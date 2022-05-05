Epic Nature Playscape Playground Lands at Window on the Waterfront Park in Holland

By / May 5, 2022 /
nature-playground-window-on-the-waterfront-park

Window on the Waterfront Park Overview

WINDOW ON THE WATERFRONT

85 East 6th Street, Holland, MI 49423

30-acre park with a playground and thousands of tulips, located near a marsh.

Trail Difficulty: Easy paved pathways and boardwalks good for walking or biking.
Trail Length: 1.4-mile out and back urban trail
Dogs Allowed? Yes, but they must be leashed.
Facilities: Portable Restrooms
Stroller Friendly? Yes

Window on the Waterfront is a Holland, MI park featuring lots of open space, picnic tables, and a new Nature Playscape.

You’ll also find pathways with observation decks overlooking a marshy area of the Macatawa River.

You can see the old windmill from the walking path, too.

It’s a popular destination during the annual Tulip Time festival as well.

Window on the Waterfront Park during Tulip Time

Perhaps most famous for the thousands and thousands of tulips that bloom here each spring, Window on the Waterfront is a popular destination for Tulip Festival visitors that want to snap selfies with the vibrant flowers.

tulip photo spot window on the waterfront
Photo Props at Window on the Waterfront Park
tulip photo window on the waterfront

There is no fee to get into Window on the Waterfront and parking is free (if you can find an open spot.)

Otherwise, if you’re in downtown Holland already, Window on the Waterfront Park is just a short walk away.

window on the waterfront map holland michigan
Window on the Waterfront Park & Trails

Window on the Waterfront Park is one of 50+ walking trails in West Michigan. It also has one of over 85 playgrounds in the region.

New Nature Playscape at Window on the Waterfront Park

New in the fall of 2021, the Sally Smoly Nature Playscape is a gift to any kid passing through Holland, MI.

nature playground window on the waterfront park

This playscape is nature play for all and is family-friendly.

Play features include climbing walls, tunnels, logs, boulders, slides, nets, and sandboxes.

window on the waterfront nature playscape
Journey through a tunnel in the playground

There are two main sections in the playscape: a fenced-in area with equipment geared toward younger kids and a bigger area that will appeal to kids with longer legs.

Several picnic tables are onsite as well.

Window on the Waterfront climbing wall

The whole park encourages kids to climb, crawl and play.

nature playground window on the waterfront park

The boulders, trees, and structures have rough edges, just like they would in nature.

nature playground window on the waterfront park 4
nature playground window on the waterfront park
nature playground window on the waterfront park holland mi

The park is open from dawn to dusk daily.

