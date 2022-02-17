Tulip Time 2022: Your Complete Holland Michigan Tulip Festival Handbook

2022 Holland Tulip Festival Details
Tulip Time, the Holland Tulip Festival in Michigan, runs May 7-15, 2022
Tulip Time, the annual tulip festival in Holland, MI, is the unofficial start to the Michigan festival season for many mitten-state residents.
It’s a wonderful way to celebrate spring and the Dutch heritage that has shaped Holland, MI over the years.
Named the best tulip festival in America, Holland’s Tulip Time boasts 5 million tulips blooming each year. Yes, 5 MILLION!
In addition to the incredible flower riots of color bathing the region, Holland puts on lots of fun activities for visitors, including a carnival, parades, arts, food, and concerts.
Tulip Festival FAQs
When is the Best Time to See Tulips in Holland Michigan?
This year the tulip festival in Holland is May 7-15, which is at the tail of optimal tulip bloom season.
Tulips typically bloom from mid-April to mid-May in Michigan. With all growing seasons, we are at the mercy of mother nature. If winter lasted longer, then blooms come later in the season. The Holland tulip festival is timed so that even if our growing season is late, tulips will still be in bloom.
Many Tulip Time destinations are open before the festival starts, so if you just wanted to see tulips, you can visit places like Windmill Island Gardens or Veldheer Tulip Gardens earlier in the season, before the crowds hit.
Where is the Best Place to See Tulips at the Tulip Festival?
There aren’t many tulips in downtown Holland.
You’ll need to head to parks, specific streets, and venues to get an eyeful of the flower.
See below to find the best places to view fields and streets lined with miles upon miles of tulips.
How long is the Holland Tulip Festival?
The tulip festival runs just over a week, spanning two weekends every May.
If you can’t make it to Holland Michigan during the festival, try coming a bit earlier in the year. Flowers have been known to bloom in advance of the festival, and sometimes after as well.
What happens to the Tulips after the Tulip Festival?
A few weeks after Tulip Time is over, usually, in late May, a local group (Holland in Bloom) works with the city of Holland, Michigan to hold a community tulip dig.
In 2021, the fee was $10 per 5-gallon bucket (bring your own bucket.) Residents and visitors were invited to dig tulip bulbs from designated areas at Centennial Park, Window on the Waterfront Park, and Windmill Island Gardens. Stay tuned for details on the 2022 Community Tulip Dig.
Best Things to Do at the Holland Tulip Festival in Michigan
1 – Find the Tulips
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Michigan Holland Tulip Festival:
Don’t just set your GPS for downtown Holland during Tulip Time – that’s not where the tulip dispays are located. (Downtown does feature 37,000 tulips, primarily in planters and planting beds near the restaurants and shops.)
Here’s where to see endless fields of astonishing color:
Window on the Waterfront Park – Free
110 Columbia Avenue, Holland, MI 49423
94,000 tulips
This 30-acre park borders the Macatawa River and features walking paths through fields of tulips, scenic overlooks, and photo stands. Don’t skip this one!
Centennial Park – Free
239 River Avenue, Holland, MI 49423
43,000 tulips
The Dutch water fountain, park pathways, and gazebo in Centennial Park are flanked by thousands of tulips each spring.
Tulip Lanes – Free
239 River Avenue, Holland, MI 49423
250,000+ tulips
Mile after mile of streets planted with tulips come to life on the flower drive-through during the Holland tulip festival. Be sure to visit Washington Ave. and 12th St. Boulevards for the most spectacular displays. Tulip Lanes Map
Paid Places to See Tulips
Nelis’ Dutch Village – Paid
12350 James St, Holland, MI 49423
30,000+ tulips
Tulips blaze brightly throughout this 1800s Dutch village recreation. Part amusement park, Nelis’ Dutch Village is a great place for family fun and a stateside trip to the Netherlands.
2022 Tickets – Adults: $15; Kids 3-15: $14. Save $1 when buying online.
Velheers Tulip Farm & DeKlomp Wooden Shoe Factory – Paid
12775 Quincy St, Holland, MI 49423
6,000,000+ tulips / 850 varieties
With by far the most tulips in the Holland, MI area, this is the place to go if you want to see fields upon fields of colorful tulips in bloom. You can also visit the wooden shoe factory while you’re here.
