The Definitive List of Grand Rapids Trunk or Treats – 2021

By / October 6, 2021 /
grand rapids trunk or treats east congregational church Hunt

Trunk or Treats are Easy Halloween Fun for Kids

The holidays are coming and it all begins with Halloween!

Do your kids enjoy the candy or the costumes more? Or maybe it’s getting to stay up later than 7:00 PM?

Whatever the case may be, Halloween is definitely a big deal for most kids in West Michigan.

As soon as my kids’ August birthdays are over, they immediately start asking me how much longer until Halloween and we can visit the trunk-or-treats. We have a couple in Grand Rapids that we like to visit every year just to get more mileage out of our costumes.

grand rapids trunk or treats
There are many options to trunk or treat in Grand Rapids, MI

West Michigan Trunk-or-Treat Locations 2021

Luckily, there are plenty of chances for kids to wear their costumes and collect candy at one (or many!) local trunk or treat events.

Use this list to find trunk-or-treats starting as soon as October 9 all the way up through October 31, 2021.

Have fun and stay safe!

Clear

A fun, festive, family event connecting local businesses with the community! Bring the whole family out for free candy, games, face painting, bounce houses, a DJ, and tons of fun!

Saturday, Oct 9, 2021
4:00 PM
Lamar Park
2561 Porter St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519

Trunk or Treat is rain or shine from 6p-8p at Encounter Church in Kentwood.

Friday, Oct 15, 2021
6:00 PM
Encounter Church
4620 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Kentwood, MI 49508

Vendors will have candy, swag, trinkets, coupons, and more that they will hand out for free! Trick or treating has never been better!

Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
10:00 AM
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
8313 Pratt Lake Ave SE, Alto, MI 49302

Trick or treating at nearly 20 locations between 2nd Street and Jefferson, hundreds of pumpkins to decorate, princesses and superheroes to hangout with, and fun critters to pet!

Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
10:00 AM
Muskegon Farmers Market
242 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440

Vendors will have candy, swag, trinkets, coupons, and more that they will hand out for free! Trick or treating has never been better!

Sunday, Oct 17, 2021
12:00 PM
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park
8313 Pratt Lake Ave SE, Alto, MI 49302

Fall Fest TRUNK EDITION is an outdoor family event packed with fun! Admission is FREE!

Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
5:30 PM
Fair Haven Church
2900 Baldwin Street, HUDSONVILLE, MI 49426

Neighborhood trunk or treat. Prizes for best decorated vehicle and best costume!

Friday, Oct 22, 2021
7:00 PM
Lincoln Park
1120 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Kids can dress up in their favorite costume and collect treats from a number of decorated trunks.

Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
10:00 AM
Kentwood Public Works Department
5068 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Trunk or treating, community campfire, food vendors & spooky music.

Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
6:30 PM
Ottawa County Fairgrounds
1286 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, MI 49424

A safe and fun walk along the trails with wildlife encounters, games and candy. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes. All the nature trails are wheelchair, stroller and wagon-friendly. $10/family

Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
2:00 PM
Outdoor Discovery Center
4214 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423

Come trunk or treat at Trinity for spooky treats and fun, all ages are welcome.

Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
3:00 PM
Trinity congregational church
2725 4 mile Rd n.w, Grand rapids, MI 49544

Trunk-or-Treating begins at 6 PM... Spooky Trail a short while later!

Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
6:00 PM
Northville Park Association
2800 Leelanau Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Dress up your little ones and stop by for treats, crafts, games, and more.

Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
3:00 PM
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church and Preschool
4610 Belding Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341

Children are invited to walk from car to car in the parking lot, receiving candy, playing carnival games, winning prizes and more. Hot dogs, and beverages will be available for purchase.

Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
4:00 PM
The Community Church
7239 Thornapple River Dr. SE, Ada, MI 49301

Trunk or Treat is a fun, safe way for children to go trick-or-treating. No scary trunks or costumes!

Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
4:30 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church & School
525 Taylor Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Come in costume and trick or treat your way through our trunks.

Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
6:00 PM
Keller Williams Grand Rapids
1555 Arboretum Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Enjoy cider and donuts, trick or treat at participating businesses, and photo stations to snap a picture.

Friday, Oct 29, 2021
3:00 PM
Downtown Zeeland
Main Street, Zeeland, MI 49464

Trick-Or-Treat through Ada Village. Enjoy treats for all ages, a photo booth, and a fun Halloween atmosphere.

Friday, Oct 29, 2021
5:00 PM
Ada Village
, Ada, MI

Bring your friends and family for our second annual community Trunk or Treat!

Friday, Oct 29, 2021
5:00 PM
Deep Roots Produce
8570 84th St SE, Alto, MI 49302

Come dressed in your favorite costume to collect candy and other goodies.

Friday, Oct 29, 2021
5:00 PM
The Salvation Army Kroc Center
2500 South Division Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Children trunk or treat meets adult costume contest at the same party!

Friday, Oct 29, 2021
4:00 PM
Lions & Rabbits
1264 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

First 250 get a goodie bag with coupons and freebies from local businesses.

Friday, Oct 29, 2021
4:30 PM
BattleGR
284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Comstock Prak, MI 49321

Join us for trunk or treating, games, photo booth, cider/donuts and of course...LOTS of candy!

Friday, Oct 29, 2021
6:00 PM
South Harbor Church
1907 64th St SW, Byron Center, MI 49315

Trick or Treat Sparta at the Town Square Businesses. Haunted House Walk- $2/person

Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
11:00 AM
Sparta’s Town Square
, Sparta, MI

Trunk or Treat is a fun time for the whole family! Candy & Costumes

Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
9:00 AM
Ridge Point Community Church
340 104th Ave, Holland, MI 49423
grand rapids trunk or treats

Looking for more ideas for Grand Rapids Halloween fun? Be sure to check out our ultimate Halloween guide for festivals, trick-or-treat times and much more.

Halloween Fun Finder

trick or treat halloween button
Halloween Events button 1
Halloween Displays button 1
Trunk or Treats button 1
corn mazes button
Haunted Attractions button
pumpkin patch button
Boo at the Zoo button
indoor halloween button 1

Share368
Pin5
Tweet
Reddit5
Flip
Email
378 Shares

1 thought on “The Definitive List of Grand Rapids Trunk or Treats – 2021”

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *