Grand Rapids Best Daycare Centers and 7 Tips for Finding Child Care

Find a Quality Daycare Center With This List

Of all the things to do with kids in Grand Rapids, finding the best daycare may be the hardest to pull off.

It doesn’t mean it’s not possible, but it does mean that you’ll have to do your homework. You want your kids to be safe and well cared for when they are away from home. And because every family is different, there isn’t a one-size fits all daycare solution.

But there are a lot of options. And we’ve gathered them in one place for you.

Many provide indoor and outdoor learning opportunities, daily reports on your child’s day, and even the ability to watch your child remotely while they are at child care!

Parents can find safe, quality care for their kids through various places. The best daycare options include:

Tips for Finding the Best Daycare Provider for Your Child

There are so many things to consider when looking for a daycare provider.

Here are seven things Great Start to Quality recommends you look for when you start your search.

BEST DAYCARE PROVIDER CHECKLIST

  • Notice how the child care provider interacts with the children. Does the provider talk gently to the children? Does she get down to their eye-level?  Do the children respond in a happy, satisfied way?
  • Is the room set up so that children can reach the toys and books? How does the program embrace all cultures? How often do the children go outside?
  • What are the provider’s current health and safety procedures? What will they do if your child appears sick or gets hurt? Currently, how are they handling the COVID-19 pandemic?
  • Higher quality providers will offer a balance of active and quiet times; opportunities for children to make choices; times for larger groups, smaller groups and individual space; and regular schedules that allow for flexibility.
  • Infants and toddlers need a safe space to explore, learn, and move as well as a safe place to sleep.
  • How will you learn about your child’s development and what happened during the day?
  • Do the food menus list healthy, nutritious options? How will breastfeeding moms work with the program?
cute baby at a Grand Rapids best daycare

Great Start to Quality helps parents find quality child care in West Michigan. Backed by the State of Michigan, their extensive database allows you to search for programs to fit your needs.

Remember, finding a childcare provider is not a fast process.

Take the time to read through each of the providers profiles that fit your criteria.  

The Great Start to Quality Program is a great centralized website for all licensed childcare providers, that will help utilize your time spent looking for childcare. Check it out today!

Best Daycares in Grand Rapids

Parents voted these childcare facilities as one of the 10 best daycares in our annual Grandtastic Awards, where we highlight the best of everything in Grand Rapids.

Best Daycare in Grand Rapids:
Milestones Child Development Center

TOP Daycares in Grand Rapids

1. Milestones Child Development Center

2. AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care & Preschool

3. Big Steps Little Feet (Ada)

4. Grand Rapids Early Discovery Center

5. Treehouse Child Care – Grandville Public Schools

6. Generations Child Development Center

7. Explore & Grow Christian Learning Center

8. David D. Hunting YMCA Child Development Center

8. The Goddard School (Grand Rapids – Cascade)

10. Tutor Time

Full List of Grand Rapids Daycares

Adventures Learning Centers

8187 Broadmoor, Caledonia, MI 49316
Ages 6 weeks-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Aldersgate Center For Child Development

4301 Ambrose Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Ages 12 months-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

All Saints Academy Early Childhood

2233 Diamond Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Ages 18 months-8th grade · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based

Allendale Child Care

6561 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale Charter Township, MI 49401
Ages 6 Weeks-12 Years ·

AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool

555 CASCADE WEST PKWY SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Ages 6 weeks-10 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Baxter's Child Development Center

935 Baxter St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Ages 6 weeks-Preschool ·

Bethlehem Intergenerational Center

250 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Ages 6 weeks-9 years ·

Big Steps Little Feet Christian Childcare and Preschool

7030 E. Fulton St., Ada, MI 49301
Ages 6 weeks-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based

Bright Horizons at Spectrum

1697 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Ages Infant-PreKindergarten · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Cascade Christian Child Development Center

2829 Thornapple River Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Ages 6 weeks-3 years · Faith based

CDS Lakeshore Head Start

Multiple Locations throughout Ottawa County, ,
Ages 6 Weeks-5 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Chapel Ridge Daycare and Early Learning Academy

