24 Excellent Blueberry Picking Farms in West Michigan

Blueberry Picking Season in Michigan
Of all the many u pick fruits my family picks, blueberries are the biggest winner. Our quest for juicy, plump, tasty blueberries is an annual tradition.
Truth be told, my kids consistently eat more than we take home – and they have to pull me away from the bushes. I just can’t stop picking!
Blueberry Picking FAQs
When is blueberry picking season in Michigan?
Blueberry picking season in greater Grand Rapids typically runs from mid-July through mid-August.
When cherry picking season wraps up in West Michigan you can bet that blueberry-picking season is about to begin.
What do I need to bring to go blueberry picking?
You’ll likely need to bring a bucket, cooler, or basket to transport your berries home.
Most destinations ask that you bring these containers, but you can always ask before you head out.
We also suggest that you bring a cooler, a water bottle, and a wagon if you have little kids along.
West MI Blueberry Picking Directory
PRO TIP
Follow the farms and orchards listed below on Facebook or Instagram for timely u-pick blueberry updates.
Beard’s Produce
2751 140th Ave, Dorr MI 49323
616-896-8296
OPENING DAY:
Mid-July 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Families love the big, delicious berries at this well-organized farm.
In season, Beard’s produce offers U-pick strawberries, blueberries and corn.
Already picked berries and sweet corn are available as well.
Bird Berry Farm
5256 Belding Rd, Belding, MI 48809
616-794-5041
OPENING DAY:
July 8, 2022
Blueberry hours will be Wednesday thru Saturday 7 AM – 5 PM. Closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. (Check their FB page for schedule changes or call first.)
U-pick is $2.40/lb.
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Get amazing strawberries, blueberries and raspberries at Bird Berry Farm.
Ready-picked strawberries and blueberries are available, in season, as well.
Bisacky Blueberry Farm
14650 Leonard Rd. Spring Lake, MI 49456
616-402-2834
OPENING DAY:
TBA for 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Bisacky Blueberry Farm is great for families of all abilities. The blueberries are easily accessible and parking is close to the bushes.
U pick blueberry picking is often available during July, August, and sometimes into September. Call to confirm open hours.
Blok Orchard
6365 4 Mile Rd, Ada, MI 49301
616-676-1153
OPENING DAY:
July 2, 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Blok Orchard is a great down-to-earth farm near Egypt Valley with all kinds of u-pick fruit options including cherries, currants, blueberries, blackberries, peaches, apples, and raspberries.
The staff is very friendly and the prices are reasonable. You can also get tomatoes and other fresh produce items.
Be sure to stop into their market for jams and salsa before heading home.
FARMING PRACTICES:
Sustainability, Locally Grown
Blue Horizon Farms
4160 Hyde Park Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445
231-888-4747
OPENING DAY:
TBA for 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
The blueberries here are big, plentiful, and very tasty at Blue Horizon Farms.
Families love the friendly staff and reasonable pricing.
In addition to their U-pick area for blueberry picking, they also have pre-picked blueberries available for purchase.
Crossroads Blueberry Market
14315 Lake Michigan Dr, West Olive, MI
616-676-1153
OPENING DAY:
July 15, 2022
U-Pick will be open from Friday, July 15 – Saturday, August 6th.
Hours are Monday-Saturday from 9-5. They are closed on Sunday.
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Supermarket blueberries don’t stand a chance! The fresh u pick blueberries at Crossroads are tasty and easy to pick.
And, be sure to visit the market for blueberry pie, blueberry donuts, blueberry slushies, and ice cream before you head home.
If you have kids along, plan to stop in the adorable play area, too.
Dee’s Lakeshore Farm
1672 S. 70th St., Fennville, MI 49408
269-227-3287
OPENING DAY:
TBA for 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Dee’s Lakeshore Farm has blueberry picking, as well as U-pick and We-pick blueberries and raspberries in season.
This family farm offers a wide variety of fruits and vegetables such as apples, asparagus, blueberries, red raspberries, cherries, peaches, plums, pumpkins, sweet corn, tomatoes, squash, potatoes, and more.
Other offerings include free-range eggs, fresh-cut flowers, herbs, homemade jams, and jellies.
DK Orchards
18203 – 8th Ave, Conklin, MI 49403
616-899-5400
OPENING DAY:
TBA for 2022 – U-Pick Blueberries typically start around July 4.
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
You can pick your own blueberries at this smaller Ottawa County farm.
They also offer a variety of already picked produce in season, including peaches, plums, apples, tomatoes, zucchini, and bell peppers, pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn, and white pumpkins.