Tickets – Adults: $15; Kids 3-13: $8
Windmill Island Gardens – Paid
1 Lincoln Ave, Holland, MI 49423
125,000+ tulips
Go here to see fields of tulips set against the backdrop of an authentic Dutch windmill. Multiple gardens, a canal, and other features make you feel like you’re in the Netherlands.
2022 Tickets – Adults: $12; Kids 3-15: $6.
2 – Join a Tulip Walking Tour or Photo Walk
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Michigan Holland Tulip Festival:
Your guide mingles the amazing tulip vistas with a little history of Holland and its Dutch heritage – that’s what you can expect on the Tulip Time Walking Tours.
Fee: $35. 1.5 hours. Two miles of walking.
Upgrade to a VIP Guided Walking Tour, and you’ll be escorted on your journey by a costumed guide. Along the way, hear about Holland’s history, see points of interest, and enjoy a private reception including gourmet hors d’ oeuvres, wine, and authentic Dutch desserts. Ages 21+.
Both Window on the Waterfront and Centennial Park feature masses of tulip plantings.
Fee: $75. 2 hours. Two miles of walking.
Or, if you’re into photography, sign up for a morning or evening Tulip Time Photo Walk session. Your guides are two local photographers that will not only escort you to the best places for tulip pics, they’ll also share photography tips as you go.
Fee: $35. 2 hours. Bring Your Own Equipment.
3 – Get Tickets to the Tulip Immersion Garden
Downton Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Michigan Holland Tulip Festival:
2 parades
4 – Watch a Parade
Downton Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Michigan Holland Tulip Festival:
The Tulip Time tulip festival features two different parades. The parades vary in length and time of day. Here’s how they compare:
Volksparade (People’s Parade)
The parade kicks off with Street Scrubbing featuring hundreds of residents and dignitaries dressed in Dutch costume and armed with brooms and pails, set to clean the streets before floats, bands, and other entertainment roll through.
The whole event, with beautifully handcrafted floats and incredible bands, including Princess Lida and her friends, lasts about 1-2 hours.
Kinderparade (Children’s Parade)
This parade features local school children dressed in Dutch costumes.
5 – Admire Dutch Dancing
Downton Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Michigan Holland Tulip Festival:
Imagine wearing shoes made of nothing but wood. Imagine dancing for hours on end in these shoes.
That’s what Dutch dancers do, and they do it with a smile while wearing authentic Dutch heritage costumes.
Fun facts: The costumes are handcrafted by local seamstresses. Dancers wear multiple pairs of socks in their wooden shoes. Local schoolchildren practice Dutch Dance at school and sometimes get out of school to participate in Tulip Time activities like Dutch Dancing.
You can see Dutch dancing performances throughout the Holland tulip festival.
Dances are 5-15 minutes long and are either performed by adult or child (kinder) groups.
Most Tulip Time Dutch Dance Performances are held at Centennial Park.
Tulip Time Dutch Dancing times & locations
You might also find Dutch dancers at Windmill Island and Nelis’ Dutch Village.
6 – Don’t Miss the Carnival
Downton Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Michigan Holland Tulip Festival:
A Tulip Time mainstay, the Carnival is one of the tulip festival draws that brings visitors downtown again and again and it is just what you probably expect: rides, food and carnival attractions.
Held in the Civic Center Lot, the carnival opens Friday, May 6 at 5 pm.
The last day of the carnival is Sunday, May 15.
The carnival is open till at least 10 pm on most days it’s in town.
Wristbands are available for advance purchase online ($30 per ride session wristband) or at the Midway entrance.
7 – Windmill Island Gardens
1 Lincoln Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Michigan Holland Tulip Festival:
See an Authentic Historic Windmill – And a Ton of Tulips!
An authentic, 250-year-old working Dutch windmill (that you can climb inside) is the centerpiece of Windmill Island Gardens‘ 36 acres of gardens.
You’ll also find replicas of historical buildings found in the Netherlands filled with costumed guides, making this another favorite destination for Tulip Time visitors.
Kids will want to visit the children’s garden and playground and take a ride on the Dutch carousel.
Admission to Windmill Island is $5 kids 3-15 years old and $10 for adults. Windmill Island Gardens welcomes Meijer Gardens members (and other members of the American Horticultural Society), for free.
