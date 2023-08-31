Michigan’s Adventure First-Ever Halloween Event – 2023 Tricks and Treats

All the Festive Fun: Attractions and Events

So what’s on the menu for fun?

First off, dig out those costumes because there’s a Halloween costume contest. Adults and kids can get in on the costume action, so go all out – you might just win something cool!

As for food and drinks, expect more than just the usual trick-or-treat fare. There will definitely be candy – but seasonal treats and drinks that go beyond juice boxes and animal crackers are going to make an appearance.

Side note: Michigan’s Adventure is operated by the same people that run Cedar Point. We think they do a great job there with Halloween décor and can expect similar to show up in West Michigan.