Rosy Mound Natural Area Gives Spectacular Lake Michigan Views + Beach Time

Hike the Trails at Rosy Mound Natural Area

rosy mound natural area 13925 Lakeshore Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417 paved hiking paths through woods or dunes with lots of stairs

Trail Length: 2.2 miles

Trail Difficulty: Moderate with lots of stairs.

Dogs Allowed? No and you will be fined for bringing a dog.

Facilities: Restrooms in the parking lot and by the lake (to the left at the fork).

Stroller Friendly? No

Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round from 7:00 AM to dusk (10:00 PM March-October and 8:00 PM the rest of the year).

Rosy Mound Natural Area in Grand Haven is easily my favorite place to go for a quick hike. I’ve seen my fair share of trails in West Michigan and it still gets my top vote!

Maybe it’s my favorite because I call Grand Haven home and can hike it whenever my heart pleases (which is often), but I think it has more to do with the sweeping lake views.

