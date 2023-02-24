Grand Rapids Best Daycare Centers and 7 Tips for Finding Child Care

Find a Quality Daycare Center With This List
Of all the things to do with kids in Grand Rapids, finding the best daycare may be the hardest to pull off.
It doesn’t mean it’s not possible, but it does mean that you’ll have to do your homework. You want your kids to be safe and well cared for when they are away from home. And because every family is different, there isn’t a one-size fits all daycare solution.
But there are a lot of options. And we’ve gathered them in one place for you.
Many provide indoor and outdoor learning opportunities, daily reports on your child’s day, and even the ability to watch your child remotely while they are at child care!
Parents can find safe, quality care for their kids through various places. The best daycare options include:
Featured Grand Rapids Daycare Centers
These daycare centers have been serving the Grand Rapids community for years and are a hit among many families.
No matter what method you use to find childcare, make sure your provider is a safe, trusted person who will treat your kids like their own.
It is the user’s responsibility to thoroughly investigate and research potential child care providers. While we strive to only list licensed childcare options, proof of licensing is not required to be in this guide. Inclusion in this guide does not indicate endorsement by grkids.com. Grand Rapids Kids is providing this Child Care Guide for informational purposes only.
Daycare in Grand Rapids
Olivia Haverkamp Early Learning Center
1630 Griggs St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Part of Grand Rapids Chrisitan Schools, the Olivia Haverkamp Early Learning Center features five classrooms that are set up in a way that gives children easy access to supplies and learning materials and allows them to direct their learning.
Children in the ELC are encouraged to use a variety of senses while developing their verbal, fine-motor, and gross-motor skills.
This approach allows children to express themselves in a myriad of ways—whether that be by specific movements like dancing, making music, or playing.
"My child is so excited to go to the ELC each day. He loves his teachers and friends. The teachers are amazing and truly care for the children."
Daycare in Grand Rapids
West Side Christian School Little Sprouts Childcare
955 Westend Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Year-round, quality Christian childcare for children 2.5+.
West Side Christian School roots children, including our Little Sprouts, in Jesus and the Bible.
Little Sprouts learn and play in our nature preserve, outdoor playscapes, massive playground, garden and more. We offer full-time childcare plus care before/after school, during school breaks, and throughout the summer.
Little Sprouts can attend onsite preschool, nature preschool, or Young 5s in conjunction with childcare.
Growing Students' Minds. Guiding Servant Hearts. Glorifying Jesus Christ.
Daycare in Jenison
Milestones Early Learning
7754 Georgetown Ctr Dr, Jenison, MI 49428
4075 64th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49428
At Milestones, we believe in placing children first. By using proven education techniques in a play-based program, our quality staff engages and helps to further each child’s cognitive, language, social, emotional, physical, and creative development.
All of our convenient, locally owned and operated West-Michigan locations offer year-round programs for children from six weeks to twelve years.
Each child at Milestones is given ample opportunities to explore their environment and expand their social and problem-solving skills.
Tips for Finding the Best Daycare Provider for Your Child
There are so many things to consider when looking for a daycare provider.
Here are seven things Great Start to Quality recommends you look for when you start your search.
BEST DAYCARE PROVIDER CHECKLIST
- Notice how the child care provider interacts with the children. Does the provider talk gently to the children? Does she get down to their eye-level? Do the children respond in a happy, satisfied way?
- Is the room set up so that children can reach the toys and books? How does the program embrace all cultures? How often do the children go outside?
- What are the provider’s current health and safety procedures? What will they do if your child appears sick or gets hurt? Currently, how are they handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Higher quality providers will offer a balance of active and quiet times; opportunities for children to make choices; times for larger groups, smaller groups and individual space; and regular schedules that allow for flexibility.
- Infants and toddlers need a safe space to explore, learn, and move as well as a safe place to sleep.
- How will you learn about your child’s development and what happened during the day?
- Do the food menus list healthy, nutritious options? How will breastfeeding moms work with the program?
Great Start to Quality helps parents find quality child care in West Michigan. Backed by the State of Michigan, their extensive database allows you to search for programs to fit your needs.
Remember, finding a childcare provider is not a fast process.
Take the time to read through each of the providers profiles that fit your criteria.
The Great Start to Quality Program is a great centralized website for all licensed childcare providers, that will help utilize your time spent looking for childcare. Check it out today!
Best Daycares in Grand Rapids
Parents voted these childcare facilities as one of the 10 best daycares in our annual Grandtastic Awards, where we highlight the best of everything in Grand Rapids.