1035 4 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Ages - · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based

Children's Workshop

2727 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Ages 2-5 · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Childtime Learning Centers

Locations in Byron Center, Kentwood, and Holland, ,
Ages 6 weeks-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Connections Child Development Center

4043 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
Ages Infant-School Age · Faith based

Creation Kingdom

11770 Fulton St. SE, Lowell, MI 49331
Ages 6 Weeks-12 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Daily Shepherd Child Care Center

1481 Baldwin St #8910, Jenison, MI 49428
Ages 2 1/2 Years-5 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based

Everyday Wonders Educare

4460 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Ages 1 week-4 years ·

Explore & Grow Christian Child

1200 60th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49508
Ages 6 weeks-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based

Freedom Early Learning Center Inc

2616 Port Sheldon St C, Georgetown Twp, MI 49428
Ages Infant-School Age · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based

GRCC Early Childhood Learning Laboratory

210 Lyon St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Ages 6 weeks-Preschool · Preschool Program, PreK Program

GVSU Children's Enrichment Center

4390 W Campus Dr, Allendale, MI 49401
Ages 2 1/2 years-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Happy Elephant Child Care Centers

680 36th St. S.W., Wyoming, MI 49509
Ages Infants-4 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Head Start for Kent County

Multiple Locations Throughout Kent County, ,
Ages 6 Weeks-5 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Kenowa Hills Public Schools Early Childhood Education Learning Center

3971 Richmond Court NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534-1258
Ages 6 weeks-5 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Kid's Connection Child Care

202 Cummings Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Ages 3 Years-12 Years · Faith based

Kidz Clubhouse

4735 W River Dr NE STE B, Comstock Park, MI 49321
Ages 6 Weeks-12 Years ·

KinderCare Learning Centers

2347 68th St SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
Ages 6 weeks-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Lakeshore Little People's Place

4 Locations in the Holland and Hamilton area, ,
Ages 6 weeks-5th grade · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based

Little Mitten Child Care

11272 Edgewater Dr, Allendale Charter Township, MI 49401
Ages Newborn-12 Years ·

Little Smiles Daycare and Christian Learning Center

1718 44th Street SE, Kentwood, MI 49508
Ages - · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based

Little Tykes University Learning and Child Care Center

16700 124th Ave, Nunica, MI 49448
Ages Infant-School Age · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Mayfair Christian Daycare and Preschool

1738 Lyon St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Ages Infant-PreKindergarten · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based

Milestones Early Learning

7754 Georgetown Ctr Dr, Jenison, MI 49428
Ages 6 weeks-11 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Olivia Haverkamp Early Learning Center

1630 Griggs St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Ages 18 months-36 months · PreK Program, Faith based

Orchard Hill Christian Preschool and Child Care Center

1465 3 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Ages 2 1/2 years-7th grade · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based

Over Achievers Academy

5440 Division Ave. S, Wyoming, MI 49548
Ages 6 weeks-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Rockford Public Schools Before And After Care

350 N. Main Street, Rockford, MI 49341
Ages PreKindergarten-5th Grade · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Roundabouts Playschool, LLC

9370 West Olive Road, US-31, West Olive, MI 49460
Ages Toddler-School Age · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Solid Rock Childcare

5692 School Ave, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Ages 6 Weeks-School Age · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Sowing Seeds Childcare Center

572 S State St, Sparta, MI 49345
Ages - ·

Sparta Early Childhood Center

480 State St., Sparta, MI 49345
Ages 3 Years-Kindergarten · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Stepping Stones Montessori School

1110 College NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Ages 3 years-6 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Montessori Program

The Goddard School For Early Child Development

1544 Macnider Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Ages Infant-School Aged · Preschool Program, PreK Program

The Learning Experience

5354 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Ages 6 Weeks-5 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Tiny Tots Learning Center

