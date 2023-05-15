Follow the Tunnel to Lake Michigan Glory at Tunnel Park

One of the best summer things to do in Holland is to find the underground tunnel to the sandy Lake Michigan shore.

Tunnel Park, among more than 60 Lake Michigan beaches, enchants kids and adults alike with a dramatic entrance to the beach like no other.

But if underground walks don’t excite you, there’s plenty of above-ground views to keep you coming back to this popular beach in Holland.

Everyone loves to run through the tunnel to enter Tunnel Park in Holland

Set apart from the beach, Tunnel Park also has a fun playground.