Best Daycare in Grand Rapids:
Milestones Child Development Center
TOP Daycares in Grand Rapids
1. Milestones Child Development Center
2. AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care & Preschool
3. Big Steps Little Feet (Ada)
4. Grand Rapids Early Discovery Center
5. Treehouse Child Care – Grandville Public Schools
6. Generations Child Development Center
7. Explore & Grow Christian Learning Center
8. David D. Hunting YMCA Child Development Center
8. The Goddard School (Grand Rapids – Cascade)
10. Tutor Time
Full List of Grand Rapids Daycares
Adventures Learning Centers
8187 Broadmoor, Caledonia, MI 49316
Ages 6 weeks-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Aldersgate Center For Child Development
4301 Ambrose Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Ages 12 months-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
All Saints Academy Early Childhood
2233 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Ages 18 months-8th grade · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based
Allendale Child Care
6561 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale Charter Township, MI 49401
Ages 6 Weeks-12 Years ·
AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool
555 CASCADE WEST PKWY SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Ages 6 weeks-10 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Baxter's Child Development Center
935 Baxter St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Ages 6 weeks-Preschool ·
Bethlehem Intergenerational Center
250 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Ages 6 weeks-9 years ·
Big Steps Little Feet Christian Childcare and Preschool
7030 E. Fulton St., Ada, MI 49301
Ages 6 weeks-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based
Bright Horizons at Spectrum
1697 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Ages Infant-PreKindergarten · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Cascade Christian Child Development Center
2829 Thornapple River Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Ages 6 weeks-3 years · Faith based
CDS Lakeshore Head Start
Multiple Locations throughout Ottawa County, ,
Ages 6 Weeks-5 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Chapel Ridge Daycare and Early Learning Academy
1035 4 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Ages - · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based
Children's Workshop
2727 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Ages 2-5 · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Childtime Learning Centers
Locations in Byron Center, Kentwood, and Holland, ,
Ages 6 weeks-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Connections Child Development Center
4043 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
Ages Infant-School Age · Faith based
Creation Kingdom
11770 Fulton St. SE, Lowell, MI 49331
Ages 6 Weeks-12 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Daily Shepherd Child Care Center
1481 Baldwin St #8910, Jenison, MI 49428
Ages 2 1/2 Years-5 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based
Everyday Wonders Educare
4460 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Ages 1 week-4 years ·
Explore & Grow Christian Child
1200 60th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49508
Ages 6 weeks-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based
Freedom Early Learning Center Inc
2616 Port Sheldon St C, Georgetown Twp, MI 49428
Ages Infant-School Age · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based
GRCC Early Childhood Learning Laboratory
210 Lyon St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Ages 6 weeks-Preschool · Preschool Program, PreK Program
GVSU Children's Enrichment Center
4390 W Campus Dr, Allendale, MI 49401
Ages 2 1/2 years-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Happy Elephant Child Care Centers
680 36th St. S.W., Wyoming, MI 49509
Ages Infants-4 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Head Start for Kent County
Multiple Locations Throughout Kent County, ,
Ages 6 Weeks-5 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Kenowa Hills Public Schools Early Childhood Education Learning Center
3971 Richmond Court NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534-1258
Ages 6 weeks-5 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Kid's Connection Child Care
202 Cummings Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Ages 3 Years-12 Years · Faith based
Kidz Clubhouse
4735 W River Dr NE STE B, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Ages 6 Weeks-12 Years ·
KinderCare Learning Centers
2347 68th St SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
Ages 6 weeks-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Lakeshore Little People's Place
4 Locations in the Holland and Hamilton area, ,
Ages 6 weeks-5th grade · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based
Little Mitten Child Care
11272 Edgewater Dr, Allendale Charter Township, MI 49401
Ages Newborn-12 Years ·
Little Smiles Daycare and Christian Learning Center
1718 44th Street SE, Kentwood, MI 49508
Ages - · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based
Little Tykes University Learning and Child Care Center
16700 124th Ave, Nunica, MI 49448
Ages Infant-School Age · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Mayfair Christian Daycare and Preschool
1738 Lyon St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Ages Infant-PreKindergarten · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based
Milestones Early Learning
7754 Georgetown Ctr Dr, Jenison, MI 49428
Ages 6 weeks-11 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Olivia Haverkamp Early Learning Center
1630 Griggs St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Ages 18 months-36 months · PreK Program, Faith based
Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center
1465 3 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Ages 2 1/2 years-7th grade · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based
