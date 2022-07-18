20 Memorable Things to Do in Muskegon MI

Muskegon FAQs

Where is Muskegon MI located?

Muskegon is located about 45 minutes northwest of Grand Rapids, right along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

When is the best time to visit Muskegon?

Muskegon is great to visit all year, but it really comes alive in the spring and summer when outdoor activities are more available.

What is Muskegon known for?

In addition to being close to Michigan’s Adventure, Muskegon is has way more beaches than you might expect.

Muskegon County as a whole has 26 miles of shoreline and their beaches are often less crowded than those farther south. Their waters are often filled with sailboats.

Muskegon is a lesser-known vacation town, with historic homes, lighthouses, a mega rollercoaster/waterpark and lots of outdoor rec.

Throw in 18 beaches, parks and sand dunes and Muskegon MI is definitely worth the trip.