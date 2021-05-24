Michigan’s Adventure 2021: What You Need to Know

Michigan’s Adventure Theme Park

Michigan Adventure

4750 Whitehall Rd, Muskegon, MI 49445

Michigan Adventure opens for the season on May 29, 2021.

WildWater Adventure Waterpark will open on June 19.

This year, park hours are 11 am – 7 pm. The park is closed on Tues & Wed.

Theme parks can be awesome! And…they can be overwhelming.

After two decades of Florida life, time working as a cast member, and many years of Annual Passes to Disney World, my family couldn’t wait to try the mitten’s local fun park, Michigan’s Adventure.

I was wondering how Michigan Adventure would measure up. We purchased season passes to try it for ourselves.

Some of the perks I found at Michigan’s Adventure compared to other theme parks were:

It’s affordable

Food and necessities can be easily retrieved from the parking area

The weather is more agreeable in the summertime

You spend much less time waiting in line

You can revisit your faves without fear of missing out

Water park admission is included

With some simple planning, it’s easy to have a blast at Michigan Adventure.