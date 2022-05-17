2022 Farmer’s Markets in West Michigan: When & Where to Find Them

West Michigan Farmer’s Markets
Our farmers are fruit and veggie champions, growing superb crops to share with all us folks who don’t have gardens of our own.
And for years we have flocked to our local farmer’s markets for a taste of homegrown goodness.
Grass fed beef. Local honey. Juicy tomatoes. Smooth, fresh cheese…
YUM.
Pick a farmers market near you from the list below and enjoy! This is the latest info we found on local farmer’s market’s 2022 seasons.
MONDAY Farmers Markets
Holland Farmers Market
150 West 8th Street, Holland, Michigan 49423
Downtown Holland
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Wednesdays & Saturdays 8 AM – 2 PM, beginning May 18, 2022.
» Monday Night Market, time TBD, beginning in June.
TUESDAY Farmer Markets
Ada Village Farmers Market
The Community Church, 7239 Thornapple River Dr, Ada, 49301
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Tuesdays from 9 AM – 2 PM
» June 7 – October 25, 2022
Grandville Farmers Market
4055 Maple Street SW, Grandville, MI 49418
Under a new covered structure in the library parking lot.
Farmer’s Market Schedule:
» Tuesdays from 9 AM – 1 PM
» June 7, 2022 – mid-October
WEDNESDAY Farmers Markets
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1147 E Fulton Street East, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Celebrating 100 years this season!
<< OUR REVIEW
Farmer’s Market Schedule:
» MAIN SEASON: Open 8 AM – 2 PM on Wed, Fri & Sat, May 1-October 30, 2022.
» SECOND SEASON: Open 10 AM – 1 PM on Sat, first Sat in Nov-last Sat in April.
Grand Haven Farmers Market
Chinook Pier, 301 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Saturdays beginning May 1
» Wed & Sat, 8 AM – 1 PM, June 2 – Oct 30, 2022.
GVSU Farmers Market
Parking Lot G at GVSU, 1 Campus Drive, Allendale, MI 49401
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Second Wednesday of the month, 10 AM – 1:30 PM.
» June 8 – October 13, 2022
Holland Farmers Market
150 West 8th Street, Holland, Michigan 49423
Downtown Holland
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Wednesdays & Saturdays 8 AM – 2 PM, beginning May 18, 2022.
» Monday Night Market, time TBD, beginning in June.
Terra Square Farmers Market
3380 Chicago Dr. Hudsonville, MI 49426
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Wednesdays 9 AM – 1 PM, beginning June 2
» Saturdays: June 25, July 30, August 27, September 24, 2022.
THURSDAY Farmers Markets
Kentwood Farmers Market
City Hall, 4900 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, MI 49508
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Thursdays 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM, June 16 – Sept 29, 2022.
Lowell Farmers Market
Impact Church Parking Lot, 11840 Fulton St, Lowell, MI 49331
(across from Meijer)
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Thursdays 9 AM- 2 PM, June 9 – September 8, 2022.
UofM Health-West Farmers Market
5900 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming 49519
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Thursdays 9 AM- 2 PM.
» May 12 – early-October, 2022.
FRIDAY Farmers Markets
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1147 E Fulton Street East, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Celebrating 100 years this season!
<< OUR REVIEW
Farmer’s Market Schedule:
» MAIN SEASON: Open 8 AM – 2 PM on Wed, Fri & Sat, May 1-October 30.
» SECOND SEASON: Open 10 AM – 1 PM on Sat, first Sat in Nov-last Sat in April.
Middleville Farmers Market
Middleville Community Pavilion, 91 E Main St, Middleville, MI 49333
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Fridays 3 PM – 7 PM,
» May 13 – October 14, 2022.
SATURDAY Farmers Markets
Byron Center Farmers Market
Bicentennial Park, 8185 Freeland Drive, Byron Center, MI 49315
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Saturdays 8 AM – 1 PM, May 21-October 2022.
Caledonia Farmers Market
9957 Cherry Valley Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
(Caledonia CRC)
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Saturdays 9 AM – 1 PM, May 21-October 22, 2022.
Fulton Street Farmers Market
1147 E Fulton Street East, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Celebrating 100 years this season!
<< OUR REVIEW
Farmer’s Market Schedule:
» MAIN SEASON: Open 8 AM – 2 PM on Wed, Fri & Sat, May 1-October 30.
» SECOND SEASON: Open 10 AM – 1 PM on Sat, first Sat in Nov-last Sat in April.
Grand Haven Farmers Market
Chinook Pier, 301 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Saturdays beginning May 1
» Wed & Sat, 8 AM – 1 PM, June 2 – Oct 30.
Holland Farmers Market
150 West 8th Street, Holland, Michigan 49423
Downtown Holland
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Wednesdays & Saturdays 8 AM – 2 PM, beginning May 18, 2022.
» Monday Night Market, time TBD, beginning in June.
Terra Square Farmers Market
3380 Chicago Dr. Hudsonville, MI 49426
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Wednesdays 9 AM – 1 PM, beginning June 2
» Saturdays: June 25, July 30, August 27, September 24, 2022.
Rockford Farmers Market
South Squires St. parking lot off of Main St
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Saturdays 8 AM – 1 PM
» May 7 – October, 2022.
Children’s Markets
Ada Farmers Market – Kids in the Market
The Community Church, 7239 Thornapple River Dr, Ada 49301
“We include a special place just for them, where they can enjoy activities designed to make their experience at the market interesting and fun.”
Farmers Market Schedule:
» Every Tuesday from 9 AM – 2 PM.
Try Shopping Direct from the Farm or Join a CSA
Many of your favorite farmer’s market vendors also offer direct purchases from their farm, and/or run popular CSA’s.
Find them in this huge running list of where you can pick up meat, produce, eggs, and milk straight from the farmer.
Or, if you are interested in joining a CSA, choose from this list of Grand Rapids CSAs.
Grand Rapids Farmer’s Markets Map