3120 Madison Avenue SE, Wyoming, MI 49548
Ages Infant-Early Childhood ·

Toddlerville LLC

512 S Waverly Rd # 3, Holland, MI 49423
Ages Toddler-12 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Treehouse Child Care

3481 Fairlanes SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Ages 3 years-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Trinity's Playhouse

897 52nd Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI 49508
Ages 6 Weeks-5 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based

Tutor Time Childcare & Learning Centers

6690 Old 28th St, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Ages 6 weeks-12 years · Preschool Program, PreK Program

United Methodist Community House Child Development Center

904 Sheldon Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Ages 6 Weeks-4 Years · Preschool Program, PreK Program, Faith based

West Side Christian School Little Sprouts Childcare

955 Westend Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Ages 2.5 (potty trained)-12 · Faith based

Whistle Stop Child Development Center

2023 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Ages 12 Months-12 Years ·

YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids

Multiple Locations in the Greater Grand Rapids Area, ,
Ages 6 weeks-8th Grade · Preschool Program, PreK Program

Z-KIDS Childcare

6 Locations in Zeeland, ,
Ages Young 5's-5th Grade ·

47 thoughts on “Grand Rapids Best Daycare Centers and 7 Tips for Finding Child Care”

  4. Erica Sperring

    I am looking for a daycare center for my 2 almost 3 year old son. I would need something Monday through Friday from 7:30-8am until 5-5:30pm. Any suggestions let me know

    Reply
  6. Christina W

    Hello! I’m moving to GR end of January and looking for a great home daycare for my 2 1/2 year old son. Please help!t

    Reply
  9. Sarah L

    Hello all!

    I will be licensed for at-home daycare as of January 2016! I am located in the NE side of Grand Rapids and am seeking to fill 2 more spots, kids over 30 months of age (2 are currently filled). I have a very competitive rate and am open 7am-6pm weekdays. Thanks for considering!

    Reply
    1. Meghan

      Relocating for work and this timeline aligns perfectly! We’re interested, need care for our two little ones over the age requirement. Can you please contact me via email if there are still openings?

      Reply
    3. Samantha Reinhard

      Hello there. I have a 2 year old & a 4 year old that I am in need of a daycare provider for. My needs would be part time with a rotating schedule as follows;
      Week A: Monday, Tuesday & Friday
      Week B: Wednesday & Thursday.

      Please let me know if you are able to accommodate my needs, I appreciate your time.

      Reply
  11. Jen Laban via Facebook

    Please make sure they are licensed and that have a clean, safe environment. It may help to do random, surprise drop ins to visit to make sure it’s not just a “glorified babysitter” and that the owner is actually taking wonderful care of your child and following the guidelines needed to enhance their development skills.

    Reply
  15. Rachael

    I am currently looking for day care four to five days a week from 8 to 330/4pm. My son is eight months old. We live in the comstock park area.

    Reply
  16. QUIONNA KING

    I AM A MOTHER LOOKING FOR IN HOME BEFORE SCHOOL CARE 4 DAYS PER WEEK. TRANSPORTATION FOR 3 SCHOOL AGE CHILDREN (TWINS BOYS 8YRS DAUGHTER 7YRS) NEEDED FOR MORNINGS TO SCHOOL. PLEASE EMAIL ME [email protected].

    Reply
  19. Elise Saneford

    Hello!
    My husband and I are the proud parents of a bubbly 9 month old. We recently moved to the Cedar Springs/Greenville area and are looking for part time daycare 3-4 days a week. Any help is greatly appreciated!

    Reply
  20. Angelique Williams

    Hi everyone, I am looking for affordable before care for my 6 yr old. I have to go to work at 6am. as well as daycare for my 2 yr old who isnt yet potty trained.

    Reply
  21. Toni Hoyle

    I’m currently interested in having interviews set up for the care of my newborn son. He has a due date of December 1st, though who really knows when he will decide to arrive. Before I get caught up in preparing for his arrival I’d like to have his childcare all set. I will need someone Monday- Thursday 2pm to midnight. I prefer that he is not around cats because I have an allergy to them. If there is anyone interested please contact me.

