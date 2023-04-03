Crack Open Geodes & Discover Hidden Treasures at the 46th Annual Rock & Mineral Show: April 6-8, 2023

By / April 4, 2023 / West Michigan
rock buffet indian mounds rock and mineral club spring show

Free Gem, Rocks & Mineral Show for Spring Break in West Michigan

Finding fun things to do on Spring Break that are free isn’t easy – but don’t worry – we’ve found another thing for you to do this week.

Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club Rock & mineral Show

Take a look at the fun stuff your kids (and teens!) can do at the Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral show this weekend!

Rock & Mineral Show Highlights

Brought to you by the Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club, this popular event is back for the 46th year!

Learn more about all things ROCKS at the many displays, demonstrations and hands-on stations.

With treasures for everyone – beginners, kids and seasoned collectors, too, expect to find hands-on kid fun, grab bags, minerals, fossils, crystals, gems, jewelry, beads, stone carvings, equipment, books, and MORE.

FREE ADMISSION & FREE PARKING

Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Show cracked geode
Cracking open a geode

Rock & Mineral Show Hours

Thursday, April 6 & Friday, April 7: 9:30 am-9 pm
Saturday, April 8: 9:30 am-7 pm

Location

Rogers Plaza Town Center
972 28th Street Southwest, Wyoming, MI 49509
– On 28th St, 1/4 mile West of US131

Kids, Tweens & Teens Area

Some of the nicest people we’ve ever met are part of the Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club. Not only do the club members know a ton about rocks and minerals, they perk up anytime a kid interested in the subject comes around.

Visit the show’s hands-on section and you’ll see how the club is engaging a new generation with their famous Egg Carton Collections, Grab Bags available for purchase), and Kid’s Fossil Dig.

Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club Rock & mineral Show
Rock Buffet

While admission to the event is free, there is a small fee to participate in the rock buffet, geode cracking, or fossil dig.

Rock ID: BYO Rock

Many children will bring in their own collected rocks to have a member help identify them.

Indian Mounds vendors

You’re welcome to bring your own specimen in for Rock and Mineral Identification.

Geode Cracking

Purchase a whole geode and then stand back!

Indian Mounds cracking geodes

Be the first to see the inside of your geode!

geode cracking

One of the club members will crack it open for you and reveal the treasure inside.

geode cracked open

Rock Buffet & Egg Carton Collections

Make your own mini rock collection!

Kids have a chance to pick out and label 12 specimens for their Egg Carton Collections.

rock buffet egg carton collection (1)

For a very small fee, kids get an egg carton where they can collect 12 of their favorite rocks/minerals.

rock buffet egg carton collection

Take your collection home and share it with your family.

rock buffet egg carton pricing 2017
2017 egg carton prices

Fossil Dig, Shark Tooth Hunt & Grab Bags

Various grab bags are available at times through out the show, as are fossil digs. Fee.

Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Show shark tooth hunt

We hear that this year there will be Peace River shark teeth in the Fossil Shark tooth hunt!

Vendors

Nearly 30 vendors, club dealers, and artisans will be at the 3-day event, showing off their amazing collections.

Indian Mounds vendors

You’ll have the chance to see and even collect some really cool specimens. And not just that, but there will also be rock, gems, and minerals that have been crafted into beautiful jewelry and sculptures that you can purchase.

Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club Vendors

If you’re interested in working with the medium yourself, there will be rough rock and minerals available for you to take home and experiment with.

Or – work with one of the dealers and artisans to transform the rough rocks into the piece of your dreams!

Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club Vendors

Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club

The Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club has an objective to develop and encourage interest in, and to further the study of minerals, gems, fossils, rock, lapidary arts, and earth science.

Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club Rock & mineral Show

Kids that sign up for a membership will learn all about rocks, minerals, and geology while earning badges through the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies Future Rockhounds of America program (goes up to age 18).

Inquire at the Club Tables in the center of the mall to find out more about the group’s monthly meetings, membership, and the Children’s Club.

Event Recap

