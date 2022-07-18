20 Memorable Things to Do in Muskegon MI

Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI
If you’re looking for a Michigan vacation destination that’s close to home, you’ll want to take a closer look at Muskegon, MI.
When people think of west Michigan lakeshore towns, it’s generally Grand Haven, Saugatuck or Holland. If you just stop there, you’re missing out on a wealth of adventure in Muskegon.
In addition to beaches, Muskegon is home to the USS Silversides Submarine Museum (where you can spend the night!), an up-and-coming downtown area and an amazing summer art festival.
Muskegon FAQs
Where is Muskegon MI located?
Muskegon is located about 45 minutes northwest of Grand Rapids, right along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
When is the best time to visit Muskegon?
Muskegon is great to visit all year, but it really comes alive in the spring and summer when outdoor activities are more available.
What is Muskegon known for?
In addition to being close to Michigan’s Adventure, Muskegon is has way more beaches than you might expect.
Muskegon County as a whole has 26 miles of shoreline and their beaches are often less crowded than those farther south. Their waters are often filled with sailboats.
Muskegon is a lesser-known vacation town, with historic homes, lighthouses, a mega rollercoaster/waterpark and lots of outdoor rec.
Throw in 18 beaches, parks and sand dunes and Muskegon MI is definitely worth the trip.
Things to Do in Muskegon
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
Enjoy the tranquil beauty of the Muskegon Channel on a leisurely cruise onboard Aquastar Lake Cruises.
The two-story riverboat departs from the Mart Dock most days throughout summer. While afternoon and sunset cruises are the most popular, there are also special themed cruises every week including wine tasting, Cabaret, Luau, and the annual Blessing of the Boats.
The indoor lower level includes a full bar. Chips and hot dogs are also available for purchase. The open air upper level has a partial bar that serves canned beer. No homemade food is allowed on board per state regulations.
Restrooms are available on board, but they are not accessible and there is not a baby changing station.
Tickets range from $25 ($10 kids) for afternoon cruises through $40 ($20 kids) for some specialty themes. Veterans and active duty military are free for afternoon and sunset cruises.
Pro tip: Bring along coloring books or other entertainment for your kids.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
The Lakeshore Museum is two floors of history and science in the making – much of it hands-on.
The main level is home to the rotating exhibit (currently Dangerous Things) and the STEM Center.
The lower level has the Michigan history area, Body Works exhibit and the Science Center. This is a baby and toddler-safe version of the main level’s STEM Center.
The museum is open Monday – Saturday year-round. Admission is $5 for ages 3+. Muskegon county residents of any age are free.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
Beach sport enthusiasts will love Pere Marquette Park.
Rent jet-skis & paddleboards, take a kite-boarding lesson or play sand volleyball.
Those looking for a more relaxing trip to the beach will find a playground, restaurant and concessions, wheelchair accessible beach walk, picnic tables and restrooms.
Pere Marquette beach is raked daily, so it’s no surprise it is listed as one of the cleanest beaches by the National Healthy Beaches Campaign and the Clean Beaches Council.
Break up your beach day with a meal at The Deck, located at The Ovals on Pere Marquette Beach. This upbeat, seasonal restaurant features BBQ plates, craft brews & cocktails, plus a beachfront patio.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
P.J. Hoffmaster State Park in Muskegon has over 10 miles of trails you can choose from to get from the parking lot to beautiful lake views, followed by a seemingly endless beachfront you can walk once you get there.
One of the park’s main attractions is the dune climb along the Dune Overlook Trail, an approximately half-mile roundtrip climb with about 220 steps and benches along the way.
To learn more about the dunes, stop by the Gillette Sand Dune Visitor Center.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
The kids will be fascinated as they tour the USS Silversides, a World War 2 submarine.
Maybe they will even want to spend the night aboard! And be sure to come back in the summer as well to enjoy “Movies on Deck.”
