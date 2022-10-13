Is it a Developmental Delay? What to Look for & Where to Find Support

Could it be a Developmental Delay?

Your gut tells you something is off. You’re not sure what it is, exactly, but your child has missed a few key milestones.



Maybe they’re behind on walking, talking, or something else, and you wonder – is this developmental delay or possibly a disability emerging?



The unknown, the questioning, the wondering, and the work to uncover what is going on can be very overwhelming.



When my son was diagnosed with autism at age seven, I didn’t know where to start.



When the shock of the diagnosis wore off, the first thing I did was track down local resources and community support groups for parents of children with disabilities.



That’s where this guide comes in – hopefully, it will help you find the resources and support you need as you navigate this time.