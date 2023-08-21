Lakeshore Museum Includes the Museum of History & Science With Two Floors of Hands-On Exploration

Lakeshore Museum Center is One of Five Historical Sites in Muskegon

There are so many things to do in Muskegon. The Lakeshore Museum Center is a favorite of locals and tourists alike.

But did you know the Lakeshore Museum Center is a collection of five sites in the Muskegon area?

Most people think the Museum Center is just another name for the Muskegon Museum of History & Science. But Lakeshore Museum Center is actually a collective of five historical sites:

Hackley & Hume Historic Site

Scolnik House of the Depression Era

Fire Barn Museum

Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business and Industry

Muskegon Museum of History & Science

This group of historical sites work together to educate visitors on the rich history of Muskegon and its significance to Michigan’s history.

The Muskegon Museum of History & Science is a great, inexpensive way for families with kids of all ages to spend time in Muskegon.

Read on to find out more about what this amazing place has to offer.