24 Excellent Blueberry Picking Farms in West Michigan

Before You Go Blueberry Picking

It’s a good idea to call ahead or visit the farm’s Facebook page before you head out to pick blueberries.

Some places on this list are only open by reservation.



Questions to ask:

“What are you picking today? When are you offering U-Pick?”

Not all U-pick days are created equal. Aim for a day where the berry picking is plentiful and close together and the picking will be easier, especially for younger kids.



“What type of payment do you accept?” and “What’s the price?”

Be prepared to bring cash. Some places take checks. Smaller operations may not have the ability to accept credit cards.



“Is there a restroom?”

It’s a good idea to know the status of the facilities, especially if you’re bringing kids along.



“How do we find you?”

Often, the address listed by a farm is for the main farmhouse, office, or farm market. And it can be really hard for a GPS to pinpoint a field of blueberries if it doesn’t have its own separate address. So, go old-fashioned and get directions when you call.



“What do we need to bring?”

Bringing your own containers to transport your fruit home is common across West Michigan.