Over Achievers Academy
5440 Division Ave. S, Wyoming, MI 49548
Ages 6 weeks-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Rockford Public Schools Before And After Care
350 N. Main Street, Rockford, MI 49341
Ages PreKindergarten-5th Grade · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Roundabouts Playschool, LLC
9370 West Olive Road, US-31, West Olive, MI 49460
Ages Toddler-School Age · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Solid Rock Childcare
5692 School Ave, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Ages 6 Weeks-School Age · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Sowing Seeds Childcare Center
572 S State St, Sparta, MI 49345
Ages - ·
Sparta Early Childhood Center
480 State St., Sparta, MI 49345
Ages 3 Years-Kindergarten · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Stepping Stones Montessori School
1110 College NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Ages 3 years-6 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Montessori Program
The Goddard School For Early Child Development
1544 Macnider Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Ages Infant-School Aged · Preschool Program, PreK Program
The Learning Experience
5354 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Ages 6 Weeks-5 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Tiny Tots Learning Center
3120 Madison Avenue SE, Wyoming, MI 49548
Ages Infant-Early Childhood ·
Toddlerville LLC
512 S Waverly Rd # 3, Holland, MI 49423
Ages Toddler-12 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Treehouse Child Care
3481 Fairlanes SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Ages 3 years-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Trinity's Playhouse
897 52nd Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI 49508
Ages 6 Weeks-5 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based
Tutor Time Childcare & Learning Centers
6690 Old 28th St, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Ages 6 weeks-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program
United Methodist Community House Child Development Center
904 Sheldon Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Ages 6 Weeks-4 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based
West Side Christian School Little Sprouts Childcare
955 Westend Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Ages 2.5 (potty trained)-12 · Faith based
Whistle Stop Child Development Center
2023 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Ages 12 Months-12 Years ·
YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids
Multiple Locations in the Greater Grand Rapids Area, ,
Ages 6 weeks-8th Grade · Preschool Program, PreK Program
Z-KIDS Childcare
6 Locations in Zeeland, ,
Ages Young 5's-5th Grade ·
47 thoughts on “Grand Rapids Best Daycare Centers and 7 Tips for Finding Child Care”
The best child care in Allendale is Allendale Child Care!! The hidden secret is such a blessing to hundreds of children.
The environment is like a home away from home !!
Stepping Stones Montessori has openings now for their infant program! Learn more here: http://www.steppingstonesgr.org/
Mom looking for a sitter of a 1 year old. We live in Grand Rapids close to Kentwood.
I am looking for a daycare center for my 2 almost 3 year old son. I would need something Monday through Friday from 7:30-8am until 5-5:30pm. Any suggestions let me know
Upcoming Program at Trinity United Methodist Church on “How to talk to your children about death” presented by Ele’s Place of Grand Rapids. This FREE program is on June 1st from 6-8 pm (dinner included) at Trinity UMC (1100 Lake DR SE GR 49506). To register or have questions please email [email protected]. Registration closes May 27th, limited space available.
Hello! I’m moving to GR end of January and looking for a great home daycare for my 2 1/2 year old son. Please help!t
looking for daycare, foe 11 month old boy. pick up and drop off. 6am-10pm. TIA
Hello I have a 2year old that needs childcare 3 maybe 4 days a week first shift
Potty trained well behaved need asap
Hello all!
I will be licensed for at-home daycare as of January 2016! I am located in the NE side of Grand Rapids and am seeking to fill 2 more spots, kids over 30 months of age (2 are currently filled). I have a very competitive rate and am open 7am-6pm weekdays. Thanks for considering!
Relocating for work and this timeline aligns perfectly! We’re interested, need care for our two little ones over the age requirement. Can you please contact me via email if there are still openings?
Do u still have any openings? I’m interested!
Hello there. I have a 2 year old & a 4 year old that I am in need of a daycare provider for. My needs would be part time with a rotating schedule as follows;
Week A: Monday, Tuesday & Friday
Week B: Wednesday & Thursday.
Please let me know if you are able to accommodate my needs, I appreciate your time.
May I have your contact info? I am currently looking for in home day care for my 9 month old
If you can not afford preschool for your child, please contact me and I will give you some information on free preschool
Please make sure they are licensed and that have a clean, safe environment. It may help to do random, surprise drop ins to visit to make sure it’s not just a “glorified babysitter” and that the owner is actually taking wonderful care of your child and following the guidelines needed to enhance their development skills.
Tammi Johnson
Lynsay Troupe-Davis
Lauren Nowak
I am currently looking for day care four to five days a week from 8 to 330/4pm. My son is eight months old. We live in the comstock park area.
I AM A MOTHER LOOKING FOR IN HOME BEFORE SCHOOL CARE 4 DAYS PER WEEK. TRANSPORTATION FOR 3 SCHOOL AGE CHILDREN (TWINS BOYS 8YRS DAUGHTER 7YRS) NEEDED FOR MORNINGS TO SCHOOL. PLEASE EMAIL ME [email protected].
Hello, I am a licensed daycare provider in Grandville. I have some openings. Feel free to contact me for further info.
Cheryl Saylor
Hello!
