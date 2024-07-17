21 Dazzling Instagrammable Spots for Kids in West Michigan

Instagram-Worthy Photo Spots You’ll Only Find in West Michigan
Instagram is all about taking photos and sharing them with others, and West Michigan is full of amazingly Instagrammable spots.
What better way to spend your time around Grand Rapids than chasing the best Insta pic?
We’ve located a few places to take pictures that are so distinctly GR (and west Michigan), they’ll have you putting “s” on the end of Meijer and wanting to sip on a Faygo.
Want to play along? If you’ve taken a picture in any of these Instagrammable spots, or want to add more to our list – tag #GRplays so we can see your favorite places to take pictures around West Michigan.
Insta-Worthy Pics Around Grand Rapids
The 21 Most Instagrammable Spots to Take Pictures With Your Kids
Charge your phone, clean off your camera roll and get ready to snap amazing pics all over west Michigan!
21 – Charging Forward Mural
445 6th St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
One of the city’s most beloved (and hidden) murals is leftover from ArtPrize 2021. You can find it on the side of the Oliver Healthcare Packaging building on Seward Ave.
Artist Bradley Goff said the image of a charging herd of elephants was inspired by shared hardships during the 2020 pandemic.
Next time you’re on the west side, stop to see this work in person — It’s STUNNING!
Speaking of murals, Grand Rapids is full of them! Here’s a guide to find 100 of our favorite murals around town.
20 – North Ave Historic Cobblestone Street
999-931 North Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Whether you’re a photographer looking for senior picture locations, or someone who wants to see one of the coolest streets in West Michigan, this historic cobblestone street is a hidden gem.
19 – Fulton Street Farmers Market
1145 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Whether you’re capturing the hustle & bustle of shoppers or getting colorful shots with fresh, seasonal produce, photos at the Fulton Street Farmers Market at this Instagrammable spot definitely need a home on the grid.
18 – Ryerson Building Atrium at Grand Rapids Public Library
111 Library St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The ornate detail and ample natural light make this magnificent atrium an ideal location for a quick portrait. Find it at Grand Rapids Public Library Main Branch.
17 – Tunnel Park
66 N Lakeshore Ave, Holland, MI 49424
There’s nothing better than a tunnel that ends at Lake Michigan. This iconic spot has been drawing visitors to the shores of Lake Michigan since 1929 – and it’s no wonder why.
Of all the places to take pictures in West Michigan, I might have the most photos on my personal Instagram in this location.
16 – The Downtown Market Greenhouse
435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Don’t miss the upper level greenhouse at Downtown Market! It’s a great place to picnic with the treats you purchase from the market on the first floor.
Around the holidays, you’ll find this Instagrammable spot lit up with string lights and beautifully decorated for all the events that take place in this space.
15 – Fish Ladder Park along the Riverwalk
606 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Fish Ladder Park is home to – you guessed it! – a fish ladder. Nestled on the western bank of the Grand River, this fishway helps migrating fish travel past the dams and also makes for a fun place to take pictures.
We’ve watched fishermen pull massive salmon out of the river. In the Fall, you can watch fish jumping up the ladder to get to the river above the spillway.
Visit Sixth Street Park (647 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503) just across the river from the Fish Ladder to find this cool mural near the boat ramp.
14 – LOVE Sculpture
Campau Promenade, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
There are 50 Robert Indiana “LOVE” sculptures around the world, and one of them is right here in Grand Rapids. Find it at Louis Campau Promenade and you’ll see why it’s a favorite Instagrammable spot for snapping pictures with those you love.
Consider a stop on your next date night!
13 – Big Red Lighthouse at Holland State Park
2398 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, MI 49424
Michigan has over 150 lighthouses and depending on who you ask, Big Red is most photographed of them all.
With an easy walk along the north pier in Holland State Park for this frequently-used vista, it’s a claim I’m apt to believe.
12 – Lorrie’s Button (Big Red Button) at Ah-Nab-Awen Park
220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
This sculpture by Hy Zelkowitz has called the North end of Ah-Nab-Awen Park home since 1976 and is a favorite of kids as they are encouraged to climb and explore this exciting piece of artwork.
Whether you know it as “Lorrie’s Button” or the “Big Red Button,” your photos in this Instagrammable spot will be as cute as a button.
11 – Pantlind Lobby of the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel
187 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
If twelve-thousand pounds worth of crystal chandeliers doesn’t make for the sparkliest of settings, you might need your eye prescription checked.