8 – Visit Nelis Dutch Village
Downton Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Michigan Holland Tulip Festival:
Don’t miss a visit to Nelis’ Dutch Village, where you can immerse yourself in Dutch village life, enjoy a Ferris wheel and other rides, a petting zoo and buy some wooden shoes!
With over 25,000 tulips, they are a great place to take pictures. Admission starts at $12.
9 – Visit Velheers Tulip Farm & DeKlomp Wooden Shoe Factory
Downton Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Michigan Holland Tulip Festival:
Don
10 – Tour the Tall Ship
Boatwerks East Dock – 216 Van Raalte Avenue, Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Michigan Holland Tulip Festival:
Maritime life is an integral part of Dutch history.
Visitors can book dockside tours of a historic ship, and even private charters.
11 – Shop the Artisan Market & Tulip Time Quilt Show
Downton Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Michigan Holland Tulip Festival:
Don
12 – Eat at a Great Holland Restaurant
Downton Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Michigan Holland Tulip Festival:
Don
13 – Discover the rest of Holland Michigan
Downton Holland, MI 49423
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do at the Michigan Holland Tulip Festival:
Don
Tips for Visiting Tulip Time in Holland
Call it a personal field trip and pull the kids out of school for the day!
Many Holland Tulip Festival events happen during the week, such as the Children’s Parade. As a result, some parents take their kids out of school and visit Tulip Time on a weekday because crowd size is smaller during the week.
1 – Save Your Seats for the Parades
Put out blanket or chairs to save your spots, but be sure to follow the city ordinance – items cannot be set up earlier than 6 am on any parade day. Additionally, items may only be placed between the street and sidewalk and all items must be removed no later than 1 hour after each parade.
Or, purchase premium parade seat tickets for Civic Center Marketside parade viewing or seating in the Grandstand. $18 per person
2 – Parking and Getting Around
Don’t stay home just because Holland is busy during Tulip Time.
Rather, come prepared for walking and use a few of these strategies to make getting around a little more palatable:
– Plan to walk and walk a lot. Comfortable shoes are a must.
– Park at the first spot you find. Don’t wait to find a better spot- it probably doesn’t exist. Parking Map.
– Tag Team It. Have one adult drop off the rest of the family close to the action and use cell phones to meet up. This saves little legs and can extend your time at the festival.
3 – Where to Find Restrooms and Baby Changing Stations
You’ll need a restroom at some or multiple times during your Tulip Time trip.
Porta-potties are placed throughout the downtown area but if you’re looking for a place to change your little one or a modern restroom here are two great places:
Visitors Bureau: located at 9th St and Central Ave – 78 E 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Civic Center: private nursing rooms, changing tables and family restrooms can all be found here. 150 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423
Kollen Park: 240 Kollen Park Boulevard, Holland, MI 49423
Centennial Park: 250 Central Ave, Holland, MI 49423
4 – What to Bring to Tulip Time with Kids
Since Tulip Time is in the spring when Michigan weather changes on a dime, it’s a good idea to be prepared for anything.
Recommended gear for visiting Tulip Time with kids:
– Towels/blankets to set alongside curb for parade seating.
– Folding chairs can work well if you get there early enough.
– If it’s sunny, bring sunscreen and water bottles.
– A stroller is a good idea because there’s a lot of walking, but, know you’ll be dodging the crowds. Consider a baby carrier if your child is small enough, and you’re up for it.
– Snacks, or buy good eats from the many vendors available.
– Rain coats. Hopefully, this won’t be a factor this year, fingers crossed!
What did we miss?
What’s your favorite part of the Tulip Time Festival?
4 thoughts on “Tulip Time 2022: Your Complete Holland Michigan Tulip Festival Handbook”
thanks for info. visited 2 times. exited to visit again.
Great info – -Thanks so much! Our first trip to the tulip festival and were sooo excited!
Terrific info on Tulip Time!
Parents should also know the Family Rest and Play Area is open daily and located at the small pocket park on 8th St near PNC Bank. There are baby care stations, nursing area and larger portable restrooms.
There are also things to do, toys and some activities, daily 10a-6p.
Special community partner hosts will be on site select days with more fun and even treats. Check out http://www.tuliptime.com for more info.
Thanks for the tips!