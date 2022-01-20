Where to Get Kids Pedicures and Find a Nail Salon With Kid Chairs in GR

January 20, 2022
painted toes flip flops pedicures grand rapids
Favorite Kids Nail Salons and Kids Pedicures Around Grand Rapids

Whether it’s a birthday treat or a mom-and-me date night, a kids pedicure or trip to a nail salon with kids chairs is a great way to spend one on one time with your kids.

I took my niece for her first manicure/pedicure for her fourth birthday and it was a blast. We got to pick out our favorite nail colors together and sit next to each other in fancy chairs while we got our nails done.

She was all smiles and I think her big sisters were a little jealous. (I guess I know what to get them for their birthdays now, too!)

kids pedicure at Luxe Nail Bar in East Grand Rapids

So where can you find a kids nail salon or kids pedicure near you? These are places where the locals love to take their kids.

The 3 Fave Places to get Kids Pedicures & Manicures in Grand Rapids

A Charmed Life Nail Salon (Rockford or Lowell locations)

1 North Main St, Rockford, MI 49341

216 West Mail St, Lowell, MI 49331

  • “We love A Charmed Life in Rockford! My daughter had her 7th birthday party there and it was the best!”
  • “Right by the dam with a candy store, places for lunch, ice cream and cute shops all within walking distance. Oh, and they have “mini” prices for girls under 12.”
  • “They are the best! Very clean. The ventilation system is awesome. You can get your nails done and not breathe in all polish fumes. The girls that work there are so friendly!”
  • “A Charmed Life Nail Salon is a great mom-daughter outing! My daughter loves choosing a design and the glitter nail colors.”
  • “I treat my daughter every time she comes home from college.”

Meijer Stores – Nail Salon with Kid Chairs

Specifically, Cedar Springs Meijer, 3700 17 Mile Rd NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319

  • “They have a shop and they have a small chair just for little kids. They did my 3 year old’s nails and mine when we had a girl’s day out just before I had her little brother. She still talks about it a year later!”
  • “They have kid chairs and juice boxes at the salon in the Meijer in Grandville. They painted my daughter’s toes and fingers for the same price and were so nice.”

VIP Nails – Nail Salon With Kid Chairs

6333 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

  • “They have two chairs just for kids. My girls loved it!”
  • “Cutest chairs ever!”

More Favorite Nail Salons for Kids

  • Luxe Nail Bar, 1502 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
  • Alpine Nails & Spa, 3410 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
  • Cheshire Nail Salon, 2221 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
  • Design One, several locations in Grand Rapids.
  • EGR Nails & Spa, 2165 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
  • Empire Beauty School, 455 Standale Plaza NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
  • Nail Masters, 4640 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
  • Plainfield Nails, 5429 Northland Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
  • Salubrity Vida Day Spa, 84 East Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424
  • Simply Organic Nails & Spa, 495 Pettis Ave SE #481, Ada, MI 49301
Kids pedicure and manicure at Luxe Nail Bar
A kids’ manicure at Luxe Nail Bar in East Grand Rapids

    Thank you for this.
    My family and I are moving from Tennessee soon, and this is something my daughter and I do on special occasions. Great recommendations.

    I’d love to take my granddaughter to some place like this but I don’t drive very far. Is there anything like this that you might know of in the Kalamazoo / Portage area?

    Luvs is a great place. We went to the one on the East Beltline and 28th st for Mother’s Day with my mom and they were great with my daughter’s litter feet and mine. 🙂

