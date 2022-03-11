Free Spring Activities: Lowe’s Kid Workshops Return! Plus 20+ More Low-Cost Things to Do in Spring

Affordable & Free Spring Activities around Grand Rapids
There’s nothing like warmer weather and a little sunshine to inspire us to get out and explore these free spring activities!
West Michigan has everything we need to relieve our cabin fever after a long winter. I love that we can find inexpensive indoor and outdoor spring things to do with kids in Grand Rapids.
From movies to museums, to music, and more, there are a variety of affordable adventures to be had.
Lowe’s Build & Grow Workshops
Various Lowe’s Locations – West Michigan
This monthly event is free for families – it just requires registration. Sign up at your local Lowe’s store, show up, build something cool, spend quality time with your kids – all for free! Workshops hosted by one of their experts are held from 9:00am – 12:00pm.
The next free Lowe’s Build and Grow event is slated for March 19, 2022, and there is still some availability at several West Michigan locations.
If you weren’t able to sign up for one of the expert hosted workshops, you may be able to choose the 12:00pm – 8:00pm time slot to stop by to pick up a kit from Customer Service and enjoy building your kit at home.
GRAM Free Tuesdays & Thursday Nights
101 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Free general admission to the Grand Rapids Art Museum on Tuesdays from 2 – 6 pm each and Thursday Nights from 5 – 9 pm. Details
Free Thursdays at Muskegon Museum of Art in Muskegon
296 W. Webster Avenue Muskegon, Michigan 49440
Free general admission, 11am – 8pm. Details
UICA Free Family Activities
17 Pearl Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Admission to the galleries at UICA is free. Explore the UICA’s galleries as a family and work together to complete a scavenger hunt along the way and earn a prize. After experiencing original works of art, families are invited to try their hands at weaving. The loom, instructions and materials are located at the end of the Living Room for families to experiment and relax together. Activities are designed for all ages. Details
Open Play at Holland Playland
Central Wesleyan Church Playland, 446 W 40th St, Holland, MI 49423
For children ages 6 months to 11 years old. While the kids play, you are welcome to check out the Gathering Grounds coffee shop and hang-out place. M-W • 9am–1pm; F • 5–9pm; Sat • 9am–1pm; closed Th & Su. Details
Watch Airplanes at the Viewing Park
4820 Kraft Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Visit one of our favorites: Pack a lunch and watch the planes land at Ford Airport Viewing Park. Details
Self Guided Recycling Center Tours – Monday Open Hours
Kent County MI Dept. Public Works, Wealthy St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Mondays from 1 – 5pm. Learn the ins and outs of recycling, watch our workers and machines sort right in front of you, and have fun playing games and creating upcycled crafts as we reimagine waste together. All ages welcome. Closed-toed shoes are required. Details
Play Outside
These are such welcome free spring activities!
Head out on one of West Michigan’s many hiking trails.
It’s also a great time to visit a nature center and go for a hike, as the bugs of summer haven’t woken up yet, but lots of flowers are coming out of their winter slumber.
Try a new-to-you Grand Rapids area playground.
Want an urban adventure? Go on the Grand Rapids Mural Crawl.
Really, there are a ton of outdoor things to do in spring in West MI:
• Disc Golf
• Geocaching
• 2.5-mile City Adventure Walk – be sure to find the giant tire swing!
• Best Family Bike Ride Spots
• Enjoy the great outdoors at the Calvin Ecosystem Preserve – the trails are open for exploration.
Activate Your Library Perks
Grand Rapids Public Library Patrons: Take advantage of the FREE perks for cardholders through their amazing Check It Out! program
– This is a great way to access free passes to incredible outings like Frederik Meijer Gardens, John Ball Zoo, the GR Children’s Museum, local sporting events, theatre productions, GR museums, and more.
Kent District Library Patrons: KDL cardholders can get free passes to area attractions through their new Perk Pass program. Cardholders can reserve passes online, print their passes and visit their attraction on the date they reserved. Attractions include Meijer Gardens, the GRAM, and occasionally, the Children’s Museum.
Library cardholders can also use their cards to access the Michigan Activity Pass, which allows patrons to print a pass to one of many state parks, historic sites, cultural attractions, campgrounds and recreation areas and other free spring activities throughout the state.
Hit the Books
Grand Rapids Public Library Patrons: Take advantage of the FREE perks for cardholders through their amazing Check It Out! program
–The kids areas are fun these days – try out these Library Play Places. While you’re there, stick around for storytimes & other fun library events.
Kids Eat Free
Plan a family dinner out at one of the many places around West Michigan where kid eat free (or for less.)
Pro Tip: Tuesdays and Wednesdays have the most Kids Eat Free deals.
Holland Museum
31 W 10th St, Holland, MI 49423
Discover local Holland history and more at Holland Museum for free on the second Monday of the month. The Holland Museum is open the second Monday of every month from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with FREE admission for all visitors! Check out our current exhibits including Spark!Lab Smithsonian!
Flick’s Family Film Fest
Celebration Cinema Locations
Kids ages 12 and under watch movies for free while big kids and grown-ups are just $5.
3/11-4/7: Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
4/8-5/5: Sing 2
5/13-6/9: Paw Patrol
Little Learners at Lakeshore Museum Center
430 W. Clay Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440 United States
Little ones can join in STEAM activities at the Lakeshore Museum Center for their Play and Learn Program on the second & fourth Thursday of every month. “Little Learners” is a free literacy-based program for Muskegon County infants and toddlers ages 0-4. During this program, participants will be invited to join us for storytime and free play with themed activities. Registration via Eventbrite is required but there is no charge for this program.
Jam Night at the Coopersville Farm Museum
375 Main Street, Coopersivulle, MI
Head to Coopersville for Jam Night at the Coopersville Farm Museum–it happens the first and third Tuesday of every month. Admission is just $5 – but occasionally is free – check their calendar.
Sugar Bush Fun
Maple Trees around West MI
Early spring means the sap is running! See how maple syrup is made at one of the many local sugarbush events and festivals.
Or visit a participating farm for Michigan Maple Weekends in Norther Lower Michigan are 3-19 & 3-20. Trees will be tapped and sap will be flowing! Come see how it’s harvested, and then made into the delicious syrup you enjoy. You may also catch a glimpse of maple candy, maple cream, and maple sugar being made. Meet the sugar makers who work their maple magic at these free spring activities.
Visit an Easter Egg Hunt
Various locations around West MI
Hop over to an Easter Egg Hunt. They’re a favorite of the free spring activities offered in Grand Rapids.
Easter is April 17, 2022.
Shop Consignment Sales
Various locations around West MI
Spring means garage sales and consignment time! See where you can save big on stuff for your rapidly growing kids throughout the season!
Watch a Tulip Time Parade or Dutch Dancing
Downtown Holland, MI
Tulip Time takes over downtown Holland May 7-15, 2022. Dutch dancing, parades, an artisan market, miles and miles of tulips, and more are highlights of this annual flower festival.
Free Things to Do Event Calendar
A calendar full of free spring activities.
Spring Break Activity Guide
Marvelous Spring Break Staycation Ideas for 2022: Best Things to Do on Spring Break around GR
Make Spring Break Staycations Fun With These Local Activity Options Ah, Spring Break 2022! If you’re sticking around and looking for things to do with kids in Grand Rapids for spring break, you can stir up some fun right here and enjoy the vacation that’s coming our way in April. Most West Michigan kids have spring…
