Michigan’s Adventure First-Ever Halloween Event – 2023 Tricks and Treats

What is Tricks and Treats and Why Families Might Want to Go
If you’re looking for the newest Halloween event in the area, Michigan’s Adventure has your answer. For the first time ever, Michigan’s Adventure is hosting its own Halloween extravaganza called Tricks and Treats.
Imagine a place where your kids can dress up, collect candy, and scream their hearts out on rides, all in one safe environment.
All the Festive Fun: Attractions and Events
So what’s on the menu for fun?
First off, dig out those costumes because there’s a Halloween costume contest. Adults and kids can get in on the costume action, so go all out – you might just win something cool!
As for food and drinks, expect more than just the usual trick-or-treat fare. There will definitely be candy – but seasonal treats and drinks that go beyond juice boxes and animal crackers are going to make an appearance.
Side note: Michigan’s Adventure is operated by the same people that run Cedar Point. We think they do a great job there with Halloween décor and can expect similar to show up in West Michigan.
Leave Time for the Rides
This isn’t just a Halloween fest; you get to go on rides too. Not all rides will be open, but some of the crowd-favorites will be.
The park hasn’t officially announced which rides will be open yet, but they’re planning to reveal the list this week. So keep an eye out; we know we will!
Season Pass Perk!
Bonus – if you have a season pass, you get in on the Tricks and Treats fun for free. Just another reason to snag that 2024 pass if you haven’t yet. (If you buy a pass now, it’s good for the rest of this year and all of the 2024 season.)
Mark Your Calendars: 2023 Timing and Dates
The Halloween festival at Michigan’s Adventure will run on Saturdays and Sundays from September 16 to October 15.
Tricks and Treats Festival Dates
The park is open from 12 PM to 6 PM each day of the festival.
- Sat & Sun, Sept 16 – 17, 2023
- Sat & Sun, Sept 23 – 24, 2023
- Sat & Sun, Sept 30 – Oct 1, 2023
- Sat & Sun, Oct 7 – 8, 2023
- Sat & Sun, Oct 14 – 15, 2023
These dates and times could change, so keep an eye out for updates.
Budget-Friendly Ticket Info
We all know how quickly expenses can add up with outings like this.
Tickets for this event are $35.99 for anyone ages 3 and up.
If you buy your tickets through our travel partner, the processing fee is just $2 per ticket. If you buy from Michigan’s Adventure directly, the fee starts at $7 per order. Check it out and see which is the better deal for your visit.
Be a Part of the First Year
We’re excited about this new event and what it has in store.
What do you think Halloween at Michigan’s Adventure will be like?