Earth First Farms Organic Growers
3835 Pier Rd, Benton Harbor, MI 49022
269-815-3370
OPENING DAY:
Second week of July 2022
Open Friday – Sunday, 10 AM – 6 PM.
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Families loved the relaxed vibe at this certified organic u-pick farm.
Find Blue Crop and Jersey blueberries plus a farm store with organic cider vinegar, yogurt, honey, goat cheese, zucchini, tomatoes, herbs, melons and more.
Earth First also offers CSAs.
FARMING PRACTICES:
Certified organic
Forstner Blueberry Farm
466 27th St, Allegan, MI 49010
269-673-3475
OPENING DAY:
TBA for 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Forstner Blueberry Farm might be Allegan County’s best kept berry picking secret. It’s worth the drive, with staff who are very helpful of first-time pickers, and super reasonable prices. Visitors say they always have an easy time finding amazing, ripe fruit when they pick.
U-pick blueberries and ready-picked blueberries are available.
FARMING PRACTICES:
Limited use of chemical pesticides.
Gary Cranes U-Pick
6017 124th Avenue, Fennville, MI 49408
269-561-5126
OPENING DAY:
July 7, 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
While more known for the u-pick apples and cherries across the street, u-pick blueberries are also available at Crane’s. The picking is fast and berries are delicious.
U-pick blueberries also some pre-picked and a small market
Gold Barn Blueberries
15985 Quincy Street, Holland, MI 49424
616-899-5400
OPENING DAY:
July 11, 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Families return to this family-friendly u-pick farm year after year for their big, juicy berries. They have 12 different varieties of blueberries to choose from throughout the season.
This year, they are starting off the season with Early blue, Dukes, and possibly Collins varieties.
Pick Your Own and Ready Picked blueberries are available.
Grange Fruit Farm
1900 13 Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341
616-887-0825
OPENING DAY:
TBA for 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Families love to pick blueberries at Grange Fruit Farm in Rockford.
Grange Fruit Farm is known for its reasonable prices and keeping a well-marked farm.
Other u-pick and already-picked fruits include raspberries, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, apples, pumpkins, and more. They also have a small u-cut sunflower patch.
Heritage Blueberries
15985 Quincy Street, Holland, MI 49424
616-899-5400
OPENING DAY:
Mid-July 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
After cutting the bushes for rejuvenation in 2020, Heritage Blueberries is reopening for the 2022 season.
U-pick and pre-picked blueberries. They provide berries, picking buckets, shoulder straps, sitting buckets, FREE water bottles, shade tents & picnic tables.
FARMING PRACTICES:
Chemical free
Jawor Brothers Blueberry Farm & Country Store
7545 Heights Ravenna Road, Ravenna, MI 49451
231-760-4434
OPENING DAY:
July 11, 2022
Store hours will be Monday-Saturday, 8 am-6 pm.
U-pick closes at 5 pm.
Closed Sundays.
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Looking for huge blueberries? You’re likely going to find them at Jawor Brothers farm in Ravenna, MI.
Make sure to stop into the store for blueberry pie, turnovers, blueberry smoothies, homemade blueberry soap, and other flavorful creations.
Fresh picked blueberries and frozen blueberries will also be available starting in July 2022.
Lindberg’s Blueberries
14730 84th Ave Coopersville, MI 49404
616-677-3889
OPENING DAY:
TBA for 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
The berries are sweet and the staff is great at this 25-acre Coopersville Michigan Centennial Farm.
Customers are welcome to come and “pick your own” blueberries. Buckets are supplied but you should bring containers for transporting your berries home.
The blueberry picking season kicks off at Lindberg’s with the Duke variety, an early-season favorite known for its mild flavor and firmness.
Mid-season varieties include Blue Crop, Brigitta, and Nelson. Nelsons’ are a particular customer favorite due to the large size, firmness, and luscious taste of these blueberries.
The season ends with the Eliott and Liberty varieties. Liberty is a recent addition that delivers the best-tasting blueberries during the late season.
Both Ready-picked and U-pick blueberries are available at Lindberg’s. Orders can be placed during the harvest season and are sold in 5-pound boxes.
FARMING PRACTICES:
Environmentally Verified – Michigan farming environmental certification focuses on:
– Enhanced farming practices to reduce erosion and runoff into public waters
– Ensuring proper storage of chemicals, fuels, and pesticides
– Minimizing risks associated with pesticide and nutrient application
North Ridge Berries
3555 20 Mile Rd, Kent City, MI 49330
616-675-5919
OPENING DAY:
Mid-July 2022
Hours: Monday-Friday 8-7. Saturday 8-2.
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
North Ridge Berries is where you head when you want a peaceful picking experience with big blueberries and reasonable prices.
