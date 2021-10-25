20+ Autism Services for West Michigan Families

What is Autism?

It used to be that kids with neurological disorders were often criticized by society – both at home and at school. Parents would be frustrated with their children and their children had no clue why they were misunderstood.

Nowadays we understand that kids with neurological disorders just navigate the world differently. Parents now have resources and autism services available to both help them understand their neurologically different kid, and for the child to understand how their brain works.

Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD for short), is one such developmental disability. People on the ASD spectrum may be challenged in their learning, thinking, and communication abilities.

Signs of autism start in early childhood, although it is not always diagnosed at a young age.

Within the autism community, there is a lot of debate over how people prefer to be addressed, the symbolism used to represent those on the spectrum, and even what constitutes good therapy.

This chart is an example of the different ways people conceptualize ASD.

The reason for the circular grid is because autism looks different for each impacted individual. Two different autistic people will experience ASD in very different ways, yet they both have autism.