Where to Get Kids Pedicures and Find a Nail Salon With Kid Chairs in GR

Favorite Kids Nail Salons and Kids Pedicures Around Grand Rapids

Whether it’s a birthday treat or a mom-and-me date night, a kids pedicure or trip to a nail salon with kids chairs is a great way to spend one on one time with your kids.

I took my niece for her first manicure/pedicure for her fourth birthday and it was a blast. We got to pick out our favorite nail colors together and sit next to each other in fancy chairs while we got our nails done.

She was all smiles and I think her big sisters were a little jealous. (I guess I know what to get them for their birthdays now, too!)

So where can you find a kids nail salon or kids pedicure near you? These are places where the locals love to take their kids.