The opulent lobby at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel is full of rich detail and spectacle to add elegance to your next selfie.
Have you ever snapped a pic in this Instagrammable spot?
10 – Spillman Carousel at Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Built in 1928, this restored carousel at Grand Rapids Public Museum is housed in a pavilion with a panoramic view of the Grand River.
If you’re looking for places to take pictures, this spot is as pretty from the outside looking in as it is from the inside looking out.
9 – De Zwaan at Windmill Island
1 Lincoln Ave, Holland, MI 49423
This Dutch windmill (still fully functioning and milling grains) really pops with a springtime sky and a field of tulips in front.
Thousands of visitors flock to the Tulip Time Festival in Holland each spring to take pictures in this Instagrammable spot.
8 – The American Horse at Frederik Meijer Gardens
1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
This impressive 24-foot monument is found at Frederik Meijer Gardens. It’s one of the most iconic places to take pictures in Grand Rapids.
Since it’s so huge, photographers can capture some fun and creative snapshots.
7 – Tire Swing at Calder Plaza
320 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The name of this sculpture, Motu Viget, is a Latin phrase lifted from the city’s motto and translates as “strength in activity.” This is a super fitting description for our vibrant, kid-friendly city.
No matter your age, a few swings in this Instagrammable spot will make you feel like a kid again. Find it near the NW corner of Calder Plaza.
6 – The Blue Bridge
100 Front Street NW and 55 Campau Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49501
This former railway bridge was converted into a pedestrian walkway and painted its distinct shade of blue in 1980.
The Blue Bridge lends itself to being a great place to take pictures, thanks to striking skylines along the Grand River.
It’s an event space, a wedding venue, and has been the location of many past ArtPrize installations.
5 – La Grande Vitesse at Calder Plaza
320 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
One of Grand Rapids most Instagrammable spots. A sight so iconic that it’s been incorporated into the logo of the city.
Ever since its installation in 1969 at Vandenberg Plaza, the vibrant red of this Calder masterpiece has provided an excellent backdrop for all sorts of dramatic pictures.
4 – Ada Covered Bridge
7490 Thornapple River Dr SE, Ada, MI 49301
Spanning the Thornapple River, this pedestrian bridge in Leonard Park has long been a favorite spot to capture some idyllic family portraits. Next time you’re driving past the Ada Covered Bridge, stop to get a closer look!
Here are a few more bridges we love for next time you find yourself Googling, “places to take pictures near me.”
3 – Imagine That! at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
This 100-foot mural and runner-up in the inaugural ArtPrize, adorns the exterior of the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. Full of color and mirrors, it makes for an eclectic and energetic photograph.
2 – Statue of John Ball at John Ball Zoo
1300 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
If you don’t take a picture of your kids climbing into his large bronze lap, did you even go to John Ball Zoo? Families have been getting their picture here for almost 100 years – ever since the statue was first installed in 1925.
Friends who have grown up in Grand Rapids joke that they could make aging flip books with all the accumulated snapshots on what is arguably the most photographed statue in the city.
1 – Giant Bubbles at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Many children’s museums have bubble exhibits where you can put yourself into a giant bubble, but very few have their bubbles in such a sunshine-saturated corner.
On the upper level of the museum, flanked by two walls of windows, the bubbles at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum catch and reflect light for fun photos.
This Instagrammable spot produces pics that will brighten anyone’s day.
10 Honorable Mentions To Capture Next
Still not satisfied? We’ve got a slew of honorable mentions that are beloved by locals as well.
“Finny” the over 100-year old Finback Whale skeleton at the Grand Rapids Public Museum
Feeding the giraffes at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
Sandy the horse at most Meijer stores
The Historic Sixth Street Bridge
The Giant Apple and Michigan-shaped Chair at Robinette’s Apple Haus
The Staircase Overlook in Grand Rapids Public Museum
Water Wall Feature on exterior of the Grand Rapids Art Museum
Tiny Gate at the entrance to Lena Meijer Children’s Garden
Scenic overlook of the city from The Bissell Tree House at John Ball Zoo
Map of Grand Rapids Instamgrammable Spots
Places to Take Pictures Grand Rapids
Play Along!
Did we miss any of your favorite Instagrammable spots?
We love seeing what families are up to, so if you are posting on social media, use #grplays and be sure to follow us on Instagram @grkids to get even more IG inspiration!