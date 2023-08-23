Au Pair in America is Now in Grand Rapids – And They Want to Help You Find the Best Childcare Ever

Snow Day or Sick Day – An In-Home Au Pair is There

Finding flexible childcare can be quite overwhelming.

There are so many options nowadays: daycare centers, in-home daycare, nannies, …. au pairs.

That’s right, au pairs are a thing, and they’re not just for wealthy European families like I thought.

Au Pair in America is the latest childcare option to hit Grand Rapids and it’s more accessible than you might think.

Read on to find out how having a live-in au pair can not only be an incredible cultural exchange experience for your family, but it can also actually save you money on your childcare expenses.

Save even more with a special promo code just for GRKIDS readers!