Fun Places! 12 Best Things to Do in Fort Wayne with Kids, Free & Affordable Activities Included

Fort Wayne Delights for the Whole Family

Looking for an amazing, affordable, easy-to-reach family getaway?

Northeast Indiana’s Fort Wayne takes the cake with its brand-new waterfront park and huge roster of family activities!

While we’re big fans of visiting Indianapolis with kids, Fort Wayne (the second largest city in the state after Indy) serves up a more laid-back, easy-on-the budget experience that a lot of families will appreciate.

We spent a long weekend tooling around this Midwestern hidden gem and can’t wait to share the treasure trove of Fort Wayne activities you need to try for yourself.

Fort Wayne’s Children’s Zoo

And bonus- I found that many of my Grand Rapids memberships offered reciprocal benefits in Fort Wayne!

Here’s my list of fun things to do in Fort Wayne with kids: