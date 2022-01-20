5 Grand Rapids Professional Home Organizers Help Clear Your Clutter

Do You Dream of a Home Without Clutter?

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the piles, consider hiring a Professional Home Organizer!

Professional Organizers help customers find the most efficient way to use their existing space.

There are many websites and magazines dedicated to helping you solve your organizational challenges, but it is really helpful to get a fresh perspective on something you’ve been staring at for years.

Last year my home organizer friend helped me tackle my walkup attic. It had turned into the family’s dumping ground and was packed floor to ceiling with “important things” that we couldn’t make decisions on. We couldn’t even walk around up there.

Cary was able to look at the space from an objective POV, without the attachment to the items or the blind spots that I had from just seeing the attic as a storage space.

She helped me envision how the space could be used. She helped me decide what to keep, and how much of something to keep. She knew where to find great storage bins and how I could actually start enjoying some of the things that had gotten buried up there.

Instead of walking around in circles like I did every time I tried to tackle this project, Cary helped me maintain focus and turn that attic into a space where my kids hang out. It’s now a finished living space, and not a giant storage room of forgotten treasures and trash.

And my heart feels so much lighter not having an entire floor of “unused stuff” in my life.