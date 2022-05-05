Epic Nature Playscape Playground Lands at Window on the Waterfront Park in Holland

Window on the Waterfront Park Overview
85 East 6th Street, Holland, MI 49423
30-acre park with a playground and thousands of tulips, located near a marsh.
Trail Difficulty: Easy paved pathways and boardwalks good for walking or biking.
Trail Length: 1.4-mile out and back urban trail
Dogs Allowed? Yes, but they must be leashed.
Facilities: Portable Restrooms
Stroller Friendly? Yes
Window on the Waterfront is a Holland, MI park featuring lots of open space, picnic tables, and a new Nature Playscape.
You’ll also find pathways with observation decks overlooking a marshy area of the Macatawa River.
You can see the old windmill from the walking path, too.
It’s a popular destination during the annual Tulip Time festival as well.
The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support!
Window on the Waterfront Park during Tulip Time
Perhaps most famous for the thousands and thousands of tulips that bloom here each spring, Window on the Waterfront is a popular destination for Tulip Festival visitors that want to snap selfies with the vibrant flowers.
There is no fee to get into Window on the Waterfront and parking is free (if you can find an open spot.)
Otherwise, if you’re in downtown Holland already, Window on the Waterfront Park is just a short walk away.
Window on the Waterfront Park is one of 50+ walking trails in West Michigan. It also has one of over 85 playgrounds in the region.
New Nature Playscape at Window on the Waterfront Park
New in the fall of 2021, the Sally Smoly Nature Playscape is a gift to any kid passing through Holland, MI.
This playscape is nature play for all and is family-friendly.
Play features include climbing walls, tunnels, logs, boulders, slides, nets, and sandboxes.
There are two main sections in the playscape: a fenced-in area with equipment geared toward younger kids and a bigger area that will appeal to kids with longer legs.
Several picnic tables are onsite as well.
The whole park encourages kids to climb, crawl and play.
The boulders, trees, and structures have rough edges, just like they would in nature.
The park is open from dawn to dusk daily.
More Holland, MI
Windmill Island Gardens in Holland: 2022 Visitor’s Guide
See the Holland Windmill at Windmill Island Gardens Windmill Island Gardens1 Lincoln Ave, Holland, MI 49423 View the Authentic, Historic…
Tulip Time 2022: Your Complete Holland Michigan Tulip Festival Handbook
2022 Holland Tulip Festival Details Tulip Time, the Holland Tulip Festival in Michigan, runs May 7-15, 2022 Tulip Time, the…
35+ Fabulous Things to Do in Holland MI: The Ultimate Trip Planner
Trip Planner: Things to Do in Holland MI Sometimes the hardest part of Michigan travel is choosing a destination. To…
Holland Aquatic Center: Get a Day Pass for this Incredible West MI Indoor Waterpark & Pool
Surprise Your Family with a Visit to Holland Aquatic Center Holland Aquatic Center150 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423Why It’s…
Nelis’ Dutch Village 2022: Launch Water Balloons, Ride the Ferris Wheel, Pet the Goats, Do Dutch Dancing & More!
How to Spend a Great Day at Nelis’ Dutch Village Nelis’ Dutch Village 12350 James St, Holland, MI 49424(616) 396-1475…