They also offer u-pick raspberries, blackberries, and currants in season.
Pre-picked berries, including strawberries, are available are available at their fruit stand, too. Call in your orders.
Palmer Blueberry Farm
4099 Dame Rd Whitehall, MI 49461
231- 893-4500
OPENING DAY:
July 4, 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Families love the well-maintained blueberry bushes at Palmer Blueberry Farm. The picking is fast and the berries are delicious.
After you’re done picking, let the kids play on the play area, new for 2022.
Ready picked blueberries available as well.
Pleasant Hill Farm
5859 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
269-561-2850
OPENING DAY:
Around July 20, 2022
Appointment Required via signup genius link on Facebook
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
If you’re looking for a picturesque place to pick blueberries, Pleasant Hill Farms is it. The berries are huge and the staff is friendly.
Stop by in late June to view their four-acre poppy field (it starts blooming in early June.)
U-pick blueberries. Strawberries and peaches.
FARMING PRACTICES:
Certified Organic Blueberries since 1977.
Reenders Blueberry Farms
9981 W Olive Rd, West Olive, MI 49460
616-842-5238
OPENING DAY:
Around July 12, 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Reenders Blueberry Farms has an incredible 12 different varieties of blueberry on over 800 plants. And they are all big and delicious.
When you’re done picking, stop into the bakery for a mouth-watering glazed blueberry donut.
U-pick blueberries. Please see Reenders Blueberry Farms employee before every U-Pick visit as locations can vary daily.
S. Kamphuis Blueberries
4140 148th Ave, Holland, MI 49424
616-399-9545
OPENING DAY:
July 14, 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Families return to S. Kamphuis Blueberries every year for the big dark berries, friendly staff … and the best blueberry ice cream.
U-pick blueberries, pre-picked berries, and some fun farm stand finds.
Sandy Bottom Berries
11555 Sandy Bottom Road, Rockford, MI 49341
616-225-9376
OPENING DAY:
July 8, 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Sandy Bottom Berries is very well kept and family-friendly. The berries are big and plentiful and the friendly staff is also very laid back.
U-pick blueberries, raspberries, and tart cherries. Also red, black, and white currants available.
Cash and check only
FARMING PRACTICES:
Sandy Bottom Berries practices Integrated Pest Management (IPM), a strategy for managing pests giving preference to those remedies with the fewest effects on the environment.
Ven Roy Blueberries
14564- 84th St. Ave., Coopersville, MI 49404
616-997-6482
OPENING DAY:
TBD for 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Offering Nelson and Blue Crop blueberries.
Families love the great picking at VenRoy where the berries are clean, plentiful and delicious.
Woodland Enterprises Berry Farm
10821 Pierce Street, Zeeland, MI 49464
616-875-8853
OPENING DAY:
July 8, 2022
ABOUT BLUEBERRY PICKING HERE:
Woodland Enterprises Berry Farm has nice wide rows, delicious berries and well organized picking.
Find Duke, Blue Crop and Blue Ray berries here.
U-pick is $1.75 per pound. Already picked blueberries available in 5-pound boxes for $14.50 or 10-pound boxes for $27.
Hours starting the week of July 11 are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 AM – 8 PM. Saturday: 8 AM – 3 PM.
Blueberry Picking Tips
Before You Go Blueberry Picking
It’s a good idea to call ahead or visit the farm’s Facebook page before you head out to pick blueberries.
Some places on this list are only open by reservation.
Questions to ask:
“What are you picking today? When are you offering U-Pick?”
Not all U-pick days are created equal. Aim for a day where the berry picking is plentiful and close together and the picking will be easier, especially for younger kids.
“What type of payment do you accept?” and “What’s the price?”
Be prepared to bring cash. Some places take checks. Smaller operations may not have the ability to accept credit cards.
“Is there a restroom?”
It’s a good idea to know the status of the facilities, especially if you’re bringing kids along.
“How do we find you?”
Often, the address listed by a farm is for the main farmhouse, office, or farm market. And it can be really hard for a GPS to pinpoint a field of blueberries if it doesn’t have its own separate address. So, go old-fashioned and get directions when you call.
“What do we need to bring?”
Bringing your own containers to transport your fruit home is common across West Michigan.
Map of Blueberry Picking Places
find u-pick blueberries near me
What to Do With the Blueberries You Picked
Of course, there’s nothing quite like eating blueberries fresh off the bush.
Blueberries freeze well, making them a great fruit to pick in bulk in season. My kids love to snack on them frozen throughout the year and I love making smoothies, muffins, pies, and more year-round.
We stock our chest freezer in July and enjoy Michigan berries all year long.
Here are some of my favorite ways to use all those fresh-picked blueberries.