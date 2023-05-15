Follow the Tunnel to Lake Michigan Glory at Tunnel Park
One of the best summer things to do in Holland is to find the underground tunnel to the sandy Lake Michigan shore.
Tunnel Park, among more than 60 Lake Michigan beaches, enchants kids and adults alike with a dramatic entrance to the beach like no other.
But if underground walks don’t excite you, there’s plenty of above-ground views to keep you coming back to this popular beach in Holland.
Set apart from the beach, Tunnel Park also has a fun playground.
Tunnel Park at a Glance
- Swimming Beach (NO LIFEGUARDS)
- Playground
- Dune climb/stairway
- Picnic tables & grills
- Sand volleyball courts
- Horseshoe pit
- Modern restrooms
- Barrier free facilities
Tunnel Park Details
66 N Lakeshore Ave, Holland, MI 49424
Like a dune climb with panoramic views of Lake Michigan. Or the sandy beaches.
Part of the Ottawa County parks system, Tunnel Park is a favorite for families.
There’s a clean beach, modern bathrooms, playground for kids, and lots of picnicking areas.
Tunnel Park is also partially handicap accessible.
Barrier free areas include the picnic shelters, restrooms, playground and some picnic tables and grills, as well as trails to high use areas including through the tunnel to a beach overlook deck.
Note: As of the summer of 2019, the beach is a bit narrower than it has been in past years (as many area beaches seem to be shrinking). There is still room to set up a towel and play for the day, but space is more limited than it has been in years past.
Hours and Fees
Tunnel Park is open from April 1 until the first snowfall, 7 AM – 10 PM.
Purchase an annual parking pass for $25 ($15 for Ottawa County residents) or a day pass for $8 (no discounts).
Many of our GRKIDS favorite beaches (Kirk Park, North Beach Park, and Rosy Mound) also require an Ottawa County Parks pass and it is certainly worth it if you frequent the beach.
Tips for Your Trip from Other Parents
Use the tunnel
Get to the beach through the tunnel behind the bathroom area.
There are stairs, so plan accordingly
Only portions of the park are stroller-friendly.
Clean up after yourself
There is not a garbage can on the beach. If you bring food, bring a bag for your garbage
Bring your puddle jumpers
While they do have life vests to borrow, they can be claimed pretty quickly.
They have multiple sand volleyball courts
Bring your own ball.
Plan for a little roaming
Picnicking areas and a playground are separate from the beach.
There’s also room to run
There’s a really cool overlook and big sand hill the kids can run down.
The playground is not toddler friendly
The play structures might be a little big for some toddlers, but the tunnel, the dune, and the beach are all fun for toddlers.
There are shady spots, but it’s mostly sunny
You will find shade trees, and there are covered picnic shelters, but be prepared for lots of sun.
FAQs
Are dogs allowed at Tunnel Park?
Dogs are not allowed during the summer season, May 1 through September 30.
The rest of the year, they must be on a 10′ max leash.
Is Tunnel Park accessible?
Some areas are accessible, but not the entire park.
Is there an entrance fee for Tunnel Park?
Yes. Purchase an annual parking pass for $25 or a day pass for $8.
What time of year is Tunnel Park open?
Tunnel Park is open April 1 – first snowfall
Have Tips About Tunnel Park?
Leave us a comment below! We love to hear from our readers.
