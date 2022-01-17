Take the Muskegon Ice Skating Trail, then Enjoy the Luge, Sledding, Snowshoeing & More to Make it an Epic Winter Day!

Where to Find the Muskegon Ice Skating Trail

How many places let you lace up ice skates and go on an ice skating trail through the woods?!

Well, if you’re in Grand Rapids, you are just a 60-minute drive away from a winter sports wonderland where you can do just that.

There is an ice skating trail through the woods at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park!

This is certainly one of the most unique outdoor winter destinations in Michigan!

*Activities are weather dependent and some activities require reservations. Check with the destination before heading over.

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park is Home to the Muskegon Ice Skating Trail

Skate the Musekgon Ice Skating Trail

The quarter-mile Muskegon ice skating trail loops through over 2 acres of woods and is just a short distance from the park’s lodge.

You can skate during the day or even stay out late because it is lit at night!

Lights stay on the trails until 9 pm on the weekdays and 10 pm on the weekends. (You can also cross country ski and luge, under the lights, too!)

There are several different paths to choose from on the Muskegon ice skating trail.

There is no minimum age requirements for using the Muskegon ice skating trail.

Ice skating rental equipment sizes available as small as child shoe size 13.

They even have equipment to help young skaters stay upright as they learn to balance on ice skates.

Additional hockey and family ice skating rinks extend your ice skating options. (Note: if you want to play hockey, a helmet is required.)

Rental skates for little kids through adults are available – they even had double-bladed skates for little kids!

But ice skating is not all they have!

The Lodge

When you arrive at the Sports Park, the first thing you’ll see is the lodge.

Head on inside to get rental equipment for winter adventures: ice skating, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.

Change into winter gear, stash your belongings, and use the restroom here.

This is also where you can get hot cocoa and other yummy snacks.

The Luge

My daughter and husband headed straight for the luge at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex.

The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park luge track is one of only four luge tracks in the United States.

Be prepared to carry your own sled up a big flight of stairs as you get ready to slide down the luge at almost 30mph! There are many viewpoints along the track for spectators to get great photos.

They have Learn to Luge Weekends, open to anyone age 8 or older. In a 2.5 hour session, you will receive training, equipment, free sliding time, and a competitive race followed by an Olympic style awards ceremony.

All Luge Tickets must be purchased in advance through their online reservation system.



When you sign up, you get a 2.5-hour block of time that includes instruction and equipment.

The luge is open on weekends and there is usually a Friday night special.

The luge is allowed for kids 8 and older. The luge sled is pretty heavy, so it’s ok to ask younger kids if they are ok carrying it up the many stairs, or getting an adult to assist.

Snowshoeing for the Whole Family

For a small fee, you can have a full day of fun…and even trek out to Lake Michigan if you’d like.

I was amazed at how well my kids – even my 4-year old- did while snowshoeing.

There were times daddy carried her on his back, but overall she did a great job. And the big kids loved being able to “off-road” and romp around. I think we’ve found a new family favorite!

Snowshoeing the Trails at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Park in Michigan

Sledding

If you want to go sledding in Muskegon, this is a great option.

Cross Country Skiing

We ran out of time to try cross-country skiing, but I still wanted to let you know that you can rent skis and hit the trails at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park.

They offer both traditional cross-country skiing and skate skiing and some trails are lit for use after dark. Rentals are available.

Snacks and Warming Up

Head into the lodge for a nice selection of warm soup, pretzels, waffles, and more.

Or take an edge off the cold by one of the many outdoor bonfires or heated tents around the complex.

Fees

2021/2022 Day Passes and Rental Fees

Daily trail passes and rentals are available, starting at $5, depending on the sport and time of day.

*** Day passes are FREE for children 5 and under. Rental equipment prices are the same for all ages.

Skate Day Pass $10 Skate Rental Equipment $8 Ski Day Pass $10 Ski Rental Equipment $8 Snowshoe Day Pass $10 Snowshoe Rental Equipment $8 Hockey Helmet $1 Hockey Stick $3 Sled $3 Sledding Hill No Pass Required Winter 2021/2022 Pricing

Luge is a scheduled activity and advance online reservations are required.

Recreation Passport Needed to Park

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park is located inside Muskegon State Park.

The Michigan DNR requires all vehicles parking inside the Park to have a Recreation Passport. If you need a passport they can be purchased at the Lodge for $17 (rate for Michigan residents) or $12 when purchased with your license plate registration renewal.

More Michigan Winter Fun