Rosy Mound Natural Area Gives Spectacular Lake Michigan Views + Beach Time

By / August 9, 2022
Rosy-Mound-Feature-Image

Hike the Trails at Rosy Mound Natural Area

rosy mound natural area

13925 Lakeshore Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417

paved hiking paths through woods or dunes with lots of stairs
Trail Length: 2.2 miles
Trail Difficulty: Moderate with lots of stairs.
Dogs Allowed? No and you will be fined for bringing a dog.
Facilities: Restrooms in the parking lot and by the lake (to the left at the fork).
Stroller Friendly? No
Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round from 7:00 AM to dusk (10:00 PM March-October and 8:00 PM the rest of the year).
WEBSITE

The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support!

JBZoo parks series banner John Ball
There are many exciting adventures at John Ball Zoo this year.  Come see the Koalas and join us for all the favorite, fun events like Superhero Day, Princess Day, Kids Day and more.  For more details, visit JBZoo.org.  

Rosy Mound Natural Area in Grand Haven is easily my favorite place to go for a quick hike. I’ve seen my fair share of trails in West Michigan and it still gets my top vote!

Maybe it’s my favorite because I call Grand Haven home and can hike it whenever my heart pleases (which is often), but I think it has more to do with the sweeping lake views.

Rosy Mound Natural Area is one of over 50 walking trails in West Michigan.

Rosy Mound Natural Area mom and son by lake
Rosy Mound Natural Area – Grand Haven

Rosy Mound’s Trail ends at the Beach – so Bring Your Suit

The main trail runs from the parking lot about .7 miles over the dune to end at Lake Michigan. Once you get to the lake, there’s a smaller boardwalk loop that goes by the dunes. 

There is public beach access and restrooms at the end of the trail, so feel free to bring your towel and swimsuit and stay awhile!

Rosy Mound Natural Area trail map
Photo from Ottawa County Parks

Rosy Mound has Hundreds of Stairs

It’s important to note that Rosy Mound has a lot of stairs. It actually has 360 stairs, to be precise!

With kids ages about 2 through 4 years old, this can be tricky to manage. If you can wear your little one in a baby carrier, it’s perfect (and a super-fun cardio challenge).

Once my oldest hit about 4 years old, he could hike there and back without needing a “ride” from Mom or Dad for part of it.

Rosy Mound Stairs

As you hike back to the parking lot, there’s a split in the trail. For an extra dose of beauty, go to the right (the Acorn Trail) and hike through the mature pine forest.

It’s just a little longer than the other trail, so the scenic route is the easy option if your kids are still hanging in there!

Rosy Mound Pine Forest

Please note that dogs are not allowed at Rosy Mound: you’ll be fined if you bring Fido. (If you’re looking for stairs and a lake view that’s dog-friendly, check out Kirk Park farther south on Lakeshore Drive. )

Rosy Mound is a Great Year-Round Hike

I find this trail magical in every season. (Don’t forget to download the trail map in advance.)

It’s lovely during autumn as the trees change colors down the shoreline.

It’s beautiful in the spring as the wildflowers pop out from the forest floor.

It’s even pretty spectacular during the winter as you take in the silent, frozen lake (but the trail does get slippery, so hike with caution and good shoes).

Rosy Mound Winter

It is busiest during the summer months and parking fees are enforced Memorial Day through Labor Day.

If you frequent some other family-favorite Ottawa County parks and beaches (like Kirk Park or North Beach Park), it’s worth it to get a parking pass for the year.

Rosy Mound babywearing
Find More Hiking Trails GIF
Things to Do in Grand Rapids

Map of Grand Rapids Parks and Trails

Find your next outdoor adventure near you with our map of the best hiking trails, playgrounds and parks in West Michigan.

More to Explore

2 thoughts on “Rosy Mound Natural Area Gives Spectacular Lake Michigan Views + Beach Time”

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.