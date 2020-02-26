Top Tips for Visiting Meijer Gardens Butterflies with Kids

DRESS IN LAYERS

It gets warm in the butterfly exhibit. The humidity is kept at 70% and when the sun is shining it feels downright tropical (85 degrees or warmer!). Leave your coat in the coat room (when you first enter Meijer Gardens) and have a short-sleeved shirt on under a sweater or long sleeve shirt.

WEAR BRIGHT COLORS

While you aren’t allowed to reach out and catch a butterfly, you can encourage them to land on you. Chances of that increase if the butterfly is attracted to you, and they love bright colors.

GO ON A SUNNY DAY

Butterflies are most active when the sun is shining. After dark, they settle down and can be found lounging around on the leaves of their favorite plants. If you do go after dark, bring a flashlight to see if you can spot them.

VISIT DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON ON A WEEKDAY

The best chance you have to get the “place to yourself” is to go around 3 PM on a weekday. Most school-aged kids are still on the bus and the littles are probably still napping. If you can get that nap in early or your kids get out of school a little early, this is a great time to visit Meijer Gardens and see the butterflies. We’ve also had good luck first thing in the morning!

PARK YOUR STROLLER OUTSIDE THE EXHIBIT

Stroller parking is available outside the exhibit. Space is tight inside of the conservatory and pushing a stroller in there is no fun. A baby carrier may be preferable for your little ones.

SPEND TIME WITH THE CATERPILLARS

As you enter the exhibit, you will walk through a room filled with spring flowers and monarch butterfly caterpillars. Since these caterpillars are native to Michigan, they do not have to be contained like the butterflies in the larger exhibit do.

Find a docent and learn all about the life-cycle of a caterpillar as well as find them hiding on green leafy plants all over the room.