    Reply
  22. Heather

    Hello,
    I am a soon to be licensed daycare provider on the NE side of Grand Rapids. We live near Riverside park. My hours will be 7:30-5:00 Monday-Wednesday. I am a former Kindergarten and preschool teacher. I have worked with children for 20 years. I have an Associates and Bachelors degree in Child Development, Human Development and Education. Please contact me if you’re interested. My licensing will be complete October 1st.

    Reply
    1. Cassy

      Hi! Do you currently have any openings for babysitting? I am looking for just a couple hours every weekday afternoon for my 2 toddlers as my husband’s and my work shifts overlap. If so, please email me! [email protected]. Thanks! -Cassy

      Reply
  23. Tom

    Hi, I am looking for part-time day care for my toddler son. Can you recommend any licensed home care providers either on the NE or SE side close in?

    Reply
  24. Sarah

    I am looking for a daycare that has availability for my 2 and 4yr old. I work as a Registered Nurse On-Call and don’t have a set schedule. I live in Belmont and work at Spectrum so would like to find a place that would be on my way to work that opens at 6-630. The problem that I am running into is that I only need daycare a handful of times a month…

    Reply
  25. Lisa

    I am in need of day care for my 7 mo. old and for my soon to be 6 yr old. I only need childcare for the summer for my 6yr old. Would like provider to be in the NE/NW area. Thank you!

    Reply
  26. Melissa

    I am in desperate need of child care. I hv a 8m.old and a 2 yr old ima single mom i work full time. I live on the west side and work on the n.w. i dont drive so i wuld need something close or someone who is willing to pick up kids. If anyone can help or lead me in the right direction.. Thank u in advance

    Reply
  27. brianna

    I am looking for a babysitter first shift 7:30-4:00. I take the bus so transportation would be a plus. Please email for further information.

    Reply
  28. Kelly Julien

    Was just wondering what the going rate fora weekend sitters is??? 2 children ages 15 and 11 who are basically self sufficient and a dog and cat in your own home.

    Reply
  29. Mandy Dieleman

    My name is Mandy Dieleman and I am looking for excellent in home childcare for my 5 month old. I am a Kindergarten teacher and will be going back to work full time starting September 2. Please let me know if you are in the Alger Heights area or not far from Alger Heights!!

    Reply
    1. Riaka S.

      Hi Mandy,
      I am looking for in-home childcare for my 5 month old as well. Did you happen to find an excellent place? Please share if you can…thanks!

      Reply
    2. Anad

      Lucky Duck Child Care is an in home licensed program designed specifically around teacher schedules. Please like my Facebook page for updates or visit luckyduckchildcare.com. Openings for 0-17 month and 18+ month available now.

      Reply
    3. Anad

      Lucky Duck Child Care is an in home licensed program designed specifically around teacher schedules. Please like my Facebook page for updates or visit luckyduckchildcare.com. Openings for 0-17 month and 18+ month available now.

      Reply
  31. Susie Satsky

    I am looking for child care facilities in Greenville. Can anyone assist in leading me in the right direction. I googled it but several numbers are disconnected so I am not sure what facilities are in that area.

    Reply
  32. Joni Stiling

    I am located in the Kentwood area at 5673 Christie Ave SE and have an in home childcare. Please check out my website and feel free to list me on here!! I offer childcare for birth-14 I am open 6am-6pm and have my degree in Child Development. My number is 616-635-6586 🙂

    http://www.enchantedlearningchildcare.com

    Thank you

    Joni Stiling

    Reply
  33. Elizabeth Wise

    Hello!

    I am a 24 year old Grand Rapids native who considers herself to be a professional nanny. I am not registered with any agencies, however I have worked in childcare since 2007 and since then have been a nanny for 6 families! I would be a stay-at-home-mom if I could, but until the Lord blesses me with that venture, I choose to work as a nanny.

    If you would like to contact me for your childcare needs, feel free to email me at [email protected].

    Reply

