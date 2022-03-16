Windmill Island Gardens in Holland: 2022 Visitor’s Guide

See the Holland Windmill at Windmill Island Gardens

Windmill Island Gardens 1 Lincoln Ave, Holland, MI 49423

View the Authentic, Historic Holland Windmill – And a Ton of Tulips!

Heading to Windmill Island Gardens is one of the favorite things to do in Holland, MI, especially during the Tulip Time tulip festival.

The destination features an authentic, 250-year-old working Dutch windmill (that you can climb inside) that is the centerpiece of the attraction’s 36 acres of gardens.

You’ll also find replicas of historical buildings found in the Netherlands filled with costumed guides, making this another favorite destination for Tulip Time visitors.

Kids will want to visit the children’s garden and playground and take a ride on the Dutch carousel.