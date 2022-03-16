Windmill Island Gardens in Holland: 2022 Visitor’s Guide

See the Holland Windmill at Windmill Island Gardens
View the Authentic, Historic Holland Windmill – And a Ton of Tulips!
Heading to Windmill Island Gardens is one of the favorite things to do in Holland, MI, especially during the Tulip Time tulip festival.
The destination features an authentic, 250-year-old working Dutch windmill (that you can climb inside) that is the centerpiece of the attraction’s 36 acres of gardens.
You’ll also find replicas of historical buildings found in the Netherlands filled with costumed guides, making this another favorite destination for Tulip Time visitors.
Kids will want to visit the children’s garden and playground and take a ride on the Dutch carousel.
Windmill Island Gardens in Holland, Michigan is a unique and beautiful destination to visit with your whole family. It is the perfect place to experience natural beauty and to learn more about the Dutch culture shared by many of the people in West Michigan.
In order to maximize your time at Windmill Island Gardens, you can use this handy guide to best explore Windmill Island Gardens with your family.
11 Things to Do at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland
1 – Watch the Movie in the Post House
The Post House, an exact replica of a 14th-century wayside Inn, is where a movie describing Windmill Island Gardens plays.
The movie repeats every 15 minutes.
This is the perfect introduction to your fun-filled day at the Island and gives a great preview to your self-guided Holland Windmill tour.
2 – Listen to the Amsterdam Street Organ
The antique Amsterdam Street Organ plays at quarter to and quarter past the hour.
Dance along with your kiddos to the different songs designed to liven up parades.
Make sure to take a family photo in front of the organ, too!
3 – Wander the Pathways
After you finish at the organ, wander through the gardens and over the bridge towards the windmill.
There are a multitude of great photo opportunities along this path!
4 – Tour the Authentic Holland Windmill
Learn a little history!
Go on a self-guided tour of the inside of the De Zwaan Windmill. You can learn about the history of the mill and also about how it currently operates. This is the last windmill to leave the Netherlands and the only authentic, Dutch working windmill in the United States.
This is an experience that you won’t get anywhere else in the U.S.
5 – Watch the Dutch Dance and Style Show
On Hiatus:
Typically, in the summer, between 11 am and 4 pm, there is a dutch dance on the hour next to the windmill.
Watch the dance with your kids and learn about the costumes worn by the dancers.
6 – Explore the Little Netherlands Display
Walk through a miniature display of a Dutch village where all of the pieces were hand-carved and hand-painted by early settlers.
Children love to see the tiny display.
7 – Enjoy the Flower Gardens
Thousands of tulips bloom across the grounds in the spring, followed by a marvelous display of annuals and perennials in June, July, and August.
8 – Send Dutch Mail
Write a note and slip it into their authentic mailbox from the Netherlands.
Postcards are available for purchase at the Gift Shop, located right by the Dutch mailbox.
9 – Take a Carousel Ride
Did you know the carousel at Windmill Island Gardens is from the Netherlands?
Kids can choose from over 30 animals to ride on. Parents can ride on the bench or watch and take photos from outside.
10- Visit the Play Area
If your kids still have energy to burn, head to the play area (right behind the carousel) and let them run.
Enjoy the playground, miniature house, giant checkers, and more!
11 – Visit the Children’s Garden
Adjacent to the Play Area, the Children’s Garden is the perfect place to end the day with your little ones. With unique looking and different textured plants, kids will love it!
12 – Buy Windmill Flour
In nonpandemic times, the Windmill operates and is used to grind flour.
The flour is ground from a soft white winter wheat grown by West Michigan farmers.
During our open hours, windmill-ground flour is typically available for sale in the Molenwinkel Shop in the windmill. It is a whole wheat or Graham flour and comes in 1-pound cloth bags at $5 each or 3-pound cloth bags at $8 each.
While this outlines the big attractions at Windmill Island Gardens, there is much more to offer as well. There are many educational and play opportunities at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland, MI!
Windmill Island Gardens Special Events
Tulip Time
Tulip Time is Saturday, May 7 through Sunday, May 15 in 2022.
Over 125,000 tulips bloom at Windmill Island Gardens during this time. Thousands of people visit to see them bloom and the park can be crowded.
Hours during the festival are extended.
Peak Bloom Week
July 24-30, 2022.
Come see the amazing display of annuals and perennials.
Windmill Island Hours & Tickets
2022 Windmill Island Open Dates
Opening Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
Closing Day: Sunday, October 2, 2022
2022 Windmill Island Hours
The park opens daily at 9:30 am.
The last admission for the day is at 5 pm.
The park closes at 6 pm.
Tulip Time Hours:
The park opens daily at 9:00 am.
The last admission for the day is at 6 pm.
The park closes at 7 pm.
2022 Windmill Island Ticket Rates
$12 for adults
$6 for ages 3 to 15
2 and under are free
*Windmill Island Gardens welcomes Meijer Gardens members (and other members of the American Horticultural Society), for free.
Good to Know:
- There is a decent amount of walking at the Island, so bring your stroller or wagon along for younger kids.
- There is a picnic shelter in the park, so feel free to bring a lunch for your family (limited concessions also available in the gift shop).
- The only restrooms on the Island are located in the Post House.
- Have questions during your visit? Ask anyone in costume or visit the Visitor Services area in the Post House.
2 thoughts on “Windmill Island Gardens in Holland: 2022 Visitor’s Guide”
Pingback: Windmill Island Gardens • Molly Shea's Hen House
That is one huge, fine-looking windmill. I’ve actually never seen one up close and personal. I’ve always been amazed by these windmills and how some of them are able to produce energy without the use of electricity. I will be searching for some sites that offer a windmill tour and tag my kids along for a day of fun and recreation. Thanks.