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
Most people just imagine the Lake Michigan waters when they think of Muskegon. But Muskegon actually sits on Lake Muskegon, a massive river mouth lake that empties into Lake Michigan.
And this smaller, more protected body of water is fabulous for water sports. Bring your own boat or rent from places like Muskegon Lake Boat Rentals or 3rd Coast Rentals. Pick a pontoon, jet ski, fishing or even speed boat and get out on that glittering water!
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
Owned by Celebration Cinemas, the Getty Drive-In has all the summer blockbusters.
The Getty Drive-In has been around since 1948 and today boasts FOUR giant outdoor screens.
You’ll find concessions and a kids’ play area here, too.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
Muskegon Lakeshore Trail runs just under 12 miles around Muskegon Lake and through town.
Trailgoers are treated to sights of the lakes, the channel, the South Pier Lighthouse and sand dunes.
Trail also provides convenient access to area attractions and restaurants.
There is plenty of parking available at various places along Lakeshore Drive, Heritage Landing, Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve and Pere Marquette Park.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park is THE place for winter sports recreation. Boasting an ice skating rink through the woods, an 850′ luge track (one of only 4 luge tracks in the nation), night cross country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding, people travel far to come to this unique sports complex.
Summer more your style? Head on over for zip line and archery, or ride the luge – on wheels!
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
The Lake Express ferry transports visitors between Milwaukee and Muskegon, making your trip to Wisconsin just 2 1/2 hours long. It’s a great way to experience the grandeur of Lake Michigan and makes Milwaukee a very easy getaway.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
The Muskegon Farmer’s Market has been around longer than anyone can remember and is the place for the best produce, fruit, flowers and anything farmers grow in the region.
It’s not just a market where you pop in – it’s more like an event. You’ll also find food trucks, live music, performing artists and more.
The market runs year round, but May – November is the height of the season. Common hours are Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday, 8 AM – 2 PM.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
The largest amusement park in the state, Michigan’s Adventure is two parks in one – rollercoasters and water park. Live close enough and you can get season passes for year round thrills.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
Hey Sugar make small batch cotton candy in flavors like Bubble Gum, Tropical Punch, Root Beet Float, Confetti Cake and Salty Caramel. Purchase in packages or freshly spun cones.
Lakeside Emporium offers all kinds of delicious sweet treats to satisfy your sweet tooth. Get favorites like gummies, fruit slices and chocolates along with nuts, taffy, jelly bellies and more.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
Craig’s Cruisers Muskegon is your one-stop place for all kinds of active fun.
Zoom around on outside go-karts or sail on bumper boats. Plus 18 holes of mini golf, arcade, pizza and more.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
Hitting up the visitor’s center in a new town is always a good idea. And if it’s in a historic railroad station? You have to go! Muskegon’s Visitor’s Center is an architectural beauty worthy of a stop and photo op.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
Start on the north side of the channel in Muskegon State Park and drive up to Whitehall.
This is probably the most beautiful drive in Michigan, especially in the fall. Take your time and stop now and then to walk the beach.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
Head downtown to Mercy Health Arena for a Muskegon Lumberjacks hockey game! Your family will have a blast cheering on the ‘Jacks.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
Located on Muskegon Community College campus, Carr-Fles Planetarium offers state-of-the-art digital projection, sound and lighting systems, modern theater seating, a new domed ceiling and FREE themed planetarium shows every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 PM.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
The MYC Sailing School summer program features camps from mid-June through mid-August.
Lessons are designed to meet the needs of each sailor from first-time to experienced with instruction tailored to the individual student.
Why It’s One of the Best Things to Do in Muskegon MI:
The annual late summer Great Lakes Surf Festival celebrates all things surfing and paddle boarding.
Event-goers can enjoy music, food, art and yoga. For the enthusiasts (and newbies) there are also beginner surf and SUP lessons and workshops.
Plus free raffle giveaways for surfboards, SUPs, surf trips and surf related clothing.