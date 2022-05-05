Epic Nature Playscape Playground Lands at Window on the Waterfront Park in Holland

Window on the Waterfront Park Overview

WINDOW ON THE WATERFRONT 85 East 6th Street, Holland, MI 49423 30-acre park with a playground and thousands of tulips, located near a marsh .



Trail Difficulty: Easy paved pathways and boardwalks good for walking or biking.

Trail Length: 1.4-mile out and back urban trail

Dogs Allowed? Yes, but they must be leashed.

Facilities: Portable Restrooms

Stroller Friendly? Yes

Window on the Waterfront is a Holland, MI park featuring lots of open space, picnic tables, and a new Nature Playscape.

You’ll also find pathways with observation decks overlooking a marshy area of the Macatawa River.

You can see the old windmill from the walking path, too.

It’s a popular destination during the annual Tulip Time festival as well.

The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support!