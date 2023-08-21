Lakeshore Museum Includes the Museum of History & Science With Two Floors of Hands-On Exploration

Lakeshore Museum Center is One of Five Historical Sites in Muskegon
There are so many things to do in Muskegon. The Lakeshore Museum Center is a favorite of locals and tourists alike.
But did you know the Lakeshore Museum Center is a collection of five sites in the Muskegon area?
Most people think the Museum Center is just another name for the Muskegon Museum of History & Science. But Lakeshore Museum Center is actually a collective of five historical sites:
- Hackley & Hume Historic Site
- Scolnik House of the Depression Era
- Fire Barn Museum
- Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business and Industry
- Muskegon Museum of History & Science
This group of historical sites work together to educate visitors on the rich history of Muskegon and its significance to Michigan’s history.
The Muskegon Museum of History & Science is a great, inexpensive way for families with kids of all ages to spend time in Muskegon.
Read on to find out more about what this amazing place has to offer.
Muskegon Museum of History & Science
430 W. Clay Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
The Muskegon Museum of History & Science is two floors of history and science in the making – much of it hands-on.
It’s open Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 4 PM and Saturdays from 12 PM – 4 PM. Closed Sundays.
Admission is only $5 per person and FREE to residents of Muskegon County.
The main level is home to the STEM Center with a Maker Space. It also has the rotating exhibit.
History buffs will want to start in the lower level to learn about Michigan’s history as well as Muskegon’s personal history. There’s also a STEM area for younger kids and the Body Works exhibit.
STEM Center
School-age kids will need to be pried out of the STEM Center on the main level.
They can build with Legos, play with gears, build with giant Magna-tiles, and click the balls on Newton’s Cradle.
Then head over to the sand and build an elevation map. The projector lights the different elevations in different colors.
Kids can explore water erosion as they build their own dam and turn on the water. Ask the room worker to add some food coloring so you can really see the path the water takes.
Stop at the Maker Space and build whatever your imagination can think of – or get instructions from the Idea Book – and take it home with you.
Michigan & Muskegon History
Head downstairs via the steps or elevator to check out Michigan history.
There’s exhibits about Michigan’s indigenous tribes, the state’s history of logging, and local Muskegon history going back over 100 years.
From there, explore the history of Michigan’s habitats and climates, dating all the way back to 542 million years ago.
When you reach present day, kids can grab a scavenger hunt page and search each habitat for a variety of animals.
Rotating Exhibit
You’ll find the rotating exhibit on the main level of the Muskegon Museum of History & Science.
The exhibit changes every six months or so.
From June 15, 2023 – January 6, 2024, visitors can explore the Urban Renewal Exhibit.
Learn about Muskegon’s own urban renewal experience in the 1960s and 1970s, its decline, and the development underway today.
Check their website or Facebook page to see what the current rotating exhibit is before your visit.
Interactive Exhibits
Muskegon Museum of History & Science was designed with families in mind.
On the lower level, families can interact with Body Works to learn about the ways our bodies need nutrition for energy.
Build a healthy meal, do some yoga, roll the dice for a cardio workout and more.
The littlest scientists can explore the Science Center on the lower level. This is a baby and toddler-safe version of the main level’s STEM Center.
In this room, kids of any age can play with trains, build with puzzles of all kinds, look through a microscope, build with Lincoln Logs and more.
There’s also a Whisper Phone and drawers full of discoveries.
More Details
Sensory bags are available for check-out for anyone with a sensory-processing disorder or otherwise in need of one. These bags contain things like ear muffs, a visor and sensory toys.
The museum is open Monday – Saturday year-round, but be sure to check their website prior to your visit for current hours and any unexpected closures.