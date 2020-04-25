Where You can Buy Local Meat, Eggs, Milk, and Produce Straight From the Farmer (or close to it)

Meat, Eggs, Milk, and Produce Can Be Hard to Find
Getting groceries isn’t the same. Many people are looking for alternatives to the big box stores and turning to local sources instead. Finding a local source can be a little tricky, so that’s why we started this list of farms and outlets carrying local (for the most part) produce, meat, and dairy items. If you know of other outlets, please leave a comment below. Thanks!
Local West Michigan Meat Sources
Looking for locally raised meat in West Michigan?
The Grand Rapids area has a number of local farmers that sell their meat products directly to customers. In addition, there are a number of locally run stores that sell local meats. Here’s where you can find locally raised beef, pork, chicken, and more in greater Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Area
Sobie Meats – currently closed due to COVID.
R.W. Bond & Son butcher shop. 4365 Canal Ave SW, Grandville, Michigan 49418
Grand Butchers. 855 Michigan St NE #102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
EA Brady’s butcher shop. 621 Lyon St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Heffron Farms Market. Offering naturally raised beef, pork, chicken, turkey, dairy products, eggs, and much more. Their farm is in Belding and they have several stores in the GR area. They currently offer curbside pick up and delivery. 7724 Ashley Ave. Belding, MI 48809
Rakowski Family Farm & Market. A local family farm, offering pork, grass-fed lamb, grass-fed beef, free-range eggs, free-range chicken-turkey & duck. The farm is located in Wayland, Mi. They just opened a storefront in Grand Rapids at 953 E Fulton Street, Grand Rapids.
Lakeshore
Maple Hill Beef Farms in Zeeland. Monday through Saturday: 9 am to 6 pm, by appointment. 10075 Polk St, Zeeland, MI 49464
Raterink Family Farm in Zeeland has local meats for pickup (plus eggs). 2084 72nd Ave. Zeeland, MI 49464
Crisp Country Acres Farm Store. Locally grown produce, meat, eggs & more year-round. Monday – Friday | 8am – 6pm. Saturday | 8am – 5pm. Farm Store address: 5888 120th Ave, Holland.
South of GR
Young Family Farm of West Michigan for fantastic beef and pork. 17th Street SW, Byron Center, Michigan 49315
Byron Center Meats. Lots of locally sourced meat options! 8375 Freeland Ave SW, Byron Center, Michigan 49315
Rod er Dic Farm. Farm fresh freezer beef and pork, jerky, MOOVILLE milk, cheese and ice cream. Locally produced maple syrup. 7692 Kalamazoo Ave SE,
Byron Center, Michigan 49315
Crane Dance Farms for 100% grassfed beef and pasture raised pork. 4601 Johnson Road, Middleville, MI 49333
North of GR
Crestwick Farms has eggs, meat, and other items. 6500 Rollenhagen Rd, Ravenna, Michigan 49451
Flying W Ranch. Pasture-raised pigs, plus honey, free-range eggs, and seasonal fruits and vegetables. 7306 Courtland Dr. NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Heffron Farms Market. Offering naturally raised beef, pork, chicken, turkey, dairy products, eggs and much more. Their farm is in Belding and they have several stores in the GR area. They currently offer curbside pick up and delivery. 7724 Ashley Ave. Belding, MI 48809
East of GR
Peddler Lake Organics sells organic ground beef by the pound, and non-gmo pork cuts. Clarksville.
Jones’ Farm Meats. Full-Service retail meat counter. 7965 Potters Rd, Saranac, Michigan 48881
Gary’s Country Meats. Butcher shop. Includes fish. 205 E Main St, Lowell, Michigan 49331
Specialty Shop at Dairy Discovery. Eggs, milk, cheese. Farm-made maple syrup and raw honey too! Now offering Angus and Waygu beef raised on our farm. 12877 84th St SE, Alto, Michigan 49302
Ridgeview Farm – Freezer Beef. Beef, pork, lamb and bison￼. 11554 100th St SE, Alto, Michigan 49302 north side of road.
Zylstra Beef. Lake Odessa, MI
Local West Michigan Produce Sources
In addition to the long list of local CSA’s you can join for the growing season, here are other places you can buy direct from the farm in West Michigan.
Doorganics. Organic produce delivery service. Many choices that extend beyond just fresh produce.
Crisp Country Acres Farm Store. Locally grown produce, meat, eggs & more year-round. Monday – Friday | 8am – 6pm. Saturday | 8am – 5pm. Farm Store address: 5888 120th Ave, Holland.
Geldersma Farms 11148 Belding Rd, Belding, MI
Van Solkema Family Farms produce box for $20. They load it in your trunk for you with no contact. 2630 Prescott St. SW Byron Center, MI 49315
Visser Farms. Wide variety of locally grown produce. Farm Shop: Monday – Friday: 8-5 with pop-ups – see their FB page. 10791 Blair St, Zeeland, Michigan
Red Barn Market. Seasonal produce and ice cream. 3550 Alden Nash Ave NE, Lowell, Michigan 49331
Where to Find Local Milk, Eggs, Cheese & More
Running out of cheese, milk or butter?
The Grand Rapids, MI area is home to several local dairies. You can find their products at markets, country stores, and small grocers across West Michigan. Here’s a list of places selling delicious local dairy & egg products.
Country Winds Farm, Goat Share, and Creamery. They are a farmstead Grade A goat dairy operation. Award-winning goat cheese, goat shares, and goats. 4711 64th Ave, Zeeland, Michigan 49464
Specialty Shop at Dairy Discovery. Eggs, milk, cheese. Farm-made maple syrup and raw honey too! Now offering Angus and Waygu beef raised on our farm. 12877 84th St SE, Alto, Michigan 49302
Country Dairy, Inc. Milk, cheese, ice cream, meat (fresh and frozen), also local honey, maple syrup, jam. 3476 S 80th Ave, New Era, Michigan 49446
Crisp Country Acres Farm Store. Locally grown produce, meat, eggs & more year-round. Monday – Friday | 8am – 6pm. Saturday | 8am – 5pm. Farm Store address: 5888 120th Ave, Holland.
Heffron Farms Market. Offering naturally raised beef, pork, chicken, turkey, dairy products, eggs and much more. Their farm is in Belding and they have several stores in the GR area. They currently offer curbside pick up and delivery. 7724 Ashley Ave. Belding, MI 48809
Rakowski Family Farm & Market. A local family farm, offering pork, grass fed lamb, grass fed beef, free range eggs, free range chicken-turkey & duck. The farm is located in Wayland, Mi. They just opened a store front in Grand Rapids at 953 E Fulton Street, Grand Rapids.