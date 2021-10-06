Trunk or Treats are Easy Halloween Fun for Kids
The holidays are coming and it all begins with Halloween!
Do your kids enjoy the candy or the costumes more? Or maybe it’s getting to stay up later than 7:00 PM?
Whatever the case may be, Halloween is definitely a big deal for most kids in West Michigan.
As soon as my kids’ August birthdays are over, they immediately start asking me how much longer until Halloween and we can visit the trunk-or-treats. We have a couple in Grand Rapids that we like to visit every year just to get more mileage out of our costumes.
West Michigan Trunk-or-Treat Locations 2021
Luckily, there are plenty of chances for kids to wear their costumes and collect candy at one (or many!) local trunk or treat events.
Use this list to find trunk-or-treats starting as soon as October 9 all the way up through October 31, 2021.
Have fun and stay safe!
A fun, festive, family event connecting local businesses with the community! Bring the whole family out for free candy, games, face painting, bounce houses, a DJ, and tons of fun!
Trunk or Treat is rain or shine from 6p-8p at Encounter Church in Kentwood.
Vendors will have candy, swag, trinkets, coupons, and more that they will hand out for free! Trick or treating has never been better!
Trick or treating at nearly 20 locations between 2nd Street and Jefferson, hundreds of pumpkins to decorate, princesses and superheroes to hangout with, and fun critters to pet!
Fall Fest TRUNK EDITION is an outdoor family event packed with fun! Admission is FREE!
Neighborhood trunk or treat. Prizes for best decorated vehicle and best costume!
Kids can dress up in their favorite costume and collect treats from a number of decorated trunks.
Trunk or treating, community campfire, food vendors & spooky music.
A safe and fun walk along the trails with wildlife encounters, games and candy. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes. All the nature trails are wheelchair, stroller and wagon-friendly. $10/family
Come trunk or treat at Trinity for spooky treats and fun, all ages are welcome.
Trunk-or-Treating begins at 6 PM... Spooky Trail a short while later!
Dress up your little ones and stop by for treats, crafts, games, and more.
Children are invited to walk from car to car in the parking lot, receiving candy, playing carnival games, winning prizes and more. Hot dogs, and beverages will be available for purchase.
Trunk or Treat is a fun, safe way for children to go trick-or-treating. No scary trunks or costumes!
Come in costume and trick or treat your way through our trunks.
Enjoy cider and donuts, trick or treat at participating businesses, and photo stations to snap a picture.
Trick-Or-Treat through Ada Village. Enjoy treats for all ages, a photo booth, and a fun Halloween atmosphere.
Bring your friends and family for our second annual community Trunk or Treat!
Come dressed in your favorite costume to collect candy and other goodies.
Children trunk or treat meets adult costume contest at the same party!
First 250 get a goodie bag with coupons and freebies from local businesses.
Join us for trunk or treating, games, photo booth, cider/donuts and of course...LOTS of candy!
Trick or Treat Sparta at the Town Square Businesses. Haunted House Walk- $2/person
Trunk or Treat is a fun time for the whole family! Candy & Costumes
Looking for more ideas for Grand Rapids Halloween fun? Be sure to check out our ultimate Halloween guide for festivals, trick-or-treat times and much more.
