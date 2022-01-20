Favorite Kids Nail Salons and Kids Pedicures Around Grand Rapids
Whether it’s a birthday treat or a mom-and-me date night, a kids pedicure or trip to a nail salon with kids chairs is a great way to spend one on one time with your kids.
I took my niece for her first manicure/pedicure for her fourth birthday and it was a blast. We got to pick out our favorite nail colors together and sit next to each other in fancy chairs while we got our nails done.
She was all smiles and I think her big sisters were a little jealous. (I guess I know what to get them for their birthdays now, too!)
So where can you find a kids nail salon or kids pedicure near you? These are places where the locals love to take their kids.
The 3 Fave Places to get Kids Pedicures & Manicures in Grand Rapids
A Charmed Life Nail Salon (Rockford or Lowell locations)
1 North Main St, Rockford, MI 49341
216 West Mail St, Lowell, MI 49331
Meijer Stores – Nail Salon with Kid Chairs
Specifically, Cedar Springs Meijer, 3700 17 Mile Rd NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319
More Favorite Nail Salons for Kids
- Luxe Nail Bar, 1502 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
- Alpine Nails & Spa, 3410 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
- Cheshire Nail Salon, 2221 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
- Design One, several locations in Grand Rapids.
- EGR Nails & Spa, 2165 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
- Empire Beauty School, 455 Standale Plaza NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
- Nail Masters, 4640 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
- Plainfield Nails, 5429 Northland Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
- Salubrity Vida Day Spa, 84 East Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424
- Simply Organic Nails & Spa, 495 Pettis Ave SE #481, Ada, MI 49301
7 thoughts on “Where to Get Kids Pedicures and Find a Nail Salon With Kid Chairs in GR”
Bombshell in Holland! They have “bitty” mani/pedi, makeup (10 & under) prices. And Bitty Bombshell Birthdays for either mommy & me or a whole group.
http://www.bombshellbdb.com/
Thank you for this.
My family and I are moving from Tennessee soon, and this is something my daughter and I do on special occasions. Great recommendations.
Here’s our listing for great places in Kalamazoo to get a pedicure/manicure with the kiddos.
http://kzookids.com/7-spots-to-take-your-child-for-a-manipedi-in-the-kalamazoo-area/
I’d love to take my granddaughter to some place like this but I don’t drive very far. Is there anything like this that you might know of in the Kalamazoo / Portage area?
Pam,
I would like to refer you to our sister site, Kzoo Kids! http://kzookids.com/ They might just have the answer you’re looking for!
Awesome!
Luvs is a great place. We went to the one on the East Beltline and 28th st for Mother’s Day with my mom and they were great with my daughter’s litter feet and mine. 🙂