Crack Open Geodes & Discover Hidden Treasures at the 46th Annual Rock & Mineral Show: April 6-8, 2023

Free Gem, Rocks & Mineral Show for Spring Break in West Michigan
Finding fun things to do on Spring Break that are free isn’t easy – but don’t worry – we’ve found another thing for you to do this week.
Take a look at the fun stuff your kids (and teens!) can do at the Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral show this weekend!
Rock & Mineral Show Highlights
Brought to you by the Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club, this popular event is back for the 46th year!
Learn more about all things ROCKS at the many displays, demonstrations and hands-on stations.
With treasures for everyone – beginners, kids and seasoned collectors, too, expect to find hands-on kid fun, grab bags, minerals, fossils, crystals, gems, jewelry, beads, stone carvings, equipment, books, and MORE.
FREE ADMISSION & FREE PARKING
Rock & Mineral Show Hours
Thursday, April 6 & Friday, April 7: 9:30 am-9 pm
Saturday, April 8: 9:30 am-7 pm
Location
Rogers Plaza Town Center
972 28th Street Southwest, Wyoming, MI 49509
– On 28th St, 1/4 mile West of US131
Kids, Tweens & Teens Area
Some of the nicest people we’ve ever met are part of the Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club. Not only do the club members know a ton about rocks and minerals, they perk up anytime a kid interested in the subject comes around.
Visit the show’s hands-on section and you’ll see how the club is engaging a new generation with their famous Egg Carton Collections, Grab Bags available for purchase), and Kid’s Fossil Dig.
While admission to the event is free, there is a small fee to participate in the rock buffet, geode cracking, or fossil dig.
Rock ID: BYO Rock
Many children will bring in their own collected rocks to have a member help identify them.
You’re welcome to bring your own specimen in for Rock and Mineral Identification.
Geode Cracking
Purchase a whole geode and then stand back!
Be the first to see the inside of your geode!
One of the club members will crack it open for you and reveal the treasure inside.
Rock Buffet & Egg Carton Collections
Make your own mini rock collection!
Kids have a chance to pick out and label 12 specimens for their Egg Carton Collections.
For a very small fee, kids get an egg carton where they can collect 12 of their favorite rocks/minerals.
Take your collection home and share it with your family.
Fossil Dig, Shark Tooth Hunt & Grab Bags
Various grab bags are available at times through out the show, as are fossil digs. Fee.
We hear that this year there will be Peace River shark teeth in the Fossil Shark tooth hunt!
Vendors
Nearly 30 vendors, club dealers, and artisans will be at the 3-day event, showing off their amazing collections.
You’ll have the chance to see and even collect some really cool specimens. And not just that, but there will also be rock, gems, and minerals that have been crafted into beautiful jewelry and sculptures that you can purchase.
If you’re interested in working with the medium yourself, there will be rough rock and minerals available for you to take home and experiment with.
Or – work with one of the dealers and artisans to transform the rough rocks into the piece of your dreams!
Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club
The Indian Mounds Rock & Mineral Club has an objective to develop and encourage interest in, and to further the study of minerals, gems, fossils, rock, lapidary arts, and earth science.
Kids that sign up for a membership will learn all about rocks, minerals, and geology while earning badges through the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies Future Rockhounds of America program (goes up to age 18).
Inquire at the Club Tables in the center of the mall to find out more about the group’s monthly meetings, membership, and the Children’s Club.