My husband and I are the proud parents of a bubbly 9 month old. We recently moved to the Cedar Springs/Greenville area and are looking for part time daycare 3-4 days a week. Any help is greatly appreciated!
Hi everyone, I am looking for affordable before care for my 6 yr old. I have to go to work at 6am. as well as daycare for my 2 yr old who isnt yet potty trained.
I’m currently interested in having interviews set up for the care of my newborn son. He has a due date of December 1st, though who really knows when he will decide to arrive. Before I get caught up in preparing for his arrival I’d like to have his childcare all set. I will need someone Monday- Thursday 2pm to midnight. I prefer that he is not around cats because I have an allergy to them. If there is anyone interested please contact me.
Hello,
I am a soon to be licensed daycare provider on the NE side of Grand Rapids. We live near Riverside park. My hours will be 7:30-5:00 Monday-Wednesday. I am a former Kindergarten and preschool teacher. I have worked with children for 20 years. I have an Associates and Bachelors degree in Child Development, Human Development and Education. Please contact me if you’re interested. My licensing will be complete October 1st.
Hi! Do you currently have any openings for babysitting? I am looking for just a couple hours every weekday afternoon for my 2 toddlers as my husband’s and my work shifts overlap. If so, please email me! [email protected]. Thanks! -Cassy
I am currently looking for day care in the area. Please contact me if you have openings.
Hi Heather! Do you happen to have any opening For two girls Tuesday’s & Thursday’s?
Any openings for a 17 month old?
Hi, I am looking for part-time day care for my toddler son. Can you recommend any licensed home care providers either on the NE or SE side close in?
I am looking for a daycare that has availability for my 2 and 4yr old. I work as a Registered Nurse On-Call and don’t have a set schedule. I live in Belmont and work at Spectrum so would like to find a place that would be on my way to work that opens at 6-630. The problem that I am running into is that I only need daycare a handful of times a month…
I am in need of day care for my 7 mo. old and for my soon to be 6 yr old. I only need childcare for the summer for my 6yr old. Would like provider to be in the NE/NW area. Thank you!
I am in desperate need of child care. I hv a 8m.old and a 2 yr old ima single mom i work full time. I live on the west side and work on the n.w. i dont drive so i wuld need something close or someone who is willing to pick up kids. If anyone can help or lead me in the right direction.. Thank u in advance
I am looking for a babysitter first shift 7:30-4:00. I take the bus so transportation would be a plus. Please email for further information.
Was just wondering what the going rate fora weekend sitters is??? 2 children ages 15 and 11 who are basically self sufficient and a dog and cat in your own home.
http://grkids.com/sitter-survey-rate-results-for-greater-grand-rapids/
My name is Mandy Dieleman and I am looking for excellent in home childcare for my 5 month old. I am a Kindergarten teacher and will be going back to work full time starting September 2. Please let me know if you are in the Alger Heights area or not far from Alger Heights!!
Hi Mandy,
I am looking for in-home childcare for my 5 month old as well. Did you happen to find an excellent place? Please share if you can…thanks!
Lucky Duck Child Care is an in home licensed program designed specifically around teacher schedules. Please like my Facebook page for updates or visit luckyduckchildcare.com. Openings for 0-17 month and 18+ month available now.
Lucky Duck Child Care is an in home licensed program designed specifically around teacher schedules. Please like my Facebook page for updates or visit luckyduckchildcare.com. Openings for 0-17 month and 18+ month available now.
There is a new sitter co-op site where you can trade for child care instead of pay for child care. http://www.sittingaround.com/coops/1104/#.U4D8BBxI17c.gmail
I am looking for child care facilities in Greenville. Can anyone assist in leading me in the right direction. I googled it but several numbers are disconnected so I am not sure what facilities are in that area.
Dear Ms. Satsky,
I am a licensed family home childcare provider in Belding. If you are still in need of child care, please feel free to review my information on the Great Start Connect Website at http://www.greatstartconnect.org/find-child-care-preschool. You may reach me at 616-389-4009 with any questions you have. I look forward to hearing from you soon!
I am located in the Kentwood area at 5673 Christie Ave SE and have an in home childcare. Please check out my website and feel free to list me on here!! I offer childcare for birth-14 I am open 6am-6pm and have my degree in Child Development. My number is 616-635-6586 🙂
http://www.enchantedlearningchildcare.com
Thank you
Joni Stiling
Hello!
I am a 24 year old Grand Rapids native who considers herself to be a professional nanny. I am not registered with any agencies, however I have worked in childcare since 2007 and since then have been a nanny for 6 families! I would be a stay-at-home-mom if I could, but until the Lord blesses me with that venture, I choose to work as a nanny.
If you would like to contact me for your childcare needs, feel free to email me at [email protected].