 or on our events calendar at hackleylibrary.org (link below). Prizes [...]

Location: Hackley Public Library – 316 W Webster Muskegon

Time: 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Monday February 10, 2020

Create your own bracelet in celebration of Black History Month! Call HPL at 231-722-8011 or register at HPL's online events calendar (link below). Registration opens 1 month before the class date. Free. Brought to the community through a generous bequest from Bess Commodore, and our supporters. https://hackleylibrary.org/events/locally-hosted-events/hpl/black-history-month/33620-black-history-bracelet-hackley-craft-black-history-month

Location: Hackley Public Library – 316 W Webster Muskegon

Time: 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sunday February 16, 2020

Join us as we celebrate African American history and culture at Taste of Soul Sunday. Sample African American art, music, literature, history, and food. Performances by Kevin Murphy, Lady Ace Boogie, Serita’s Black Rose, and The Gospel Believers. Presentations by We Are Lit, Dr. Randal Jelks, the Ebony Road Players, [...]

Location: Grand Rapids Public Library – Main Branch – 111 Library St NE Grand Rapids

Time: 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm