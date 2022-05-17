2022 Farmer’s Markets in West Michigan: When & Where to Find Them

By / May 17, 2022 /
Farmer's Market West Michigan

West Michigan Farmer’s Markets

Our farmers are fruit and veggie champions, growing superb crops to share with all us folks who don’t have gardens of our own.

And for years we have flocked to our local farmer’s markets for a taste of homegrown goodness.

Grass fed beef. Local honey. Juicy tomatoes. Smooth, fresh cheese…

YUM.

Pick a farmers market near you from the list below and enjoy! This is the latest info we found on local farmer’s market’s 2022 seasons.

Fulton Street Farmers Market tomatoes Hunt
Fulton Street Farmer’s Market

MONDAY Farmers Markets

Holland Farmers Market

150 West 8th Street, Holland, Michigan 49423
Downtown Holland

Farmers Market Schedule:
» Wednesdays & Saturdays 8 AM – 2 PM, beginning May 18, 2022.
» Monday Night Market, time TBD, beginning in June.

Holland-Farmers-Market-Things-to-Do-in-Holland-MI
Holland Farmer’s Market

TUESDAY Farmer Markets

Ada Village Farmers Market

The Community Church, 7239 Thornapple River Dr, Ada, 49301

Farmers Market Schedule:
» Tuesdays from 9 AM – 2 PM
» June 7 – October 25, 2022

ada village farmer's market

Grandville Farmers Market

4055 Maple Street SW, Grandville, MI 49418

Under a new covered structure in the library parking lot.

Farmer’s Market Schedule:
» Tuesdays from 9 AM – 1 PM
» June 7, 2022 – mid-October

WEDNESDAY Farmers Markets

Fulton Street Farmers Market

1147 E Fulton Street East, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Celebrating 100 years this season!

Farmer’s Market Schedule:
» MAIN SEASON: Open 8 AM – 2 PM on Wed, Fri & Sat, May 1-October 30, 2022.
» SECOND SEASON: Open 10 AM – 1 PM on Sat, first Sat in Nov-last Sat in April.

Fulton Street Farmer's Market

Grand Haven Farmers Market

Chinook Pier, 301 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417



Farmers Market Schedule:
» Saturdays beginning May 1
» Wed & Sat, 8 AM – 1 PM, June 2 – Oct 30, 2022.

GVSU Farmers Market

Parking Lot G at GVSU, 1 Campus Drive, Allendale, MI 49401



Farmers Market Schedule:
» Second Wednesday of the month, 10 AM – 1:30 PM.
» June 8 – October 13, 2022

Holland Farmers Market

150 West 8th Street, Holland, Michigan 49423
Downtown Holland

Farmers Market Schedule:
» Wednesdays & Saturdays 8 AM – 2 PM, beginning May 18, 2022.
» Monday Night Market, time TBD, beginning in June.

Terra Square Farmers Market

3380 Chicago Dr. Hudsonville, MI 49426

Farmers Market Schedule:
» Wednesdays 9 AM – 1 PM, beginning June 2
» Saturdays: June 25, July 30, August 27, September 24, 2022.

THURSDAY Farmers Markets

Kentwood Farmers Market

City Hall, 4900 Breton Rd SE, Kentwood, MI 49508

Farmers Market Schedule:
» Thursdays 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM, June 16 – Sept 29, 2022.

Lowell Farmers Market

Impact Church Parking Lot, 11840 Fulton St, Lowell, MI 49331
(across from Meijer)

Farmers Market Schedule:
» Thursdays 9 AM- 2 PM, June 9 – September 8, 2022.

UofM Health-West Farmers Market

5900 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming 49519

Farmers Market Schedule:
» Thursdays 9 AM- 2 PM.
» May 12 – early-October, 2022.

FRIDAY Farmers Markets

Fulton Street Farmers Market

1147 E Fulton Street East, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Celebrating 100 years this season!

Farmer’s Market Schedule:
» MAIN SEASON: Open 8 AM – 2 PM on Wed, Fri & Sat, May 1-October 30.
» SECOND SEASON: Open 10 AM – 1 PM on Sat, first Sat in Nov-last Sat in April.

Middleville Farmers Market

Middleville Community Pavilion, 91 E Main St, Middleville, MI 49333


Farmers Market Schedule:
» Fridays 3 PM – 7 PM,
» May 13 – October 14, 2022.

SATURDAY Farmers Markets

Byron Center Farmers Market

Bicentennial Park, 8185 Freeland Drive, Byron Center, MI 49315


Farmers Market Schedule:
» Saturdays 8 AM – 1 PM, May 21-October 2022.

Caledonia Farmers Market

9957 Cherry Valley Ave SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
(Caledonia CRC)


Farmers Market Schedule:
» Saturdays 9 AM – 1 PM, May 21-October 22, 2022.

Fulton Street Farmers Market

1147 E Fulton Street East, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Celebrating 100 years this season!

Farmer’s Market Schedule:
» MAIN SEASON: Open 8 AM – 2 PM on Wed, Fri & Sat, May 1-October 30.
» SECOND SEASON: Open 10 AM – 1 PM on Sat, first Sat in Nov-last Sat in April.

Grand Haven Farmers Market

Chinook Pier, 301 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417



Farmers Market Schedule:
» Saturdays beginning May 1
» Wed & Sat, 8 AM – 1 PM, June 2 – Oct 30.

Holland Farmers Market

150 West 8th Street, Holland, Michigan 49423
Downtown Holland

Farmers Market Schedule:
» Wednesdays & Saturdays 8 AM – 2 PM, beginning May 18, 2022.
» Monday Night Market, time TBD, beginning in June.

Terra Square Farmers Market

3380 Chicago Dr. Hudsonville, MI 49426

Farmers Market Schedule:
» Wednesdays 9 AM – 1 PM, beginning June 2
» Saturdays: June 25, July 30, August 27, September 24, 2022.

Rockford Farmers Market

South Squires St. parking lot off of Main St

Farmers Market Schedule:
» Saturdays 8 AM – 1 PM
» May 7 – October, 2022.

Children’s Markets

Ada Farmers Market – Kids in the Market

The Community Church, 7239 Thornapple River Dr, Ada 49301

“We include a special place just for them, where they can enjoy activities designed to make their experience at the market interesting and fun.”

Farmers Market Schedule:
» Every Tuesday from 9 AM – 2 PM.

Try Shopping Direct from the Farm or Join a CSA

Many of your favorite farmer’s market vendors also offer direct purchases from their farm, and/or run popular CSA’s.

Find them in this huge running list of where you can pick up meat, produce, eggs, and milk straight from the farmer.

Or, if you are interested in joining a CSA, choose from this list of Grand Rapids CSAs.

Grand Rapids Farmer’s Markets Map

grand rapids farmer's markets

10 thoughts on “2022 Farmer’s Markets in West Michigan: When & Where to Find Them”

  2. Kate B

    Middleville has a Farmer’s Market on Fridays, downtown at the new pavilion. Caledonia also has a market on Saturdays at Caledonia Christian Reformed church.

  4. Jen Coulson

    Howard city has a farmers market! Open may 7- October 30 hours are 9am-1pm. It’s on the corner of northland drive right at the light in town across from JIS tire. Can’t miss it!

  5. Laura B

    Grandville also has a Farmer’s Market on Tuesdays 9am-1pm in the north parking lot of the Grandville Library. Open June-October.

